inventory management.ppt

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views
inventory management.ppt

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Sales

AHHAHHH

AHHAHHH

Sales

inventory management.ppt

  1. 1. INVENTORY MANAGEMENT
  2. 2. DEFINITIONS Inventory-A physical resource that a firm holds in stock with the intent of selling it or transforming it into a more valuable state. A physical resource that a firm holds in stock with the intent of selling it or transforming it into a more valuable state.
  3. 3. TYPES OF INVENTORIES Raw Materials & purchased parts Partially completed goods called work in progress  Finished Goods (manufacturing firms) or merchandise (retail stores) Maintenance, Repair and Operating (MRO) Goods in transit to warehouse or to customers
  4. 4. INVENTORY Inventory System- A set of policies and controls that monitors levels of inventory and determines what levels should be maintained, when stock should be replenished, and how large orders should be
  5. 5. EXPENSIVE STUFF  The average carrying cost of inventory across all mfg.. is 30-35% of its value.  A typical firm probably has about 30 % of its current assets invested in inventory.  Savings from reduced inventory result in increased profit.  If Managerial performance is measured by ROI (return on investment ) = profit after taxes/ total asset, a reduction in inventory can increase ROI significantly
  6. 6. ZERO INVENTORY? Reducing amounts of raw materials and purchased parts and subassemblies by having suppliers deliver them directly. Reducing the amount of works-in process by using just-in-time production. Reducing the amount of finished goods by shipping to markets as soon as possible.
  7. 7. FUNCTIONS OF INVENTORY To meet anticipated demand To smooth production requirements  Firms that experience seasonal patterns in demand often build up inventories during pre-season periods. These are called seasonal inventories To decouple operations  Inventories as buffer between successive operations to maintain continuity in production To protect against stock-outs  Delayed deliveries and unexpected increase in demand increase the risk of shortage. Delayed delivery can happen due to weather condition, supplier stock-outs, quality problems etc. this risk can be reduced by holding safety stocks
  8. 8. FUNCTIONS OF INVENTORY To take advantage of order cycles : economic lot sizes To help hedge against price increases To permit operations To take advantage of quantity discounts
  9. 9. OBJECTIVE OF INVENTORY CONTROL To achieve satisfactory levels of customer service while keeping inventory costs within reasonable bounds  Level of customer service : to have right goods, in sufficient quantities, in right place and at the right time  Costs of ordering and carrying inventory Inadequate control of inventories can result in both overstocking / under-stocking Under-stocking results in missed deliveries, lost sales dissatisfied customers Overstocking ties up fund
  10. 10. OBJECTIVE OF INVENTORY CONTROL Must take into account :  Timing and size of orders  Managers have a number of measures of performance they can use to judge the effectiveness of inventory management  no. and quantity of backorders / customer complaints  Inventory turnover is the ratio of annual cost of goods sold to average inventory investment
  11. 11. EFFECTIVE INVENTORY MANAGEMENT A system to keep track of inventory on hand and on order A reliable forecast of demand Knowledge of lead times Reasonable estimates of  Holding costs  Ordering costs  Shortage costs A classification system
  12. 12. INVENTORY COUNTING SYSTEMS Periodic System Physical count of items made at periodic intervals Perpetual Inventory System System that keeps track of removals from inventory continuously, thus monitoring current levels of each item
