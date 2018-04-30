Shaswat khatiwada Project Charter

The Husky Air Information Systems have progressed from the request of the system to the creation of the system plan, the framework and project management scheme. Through the planning and creation of this framework, the team has laid the foundations for the creation to take place. With the help of the team, the business case with a feasibility analysis and cost benefits has been created to fit the description of the project. The team has also created planned and budget the project with risk management plans, earning value and quality management plans.

However, apart from this framework work, more had to be done to put the system in the hands of Husky Air Information Systems. The following statements are what must be done to complete the correct implementation if the Husky Air information system. The system needs to be enhanced by the current systems once the original user requirements and recommendations have been completed. The team has also planned to create a prototype user interface, as well as an implementation plan that must be designed to connect the old systems information to the new system. Once an interface and enhancement of the current system have been approved and the programming has been completed, the team will congregate in the implementation phase and continue to evaluate the project and evaluate the MOV. The maintenance will be carried out after the successful implementation of the Husky Air information systems.

