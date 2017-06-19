Bruce Bittles Chief Investment Strategist bbittles@rwbaird.com 941-906-2830 William Delwiche, CMT, CFA Investment Strategi...
Weekly Market Notes for June 19, 2017

Economy: Industrial Production flat in May – up 2.2% year-over-year -- best since 2015; Regional Fed data points higher – Philly Index trending higher while NY Manufacturing Index jumps to the highest level since 2014
Fed Policy: Fed raised rates for the second time this year and the fourth hike in the cycle -- indicating one more rate hike before year end
Sentiment: Indicators of investor psychology show optimism but short of levels considered excessive
Strongest Sectors: Health care and financials and utilities move into top RS rankings

Published in: Economy & Finance
Weekly Market Notes for June 19, 2017

  1. 1. Bruce Bittles Chief Investment Strategist bbittles@rwbaird.com 941-906-2830 William Delwiche, CMT, CFA Investment Strategist wdelwiche@rwbaird.com 414-298-7802 Please refer to Appendix – Important Disclosures Sector Rotation Bullish for Stocks The Dow Industrials reached a record high last week but the best performance was seen in small-cap indices including the Russell 2000 Index which gained more than 1.00%. A late-week rotation away from the 2017 market leaders into previously underperforming sectors is considered a potentially bullish development. A major concern has been that only a small group of stocks representing slightly more than 1.0% of the S&P 500 have a weighting of more than 13%. Nearly 40% of the gain in the S&P 500 this year is attributed to just five issues. Extremely narrow leadership is often seen near the end of a bull market. One week’s performance cannot be considered a trend, but should the emphasis continue to shift away from a handful of stocks into a broader range of groups and sectors it would be a healthy development that could significantly extend the life of the bull market. The fact that the materials sector soared to a record high last week also has bullish ramifications. Raw material prices are a dependable leading indicator of economic strength. A continued rally in the energy, materials and financial sectors would argue that the U.S. economy is gaining momentum and that the strong earnings growth recorded in the first quarter could persist in 2017. Fed Chief Janet Yellen is widely anticipated to raise the fed funds level 25 basis points on Wednesday. A rate increase is fully priced into the financial markets and suggests that the Fed believes business conditions are strong enough to absorb higher interest costs. The markets will be more focused on what the Fed will do in the second half of the year which could keep markets on the defensive into the news. The technical condition of the stock market continues to favor the upside. The strongest evidence that further upside progress can be expected can be found in the long-term trend, which is positive for the U.S. equity markets and also seen in most foreign markets. Strong upside momentum was lost late in the first quarter and has yet to resurface. Following the three-month consolidation phase, we were anticipating a breakout to new highs that would be accompanied by one or more sessions where upside volume exceeded downside volume by a ratio of 10-to-1 or more. This has led to a market that has grinded higher on the back of just a few stocks. At the start of June, only three S&P 500 sectors were trading above their 200-day moving average. The reversal in the technology sector last week could spark the broadening trend into more groups and sectors, which has bullish ramifications. Investor sentiment turned more optimistic last week as the demand for puts weakened. The percentage of Wall Street advisors with a bullish view rose sharply and the survey from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) showed move bulls than bears, completely opposite the data from the previous week. CBOE 10-Day Put/Call Ratio Below 86% is bearish; Above 95% is bullish 89% 92% Neutral CBOE 3-Day Equity Put/Call Ratio Below 60% is bearish; Above 68% is bullish 61% 63% Neutral VIX Volatility Index Below 11 is bearish; Above 20 is bullish 10.7 9.8 Bearish American Association of Individual Investors Twice as many bulls as bears is bearish; 2X more bears than bulls is bullish Bulls: Bears: 35.4% 29.5% Bulls: Bears: 26.9% 31.1% Neutral Investors Intelligence (Advisory Services) 55% bulls considered bearish/more than 25% bears is bullish Bulls: Bears: 55.8% 18.3 % Bulls: Bears: 50.0% 19.2% Bearish National Assoc. of Active Investment Mgrs. (NAAIM) Below 30% is bullish; Above 80% is bearish 90% 91% Bearish Ned Davis Research Crowd Sentiment Poll Excessive Optimism Excessive Optimism Bearish Ned Davis Research Daily Trading Sentiment Composite Optimism Entering Optimism Entering Neutral Weekly Market Notes June 12, 2017 Dow Industrials 21271 S&P 500 2431 Baird Market and Investment Strategy Summary Economy: Housing Affordability Index drops to lowest level in ten months – rising home prices offset lower mortgage rates; Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index down for first time in four weeks; jobless claims plunge, close to 44- year low Fed Policy: FOMC meets this week with rate hike near certain Sentiment: Demand for puts suddenly drops; VIX hits two-decade low Strongest Sectors: Materials, financials and health care climbing in relative strength
  2. 2. Weekly Market Notes Robert W. Baird & Co. Page 2 of 4 Source: Ned Davis Research RS Ranking RS Current Previous Trend Leaders: Internet Software & Services; Data Processing & Outsourced  Services; Application Software; Systems Software; Home  Entertainment Software; Electronic Components; Electronic  Manufacturing Services; Semiconductor Equipment;  Semiconductors Laggards: Leaders: Airlines Laggards:  Construction & Engineering; Trading Companies & Distributors;  Research & Consulting Services Leaders: Laggards: Leaders: Auto Parts & Equipment; Casinos & Gaming; Hotels, Resorts &  Cruise Lines; Restaurants; Specialized Consumer Services;  Internet Retail; Computer & Electronics Retail Laggards: Motorcycle Manufacturers; Department Stores; General  Merchandise Stores; Apparel Retail; Automotive Retail;  Homefurnishing Retail Leaders: Laggards: Commodity Chemicals Leaders: Laggards: Retail REIT's Leaders: Managed Health Care; Health Care Technology; Life Science Tools  & Services Laggards: Health Care Services Leaders: Laggards: Brewers; Agricultural Products Leaders: Laggards: Integrated Telecom Services Leaders: Laggards: Oil & Gas Drilling; Oil & Gas Equipment & Services; Integrated  Oil & Gas; Oil & Gas Exploration & Production; Oil & Gas  Storage & Transportation ** Denotes Current Relative Strength‐Based Overweight Sectors  Energy 10 10 Health Care 7 8 Financials 6 5 Consumer Staples 8 6 Telecom Services 9 9 Consumer  Discretionary 4 ** 3 Materials 5 7 Industrials 2 ** 4 Utilities 3 ** 2 Information  Technology 1 ** 1 Sub‐Industry Detail