  13. 13. INVENTORY COUNTING SYSTEMS (CONT’D) Two-Bin System - Two containers of inventory; reorder when the first is empty Universal Bar Code - Bar code printed on a label that has information about the item to which it is attached 0 214800 232087768
  14. 14. DEMAND FORE CAST AND LEAD TIME Lead time : the time interval between ordering and receiving the order. The greater the potential variability in the greater the need for additional stock to reduce the risk of shortage between deliveries. Therefore there is a crucial link between the demand and the inventory management
  15. 15. INVENTORY COSTS Three basic costs are associated with inventory : Holding costs Transaction costs Shortage costs
  16. 16. HOLDING COSTS Interest, insurance, taxes (in some states), depreciation, obsolescence, deterioration, spoilage, breakage, and warehousing (Heat, light, rent, security) Also includes opportunity costs associated with having funds that could be used elsewhere tied up in inventory. Various components of the holding cost depends upon the type of the item involved:  Pocket cameras, transistor radios, calculators: prone to theft  Fresh seafood, baked goods etc. : rapid deterioration  Dairy products, medicines, batteries : limited shelf lives Holding costs are stated in two ways :  Percentage of unit price or Rs. / unit Holding costs ranges from 20 to 40 percent of the value of an item
  17. 17. TRANSACTION COSTS / ORDERING COSTS Ordering costs are the costs of ordering and receiving inventories Costs includes : calculation of how much is needed, preparing invoices, shipping costs, inspecting goods upon arrival for quality and quantity, moving of the goods to temporary storage Generally expressed as a fixed rupee amount per order regardless of the orders size When a firm produces its own inventories instead of ordering from suppliers the cost of machine set up are analogous to the ordering costs , fixed charge regardless of the order size
  18. 18. SHORTAGE COSTS Shortage costs result when the demand exceeds the supply of inventory on hand This includes the opportunity cost of not making sale, lose of customer good will etc. If the shortage occurs in an item carried for internal use the cost of lost production / downtime is considered as a shortage cost
  19. 19. INVENTORY CLASSIFICATION SYSTEM All the inventories has not got equal importance So inventories are to be classified according to some measure of importance like annual rupee value A-B-C approach :  A ( very important) :  generally account for 10-20% of the number of items in the inventory  60-70% of the annual rupees value  B (moderately important) :  C (least important) :  generally account for 50-60% of the number of items in the inventory  10-15% of the annual rupees value
  20. 20. A-B-C APPROACH A item B item C item High Moderate Low Low High Moderate Annual rupee value of items Percentage of items
  21. 21. EXAMPLE 1 Item Annual demand Unit cost (Rs.) Annual Rs value Classification 1 2500 330 825000 B 2 1000 70 70000 C 3 1900 500 950000 B 4 1500 100 150000 C 5 3900 700 2730000 A 6 1000 915 915000 B 7 200 210 42000 C 8 1000 4000 4000000 A 9 8000 10 80000 C 10 9000 2 18000 C 11 500 200 100000 C 12 400 300 120000 C
  22. 22. EXAMPLE 2 Item Usage Unit cost (in Rs.) 4021 50 1400 9402 300 12 4066 40 700 6500 150 20 9280 10 1020 4050 80 140 6850 2000 15 3010 400 20 4400 7000 5 Given the monthly usage in the following table classify the items in A, B and C categories
  23. 23. How much to order : Economic order quantity models
  24. 24. EOQ EOQ models identify the optimal order quantity by minimizing the sum of certain annual costs that vary with order size. Order size models are : Basic economic order quantity model The economic production quantity model Quantity discount model
