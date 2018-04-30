Shaswat khatiwada Project Charter

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 PROJECT CHARTER Information Systems 461-001: System Plan and Project Management By: Shaswat Khatiwada Husky Air- WHIS
2 Project Charter – Husky Air Table of Contents Contents Table of Content ...................................................
3 Project Charter – Husky Air Executive Summary The Husky Air Information Systems have progressed from the request of the ...
4 Project Charter – Husky Air Original Case Study Husky Air – Pilot Angels Background Husky Air opened for business in Jan...
5 Project Charter – Husky Air Currently, a pool of pilot volunteers is kept in a file folder. If a hospital or person with...
6 Project Charter – Husky Air WHIS Team Charter I. Team Members Marquis Bryant: bryantml@vcu.edu || 757-927-7334 William H...
7 Project Charter – Husky Air IV. Team Communication Norms Communication Need Agreed Mode of Communication Turn Around Tim...
8 Project Charter – Husky Air Marquis Bryant Problem solving, teamwork, analyzation skill, respectfulness people not doing...
9 Project Charter – Husky Air Business Case Analysis Learning Cycle System Description: The Husky Air are collaborated wit...
10 Project Charter – Husky Air Financial: Since the Pilot Angles are volunteers they will not receive much direct benefit ...
11 Project Charter – Husky Air also hope to see a decrease in customer wait time and decreasing transportation and communi...
12 Project Charter – Husky Air volunteer Pilots, finding planes that able to manage the require weight for transportation....
13 Project Charter – Husky Air Social Increase customer access for medical transportation. Make information more accessibl...
14 Project Charter – Husky Air Development $ 0 $ 0 $ 55,000 Employee Training $ 0 $ 5,000 $ 2,500 Operational Cost (After ...
15 Project Charter – Husky Air Efficiency Low efficiency. Work may take weeks to complete. 2 High efficiency. Customers an...
16 Project Charter – Husky Air only improve Husky Air Pilot Angels but also provide top benefits to their customers. One r...
17 Project Charter – Husky Air The company wants to increase the number of pilots available for faster service All pilots ...
18 Project Charter – Husky Air Ingrid and Shaswat Find and perform a comparison of alternatives for the company Friday Ing...
19 Project Charter – Husky Air Infrastructure Resources Required Table People and their roles ● Sponsor - Will oversee the...
20 Project Charter – Husky Air Technology: Hardware/ Software: Resource Cost Source Workstation: PC Dell Desktop Workstati...
21 Project Charter – Husky Air Maintenance $10 per hour for IT support and maintenance glassdoor.com Contract Payment Meth...
22 Project Charter – Husky Air Scope Management
23 Project Charter – Husky Air Use Case Diagram (UCD)
24 Project Charter – Husky Air Scope Management Change Process: A scope change procedure is scheduled that will allow a sc...
25 Project Charter – Husky Air Request Number Request Title Date of Request Requested by Priority (L, M, H) Authority to a...
26 Project Charter – Husky Air Project Plan Schedule & Budget Resource Cost Table: Resource Cost Source Project Managers $...
27 Project Charter – Husky Air Facilities: Resource Cost Source Office custodian $200 a month The cost is from their curre...
28 Project Charter – Husky Air Business Case 37 Days Background of Husky Air Pilot Angels 2 Days Project Team, Project Man...
29 Project Charter – Husky Air Indirect costs 1 Day Project Team Define Total Benefits of Ownership 4 Days Project Team In...
30 Project Charter – Husky Air Define the Project Infrastructure 6 Days Project Team Resource required table 3 Days Projec...
31 Project Charter – Husky Air Create Deliverable Structure Chart 3 Days Project Team Create a Gantt chart based off DSC 3...
32 Project Charter – Husky Air Design Information System Based system Proposal 15 Days Project Team, System Developer Mile...
33 Project Charter – Husky Air Address software issues or problems 1 Day Project Team Milestone: Client signs off on test ...
34 Project Charter – Husky Air
35 Project Charter – Husky Air
36 Project Charter – Husky Air Risk Management Plan Resources Cost Table Resource Cost Project Managers (2) $80,000 Develo...
37 Project Charter – Husky Air Software Will be custom built, to better serve customers need which needs to download on ha...
38 Project Charter – Husky Air Determine team rules 2 Days Project Team Approve team’s Tops Document 5 Days Project Team B...
39 Project Charter – Husky Air Direct/upfront costs 1 Day Project Team Ongoing costs 1 Day Project Team Indirect costs 1 D...
40 Project Charter – Husky Air Project Infrastructure 15 Days Project Team Document the MOV for the project 0 Days Project...
41 Project Charter – Husky Air Revise Project MOV 3 Days Project Team Determine Project’s Deliverables 3 Days Project Team...
42 Project Charter – Husky Air Design 15 Days Design Information System Based system Proposal 15 Days Project Team, System...
43 Project Charter – Husky Air Present test results to client 2 Days Project Team Address software issues or problems 1 Da...
44 Project Charter – Husky Air Milestone: Project Completed 0 Days Risk Analysis Table Conceptualize and Initialize Develo...
45 Project Charter – Husky Air In what ways could this risk impact the MOV? Failing to initialize the project and collect ...
46 Project Charter – Husky Air throughout the project team. Are the sources of risk internal or external to the project? T...
47 Project Charter – Husky Air Earned Value & Quality Management Plan Introduction: The Management plan of Husky Air will ...
48 Project Charter – Husky Air Quality Metrics Type Metric Description Process Defects by Phase Defects by Time Defects by...
49 Project Charter – Husky Air Verification of Quality The quality assurance of Husky Air will ensure that the final produ...
50 Project Charter – Husky Air Earned Value Analysis Planned Value $13,280.00 Actual Cost $13,720.00
51 Project Charter – Husky Air Earned Value $10,880 Schedule Variance $(2,400) Cost Variance $(2,840) Schedule Performance...
52 Project Charter – Husky Air
53 Project Charter – Husky Air
54 Project Charter – Husky Air
55 Project Charter – Husky Air Appendices: MS Projects Tutorial I
56 Project Charter – Husky Air
57 Project Charter – Husky Air Tutorial II
58 Project Charter – Husky Air
59 Project Charter – Husky Air
60 Project Charter – Husky Air
61 Project Charter – Husky Air
62 Project Charter – Husky Air
63 Project Charter – Husky Air
64 Project Charter – Husky Air
65 Project Charter – Husky Air Tutorial III
66 Project Charter – Husky Air
67 Project Charter – Husky Air
68 Project Charter – Husky Air
69 Project Charter – Husky Air
70 Project Charter – Husky Air
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Shaswat khatiwada Project Charter

74 views

Published on

The Husky Air Information Systems have progressed from the request of the system to the creation of the system plan, the framework and project management scheme. Through the planning and creation of this framework, the team has laid the foundations for the creation to take place. With the help of the team, the business case with a feasibility analysis and cost benefits has been created to fit the description of the project. The team has also created planned and budget the project with risk management plans, earning value and quality management plans.
