Artemisia. Compositae family

Artemisia is a large, diverse genus of pants with between 200 and 400 species belonging to the daisy family Asteraceae
 Leaves are spirally arranged, greenish-grey coloring above, and white below.  The basal leaves are up to 250 mm (9.8 in...
 Flowers are pale yellow, tubular, and clustered in spherical bent-down heads (capitula), which are in turn clustered in ...
 Flowering is from early summer to early autumn; pollination is anemophilous. The fruit is a small achene. Seed dispersal...
 May alleviate pain. For example, this herb may help relieve osteoarthritis, a painful condition resulting from joint inf...
 Artemisia species grow in temperate climates of both hemispheres, usually in dry or semiarid habitat.
 It should be avoided during pregnancy, breastfeeding, or during taking certain medications.  Additionally, people with ...
Pharmacognosy-I: Plant Families

Published in: Health & Medicine