  25. 25. BASIC EOQ MODEL This method is used to identify a fixed order size that will minimize the annual cost of holding inventory and ordering inventory The unit purchase price of the inventory items are not included in the total cost because the unit cost is unaffected by the order size unless there is quantity discounts Assumptions :  Only one product is involved  Annual demand requirements are known  Demand is spread evenly throughout the year ,i.e., demand rate is reasonably constant  Lead time does not vary  Each order is received in a single delivery  There are no quantity discounts
  26. 26. THE INVENTORY CYCLE Profile of Inventory Level Over Time Quantity on hand Q Receive order Place order Receive order Place order Receive order Lead time Reorder point Usage rate Time
  27. 27. CARRYING COST Annual carrying cost = average amount of inventory on hand x cost to carry one unit for one year Average inventory = half of the order quantity = (Q + 0)/2 Therefore , Annual carrying cost = Carrying cost is a linear function of Q Q ____ 2 H Annual cost Order quantity ____ 2 H Q
  28. 28. ORDERING COST Annual ordering cost will decrease as the quantity ordered increases, because now fewer number of orders need as the annual demand is given Number of orders per year = D/ Q Annual ordering cost = D __ Q S Annual cost Order quantity ____ Q S D
  29. 29. TOTAL COST Annual carrying cost Annual ordering cost Total cost = + Q 2 H D Q S TC = +
  30. 30. COST MINIMIZATION GOAL The Total-Cost Curve is U-Shaped Ordering Costs QO Order Quantity (Q) Annual Cost (optimal order quantity) TC Q H D Q S   2
  31. 31. DERIVING THE EOQ We can find the minimum point on the TC curve by differentiating TC with respect to Q, setting the result equal to zero and solving for Q. Q = 2DS H = 2(Annual Demand )(Order or Setup Cost ) Annual Holding Cost OPT
  32. 32. MINIMUM TOTAL COST The total cost curve reaches its minimum where the carrying and ordering costs are equal. Length of an order cycle = Q = 2DS H = 2(Annual Demand )(Order or Setup Cost ) Annual Holding Cost OPT Q D __
  33. 33. EXAMPLE 1 A local distributor for a national tire company expects to sell approximately 9600 steel-belted radial tires of a certain size and tread design next year. Annual carrying costs are Rs.16 per tire, and ordering costs are Rs.75. This distributor operate 288 days a year. a. What is the EOQ? b. How many times per year does the store reorder? c. What is the length or an order cycle? d. What is the total ordering and inventory cost?
  34. 34. SOLUTION D = 9600 tires per year, H = Rs. 16 per unit per year, S = Rs. 75 a. Q0 = {2DS/H} = {2(9600)75/16} = 300 b. Number of orders per year = D/ Q = 9600 / 300 = 32 c. The length of one order cycle = Q/ D = 1 / 32 years = 288/32 days = 9 days d. Total ordering and inventory cost = QH/2 + DS/Q = 2400 + 2400 = 4800
  35. 35. EXAMPLE 2 A manufacturer assembles monitors. It purchases 3600 black and white cathode ray tubes a year at Rs 65 each. Ordering costs are Rs. 31 and annual carrying costs are 20 percent of the purchase price. Compute the optimal quantity and the annual cost of ordering and carrying inventory.
  36. 36. EXAMPLE 3 A large bakery buys flour in 25 kg bags. The bakery uses an average of 4860 bags a year. Preparing an order and receiving a shipment of flour involves a cost of Rs. 10 per order. Annual carrying costs are Rs. 75 per bag. 1. Determine the economic order quantity 2. What is the average no. of bags on hand? 3. How many orders per year will there be? 4. Compute the total cost of ordering and carrying flour 5. If ordering cost were to increase by Rs. 1 per order, how much would that affect the total annual cost?
