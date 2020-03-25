Successfully reported this slideshow.
#PortraitDeStartuper #18 - IfStart - Astrid Pralain d'Arcimoles

23 views

Published on

Découvrez le #PortraitDeStartuper de Astrid Pralain d'Arcimoles co-fondatrice de la startup IfStart

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
#PortraitDeStartuper #18 - IfStart - Astrid Pralain d'Arcimoles

  1. 1. #PortraitDeStartuper par Sébastien Bourguignon Astrid Pralain d'Arcimoles Co-fondatrice Portrait réalisé par Sébastien Bourguignon #18
  2. 2. #PortraitDeStartuper par Sébastien Bourguignon QUI EST-CE STARTUPER ? Tout est allé très vite. Nous avons construit l’offre alors que nous étions encore en poste. Et un peu du jour au lendemain, nous nous sommes retrouvés de l’autre côté de la barrière ! Mais je crois qu’on devient vraiment entrepreneur le jour où il n’y a plus cette sécurité du salaire qui tombe tous les mois. Il faut aller le chercher ! Officiellement depuis 6 mois avec l’immatriculation de la société mais en réalité depuis 1 an, lorsque nous avons décidé, avec mes associés de nous lancer : nous avons beaucoup itéré pendant 1 an, nous avons longtemps cherché notre modèle économique et nous avons accepté de tester notre offre gratuitement, auprès de 3 start-up.
  3. 3. #PortraitDeStartuper par Sébastien Bourguignon INTERVIEW  Comment vous décririez-vous en tant qu'entrepreneur ? Enthousiaste !  Quelle est votre formation initiale ? J’ai fait du droit et des sciences politiques. Je n’étais pas prédestinée à devenir entrepreneure. En revanche, je suis rentrée dans une boite de consulting à 23 ans, comme consultante. C’était dur, notamment la prospection. Mais j’ai découvert le métier du conseil et j’aime vraiment ça ! Plus tard, j’ai conforté mes bases en gestion/management en faisant le MBA-MAE de l’IAE Paris en cours du soir.  Qu’est-ce qui vous passionne ? C’est cliché de dire ma famille ? J’ai 3 enfants et un mari que j’aime. J’aime passer du temps avec eux (et aussi loin d’eux, surtout après avoir passé beaucoup de temps avec !). Je ne suis pas prête à sacrifier cet équilibre, indispensable pour moi pour entreprendre dans de bonnes conditions. Et depuis peu, j’ai découvert la course à pied. Je suis débutante, mais j’adore ça. J’ai fait de l’équitation pendant longtemps, en compétition mais cela fait également longtemps que j’ai arrêté. Je n’avais pas retrouvé un sport qui me motivait suffisamment pour pousser mes limites. Cela n’a pas été le cas tout de suite avec la course à pied, il faut passer un cap, mais c’est le cas désormais. Et la cuisine aussi ! Je n’ai jamais été aussi incertaine de la suite et pourtant je n’ai jamais été aussi sereine ! J’y crois !
  4. 4. #PortraitDeStartuper par Sébastien Bourguignon COMMENT DÉCRIRIEZ -VOUS VOTRE ENTREPRISE ? IfStart, c’est la start-up qui accompagne les start-up ! Nous faisons plus qu’accompagner les entrepreneurs, nous les comprenons car nous avons les mêmes problématiques qu’eux. IfStart est un opérateur de services pour toutes les start-up, où qu’elles se trouvent sur le territoire, en France ou au-delà de nos frontières. Nous les accompagnons à distance de manière hebdomadaire et individualisée, de la structuration du projet jusqu’à l’internationalisation, en passant par les phases d’aide au financement public et privé et de développement commercial. Pour les locaux, nous nous appuyons sur des espaces de coworking partenaires. Notre force ? Notre méthode, flexible et au plus près des problématiques des entrepreneurs. Nos prix, adaptés aux porte-monnaie des start-up. Notre réseau d’experts pour des mises en relation qualifiées et toujours pertinentes, pour la start-up, comme pour l’expert. Et demain ? Des outils performants et innovants permettant un accompagnement toujours plus efficace. I f S t a r t , c ’ e s t l a s t a r t - u p q u i a c c o m p a g n e l e s s t a r t - u p
  5. 5. #PortraitDeStartuper par Sébastien Bourguignon INTERVIEW  Pourquoi ce choix de produit / service ? Tout le monde s’accorde à dire que l’accompagnement est indispensable. Pourtant, de nombreux entrepreneurs se sentent seuls dans le développement de leur projet. Nous permettons donc à tout le monde de pouvoir être accompagné dans son projet innovant et sortir de l’isolement de l’entrepreneur. Par ailleurs, les entrepreneurs relèvent des défis quotidiens, trouver les bons partenaires est pour eux vital. Avec IfStart nous les aidons à gagner en efficacité.  Quel mode de financement avez-vous retenu pour lancer votre société ? Tant que nous n’avions pas créé la société, nous avons tout financé nous- mêmes et notamment les billets de train pour aller à la rencontre des institutionnels, pour comprendre le fonctionnement de l’écosystème dans les territoires. Ensuite, nous avons mis quelques euros de notre poche et avons demandé à notre entourage s’ils souhaitaient faire partie de l’aventure. Et maintenant, nous misons sur le développement du chiffre d’affaires.  Quels sont vos ambitions, vos objectifs pour votre entreprise ? Devenir l’opérateur leader de services aux start-up en France et en Europe.