However, apart from this framework work, more had to be done to put the system in the hands of Husky Air Information Systems. The following statements are what must be done to complete the correct implementation if the Husky Air information system. The system needs to be enhanced by the current systems once the original user requirements and recommendations have been completed. The team has also planned to create a prototype user interface, as well as an implementation plan that must be designed to connect the old systems information to the new system. Once an interface and enhancement of the current system have been approved and the programming has been completed, the team will congregate in the implementation phase and continue to evaluate the project and evaluate the MOV. The maintenance will be carried out after the successful implementation of the Husky Air information systems.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Shaswat khatiwada Project Charter

  1. 1. 1 PROJECT CHARTER Information Systems 461-001: System Plan and Project Management By: Shaswat Khatiwada Husky Air- WHIS
  2. 2. 2 Project Charter – Husky Air Table of Contents Contents Table of Content ..............................................................................................................................2 Executive Summary (w/ recommendation) ....................................................................................3 Original Case Study Scenarios & System request ..........................................................................4 Project Description...........................................................................................................................5 Team Charter ..................................................................................................................................6 Business case (w/ feasibility analysis and cost/ Benefit analysis)...................................................9 Defining the Project Infrastructure ................................................................................................19 Scope Management Report ...........................................................................................................22 Project Plan, schedule, budget .......................................................................................................26 Risk Management Plan ..................................................................................................................36 Earned Value Analysis and Quality Management Plan.................................................................47 Appendices: MS Project Tutorials I, II, III....................................................................................55
  3. 3. 3 Project Charter – Husky Air Executive Summary The Husky Air Information Systems have progressed from the request of the system to the creation of the system plan, the framework and project management scheme. Through the planning and creation of this framework, the team has laid the foundations for the creation to take place. With the help of the team, the business case with a feasibility analysis and cost benefits has been created to fit the description of the project. The team has also created planned and budget the project with risk management plans, earning value and quality management plans. However, apart from this framework work, more had to be done to put the system in the hands of Husky Air Information Systems. The following statements are what must be done to complete the correct implementation if the Husky Air information system. The system needs to be enhanced by the current systems once the original user requirements and recommendations have been completed. The team has also planned to create a prototype user interface, as well as an implementation plan that must be designed to connect the old systems information to the new system. Once an interface and enhancement of the current system have been approved and the programming has been completed, the team will congregate in the implementation phase and continue to evaluate the project and evaluate the MOV. The maintenance will be carried out after the successful implementation of the Husky Air information systems.
  4. 4. 4 Project Charter – Husky Air Original Case Study Husky Air – Pilot Angels Background Husky Air opened for business in January 2008 when L.T. Scully and several other investors pooled their life savings and secured a rather large loan from a Chicago bank. Located at DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport (DKB) in DeKalb, Illinois, Husky Air is a fixed base Operator (FBO) facility that offers a full range of services to the growing demands for business and private aviation. Currently, the company has 23 employees composed of pilots, mechanics, and office staff. As an FBO, Husky Air provides: • Business jet, propjet, helicopter, and propeller aircraft charter • Refueling • Airframe, engine, propeller, and avionics maintenance • Aircraft rental • Flight instruction • Pilot supplies Although FOB’s at other airports offer similar services, Husky Air has been receiving increased attention through the Midwest for it charters service, maintenance, flight instruction. Pilot Angels In addition, Husky Air coordinates a charitable service called Pilot Angels. Working with hospitals, health care agencies, and organ banks, Husky Air matches volunteer private pilots, willing to donate their time and aircraft, with needy people whose health care problems require them to travel to receive diagnostic or treatment services. In addition, Pilot Angels also will provide transportation for donor organs, supplies, and medical personnel. All flights are free of charge and the costs are paid for by the volunteer pilots who use their own aircraft. The pilots who volunteer for the Pilot Angel program need no medical training and offer no medical assistance. The planes do not carry any medical equipment and do not have to accommodate any stretchers. Patients, however, must be medically stable and able to enter and exit the aircraft with no or little assistance. The Pilot Angel passengers typically travel to or from a hospital or clinic for diagnosis, surgery, or some other treatment. Travel companions, such as a relative, friend, or nurse, are common.
  5. 5. 5 Project Charter – Husky Air Currently, a pool of pilot volunteers is kept in a file folder. If a hospital or person with a medical or financial hardship contacts Husky Air, the name of the traveler, the destination, dates/times, and the number of travel companions are requested. Because of limited weight restrictions in small aircraft, the weights of the passengers and their luggage are needed as well. After the initial information is provided, Husky Air contacts the volunteer pilots to determine their availability. Although a volunteer pilot may be willing and available for a Pilot Angel flight, the plane may not have the range or weight-carrying requirements. This may be an inefficient use of time since many pilots may have to be contacted until a pilot and suitable plane can be found. The Project Description Husky Air would like to have a computer-based system to keep track of all its Pilot Angel volunteers. Basic information about the pilots may include their name, address, phone number, and so forth, as well as their total hours, certifications, and ratings. Moreover, specific information about a volunteer's aircraft would be useful. Such information should include the type of plane, aircraft identification number (called the N number), whether single or multi- engine, and its capacity for carrying passengers and cargo. Some pilots own more than one plane. Husky Air also wants to know more about the people, hospitals, clinics, and organ banks who request the Pilot Angel service. In addition, they also would like basic information about the patients, their passengers, and specific needs to help match volunteers with the request for transport. Finally, Husky Air wants a list of all the Pilot Angel flights to recognize specific volunteers for their contributions. This would include: ▪ The pilot who flew the flight ▪ The passengers on board ▪ The plane that was used ▪ The total time of the flight ▪ The distance and destination of the flight ▪ The date and time of the flight ▪ The total fuel used