  37. 37. ECONOMIC PRODUCTION QUANTITY In assembly operation, capacity to produce some parts exceeds the part’s demand or usage rate. So continuous production in these cases will grow the inventory of those parts. Therefore batch production is preferred in such cases. Instead of orders received in one delivery units are received incrementally during production Assumptions :  Only one product is involved  Annual demand requirements are known  Usage rate is constant  Usage occurs continually but production occurs periodically  Production rate is constant  Lead time does not vary  There are no quantity discounts
  38. 38. ECONOMIC PRODUCTION QUANTITY Production and usage Production and usage Production and usage Usage only Usage only Usage only Cumulative production Amount on hand Maximum inventory Imax Time Q
  39. 39. ECONOMIC PRODUCTION QUANTITY PROCESS During the production phase inventory builds at a rate equal to the difference of production and usage rate As long as production occurs inventory will continue to build When the production ceases the inventory level will start decreasing Inventory level is maximum at the point when production ceases When the amount of inventory in hand becomes nil production resumes and the cycle repeats
  40. 40. ORDERING COST OF EPQ As the company makes its own product no ordering cost But with every production run (batch) there is set up costs : the cost to make the equipment ready for production Set up costs are analogous to ordering cost as they are independent of the lot size The larger the run size the fewer the runs needed, and lower the annual set up costs. The number of runs or batches per year is D/ Q The annual set up cost = (D/Q) * S
  41. 41. EPQ Total cost is TC = carrying cost + set up cost = (Imax / 2) H + (D / Q0)S Where Imax = maximum inventory The economic run quantity = √(2DS/H) √p/(p – u) Where p= production or delivery rate u= usage rate The cycle time = Q0 / u Run time = Q0 / p Imax = (Q0 / p) (p-u)
  42. 42. EXAMPLE 1 A toy manufacturer uses 48000 rubber wheels per year for its truck toy. The firm makes its own wheels which it can produce at a rate of 800 per day. The toy trucks are assembled uniformly over the entire year. Carrying cost is Rs. 1 per wheel a year. Set up cost for production run of wheels is Rs. 45. the firm operates 240 days per year. Determine optimal run size Minimum total annual cost for carrying and set up Cycle time for the optimal run size Run time
  43. 43. EXAMPLE 2 Dine corporation is both a producer and user of brass couplings. The firm operates 220 days a year and uses the couplings at a steady rate of 50 per day. Couplings can be produced at a rate of 200 per day. Annual storage cost is $2 per coupling and machine set up cost is $70 per run. Determine the economic run quantity Approximately how many runs per year will there be? Compute the maximum inventory level Determine the length of pure consumption portion of the cycle
  44. 44. EOQ WITH QUANTITY DISCOUNT This is a variant of the EOQ model. Quantity discount is a form of economies of scale: pay less for each unit if you order more. The essential trade-off is between economies of scale and carrying cost. Buyer’s goal to select order quantity that will minimize TC Total cost = carrying cost +ordering cost + Order quantity Price per box 1-44 Rs. 2 45-69 Rs. 1.70 70 or more Rs. 1.40
  45. 45. EOQ WITH QUANTITY DISCOUNT To tackle the problem, there will be a separate (TC) curve for each discount quantity price. The objective is to identify an order quantity that will represent the lowest total cost for the entire set of curves in which the solution is feasible. There are two general cases: The carrying cost is constant The carrying cost is a percentage of the purchasing price.
  46. 46. QUANTITY DISCOUNT WITH CONSTANT CARRYING COST When the carrying costs are constant, there will be a single minimum point. All curves will have their minimum points at the same quantity. The TC curves line up vertically differing only in the lower unit price.
  47. 47. TOTAL COST WITH CONSTANT CARRYING COSTS OC EOQ Quantity Total Cost TCa TCc TCb Decreasing Price CC a,b,c
  48. 48. EXAMPLE The maintenance department of a large hospital uses about 816 cases of liquid cleanser annually. Ordering costs are $12, carrying cost are $4 per case a year, and the new price schedule indicates that orders of less than 50 cases will cost $20 per case, 50 to 79 cases will cost $18 per case, 80 to 99 cases will cost $17 per case, and larger orders will cost $16 per case. Determine the optimal order quantity and the total cost.
  49. 49. EXAMPLE (SOLUTIONS) The common EOQ: = {2(816)(12)/4} = 70 70 falls in the range of 50 to 79, at $18 per case. TC = DS/Q+ciD+hQ/2 = 816(12)/70 + 18(816) + 4(70)/2 = 14,968 Total cost at 80 cases per order TC = 816(12)/80 + 17(816) + 4(80)/2 = 14,154 Total cost at 100 cases per order TC = 816(12)/100 + 16(816) + 4(100)/2 =13,354 The minimum occurs at the break point 100. Thus order 100 cases each time
  50. 50. QUANTITY DISCOUNT WITH VARYING CARRYING COST When the carrying costs are represented as a percentage of unit price, each curve will have a different minimum point. Because carrying costs are percentage of price, lower pieces will mean lower carrying costs and larger minimum points. Thus as the price decreases the curve’s minimum point will be on the right side of the next higher curve’s minimum point.
