Weekly Market Notes for June 19, 2017

Summary

Economy: Industrial Production flat in May – up 2.2% year-over-year -- best since 2015; Regional Fed data points higher – Philly Index trending higher while NY Manufacturing Index jumps to the highest level since 2014

Fed Policy: Fed raised rates for the second time this year and the fourth hike in the cycle -- indicating one more rate hike before year end

Sentiment: Indicators of investor psychology show optimism but short of levels considered excessive

Strongest Sectors: Health care and financials and utilities move into top RS rankings