  6. 6. 6 Project Charter – Husky Air WHIS Team Charter I. Team Members Marquis Bryant: bryantml@vcu.edu || 757-927-7334 William Harris: harriswm2@vcu.edu || 804-519-0438 Ingrid Salgado: salgadois@vcu.edu || 703-853-6460 Shaswat Khatiwada: khatiwada@vcu.edu || 703-577-9407 Team Leader: Shaswat Khatiwada II. Team Mission Statement The mission of the WMIS team is to create value and making a difference everywhere we engage. III. Team Core Value Teamwork: We believe we can get anything done when we are working in a team, because of the support and motivation we get from each other. Teamwork can be overwhelming which is why we are going to divide the work so; a single person doesn't have to carry the team. Respect: Listening and being considerate of others. Not caring about others and thinking about yourself. Courtesy: Considering how one's actions can affect other individuals Acting without consideration for the consequences of actions
  7. 7. 7 Project Charter – Husky Air IV. Team Communication Norms Communication Need Agreed Mode of Communication Turn Around Time (if applicable) General Logistics & Coordination Text, Email and Face-to- face 24 hrs. Quick Question Text, Email and Face-to- face 2-5 hrs. Urgent Matter Text, Email and Face-to- face 1-2 hrs. Personal Issue/Concern Text, Email and Face-to- face 48 hrs. Project Planning Text, Email and Face-to- face 2-4 hrs. Other Text, Email and Face-to- face 16 weeks Accessibility and On-Call: Shaswat Khatiwada: I will be free most Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so anytime works for me. just text me. Ingrid Salgado: I am free Mondays and Fridays Marquis Bryant: I am free Mondays and Wednesday any time before 4 and Tuesday and Thursday after 3:30. Friday, i am free all day, but send a text anytime on those days. V. Conflict Resolution Team Member Strengths *Hot Buttons* Reactions under stress How you can help me when my hot buttons are pushed Shaswat Khatiwada Organizational skills, teamwork, good with PC’s N/A N/A Try working on the project. Ingrid Salgado Organized, collaborative, good listener Not putting in work, not turning assignments on time stress out Give me space, try to work out issue(s). William Harris Friendly, courtesy, outside of the box thinking Lack of communication Silence Relax
  8. 8. 8 Project Charter – Husky Air Marquis Bryant Problem solving, teamwork, analyzation skill, respectfulness people not doing their part, not turn work in on time stressed out or silence give me space or try to fix the problem VI. Short Bio My name is Marquis Bryant, I am currently a senior at VCU. My major is information systems. I am scheduled to graduate in December 2018. I am from Newport News, Virginia. Some of my hobbies are listening to music, sometimes playing it, surfing the internet. I chose to be information systems major because I have enjoyed using computer since I was little and over years I wanted to learn more about them. I have already got my associates degree in information technology from Thomas Nelson. Which is the college that transferred from before I got here last year. My plan once I graduate from VCU is the work in IT industry for a private company or for the government. I am a fourth year Information Systems student at Virginia Commonwealth University. I was born on a military base in Lawton Oklahoma until I was 4 years old. I moved to North Carolina and eventually Virginia when I was 5. I have grown in central Virginia most of life and find it hard to imagine leaving Richmond. In a year or so I plan to pursue my passion for IT and start a career in either Atlanta, Georgia or Portland, Oregon. In my free time, I also enjoy being outdoors and doing things such as camping hiking and fishing. In contrast, video games used to be a major part of my life, but I try to stray away from them more these days, considering that they arguably wasted some of the best years of my life. It is a shame because gaming in my rural community was one of the first, and one of the few small chances for me to get interested in technology at all to begin with… my name is William Harris. My name is Ingrid Salgado. I am a senior at Virginia Commonwealth University. I transferred to VCU from Northern Virginia where I attended NOVA community college and received my Associate Degree in Information Technology. I consider myself as outgoing, laid-back, detail-oriented and hardworking. Some of my hobbies include listening to music, watching T.V. and hanging out with friends. My anticipated graduation date is for December 2018, and my plans after graduating consists of moving back to NOVA and working in the IT Field for a high innovative company. Still considering pursuing my masters as well but would like to start working in the IT field first to get the career experience. My name is Shaswat Khatiwada, I am a senior at Virginia commonwealth University. I also transferred from NOVA where I received my Associate degree in Computer Science. I am also from NOVA (Northern Virginia). I love lived there for more than 10 years. I am originally from Nepal. In my free times I like playing video games, watch movies or sometimes just take a nap. I love traveling so, every opportunity i get I always travel. At the end of the year I am planning to travel to the West Coast.
  9. 9. 9 Project Charter – Husky Air Business Case Analysis Learning Cycle System Description: The Husky Air are collaborated with Pilot Angels group both of whom transport patients and/or other important things to hospitals in case of emergency. Our Information system will help track all Pilot Angels, the plane they fly, their schedule, and availability for volunteering. The Information system will include a database that will store the Pilots, their information such as; phone number, names, experience in the field, trip details. The system is also created to track the Planes information such as fuel cost, their life, maintenance, clients that flew using those planes, where the plane is located. The Information system will allow the hospital and the clients locate the plane and the pilot both for a faster and safe journey for their care, while improving documentation and easy retriever of the information. Project Value: With the new Information System Husky Air will be able to shorten their interaction time with the volunteer and provide a more accurate and reliable service to their customer with the new computer-based systems for both the volunteers and clients. Project Goals: ● Provide volunteer’s personal information and schedule ● Keep track of customer information and their requests ● Lower cost ● Increase business productivity ● Patients to be helped in a 24-hour timeframe Measurable Organizational Value(MOV): Identify the desire area of impact: Customers: We will target convenience and efficiency of the hospitals and patients who use the Pilot Angles service by overhauling their current file record keeping system and replacing it with a database of the volunteer pilots’ information. Strategic: One prospect of implementing our information system would be to give Husky Air a competitive edge in accessibility compared to alternative services. This would allow the patients to receive medical attention more quickly and increase their overall satisfaction with the Pilot Angles
  10. 10. 10 Project Charter – Husky Air Financial: Since the Pilot Angles are volunteers they will not receive much direct benefit from our system, however, the hospital with likely be able to use reduced slack time to focus on other business improvement objectives. Operational: Currently medical services are already semi-effective with their current paper record keeping system but there is still room for improvement. Our information system would increase efficiency by making the records pertaining the volunteers more readily accessible in a database. This would include everything from weight restrictions to destinations’ dates and times. Social: From a customer standpoint our information system would improve their quality of life increasing their access to medical attention. Part of the Pilot Angles availability information would be made accessible to the public to lookup so that they could request medical attention at their convenience. This information would be made publicly available with limited access to those in need of medical attention. Identify the Desired Value of the IT Project Better? Husky Air Pilot Angels currently use and paper and pencil record keeping system. This works but could be greatly improved with increased accessibility through the implementation of a database system Faster? Finding out the availability of a Pilot and their corresponding weight and capacity restrictions can be a tedious time-consuming process especially with a hard copy file system the increased accessibility of a database would certainly decrease the amount of time that it takes to link hospitals, pilots, and patients. Cheaper? Our information system has the potential to arrange husky refueling and maintenance process by recording the dates and assigning new ones in the future. It would also help keep inventory records to reduce waste and ensure all materials are being used efficiently. Do More? Husky Air would like to know more information about the pilots and customers that use their services. Other information that they would like to keep records of includes pilots’ ratings/contributions, passengers on board flights, planes used, time of flights, distance, and total fuel used. This information could help benefit hospital by helping reduce costs and benefit customers by increasing historic awareness. Develop an appropriate metric The goal implementing our information system with Husky Air is increase the customer satisfaction and the profits of the medical facilities who use their service. For the hospitals we hope to target a 10% increase in aviation related profits made from patient request fulfillment. This increase should come from an influx of patients using the convenience of our information to make more frequent appointments and will be measured one year after the system goes live. We
