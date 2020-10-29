14. ns role, ophthaldrugs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MEDICAL SURGICAL NURSING- II UNIT – II NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH DISORDERS OF EYE TOPICS : Role of nurse to care...
DEFINITION The term functional "visual impairment" refers limitation of the eye(s) or to a visual system due to a disorder...
MANAGEMENT:  The treatment of blindness depends on the cause o blindness.  Blindness due to nutritional deficiency: It c...
 Inflammatory and infectious causes of blindness can be treated with medication in the form of drops or pills.  Most of ...
 Consider physical environment.  Consider interaction.  Consider mobility assistance for patients who are familiar with...
• CONSIDER PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT.  Ask about safety concerns, fall risks, and the ability to find and read signage at each...
 Face and address the patient directly. Make eye contact and address the patient by name.  Speak directly to the patient...
• Explain-compass directions (e.g., “you are facing waiting room”, or “the door is to your left at nine feet apart & basic...
GUIDE TECHNIQUES: Ask the patient if and when he or she would like mobility assistance. Ask the patient from which side ...
 Do not pull or push the patient, or hold onto his or her arm. Walk at a relaxed, comfortable pace and let the patient se...
 When traveling through a narrow space such as a doorway or an aisle, put your arm behind you; the patient will step behi...
 When approaching a door, let the patient know if it opens toward you or away, and if the door opens from the right or th...
Consider information (e.g., educational material, instructions, appointments, consents: Remember to maintain patient conf...
 Ask the patient how information he or she prefers to (e.g., large printedreceive material, electronic material, someone ...
 Patients with magnification rates. a visual impairment who use aids may have slower reading  They will appreciate text ...
Verify that the patient understands the most the clinic.important information before leaving Include family members approp...
Drugs in Ophthalmology .
CONTI.. • Discuss on the ocular drug classification • Enumerate about anti inflammatory drugs • Explain about mydriatics a...
Ocular Routes of Drug Administration Sr.N o Route Special Utility Limitations & Precautions 1. Topical --Convenient -- Eco...
Common Ocular Routes of Drug Administration • Drug can be delivered toocular tissue as: • locally: • eye drop • ointment •...
 Anti inflammatory Mydriatics and Cycloplegics Lubricants Anti glaucoma COMMON OCULAR DRUGS CLASSIFICATION
Anti Inflammatory Drugs Corticosteriods NSAID Mast cell stabilizers Immunosuppresants
CORTICOSTEROIDS • Useful in control of inflammatory and immunological diseases of eye • R outes ofadministration • Topical...
Mechanism of Action • their antiinflammatory and immunosuppressive acton • inhibition of lymphocytes proliferation, with a...
Indications • post surgical inflammation • allergic conjunctivitis and blepharitis • vernal conjunctivitis, • phylectunula...
Indications • anterior and posterior uveitis • traumatic inflammation of the eye • papillitis and retrobulbar neuritis • s...
TOPICAL CORTICOSTEROIDS • available as solution, suspension andointment • Hydrocortisone0.5-1.5% • Prednisolone 0.12, 0.25...
RECENT ADVANCES • DIFLUPREDNATE 0.05%( Diflucor, Diflupred) • prednisolone derivative, in emulsion form exhibits enhanced ...
• OZURDEX® (Allergan) (dexamethasone intravitreal implant 0.7mg), • indicated in • macular edema following retinal vein oc...
• High dose of methylprednisolone i/v are given in pulses to treat opticneuropathies.
NON STEROIDAL ANTIINFLAMMATORY DRUGS • Has 3 types ofeffects Anti-inflammatory Analgesic Antipyretic (COX-2) Inhibits the ...
OCULAR INDICATIONS FOR USE OF NSAIDs • preventionof intraoperativemiosis • reduction of postoperativeinflammation • preven...
FLURBIPROFEN KETOROLAC DICLOFENAC Salient features 0.03% solution 0.5% solution analgesic and anti- inflammatory 0.1% solu...
Dosage 1 drop every 30 minutes, 2 hrs preoperatively (total of four drops) TDS QID Side effects •transient burning and sti...
NEWER DRUGS • Nepafenac 0.1% and Bromfenac 0.09%are topical, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory, recently introduced • Nepafen...
• patients treated with these drugs were less likely to have ocular pain and measurable signs of inflammation (cells and f...