  51. 51. TOTAL COST WITH VARYING CARRYING COSTS OC Quantity Total Cost TCa TCc TCb Decreasing Price CC b CC a CC c
  52. 52. QUANTITY DISCOUNT (CONSTANT HOLDING COST) Solution steps: Compute the EOQ. If the feasible EOQ is on the lowest price curve, then it is the optimal order quantity. If the feasible EOQ is on other curve, find the total cost for this EOQ and the total costs for the break points of all the lower cost curves. Compare these total costs. The point (EOQ point or break point) that yields the lowest total cost is the optimal order quantity.
  53. 53. EXAMPLE Surge Electric uses 4000 toggle switches a year. Switches are priced as follows: 1 to 499 at $0.9 each; 500 to 999 at $.85 each; and 1000 or more will be at $0.80 each. It costs approximately $30 to prepare an order and receive it. Carrying cost is 40% of purchased price per unit on an annual basis. Determine the optimal order quantity and the total annual cost.
  54. 54. SOLUTION D = 4000 per year; S = 30 ; h = 0.40 {price} Step 1. Find the EOQ for each price, starting with the lowest price EOQ(0.80) = {2(4000)(30)/(0.32)} = 866 (Not feasible for the price range). EOQ(0.85)= 840 (feasible for the range 500 to 999) Step 2. Feasible solution is not on the lowest cost curve Step 3. TC(840) = 840(.34)/2 + 4000(30)/840 + .85(4000) = 3686 TC(1000) = 1000(.32)/2 + 4000(30)/1000 + .80(4000) = 3480 Thus the minimum total cost is 3480 and the minimum cost order size is 1000 units per order.
  55. 55. REORDER POINT when to order The determinant of when to order in a continuous inventory system is the reorder point, the inventory level at which a new order is placed. The reorder point for our basic EOQ model with constant demand and a constant lead time to receive an order is equal to the amount demanded during the lead time, R = dL
  56. 56. EXAMPLE
  57. 57. SAFETY STOCKS  During the lead time, the remaining inventory in stock will be depleted at a constant demand rate, such that the new order quantity will arrive at exactly the same moment as the inventory level reaches zero.  Realistically, demand—and, to a lesser extent lead time—are uncertain. The inventory level might be depleted at a faster rate during lead time.  As a hedge against stockouts when demand is uncertain, a safety stock of inventory is frequently added to the expected demand during lead time.
  58. 58. SERVICE LEVEL There are several ways to determine the amount of the safety stock. One popular method is to establish a safety stock that will meet a specified service level. The service level is the probability that the amount of inventory on hand during the lead time is sufficient to meet expected demand— that is, the probability that a stockout will not occur. The term service is used, since the higher the probability that inventory will be on hand, the more likely that customer demand will be met—that is, that the customer can be served. A service level of 90% means that there is a 0.90 probability that demand will be met during the lead time, and the probability
  59. 59. MODELS OF WHEN TO ORDER If an estimate of expected demand during lead time and its standard deviation are available Assumption is that any variability in demand rate or lead time can be adequately described by a normal distribution. However, this is not a strict requirement; the models provide approximate reorder points even where actual distributions depart from normal.