  11. 11. 11 Project Charter – Husky Air also hope to see a decrease in customer wait time and decreasing transportation and communication time by 80%. Set a time frame for achieving the MOV For the Customer area of impact should be achieved in 6 to 12 months for customers to see the faster service because the system will have to build it first and the volunteers will need time to be familiar with the system. For the Strategic area of impact should be achieved in 12 to 18 months. Since the company will need to develop the strategy for the company to follow the next 10 years with the new information system. Financial area of impact will take 6 months to see the monetary effects of switching from a paper and pencil system to computer information system. The switch between systems should save husky air pilots and hospital a lot of money when it comes to record keeping. The operational area of impact should be achieved in 12 to 18 months to be improved by the new system. Since the system will need to be developed and volunteer and hospital being trained with the new system. Social area of impact should be achieved in 6 months after system built. With the new information system, husky air pilots can begin to interact more with the patients with information being more accessible for them. They will also be able to match patients to volunteer based on their specific needs. Summarize the MOV in a clear, concise statement or table- Area of Impact Area of Impact Value Metric Time frame Customers Faster service for customers who need immediate transportation for treatment Increase customer satisfaction with the service husky air pilot angels provides. Lowering customers wait time. Decreasing transportation and communication time by 80% 6- 12 months Strategic Better system for managing the available pool of 20% Increase in available volunteer pilots 12- 18 months
  12. 12. 12 Project Charter – Husky Air volunteer Pilots, finding planes that able to manage the require weight for transportation. Faster system of finding available pilots for customer transportation. Increase number of available pilots for medical transportation for customers and medical requested supplies or personnel Financial Reduce the amount of money spent on record keeping system by using a computer- based system instead of paper and pencil system. 40% reduction in cost for record keeping 6 months Operation Better record keeping system for medical services to increase accessibility for Husky air pilot angels and the hospitals. Better record keeping system for planes and fuel levels 45% reduction in time-frame turnaround and accessibility to the patients 6 to 12 months
  13. 13. 13 Project Charter – Husky Air Social Increase customer access for medical transportation. Make information more accessible for patients and future patient of Husky air pilot. 60% increase in customer access for medical transportation 40% increase in patient severed per day 6 months Comparison of Alternatives ALTERNATIVES OPTIONS: Maintain Status Quo Purchase a Software Package Build a Custom System Direct costs none PC & Tablets: $9,096 PC & Tablets: $28,000 Ongoing Support/ Maintenance Costs Administrator Assistant: $35,000 Consultant & administrator: $25,000 Developer & administrator: $70,000 Indirect Costs none Training & Monthly fees: $57,164 Training & Monthly fees: $2,500 Total Cost of Ownership Maintain Status Quo Purchase Software Package Build a Custom System Development Costs Hardware $ 0 $ 7,595.99 $ 8,000 Software $ 0 $ 1,500.00 $ 20,000
  14. 14. 14 Project Charter – Husky Air Development $ 0 $ 0 $ 55,000 Employee Training $ 0 $ 5,000 $ 2,500 Operational Cost (After year 1) Hardware Upgrade $ 0 $ 5,000 $ 5,000 Maintenance $ 35,000 $ 25,000 $ 5,000 Software Monthly Fee ( 189*12) *23(users) $ 0 $ 52,164 $ 0 Total Cost $ 35,000 $ 96,259.99 $ 95,500 Total Benefit of Ownership 1 - low 10 - high Maintain Status Quo Purchasing Build a custom system Optional Description Paper and Pencil system Duo serves Schedule System W.M.I.S. Database System Accuracy Medium accuracy, depending on the skills of the admin and any mistakes being made. 2 High accuracy. Will allow for customers to receive correct information about the volunteers and vice versa. 4 High accuracy, the system is customized to the exact need for the business, and because of both customer and administration involvement in the project the Accuracy high. 10
  15. 15. 15 Project Charter – Husky Air Efficiency Low efficiency. Work may take weeks to complete. 2 High efficiency. Customers and employees of Husky Air Pilot Angels will input and retrieve data quickly and easy. 5 Medium efficiency. The system takes about 5 months but after the system is built it will run 24/7 7 Lowered Expenses The project won’t add any cost the existing system other than the salary for the Office Administrator 7 Few expenses including the software purchase, a monthly maintenance and upgrades every year. 2 The project is lower than the purchased system, the system cost after the first year is lower 5 Customer Satisfaction Because of the low efficiency and accuracy, the customer satisfaction if lower for the current system. 1 High customer satisfaction. The system will be reliable and provide data for every customer, pilot, airplane and additional volunteers. 6 High customer satisfaction. Since the software was created targeting the current or any future problem, with the help of the customers that are using the current systems, we are providing everything the customer is requiring, have issue and fixing the problems 10 Total Benefit: 12 17 32 Recommendation: The W.M.I.S. Database System shows the best alternative for Husky Air-Pilot Angels to build Husky Air their own system. There are multiple reasons that our information system will not
  16. 16. 16 Project Charter – Husky Air only improve Husky Air Pilot Angels but also provide top benefits to their customers. One reason pertains to the measurable organizational value (MOV) that the system will provide. The MOV provides a solid foundation and framework that guarantees the success of our IS. This will be accomplished by targeting specific target areas that will be improved such as the social and operational values of the company. Other existing alternatives do not provide the same well- defined solution that our approach intends to accomplish. This can also be quantified by the low cost of the custom system that will be related to Husky Air Pilot Angels wants and needs. With the purchase of a few computers and tablets for the pilots, this will aid everyone to keep track of their schedules and to receive and provide information to customers efficiently. It will reduce time for the employees to get their work done in a productive, accurately and timely manner along with ongoing support from the administrator and developers that will be at reach always. Per the comparison chart, the benefits from building their own system will allow Husky Air Pilot Angels and their customers to have a close relationship and improve customer transportation and satisfaction. Learning Cycle What we know (facts) What we think we know (assumptions) What we don’t know (question to be answered) The company needs more efficient system for keeping records of flights The reason for company not being efficient is that they are still using paper and pencil, and they have not been kept records of volunteer whereabouts, and fuel level Why didn't the company try to invent a new record keeping system if they knew it was ineffective? Time spent on finding pilots and specific planes for trips need to decrease. They spend a lot of time looking for pilots and specific planes because of the paper and pen system, they are using. How long does it take currently to find pilots and what method is used?