MAST CELL STABILIZERS AND ANTIHISTAMINES Humaneyehas about50millionmastcells, which contains preformedchemicalmediators Al...
IMMUNOSUPPRESSANTS • not used as primarytherapy. • cases non responding tosteroids or steroids responders or started havin...
Drug Formulation Dosage Adverse effects Special points Methotrexat e 2.5, 5, 7.5 mg Weekly GI sympto ms, hepatoto xic ( LF...
Cyclosporin e 25, 50 mg 0.05%,0.1% emulsion 5mg/kg/day Nephroto xic (urea, creatinine) Fast onset of action More efficacio...
MYDRIATICS AND CYCLOPLEGICS Mydriatics arethedrugswhichdilate thepupiland cycloplegics are agents whichcauses paralysis of...
PHENYLEPHRINE (2.5%) • most common sympathomimetic agent used • acts on alpha1receptors of the dilator pupillae. • Indicat...
• Sideeffects • initial stinging andburning. • systemic side effects include palpitation, tachycardia, headache, arrythmia...
ADRENALINE • acts on dilator fibres and directly produces dilation afterinstillation of four drops of 1:1000 solution. • m...
CYCLOPLEGIC MYDRIATICS ACTION • parasympatholytic agents are commonlyused • blocks the action of cholinergic stimulation c...
• Adversereaction • transient stinging and burning, increase in IOP, allergic lid reaction, hyperemia • flushing and dryne...
ATRO PINE (1%) HOMAT ROPIN E (2%) TROPIC AMIDE (0.5,1%) CYCLOP ENTOL ATE (0.5,1) Instillation regime rice grain size thric...
Indications refraction children <7yrs, strongest cycloplegic acts more quickly and shorter action, early recovery diagnost...
TOPICAL HYPEROSMOTIC AGENTS • these agents are helpful in treatingcorneal edema of diverse etiology. • epithelial edema is...
• commercially availableas • Topical NaCl solution (2% &5%) • Topical NaCl ointment (6%gel) • dosage is 5 to 6 times a day...
OCULAR LUBRICANTS • available as drops, gels andointments • indication • protection andlubrication • exposure keratitis, d...
• Hydrogels are the viscosity enhancing active ingredients of artificial tears. •Reduce the risk of bacterial contaminatio...
• Adverse effects of tearsubstitute • redness • stinging and temporary blurring of vision • hypersensitivity reactions • E...
OINTMENTS • major advantage is thatointment is retained longer than solution • available as petrolatum, lanolin, mineral o...
ANTIGLAUCOMA DRUGS • CHOLINERGIC AGENTS Cholinergic drugs either act directly by stimulating cholinergic receptors or indi...
3) longitudinal muscle of ciliary body-Tension on scleral spur • Opening of trabecular meshwork • aqueous outflow
• PILOCARPINE • oldest and most widely used Cholinergic agent, derived from the plant pilocarpus microphylus. • Topical so...
produces a reduction in IOP that starts after one hour and lasts for 4-8 hours. IOPdecrease is 15-20%
• CARBACHOL • It is a synthetic derivative of choline. longer acting than pilocarpine. • indications • intracameral use 0....
• reduce IOP 20-30% with little or no effect on pupil size or.accomodation. • MECHANISM OF ACTION decrease aqueous humour ...
• Βeta BLOCKERS usually first line agent for treating most types of glaucoma • excellent IOP lowering efficacy • long dura...
ALPHA ADRENERGICAGONIST • Directly actingsympathomimetics • Epinephrine • Dipivefrin • Alpha2 adrenergicagonists • Apraclo...
• inhibits enzyme carbonic anhydrase present in pigmented and non pigmented epithelium of ciliary body • preventsthe bicar...
• onset of action within 1 hour and maximum effect in 4 hours • Examples • DORZOLAMIDE • BRINZOLAMIDE
PROSTAGLADINS • The PGs derivates primarily lower IOP by enhancing theuveo-scleral outflow of the eye. possible mechanism ...
• first line for open angle glaucoma, ocular hypertension, exfoliation and pigmentary glaucoma • less certain indications ...
• Examples • LATANOPROST • TRAVOPROST • BIMATOPROST
SYSTEMIC ANTI GLAUCOMA • Oral • Acetazolamide • Glycerine Intravenous • Mannitol Neuroprotectiveagents • Calcium channel b...
