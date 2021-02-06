Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Contrast in Designs
  2. 2. What is Contrast? • a difference between two or more elements in a composition • the difference in light between font or anything in the foreground and its background
  3. 3. Types of Contrast
  4. 4. Purpose of Contrast • Attractive to the eye • Aids organization of information in design • Creates a focus and highlights key aspects in a design
  5. 5. Examples of Contrast in Design Elements
  6. 6. Contrast in Line • The thickness of a line determines the contrast in design
  7. 7. Contrast in Shape • Geometric shapes can contrast with the often curving, asymmetrical qualities of organic shapes
  8. 8. Contrast in Texture • Texture is a technique used in two-dimensional design to replicate three-dimensional surfaces by touch or by visual experience • Different textures can contrast with each other nicely
  9. 9. Contrast in Space • A two- or three-dimensional element defined by other elements of design • Adding space allows easier readability
  10. 10. Contrast in Typography • Typography is an element in the form of visual communication • Choosing one serif and one sans serif to combine fonts for a contrasting design
  11. 11. Conclusion • Contrast adds visual interest • Contrast helps organize a design and establishes which parts of a design are most important • Contrast can amplify design elements such as line, shape, texture, space and typography

