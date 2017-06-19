Weekly Market Notes for June 19, 2017

-
Summary
Economy: Industrial Production flat in May – up 2.2% year-over-year -- best since 2015; Regional Fed data points higher – Philly Index trending higher while NY Manufacturing Index jumps to the highest level since 2014
Fed Policy: Fed raised rates for the second time this year and the fourth hike in the cycle -- indicating one more rate hike before year end
Sentiment: Indicators of investor psychology show optimism but short of levels considered excessive
Strongest Sectors: Health care and financials and utilities move into top RS rankings