• ACETAZOLAMIDE • oral carbonic anhydraseinhibitor a)Tablet 125mg/250mg, TDS/BD • onset of action within 1 hr • Peak at 4h...
c)Intravenous • 500mg vials • Immediate onset , peak action at 30 minutes • useful in acute glaucoma, cystoid macular edem...
• HYPEROSMOTIC AGENTS • Increase the osmolarity of plasma • Leads to absorption of water from ocular tissues( mainly vitre...
• adverseeffects • headache, nausea,vomitting • systemic hypertension • congestive heart failure and pulmonary edema • uri...
• OralGlycerol • 50%solutionindose of1.5to3ml/kgbody weight • poorly penetratesintotheeye diabeticsmayhaveproblemduetocalo...
NEUROPROTECTIVEAGENTS • To protect the optic nerve damage by- • Block the endogenous substances which may have damaging ef...
• Endogenous substances released during glaucoma are • Excitotoxins-glutamate andaspartate • Elevated intracellularCa++ • ...
EXAMPLES OF NEURO PROTECTIVE AGENTS • Agents that promote regeneration • Calciumchannel blockers • Nitric oxide synthasein...
  1. 1. MEDICAL SURGICAL NURSING- II UNIT – II NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH DISORDERS OF EYE TOPICS : Role of nurse to care of visually impaired patients Drugs in Ophthalmology . PRESENTED BY Mrs. SOUMYA SUBRAMANI, M.Sc.(N) LECTURER, MSN DEPARTMENT CON- SRIPMS, COIMBATORE.
  2. 2. DEFINITION The term functional "visual impairment" refers limitation of the eye(s) or to a visual system due to a disorder or disease that can result in a visual disability or a visual handicap. For example, macular degeneration (a disorder) can result in reduced visual acuity (an impairment in vision.
  3. 3. MANAGEMENT:  The treatment of blindness depends on the cause o blindness.  Blindness due to nutritional deficiency: It can be addressed by dietary changes.  Visual impairment due to refractive error: It can be addressed by doing a refraction and providing appropriate spectacles.
  4. 4.  Inflammatory and infectious causes of blindness can be treated with medication in the form of drops or pills.  Most of people are blind due to cataract: In these patients, cataract surgery would, in most cases, restore their sight. Usually an intraocular lens (IOL) is implanted in the eye after removal of the opaque natural lens.
  5. 5.  Consider physical environment.  Consider interaction.  Consider mobility assistance for patients who are familiar with human guide techniques.  Consider information (e.g., educational material, instructions, appointments, consents) ROLE OF NURSE TO CARE OF VISUALY IMPAIRED PATIENTS:
  6. 6. • CONSIDER PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT.  Ask about safety concerns, fall risks, and the ability to find and read signage at each encounter.  Check the patient area for the location, size and contrast of signage, and for other obstacles to safe navigation such as unmarked steps, uneven flooring and obstructive furniture.  Consider the impact of environmental lighting, color contrast
  7. 7.  Face and address the patient directly. Make eye contact and address the patient by name.  Speak directly to the patient in a normal volume an natural tone of voice.  Introduce yourself by name and explain your function and purpose for care. CONSIDER INTERACTION:
  8. 8. • Explain-compass directions (e.g., “you are facing waiting room”, or “the door is to your left at nine feet apart & basic description of a room layout) • Frequently check on patients while they are in the room. • Encourage them to contact staff for needs or navigating to the washroom. • Remember that non-verbal cues (e.g., gestures) will not work.
  9. 9. GUIDE TECHNIQUES: Ask the patient if and when he or she would like mobility assistance. Ask the patient from which side he or she would prefer to be approached and guided. Extend your arm so that it touches the patient’s arm, allowing him or her to grasp and lightly hold your arm above the elbow. (e.g., “you are PATIENTS WHO ARE FAMILIAR WITH HUMAN
  10. 10.  Do not pull or push the patient, or hold onto his or her arm. Walk at a relaxed, comfortable pace and let the patient set the pace. • The patient will walk a step behind you while holding your arm Indicate changes in terrain (e.g., stairs, flooring, transitions ,slopes) by pausing briefly and describing the changes.
