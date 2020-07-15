Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prepared by: Salum Mlaponi Insurance Practitioner-Tanzania CUSTOMS BONDS
CUSTOMS BONDS  The main source of Government revenue is taxes, this includes customs duties i.e taxes imposed on imports ...
Customs Bond (contd)  A customs bond is the contractual agreement used for guaranteeing that a specific obligation will b...
Custom bond (contd)  The bond is a guarantee to the authority that the insurance company guarantee to pay the duties on t...
Types of Customs Bond  There are various types of customs bonds required by Customs Authority for various reason i.e situ...
Types (contd)  CB3-Custom bond for warehousing of goods or removal.  CB4-Custom bond for exportation of goods.  CB5-Cus...
Types (contd)  CB8-Transity bond.  CB9-Transhpment bond.  CB10-Custom bond for re-exportation of imported goods deliver...
Types (contd)  CB11-Custom bond for customs agents  CB12-Custom bond for conveyance of goods subject to customs control....