  17. 17. 17 Project Charter – Husky Air The company wants to increase the number of pilots available for faster service All pilots are volunteers and donate their time and resources for the medical transport for the company How exactly does husky air pilot angels increase their available pilots? Do they do background checks on their pilots to make sure they eligible to fly and what is their process for getting new pilots? Husky air wants a computer- based system for record keeping. Do think they want this system located on site or cloud based? Computer based systems required backups and recovery plan to make sure no data is loss or overwritten on accident Do husky air pilot angels have any disaster recovery plan in place in case of emergencies or do they think do they at least have funds or capabilities to ensure that they won't lose their data? Team Learning Record Who? Does What By when? Will, Marquis, Ingrid, and Shaswat Understand and collect requirements from husky air pilots to find out needs and wants for information system Thursday Will Establishes the project’s value, metric, goals, and overall MOV Friday Marquis Establishes a time frame for achieving the MOV in various areas of the company Friday
  18. 18. 18 Project Charter – Husky Air Ingrid and Shaswat Find and perform a comparison of alternatives for the company Friday Ingrid and Shaswat Produce and analyze TCO and TBO for the company Saturday Will and Ingrid Provide a recommendation for the company Sunday Marquis Created a work breakdown structure to help organize our tasks Sunday Ingrid and Shaswat Create a Resources Required table to find out what is necessary for the project Wednesday Shaswat and Ingrid Resource Cost Table to find out what is cost for those resources Thursday Will Create a contract payment for WMIS and husky air pilot angles Friday Marquis Create a Learning cycle table Sunday Marquis Create a Team learning Record for all deliverable Sunday Marquis Update WBS Sunday
  19. 19. 19 Project Charter – Husky Air Infrastructure Resources Required Table People and their roles ● Sponsor - Will oversee the managers work and will be providing the financial support for the project. ● Project Managers - Will lead all the team efforts and guide other employees. They will be responsible for schedule, budget and scope. ● Developers - Person that will create, update and maintain the software for Husky air. Technology ● Workstations: Two PC with 1 home server and Tablets. ● Software: Custom made software / Outlook or Gmail for emails ● Industrial printer/ scanner ● Telephone for additional customer support. ● Wi-Fi- Router and internet service from Google Fiber Facilities ● Office Administrator to look at day-to-day work. ● Outsourcing: Office cleaners. Other ● Maintenance - The developer will be responsible to maintain the system. ● Training and Implementation: Will be conducted by the Project Manager to ensure the customer can control and maintain the systems if needed. Resource Cost Table: Resource Cost Source Project Managers $40,000 during project time- frame glassdoor.com Developers $45,000 during project time- frame glassdoor.com Office Administrator $35,000 during and after project time-frame glassdoor.com
  20. 20. 20 Project Charter – Husky Air Technology: Hardware/ Software: Resource Cost Source Workstation: PC Dell Desktop Workstation for $574 a piece Samsung Tablets for $60 a piece HPE ML10 GEN9 Server for $489 a piece Misc.: $3413.01 for wires, Dell monitors and so on. www.newegg.com Software Custom built WMIS.com Printer and Scanner Kyocera M3540IDN Printer and Scanner @ 1989.99 www.faxexpress.com Router Google Fiber router for $70 / month www.fiber.google.com Telephone Google phone www.voice.google.com Facilities: Resource Cost Source Office custodian $200 a month The cost is from their current custodian contractor. Other: Resource Cost Source Training and implementation $50 a day for training glassdoor.com
  21. 21. 21 Project Charter – Husky Air Maintenance $10 per hour for IT support and maintenance glassdoor.com Contract Payment Method Our direct and indirect costs will be covered by the Cost-plus-fee (CPF) or cost-plus- percentage-of-cost (CPPC) contract type. This will be a varying predetermined fixed amount based on the cost resource table. These values will fluctuate as the costs of the project change over time. This contract method will also cover future labor costs associated with software updates and maintenance. Team Assessment: Our team has come a long way in learning how to delegate tasks and responsibilities. We start by setting up two meetings a week where we conduct research and brainstorm about the deliverables for projects. We have discovered that the most efficient way to complete work is to initially collaborate and then divide up tasks to work on together. For example, will helped establish the MOV, while Marquis helped to incorporate an appropriate metrics and develop the work breakdown structure. Ingrid and Shaswat worked on defining the total benefit of ownership and the cost of ownership. The Team worked together helping each other in every possible roadblock. No issues have arisen within the team, all members have work cooperatively and effectively therefore no changes will be required in the project charter.