  11. 11.  When traveling through a narrow space such as a doorway or an aisle, put your arm behind you; the patient will step behind you. The patient’s hand should slide from above your elbow to right above your wrist. Return your arm to your side after you pass through; the patient will step beside you again and their hand will slide back up to above your elbow.
  12. 12.  When approaching a door, let the patient know if it opens toward you or away, and if the door opens from the right or the left. Pass through the doorway first; the patient will follow. When seating a patient, place his or her hand on the back of the chair. The patient will then seat him or herself. Do not attempt to push the patient into a chair.
  13. 13. Consider information (e.g., educational material, instructions, appointments, consents: Remember to maintain patient confidentiality in all interactions and protect personal health and identifiable information (PHI/PII) when reading or discussing information aloud. Obtain permission before discussing or disclosing PHI or PII with or in the presence of designated caregivers or family members.
  14. 14.  Ask the patient how information he or she prefers to (e.g., large printedreceive material, electronic material, someone reading important material aloud), and how you can assist in completing forms or obtaining a signature, if needed. Encourage patients to use their own personal assistive technology in magnifiers, smart phones and speak text aloud).
  15. 15.  Patients with magnification rates. a visual impairment who use aids may have slower reading  They will appreciate text with shorter words and shorter sentences.  Consider bulleted or numbered information that contains the most vital text whenever possible.
  16. 16. Verify that the patient understands the most the clinic.important information before leaving Include family members appropriate. and caregivers as
  17. 17. Drugs in Ophthalmology .
  18. 18. CONTI.. • Discuss on the ocular drug classification • Enumerate about anti inflammatory drugs • Explain about mydriatics and cycloplegics • Discuss regarding lubricants • Discuss on antiglaucoma drugs
  19. 19. Ocular Routes of Drug Administration Sr.N o Route Special Utility Limitations & Precautions 1. Topical --Convenient -- Economical --Relatively safe --Compliance --Corneal & conjunctival toxicity --Nasal mucosal toxicity --Systemic side effects from nasolacrimal absorption 2. Subconjunctival, -Anterior segment sub-Tenon’s & Retrobulbar injections infections -Posterior uveitis -Cystoid Macular Edema (CME) -Local Toxicity -Globe perforation -Optic nerve trauma -Central retinal artery or vein occlusion 3. Intraocular Injections Anterior segment surgery or infections -Corneal toxicity -Relatively short duration of action 4. Intravitreal Immediate local effect Retinal toxicity
  20. 20. Common Ocular Routes of Drug Administration • Drug can be delivered toocular tissue as: • locally: • eye drop • ointment • periocular injection • intraocular injection • systemically: • oral • intravenous
  21. 21.  Anti inflammatory Mydriatics and Cycloplegics Lubricants Anti glaucoma COMMON OCULAR DRUGS CLASSIFICATION
  22. 22. Anti Inflammatory Drugs Corticosteriods NSAID Mast cell stabilizers Immunosuppresants
  23. 23. CORTICOSTEROIDS • Useful in control of inflammatory and immunological diseases of eye • R outes ofadministration • Topical • Periocular • Intravitreal • Oral • Intravenous
  24. 24. Mechanism of Action • their antiinflammatory and immunosuppressive acton • inhibition of lymphocytes proliferation, with a decrease of the cell-mediated immunity. • inhibition of the degranulation of neutrophil, granulocytes, macrophages, mastcells and basophil granulocytes. • decrease of vascularpermeability. • decrease of prostaglandinproduction.
  25. 25. Indications • post surgical inflammation • allergic conjunctivitis and blepharitis • vernal conjunctivitis, • phylectunular keratoconjunctivitis • disciform and interstitial keratitis • corneal graft rejection • scleritis and episcleritis,
  26. 26. Indications • anterior and posterior uveitis • traumatic inflammation of the eye • papillitis and retrobulbar neuritis • sympathetic ophthalmia • herpes zoster ophthalmicus • orbital pseudotumor
  27. 27. TOPICAL CORTICOSTEROIDS • available as solution, suspension andointment • Hydrocortisone0.5-1.5% • Prednisolone 0.12, 0.25, 1% • Dexamethasone 0.1% • Betamethasone 0.1% • Triamcinolone0.1% • Fluromethalone0.1% • Loteprednol0.2%,0.5% • Difluprednate0.005%
  28. 28. RECENT ADVANCES • DIFLUPREDNATE 0.05%( Diflucor, Diflupred) • prednisolone derivative, in emulsion form exhibits enhanced , strongefficacy and low side effects. • indicated in post operative inflammation and uveitis only qid dosing is required.