  6. 6. #PortraitDeStartuper par Sébastien Bourguignon INTERVIEW  D’après vous quels sont les facteurs clés de succès pour réussir dans l’entreprenariat ? La personnalité des associés. La prise de risque est là, il faut l’accepter. Cette prise de risque doit être un facteur motivant et non bloquant, elle doit permettre d’aller au-delà des performances habituelles. Pour être entrepreneur, il faut du tempérament, il faut accepter d’aller chercher le client alors qu’il ne vous attend pas, il faut accepter de se prendre des claques mais de croire suffisamment en soi, en son idée, pour continuer à avancer. Il faut accepter de pivoter aussi, si nécessaire. Bref, la personnalité de l’entrepreneur est complexe mais il doit être entreprenant et à l’écoute de son marché. Il y a de beaux projets qui ne sont pas portés par la bonne équipe…  Quelles difficultés avez-vous rencontré dans cette aventure ? Comme la majorité des entrepreneurs, une des grandes difficultés du début est le financement. Financer le développement d’IfStart et nous-mêmes. Pôle Emploi est notre plus fort allié !
  7. 7. #PortraitDeStartuper par Sébastien Bourguignon INTERVIEW  S’il n’y en avait qu’un, quel serait le point d’attention à surveiller en priorité lorsqu’on se lance dans l’aventure startup ? Je vais être bassement comptable mais sa trésorerie ! Entreprendre sans argent est extrêmement compliqué ! Avoir des fonds propres permet d’aller chercher, si vous y êtes éligibles, des subventions et de faire effet de levier. Pas d’argent, pas de financement (à l’exception d’un ou deux financements particuliers). Et l’argent, au lancement, part très vite et cela peut mettre un gros coup de frein à votre développement. Il faut être très vigilant. Cela signifie aussi, de ne pas créer trop tôt votre structure juridique. Ce n’est pas la peine d’avoir une structure qui ne sert à rien et qui peut vous coûter, alors que vous n’avez pas encore matière à facturer. Même si c’est très chouette de recevoir son numéro de SIRET !  Quels conseils donneriez-vous à quelqu’un qui voudrait lancer sa propre startup ? De se faire accompagner bien sûr. Je n’oserai dire par IfStart mais n’hésitez pas ! C’est primordial, surtout au lancement de l’activité. Cela permet d’éviter des écueils, d’avoir un regard extérieur et bienveillant sur votre activité. En réalité, mon conseil c’est de s’entourer de personnes de confiance. Certains seront rémunérés, d’autres vous accompagnerons à titre gracieux. Le mieux est certainement d’avoir un mélange des deux, le soutien ne sera de toute façon pas le même. Il faut parler de votre projet, le faire vivre, le confronter aux critiques et au regard des autres.
  8. 8. #PortraitDeStartuper par Sébastien Bourguignon LIENS  Twitter https://twitter.com/ifstart_news  Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/astrid-pralain-d-arcimoles-%F0%9F%8E%AF- a268b711/  Sites https://ifstart.fr/
  9. 9. #PortraitDeStartuper par Sébastien Bourguignon Sébastien Bourguignon L ’ A U T E U R Directeur Conseil au sein de Sopra Steria Next et CEO de la société Chain Guru, il est dans le domaine du Digital, du Management, de l’Innovation et de l’Agilité depuis 2000. Sa vision de demain est un monde numérique dans lequel les changements profonds de comportements des hommes, les interactions au sein des entreprises, la compétition internationale des grands groupes, le management et les organisations seront complètement remis en question. La société bouge vite, très vite, l’innovation et la nécessité de plus d’agilité dans les organisations doivent être une préoccupation majeure, il n'y a plus de doute là-dessus. Passionné par l’innovation, le numérique et le management, il s’intéresse particulièrement aux mécanismes liés à l’entreprenariat et en particulier aux startups. Cela l’a amené à réaliser une série de portraits de startupers pour les partager sur son blog. Son objectif est multiple, comprendre les parcours de ces créateurs de startups, les difficultés qu’ils ont rencontrées, et comment tout cela se matérialise concrètement, finalement un vrai feedback d’entrepreneur. Par ailleurs, il est auteur de nombreux articles sur Les Echos, La Tribune ou encore Siècle Digital. Il est aussi l’auteur des livres blancs de « #80PortraitDeStartuper » et « 100 #PortraitDeStartuper – Saison 2 », ainsi que du livre « Portraits de startupers – édition 2017 » aux éditions Maxima. Il est enfin co-fondateur et animateur du podcast Tech Me To The Moon. http://sebastienbourguignon.com/ http://www.sebastien-bourguignon.fr https://twitter.com/sebbourguignon http://fr.slideshare.net/SbastienBourguignon https://fr.linkedin.com/in/sebastienbourguignon http://chainguru.io http://monmasteradauphine.wordpress.com 🚀 Auteur | Influenceur | Speaker ► Expert Digital & Blockchain ► Pour une transformation digitale réussie !