  22. 22. 22 Project Charter – Husky Air Scope Management
  23. 23. 23 Project Charter – Husky Air Use Case Diagram (UCD)
  24. 24. 24 Project Charter – Husky Air Scope Management Change Process: A scope change procedure is scheduled that will allow a scope change to occur per request after a review process. The procedure will require a documented scope change request form and scope change request log. The request will then be carefully considered. The decision to uphold the request will be based upon the impact and gains derived from the change. A decision will be made at the end of the scope change review. Scope Change Request Form Request Name: __________WMIS__________ Requester Title: __________Date__________ Request Number: _______________________ Request Description: One additional developer will be added to help further breakdown the work components. The scope is not a part of the projects MOV. Rationalization of Request: Alternatives: Impacts Alternative 1 Alternative 2 Alternative 3 Scope Total man hours will be increases with the prospect of reducing the overall project duration Schedule The overall project time would be decreased Resources Required One additional developer Cost + $120,00 Recommendation: Project Sponsor: Date_____3/9/18______
  25. 25. 25 Project Charter – Husky Air Request Number Request Title Date of Request Requested by Priority (L, M, H) Authority to approve Request Expected Response Date Scope Change Approved? (Y/N)
  26. 26. 26 Project Charter – Husky Air Project Plan Schedule & Budget Resource Cost Table: Resource Cost Source Project Managers $40,000 during project time- frame glassdoor.com Developers $45,000 during project time- frame glassdoor.com Office Administrator $35,000 during and after project time-frame glassdoor.com Technology: Hardware/ Software: Resource Cost Source Workstation: PC Dell Desktop Workstation for $574 a piece Samsung Tablets for $60 a piece HPE ML10 GEN9 Server for $489 a piece Misc.: $3413.01 for wires, Dell monitors and so on. www.newegg.com Software Custom built WMIS.com Printer and Scanner Kyocera M3540IDN Printer and Scanner @ 1989.99 www.faxexpress.com Router Google Fiber router for $70 / month www.fiber.google.com Telephone Google phone www.voice.google.com
  27. 27. 27 Project Charter – Husky Air Facilities: Resource Cost Source Office custodian $200 a month The cost is from their current custodian contractor. Other: Resource Cost Source Training and implementation $50 a day for training glassdoor.com Maintenance $10 per hour for IT support and maintenance glassdoor.com Task Name Duration Resource Husky Air Pilot Angels Information Systems 155 Days Conceptualize and Initialize Project 51 Days Team Charter 13 Days Establish Team Members 1 Day Project Manager Determine Strengths and Hot button issues of team members 2 Days Project Team Determine team rules 2 Days Project Team Approve team’s Tops Document 5 Days Project Team
  28. 28. 28 Project Charter – Husky Air Business Case 37 Days Background of Husky Air Pilot Angels 2 Days Project Team, Project Manager The Project Description 4 Days Project Manager Determine the requirements for the Project 5 Days Project Manager Develop the MOV 8 Days Project Team Identify Areas of Impact 1 Day Project Team Identify Desired Value of Project 1 Day Project Team, Project Manager Develop appropriate metric 1 Day Project Team Set Time Frame for achieving MOV 1 Day Project Team Verify MOV 2 Days Project Team Summarize MOV 1 Day Project Team Approve MOV 2 Days Project Manager Find Alternatives to the Project 1 Day Project Team Define Total Cost of Ownership 3 Days Project Team Direct/upfront costs 1 Day Project Team Ongoing costs 1 Day Project Team
  29. 29. 29 Project Charter – Husky Air Indirect costs 1 Day Project Team Define Total Benefits of Ownership 4 Days Project Team Increase high value work 1 Day Project Team Improve accuracy and efficiency 1 Day Project Team Improve decision making 1 Day Project Team Improve customer service 1 Day Project Team Recommendation 3 Days Project Team Review Business Case 1 Day Project Team Approve Business Case 2 Days Project Manager Milestone: Conceptualize and Initialize Project completed 0 Days Project Charter 16 Days Project Infrastructure 15 Days Project Team Document the MOV for the project 0 Days Project Team
  30. 30. 30 Project Charter – Husky Air Define the Project Infrastructure 6 Days Project Team Resource required table 3 Days Project Team Resource cost table 1 Day Project Team Contract Payment Method 2 Days Project Team Learning Cycle Table 2 Days Project Team Team Learning Record 2 Days Project Team Team Assessment of Team Charter 2 Days Project Team Review Project Infrastructure 1 Day Project Team Approve Project Infrastructure 1 Day Project Team Milestone: Project Infrastructure completed 0 Days Project Plan 28 Days Scope Management Plan 3 Days Project Team Revise Project MOV 3 Days Project Team Determine Project’s Deliverables 3 Days Project Team
  31. 31. 31 Project Charter – Husky Air Create Deliverable Structure Chart 3 Days Project Team Create a Gantt chart based off DSC 3 Days Project Team Create a Use Case Diagram 3 Days Project Team Scope Change Process 3 Days Project Team Scope Change request form 3 Days Project Manager, Project Team Scope Change request log 2 Days Project Manager Review Scope Management 1 Day Project Team Approve Scope Management 1 Day Project Manager Execute and Control 51 Days Analysis 5 Days Project Team Create System Proposal 3 Days System Developer, Project Team Milestone: Analysis Completed 0 Days Design 15 Days
  32. 32. 32 Project Charter – Husky Air Design Information System Based system Proposal 15 Days Project Team, System Developer Milestone: Design Phase Completed 0 Days Construction 11 Days WMIS Application System 8 Days Project Team, System Developer Milestone: Construction of WMIS Application System Completed 0 Days Testing 14 Days Test Plan 2 Days Project Team Test results report 11 Days Review test plan with client 2 Days Project Team, Project Manager Carry out test plan 2 Days Project Team Analyze Results 2 Days Project Team Prepare test results and presentation 2 Days Project Team Present test results to client 2 Days Project Team
  33. 33. 33 Project Charter – Husky Air Address software issues or problems 1 Day Project Team Milestone: Client signs off on test results 0 Days Implementation 3 Days Create documentation for company 1 Day Project Manager, Project Team Training program 1 Day Project Team Conversion plan 1 Day Project Team, Project Manager Milestone: Execute and Control Completed 0 Days Close Project 5 Days Management Report 2 Days Project Team Formal Acceptance 2 Days Project Team, Project Manager Evaluate Project Success 3 Days Project Team Conduct Project Evaluation 2 Days Project Team, Project Manager Determine if project meets MOV 1 Day Project Team, Project Manager Milestone: Project Completed 0 Days
  34. 34. 34 Project Charter – Husky Air
  35. 35. 35 Project Charter – Husky Air
  36. 36. 36 Project Charter – Husky Air Risk Management Plan Resources Cost Table Resource Cost Project Managers (2) $80,000 Developers (2) $90,000 Office Administrator $35,000 Hardware (total) $8,497.99 Software Custom built Office Cleaning $2400 Training $2400 Total $218,297.99 Resource Requirements Descriptions for why the cost are incurred: Resource Description Project Manager Needed to lead and manage the team and help with developing. System Developer Works with the manager and design the basic structure and constructs the system. Office Administrator The office administrator is responsible to make sure the managers and developers have all the necessary resources needed throughout the project. Hardware The hardware includes, printers, scanner, phone, router and other necessary things needed to properly support the developers.