  29. 29. • OZURDEX® (Allergan) (dexamethasone intravitreal implant 0.7mg), • indicated in • macular edema following retinal vein occlusion. • noninfectious posterioruveitis. • Oral prednisolone in a dose of 1-2 mg/kg/day (or alternate days) is used to treat orbital inflammations, panuveitis, postoperative
  30. 30. • High dose of methylprednisolone i/v are given in pulses to treat opticneuropathies.
  31. 31. NON STEROIDAL ANTIINFLAMMATORY DRUGS • Has 3 types ofeffects Anti-inflammatory Analgesic Antipyretic (COX-2) Inhibits the cyclo oxygenase pathway
  32. 32. OCULAR INDICATIONS FOR USE OF NSAIDs • preventionof intraoperativemiosis • reduction of postoperativeinflammation • preventionand treatmentof cystoid macular edema • non infectiousuveitis • scleritis andepiscleritis • allergic and giant papillaryconjunctivitis • after refractivesurgery
  33. 33. FLURBIPROFEN KETOROLAC DICLOFENAC Salient features 0.03% solution 0.5% solution analgesic and anti- inflammatory 0.1% solution potent NSAID with analgesia Indication inhibition of intraoperative miosis ocular itching due to seasonal allergic conjunctivitis Foreign body sensation and photophobia iatrogenic inflammation, post cataract surgery pain
  34. 34. Dosage 1 drop every 30 minutes, 2 hrs preoperatively (total of four drops) TDS QID Side effects •transient burning and stinging •may cause increased bleeding tendency of ocular tissues during surgery •transient burning and stinging •decrease in corneal sensitivity
  35. 35. NEWER DRUGS • Nepafenac 0.1% and Bromfenac 0.09%are topical, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory, recently introduced • Nepafenac is a prodrug, converted by ocular tissue hydrolases to amfenac, which inhibits the action of prostaglandin H synthase(cyclooxygenase) •
  36. 36. • patients treated with these drugs were less likely to have ocular pain and measurable signs of inflammation (cells and flare) in the early postoperative period as compared to ketorolac* • indicated for the treatment of post operative pain and inflammation, cystoid macular edema.
  37. 37. MAST CELL STABILIZERS AND ANTIHISTAMINES Humaneyehas about50millionmastcells, which contains preformedchemicalmediators Allergic conjunctivitis IgE mediatedhypersensitivityreaction Mastcells and basophils Histamine Leucotrines Chemotacticfactors stimulatesnerve endingscapillary dilatation increasedpermeability painand itching conjunctival injectionand swelling
  38. 38. IMMUNOSUPPRESSANTS • not used as primarytherapy. • cases non responding tosteroids or steroids responders or started having steroid complications. • avoided in children and pregnant women. • effect maytake 1-4 weeks todevelop, hence initial therapywithcorticosteroids is needed. • Azathioprine, Cyclosporin, Methotrexate Mare commonly being used.
  39. 39. Drug Formulation Dosage Adverse effects Special points Methotrexat e 2.5, 5, 7.5 mg Weekly GI sympto ms, hepatoto xic ( LFT) Less cost, Well tolerated Azathioprin e 25, 50 mg 1mg/kg Myelosup pres sio n Onset take 4- 5 weeks
  40. 40. Cyclosporin e 25, 50 mg 0.05%,0.1% emulsion 5mg/kg/day Nephroto xic (urea, creatinine) Fast onset of action More efficacious Dry eye Mycophenol ate mofetil 250, 500 mg 1gm BD Myelosuppr essio n High cost Leflunomide 10, 20 mg 100mg/day GI upset, hepato toxic Still under trial
  41. 41. MYDRIATICS AND CYCLOPLEGICS Mydriatics arethedrugswhichdilate thepupiland cycloplegics are agents whichcauses paralysis ofciliary muscles. Mydriatics Adrenergic agonist Cholinergic antagonists Adrenaline Phenylephrine Tropicamide
  42. 42. PHENYLEPHRINE (2.5%) • most common sympathomimetic agent used • acts on alpha1receptors of the dilator pupillae. • Indication • pupil dilation • refraction • before intraocularsurgeries • contraindication • hypersensitive • narrow angleglaucoma • cardiac patients • elderly patients
  43. 43. • Sideeffects • initial stinging andburning. • systemic side effects include palpitation, tachycardia, headache, arrythmias • reflex bradycardia, pulmonary embolism, myocardial infarction.