  60. 60. EXAMPLE
  61. 61. MODELS OF WHEN TO ORDER When data on lead time demand are not readily available, the previous formula cannot be used. Nevertheless, data are generally available on daily or weekly demand, and on the length of lead time. Using those data, a manager can determine whether demand and/or lead time is variable, if variability exists in one or both, and the related standard deviation(s). For those situations, one of the following formulas can be used:
  62. 62. MODELS OF WHEN TO ORDER
  63. 63. EXPLANATION OF THE FORMULAS The first part of each formula is the expected demand, which is the product of daily (or weekly) demand and the number of days (or weeks) of lead time. The second part of the formula is z times the standard deviation of lead time demand. The daily or weekly demand is assumed to be normally distributed and has the same mean and standard deviation. The standard deviation of demand for entire lead time is found by summing the variances of daily or weekly demands and then finding the square root of that number because unlike variance standard deviations are not additive. if the daily standard deviation is σd , the variance is σd 2 , and if lead time is four days, the variance of lead time demand will equal the sum of the four variances, which is 4σd 2. The standard deviation of lead time demand will be the square root of this, which is equal to 2σd. In general, this becomes √LT σd and, hence, the last part of Formula
  64. 64. EXAMPLE
  65. 65. EXAMPLE
  66. 66. EXAMPLE Housekeeping department of a motel uses approximately 400 washcloths per day. The actual number tends to vary with the number of guests on any given night. Usage can be approximated by a normal distribution that has a mean of 400 and a standard deviation of nine washcloths per day. A linen supply company delivers towels and washcloths with a lead time of three days. If the motel policy is to maintain a stockout risk of 2 percent, what is the minimum number of washcloths that must be on hand at reorder time, and how much of that amount can be considered safety stock?
  67. 67. SOLUTION
  68. 68. EXAMPLE The motel in the preceding example uses approximately 600 bars of soap each day, and this tends to be fairly constant. Lead time for soap delivery isnormally distributed with a mean of six days and a standard deviation of two days. A service level of 90 percent is desired. a. Find the ROP. b. How many days of supply are on hand at the ROP?
  69. 69. SOLUTION
  70. 70. EXAMPLE The motel replaces broken glasses at a rate of 25 per day. In the past, this quantity has tended to vary normally and have a standard deviation of three glasses per day. Glasses are ordered from a Cleveland supplier. Lead time is normally distributed with an average of 10 days and a standard deviation of 2 days. What ROP should be used to achieve a service level of 95 percent?
  71. 71. PERIODIC INVENTORY SYSTEM We defined a continuous, or fixed-order-quantity, inventory system as one in which the order quantity was constant and the time between orders varied. The less common periodic, or fixed-time-period, inventory system is one in which the time between orders is constant and the order size varies. Small retailers often use this system. Drugstores are one example of a business that sometimes uses a fixed-period inventory system. Drugstores stock a number of personal hygiene- and health-related products such as shampoo, toothpaste, soap, bandages, cough medicine, and aspirin. Normally, the vendors who provide these items to the store will make periodic visits— every few weeks or every month—and count the stock of inventory on hand for their product. If the inventory is exhausted or at some predetermined reorder point, a new order will be placed for an amount that will bring the inventory level back up to the desired level. The drugstore managers will generally not monitor the inventory level between vendor visits but instead will rely on the vendor to
  72. 72. ORDER QUANTITY WITH PERIODIC INVENTORY SYSTEM
  73. 73. PERIODIC INVENTORY SYSTEM The first term in this formula, , is the average demand during the order cycle time plus the lead time. It reflects the amount of inventory that will be needed to protect against the entire time from this order to the next and the lead time until the order is received. The second term, is the safety stock for a specific service level, determined in much the same way as previously described for a reorder point. These first two terms combined are a “target” level of inventory to maintain. The final term, I, is the amount of inventory on hand when the inventory level is checked and an order is made.
  74. 74. PERIODIC INVENTORY SYSTEM
  75. 75. EXAMPLE The KVS Pharmacy stocks a popular brand of over-the- counter flu and cold medicine. The average demand for the medicine is 6 packages per day, with a standard deviation of 1.2 packages. A vendor for the pharmaceutical company checks KVS’s stock every 60 days. During one visit the store had 8 packages in stock. The lead time to receive an order is 5 days. Determine the order size for this order period that will enable KVS to maintain a 95% service level.