  37. 37. 37 Project Charter – Husky Air Software Will be custom built, to better serve customers need which needs to download on hardware to complete business process . Office Maintenance(Cleaners) The office area will be cleaned with a year contract with another service. Training Training of the team to get to know the project and the process for best performance. Task Name Duration Resource Husky Air Pilot Angels Information Systems 155 Days Conceptualize and Initialize Project 51 Days Team Charter 13 Days Establish Team Members 1 Day Project Manager Determine Strengths and Hot button issues of team members 2 Days Project Team
  38. 38. 38 Project Charter – Husky Air Determine team rules 2 Days Project Team Approve team’s Tops Document 5 Days Project Team Business Case 37 Days Background of Husky Air Pilot Angels 2 Days Project Team, Project Manager The Project Description 4 Days Project Manager Determine the requirements for the Project 5 Days Project Manager Develop the MOV 8 Days Project Team Identify Areas of Impact 1 Day Project Team Identify Desired Value of Project 1 Day Project Team, Project Manager Develop appropriate metric 1 Day Project Team Set Time Frame for achieving MOV 1 Day Project Team Verify MOV 2 Days Project Team Summarize MOV 1 Day Project Team Approve MOV 2 Days Project Manager Find Alternatives to the Project 1 Day Project Team Define Total Cost of Ownership 3 Days Project Team
  39. 39. 39 Project Charter – Husky Air Direct/upfront costs 1 Day Project Team Ongoing costs 1 Day Project Team Indirect costs 1 Day Project Team Define Total Benefits of Ownership 4 Days Project Team Increase high value work 1 Day Project Team Improve accuracy and efficiency 1 Day Project Team Improve decision making 1 Day Project Team Improve customer service 1 Day Project Team Recommendation 3 Days Project Team Review Business Case 1 Day Project Team Approve Business Case 2 Days Project Manager Milestone: Conceptualize and Initialize Project completed 0 Days Project Charter 16 Days
  40. 40. 40 Project Charter – Husky Air Project Infrastructure 15 Days Project Team Document the MOV for the project 0 Days Project Team Define the Project Infrastructure 6 Days Project Team Resource required table 3 Days Project Team Resource cost table 1 Day Project Team Contract Payment Method 2 Days Project Team Learning Cycle Table 2 Days Project Team Team Learning Record 2 Days Project Team Team Assessment of Team Charter 2 Days Project Team Review Project Infrastructure 1 Day Project Team Approve Project Infrastructure 1 Day Project Team Milestone: Project Infrastructure completed 0 Days Project Plan 28 Days Scope Management Plan 3 Days Project Team
  41. 41. 41 Project Charter – Husky Air Revise Project MOV 3 Days Project Team Determine Project’s Deliverables 3 Days Project Team Create Deliverable Structure Chart 3 Days Project Team Create a Gantt chart based off DSC 3 Days Project Team Create a Use Case Diagram 3 Days Project Team Scope Change Process 3 Days Project Team Scope Change request form 3 Days Project Manager, Project Team Scope Change request log 2 Days Project Manager Review Scope Management 1 Day Project Team Approve Scope Management 1 Day Project Manager Execute and Control 51 Days Analysis 5 Days Project Team Create System Proposal 3 Days System Developer, Project Team Milestone: Analysis Completed 0 Days
  42. 42. 42 Project Charter – Husky Air Design 15 Days Design Information System Based system Proposal 15 Days Project Team, System Developer Milestone: Design Phase Completed 0 Days Construction 11 Days WMIS Application System 8 Days Project Team, System Developer Milestone: Construction of WMIS Application System Completed 0 Days Testing 14 Days Test Plan 2 Days Project Team Test results report 11 Days Review test plan with client 2 Days Project Team, Project Manager Carry out test plan 2 Days Project Team Analyze Results 2 Days Project Team Prepare test results and presentation 2 Days Project Team
  43. 43. 43 Project Charter – Husky Air Present test results to client 2 Days Project Team Address software issues or problems 1 Day Project Team Milestone: Client signs off on test results 0 Days Implementation 3 Days Create documentation for company 1 Day Project Manager, Project Team Training program 1 Day Project Team Conversion plan 1 Day Project Team, Project Manager Milestone: Execute and Control Completed 0 Days Close Project 5 Days Management Report 2 Days Project Team Formal Acceptance 2 Days Project Team, Project Manager Evaluate Project Success 3 Days Project Team Conduct Project Evaluation 2 Days Project Team, Project Manager Determine if project meets MOV 1 Day Project Team, Project Manager
  44. 44. 44 Project Charter – Husky Air Milestone: Project Completed 0 Days Risk Analysis Table Conceptualize and Initialize Develop Project Charter and Plan Execute and Control Phase Close Project Evaluate Project Success Potential Risk A potential risk could arise in not correctly collecting user requirements. Neglected to gather them correctly could likely result in error and misunderstand ding that transcends the entire Team not agreeing on points of interest and disinterest. Husky Air is unable to adapt to the new system. The old system is preferred and transfer to the new system is not worth the cost. Project is delayed or rejected. The project will need to have a management report, and formal excepting. If either of these deliverables are not fulfilled, then it will extend the length of the project until they are finished. project.
  45. 45. 45 Project Charter – Husky Air In what ways could this risk impact the MOV? Failing to initialize the project and collect requirements could cause the duration of the project to increase. Conflict could cause a lack of progress and decrease the chances of reaching the target MOV. If the new system is rejected, then the entire project would be a failure because the MOV would not have been reached. If the project is delayed, then it will increase development costs past the original work breakdown. If the evaluation takes longer than expected then it will also increase the project's duration until it is fully evaluated. How could this potentially impact the project objectives (scope, quality, schedule, budget) If the requirements are not correctly acquired then it could put the project on the wrong track. The quality would be misdirected, and costs and duration would likely increase to compensate for error. If the team is not cohesive it could lengthen the overall project. The project failing to be quickly adapted would increase the time it takes to get the system fully online and likely increase in cost because employees would need further training. If the project was delayed or rejected, then the quality would be improved until it was expected. This would certainly increase the overall costs and time or the project. The project duration would be extended because of this risk. There would also be added cost associated with the effort to correct the problem with the project. Source(s) of project risk (people, legal, process, environment, technology, organization, project, other) The source of this risk would mostly come from the environmental social aspects of the project. It could also come from an organizational issue if the requirements are not disseminated This risk would most likely develop internally because of the team have conflict. The cause of these issues would probably be from our team itself. That would also include issues that Husky air had with our project. If the project is delayed or rejected it would be entirely our teams’ fault. The source of this would once again be our teams fault and not Husky Air’s
  46. 46. 46 Project Charter – Husky Air throughout the project team. Are the sources of risk internal or external to the project? This could possibly be external. This would be an internal source as a result of the team members actions. The collective environment surrounding the project could affect this aspect of the project This is an internal risk. This is also an internal risk. Is this risk known, know- unknown, and/or unknown- unknown? Unknown- unknown Known- unknown Known- unknown Unknown- unknown Known- unknown Risk Owner Project Manager Project Manager System Developer Project Manager Project Manager Risk Management Strategy The project manager will keep thorough requirements collection process that is triple verified before the project begins. Regular check up on the requirements will also ensure that the project stays on course The project manager will update the team charter will be reflected upon frequently to ensure that the team is still on the same page. They system manager must make sure, that the system is accepted by Husky Air. The new system must be friendly enough to be a full replacement of the old system. The project manager will help ensure that the reports and acceptance is fully completed. A project manager will check back after project completion to see that it has been fully adopted, they will also conduct reports to update firmware if necessary.