  44. 44. ADRENALINE • acts on dilator fibres and directly produces dilation afterinstillation of four drops of 1:1000 solution. • may be combined with procaine and atropine to achieve mydriasis in severe iritis.
  45. 45. CYCLOPLEGIC MYDRIATICS ACTION • parasympatholytic agents are commonlyused • blocks the action of cholinergic stimulation causing paralysis ofaccomodation and pupillary dilation Indication • refraction • inflamation of uvea • malignant glaucoma
  46. 46. • Adversereaction • transient stinging and burning, increase in IOP, allergic lid reaction, hyperemia • flushing and dryness of skin, blurred vision, dryness of mouth and nose, anhidrosis, fever, bladder distention and CNS disturbances • commonly used agents are atropine sulfate, homatropine, cyclopentolate, tropicamide.
  47. 47. ATRO PINE (1%) HOMAT ROPIN E (2%) TROPIC AMIDE (0.5,1%) CYCLOP ENTOL ATE (0.5,1) Instillation regime rice grain size thrice a day for 3 days 6-8 drops 10 min apart 2 drops 5 min apart 2 drops 5 min apart Onset 18 hr after last instillatio n 40 min after 2nd drop 20 min after 2nd drop 30 min after 2nd drop Recovery 10-14 days 3 days 4 hours 2 days
  48. 48. Indications refraction children <7yrs, strongest cycloplegic acts more quickly and shorter action, early recovery diagnostic procedures refraction, fundus examination short acting Other Uses drug of choice in anterior segment inflammation, penalisation in amblyopia low grade Uveitis pre and post operatively, provocative test for glaucoma most commonly used post cataract surgery Side effects dose related side effects Similar as discussed before
  49. 49. TOPICAL HYPEROSMOTIC AGENTS • these agents are helpful in treatingcorneal edema of diverse etiology. • epithelial edema is more responsive as compared to stromal edema. • osmotic gradient is created between epithelium and tear film bythese agents. • water is then drawn towards themore osmotic compartment and isthus eliminated fromtheepithelium and stroma.
  50. 50. • commercially availableas • Topical NaCl solution (2% &5%) • Topical NaCl ointment (6%gel) • dosage is 5 to 6 times a day for drops and 2-3 times a day for gels till the desired response is achieved. • gel form is more superior in terms of efficacy and tolerability.
  51. 51. OCULAR LUBRICANTS • available as drops, gels andointments • indication • protection andlubrication • exposure keratitis, decreased corneal sensitivity, recurrent corneal erosions
  52. 52. • Hydrogels are the viscosity enhancing active ingredients of artificial tears. •Reduce the risk of bacterial contamination • E.g.benzalkonium Chloride, oxychloro complex
  53. 53. • Adverse effects of tearsubstitute • redness • stinging and temporary blurring of vision • hypersensitivity reactions • Examples Carboxymethylcellulose Hydroxyethyl cellulose Hydroxypropyl cellulose Hydroxypropylmethyl cellulose
  54. 54. OINTMENTS • major advantage is thatointment is retained longer than solution • available as petrolatum, lanolin, mineral oil topical ointment Dosage • bed time ispreferred • Solution should be instille d prior to application of ointment Recentadvances • Carbopal 980(polyacrylic acid) containing gel is developed minimises blurring and less dose is required.
