FINANCIAL DUALISM Sr. Sindhu P.J (Sr.Sharin CTC)
 Professor Hala Myint has developed the theory of financial dualism in his work” Economic Theory and UDCs published in 19...
• The unorganized money market consists of village money lenders, landlords, traders etc.,.They charge the high interest b...
• The organised money market of the UDCs consists of commercial banks and other financial institutions. They give short te...
Consequences of the co-existence of unorganised and organised Money market • 1.Since there is great demand for loans in th...
• According to Myint the cheap and easy credit to the traditional sector is not provided because of following: • (i) The h...
Professor Myint suggest two types of policies to reduce financial dualism in LDCs: • (i) The official interest rate in the...
THANK YOU
Theory of Financial Dualism