  47. 47. 47 Project Charter – Husky Air Earned Value & Quality Management Plan Introduction: The Management plan of Husky Air will install procedures to enclose and encase the quality through the closure of the project and after the project. The Management Plan for Husky Air has objectives and approaches that will reach and are the following: I. Ensure Quality II. Ensure Accessibility III. Ensure Integrity and Reliability IV. Ensure Expandability and Maintainability Quality Management Plan: The Husky Air Quality Management Plan will validate and verify that the standard of quality standards is in effect for the product metric and the process metric. This success in the quality management plan is imperative for the future of the project. Husky Air will ensure quality by ensuring that the process and the product are accessible and correct to ensure that the use of the system is available and reliable. The product quality for Husky Air will be defined by the product metric, which is defined by both the employees and the Husky Air customer. Users will be behind the quality of the product to ensure maximum acceptance by customers. The project team will assume the function of guaranteeing quality if the product is acceptable to users. Process Metric for Husky Air will focus on the process that Husky Air takes during its business processes. This will ensure that the quality of the processes carried out complies with the standards of the organization and the expectations of those who participate both the client and Husky Air employees. Quality Requirements/Standards: Product Quality: The product quality will be of high quality, the developers will develop the product by keeping both the project sponsor and the users in mind. These requirements and needs will be assessed and portrayed when defining the product and process metric. The product will be controlled and monitoring highest customer satisfaction, reliability and security. The process will be controlled through the monitory of defects and any glitches that may occur during the process. The product will be validated multiple times before exporting it for business needs.
  48. 48. 48 Project Charter – Husky Air Quality Metrics Type Metric Description Process Defects by Phase Defects by Time Defects by Content errors Defect Backlog Fix Response Time Defective Fixes Number of defects found during each phase of the project Number of defects found over a period Number of times an error appears dealing with a content-related issue Number of defects waiting to be fixed Average time it takes to fix a defect Number of fixes that created new defects Product Customer Satisfaction Customer Found Defects System Failure Reports Failure Rating index to measure customer satisfaction or dissatisfaction, scale 1 (unsatisfied) to 5 (satisfied) Number of defects found by the customer Number of times the system fails to operate Number of defects when running reports through the system Project Scope Change Requests Scope Change Approval Over Budgeted Tasks Earned Value Over Allocated Resources Training Hours Number of scope changes requested by client or sponsor Number of scope changes that were approved Number of tasks that cost more than expected SV, CV, SPI, CPI, ETC, EAC Number of resources assigned to more than one task Number of training hours per project team member to train employees
  49. 49. 49 Project Charter – Husky Air Verification of Quality The quality assurance of Husky Air will ensure that the final production of the information system will be implemented and equipped effectively. The system will be constantly updated and maintained for improvement and fix of bugs or problems. To ensure that the system is adopted we will conduct walk-through sessions with the users to guarantee that they fully understand the systems’ mechanics. This will ensure that the quality of the Husky Air Information System is met throughout its lifecycle. Technical Review: Our team will conduct a walk-through where the system developer leads Husky Air to provide the opportunity for errors to be discovered and ensure that standards are met. There will also be peer review inspections using a checklist to double check for potential errors. This will be done to verify project deliverables throughout the entire project life cycle by involving the users of the system and providing a chance for them to ask questions. Business Reviews: To ensure that all deliverables are met we will conduct business reviews that will provide information for the next phases, make sure standards are met, and that the project methodology is being conformed to. These reviews will be cross checked to make sure that they align with the mission of Husky Air. Management Reviews: We will also compare the baseline project plan against the actual project progress by conducting management reviews. These will provide a clear picture of progress, issues that need to be resolved, adjusted resources, and alternative decisions. Management may also review that project to make sure that it meets the project’s MOV, scope, budget, and quality objectives. Validation of Quality: After reviewing Customers Input, we can analyze and depict users’ concerns, wants, likes and needs on regular basis to make changes to ensure customer satisfaction. This can help us ensure the quality through customer satisfaction. Usability test, that validates that the system is usable and run efficiently can ensure the quality of the system for the user and project sponsors. Prototyping can also help validate that the system and or user interface is approved by user and can help easily make changes and correction as needed before the final product can be delivered and can ensure quality.
  50. 50. 50 Project Charter – Husky Air Earned Value Analysis Planned Value $13,280.00 Actual Cost $13,720.00
  51. 51. 51 Project Charter – Husky Air Earned Value $10,880 Schedule Variance $(2,400) Cost Variance $(2,840) Schedule Performance Index 0.8 Cost Performance Index 0.8 Budget at Completion $14,040 Estimate at Completion $17,704.87 Analysis of status: From our analysis, the cost variance is a negative $2840 with a negative schedule variance of $2400. This puts the project at an estimated completion of $17,704.87. The project was originally planned to cost $13,280 which shows us a $4,424.87 difference gap. Per the analysis it does not seem that the original budget for the project completion is feasible and it would need to be increased to get it on track with a reasonable time and cost. Conclusion from Analysis: The analysis computed concludes that we would refrain from outsourcing the system to Bug Buster, based on the conclusion that it causes an increase in budget of approximately $4,430. This results a fall in budget and schedule and the earned value is not matching for future spending costs. Therefore, the best option for Husky Air is to find a new firm to outsource the current development of the system.
  52. 52. 52 Project Charter – Husky Air
  53. 53. 53 Project Charter – Husky Air
  54. 54. 54 Project Charter – Husky Air
  55. 55. 55 Project Charter – Husky Air Appendices: MS Projects Tutorial I
  56. 56. 56 Project Charter – Husky Air
  57. 57. 57 Project Charter – Husky Air Tutorial II
  58. 58. 58 Project Charter – Husky Air
  59. 59. 59 Project Charter – Husky Air
  60. 60. 60 Project Charter – Husky Air
  61. 61. 61 Project Charter – Husky Air
  62. 62. 62 Project Charter – Husky Air
  63. 63. 63 Project Charter – Husky Air
  64. 64. 64 Project Charter – Husky Air
  65. 65. 65 Project Charter – Husky Air Tutorial III
  66. 66. 66 Project Charter – Husky Air
  67. 67. 67 Project Charter – Husky Air
  68. 68. 68 Project Charter – Husky Air
  69. 69. 69 Project Charter – Husky Air
  70. 70. 70 Project Charter – Husky Air

×