  55. 55. ANTIGLAUCOMA DRUGS • CHOLINERGIC AGENTS Cholinergic drugs either act directly by stimulating cholinergic receptors or indirectly by inhibiting the enzyme cholinesterase. Topically applied cholinergic agents causes contraction 1) iris sphincter - miosis 2) circular muscles of ciliary body -relaxing zonular tension &forward lens movement - accommodation
  56. 56. 3) longitudinal muscle of ciliary body-Tension on scleral spur • Opening of trabecular meshwork • aqueous outflow
  57. 57. • PILOCARPINE • oldest and most widely used Cholinergic agent, derived from the plant pilocarpus microphylus. • Topical solution is available in two salts: Pilocarpine hydrochloride Pilocarpine nitrate
  58. 58. produces a reduction in IOP that starts after one hour and lasts for 4-8 hours. IOPdecrease is 15-20%
  59. 59. • CARBACHOL • It is a synthetic derivative of choline. longer acting than pilocarpine. • indications • intracameral use 0.1% during anterior segment surgery • can be used in patients who are allergic to pilocarpine
  60. 60. • reduce IOP 20-30% with little or no effect on pupil size or.accomodation. • MECHANISM OF ACTION decrease aqueous humour production by inhibition of catecholamine stimulated synthesis of c-AMP
  61. 61. • Βeta BLOCKERS usually first line agent for treating most types of glaucoma • excellent IOP lowering efficacy • long duration ofaction • few ocular sideeffects • firstcommercially available β blocker • for systemic use , waspropanolol • for topical use was timolol
  62. 62. ALPHA ADRENERGICAGONIST • Directly actingsympathomimetics • Epinephrine • Dipivefrin • Alpha2 adrenergicagonists • Apraclonidine • Brimonidine • Indicatedin • open angle glaucoma • to control IOP spikes after laserprocedures • ocular hypertension
  63. 63. • inhibits enzyme carbonic anhydrase present in pigmented and non pigmented epithelium of ciliary body • preventsthe bicarbonate and sodium influx and decreases aqueous formation • useful in short termtreatment of acute glaucoma
  64. 64. • onset of action within 1 hour and maximum effect in 4 hours • Examples • DORZOLAMIDE • BRINZOLAMIDE
  65. 65. PROSTAGLADINS • The PGs derivates primarily lower IOP by enhancing theuveo-scleral outflow of the eye. possible mechanism exists that have been studied are relaxation of the ciliary muscle and remodeling the extra cellular matrix of the ciliary muscle. •
  66. 66. • first line for open angle glaucoma, ocular hypertension, exfoliation and pigmentary glaucoma • less certain indications in angle closure,neovascular glaucoma. • contraindicated in allergic patient, pregnancy, uveitic glaucoma.
  67. 67. • Examples • LATANOPROST • TRAVOPROST • BIMATOPROST
  68. 68. SYSTEMIC ANTI GLAUCOMA • Oral • Acetazolamide • Glycerine Intravenous • Mannitol Neuroprotectiveagents • Calcium channel blockers • Nitric oxide synthaseinhibitors • Vasodialators • Antioxidants
  69. 69. • ACETAZOLAMIDE • oral carbonic anhydraseinhibitor a)Tablet 125mg/250mg, TDS/BD • onset of action within 1 hr • Peak at 4hrs • Duration of action 8-12 hrs b)Slow release capsule • GivenOD/BD • Duration of action upto 24 hrs
  70. 70. c)Intravenous • 500mg vials • Immediate onset , peak action at 30 minutes • useful in acute glaucoma, cystoid macular edema, altitude sickness, epilepsy, respiratory stimulant
  71. 71. • HYPEROSMOTIC AGENTS • Increase the osmolarity of plasma • Leads to absorption of water from ocular tissues( mainly vitreous) • indication • acute glaucoma • secondary glaucoma, preparation of patients before OT • malignant glaucoma
  72. 72. • adverseeffects • headache, nausea,vomitting • systemic hypertension • congestive heart failure and pulmonary edema • urinary retention andhyperglycemia
  73. 73. • OralGlycerol • 50%solutionindose of1.5to3ml/kgbody weight • poorly penetratesintotheeye diabeticsmayhaveproblemduetocaloric value, osmoticdiuresis anddehydration • Mannitol • 20%concentration • 1-2gm/kgbodyweightor5-10ml/kgbody weight • peakaction-within30mins • durationofaction-upto6hours • choiceforintravenoustherapy
  74. 74. NEUROPROTECTIVEAGENTS • To protect the optic nerve damage by- • Block the endogenous substances which may have damaging effect on ganglion cells. • Prevent neuronal degeneration and promoting regeneration. •
  75. 75. • Endogenous substances released during glaucoma are • Excitotoxins-glutamate andaspartate • Elevated intracellularCa++ • Nitric oxide • Free radicals
  76. 76. EXAMPLES OF NEURO PROTECTIVE AGENTS • Agents that promote regeneration • Calciumchannel blockers • Nitric oxide synthaseinhibitors • Antioxidants • Vasodilators

