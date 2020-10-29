12. blindness

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MEDICAL SURGICAL NURSING- II UNIT – II NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH DISORDERS OF EYE TOPIC : BLINDNESS PRESENTED BY...
Helen Keller Keller went on to become a world-famous speaker and author. She is remembered as an advocate for people with ...
BLINDNESS
Bats, though not completely blind are said to not have very good vision. The expression blind as a bat refers to someone w...
In the United States, 6.5 million people over age 65 have severe visual impairment, which is defined as the inability to r...
The patient with either total or functional blindness is considered legally blind. Legal blindness refers to central visua...
BLINDNESS • WHO definition of blindness Visual acuity of less than 3/60 (Snellens) or its equivalent • In the absence appr...
The problem world • 180 million people worldwide are visually disabled, of them 45 million are blind • 80% of blindness is...
CAUSES OF BLINDNESS In developed countries • Accidents, glaucoma, DM, vascular disease, cataract & degeneration of ocular ...
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL DETERMINANTS • Age: – In children & young: Refractive error, trachoma, conjunctivitis, malnutrition. – In ...
• Malnutrition: – Infectious diseases of childhood especially measles & diarrhoea – PEM – Severe blinding corneal destruct...
• Social class: – Surveys indicate that blindness twice more prevalent in poorer classes than in the well to do. • Social ...
CATEGORIES OF VISUAL IMPAIRMENT CATEGORIES OF VISUAL IMPAIRMENT Visual acuity Maximum less than Minimum equal to or better...
ONCHOCERCIASIS “An estimated 17.7 million persons, most of them in Africa, are infected with the parasite Onchocerca volvu...
• History collection • Physical examination • Visual acuity testing • Ophthalmoscopy Diagnosis
PREVENTION OF BLINDNESS The components for action in national programmes for the prevention of blindness comprise the foll...
• Initial assessment – Assess the magnitude, geographic distribution, and causes of blindness within the country by preval...
METHODS OF INTERVENTION • Primary eye care – Wide range of eye conditions can be treated or prevented at grass root level ...
• Secondary care: – Involves definitive management of common blinding conditions as cataract, trichiasis, entropion, ocula...
• Tertiary care – Established in the national or regional capitals and are often associated with medical colleges and inst...
• Specific programmes – Trachoma control – School eye health services: Screening and treatment , Health education – Vit.A ...
NATIONAL PROGRAMME FOR CONTROL OF BLINDNESS • Launched in 1976 • 100 % centrally sponsored programme • It incorporates the...
LONG TERM MEASURES – Aimed at improving quality of life – Modifying or attacking the factors responsible for the persisten...
MANAGEMENT Mobility • Many people with serious visual impairments can travel independently, using a wide range of tools an...
Folded long cane A blind man is assisted by a guide dog
Reading and magnification • Most visually impaired people who are not totally blind read print, either of a regular size o...
Braille watch
• Some people access these materials through agencies for the blind, such as the National Library Service for the Blind an...
Computers and mobile technology • Access technology such as screen readers, screen magnifiers and refreshable braille disp...
• macOS and iOS also come with a built-in screen reader called VoiceOver, while Google TalkBack is built in to most Androi...
Other aids and techniques Blind people may use talking equipment such as thermometers, watches, clocks, scales, calculator...
A tactile feature on a Canadian banknote
Communication • Communication with the visually impaired can be more difficult than communicating with someone who doesn't...
1. What type of blindness is caused by a parasite? 2. What is the world’s leading cause of blindness? 3 Which type of blin...
 1. 1. Onchocerciasis 2. 2. Cataracts 3. 3. Glaucoma   Previous Next ANSWERS
NATIONAL PROGRAMME FOR CONTROL OF BLINDNESS • Launched in 1976 • 100 % centrally sponsored programme • It incorporates the...
STRATEGY OF PROGRAMME: • Strengthening service delivery • Developing human resource for eye care • Promoting out-reach act...
REVISED STRATEGIES: • More comprehensive by strengthening services for other causes of blindness • To shift from eye camp ...
ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE FOR NPCB
SCHOOL EYE SCREENING PROGRAMME • 6-7 % children age to 10-14 years – Eye sight problem • Children – screened by school tea...
COLLECTION & UTILIZATION OF DONATED EYE • 40,000 donated eyes every year • Hospital retrieval programme- major strategy fo...
Vision 2020: The Right to Sight • Global initiative to reduce avoidable (Preventable and curable) blindness by the year 20...
PROPOSED STRUCTURE FOR VISION 2020: THE RIGHT TO SIGHT
12. blindness
12. blindness
12. blindness
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

12. blindness

21 views

Published on

blindness

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

12. blindness

  1. 1. MEDICAL SURGICAL NURSING- II UNIT – II NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH DISORDERS OF EYE TOPIC : BLINDNESS PRESENTED BY Mrs. SOUMYA SUBRAMANI, M.Sc.(N) LECTURER, MSN DEPARTMENT CON- SRIPMS, COIMBATORE.
  2. 2. Helen Keller Keller went on to become a world-famous speaker and author. She is remembered as an advocate for people with disabilities, amid numerous other causes. Previous Next
  3. 3. BLINDNESS
  4. 4. Bats, though not completely blind are said to not have very good vision. The expression blind as a bat refers to someone who doesn’t see very well without their glasses. “Bats catch night flying insects on the wing by listening to the echoes of their own rapidly beating cries.” “A blind man tapping with a cane- and hence producing a regular sequence of sound pulses is probably the closest human analog to the remarkable sonar systems of the porpoise or the bat.” Previous Next
  5. 5. In the United States, 6.5 million people over age 65 have severe visual impairment, which is defined as the inability to read newsprint even with glasses. Of those individuals, 9% have no useful vision, and the remaining 91% are considered partially sighted. The partially sighted individual may still have significant visual abilities. A patient with visual impairment may be categorized by the level of visual loss. Total blindness is defined as no light perception and no usable vision. Functional blindness is present when the patient has some light perception but no usable vision.
  6. 6. The patient with either total or functional blindness is considered legally blind. Legal blindness refers to central visual acuity of 20/200 or less in the better eye with correction, or a peripheral visual field of 20 degrees or less. It is estimated that about 1.3 million people in the United States are legally blind. Almost all blindness in the United States is the result of common eye diseases, including cataracts, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. Less than 4% of blindness is the result of injuries.
  7. 7. BLINDNESS • WHO definition of blindness Visual acuity of less than 3/60 (Snellens) or its equivalent • In the absence appropriate vision charts (By non-specialized personnel), the WHO has now added the “Inability to count fingers in daylight at a distance of 3 meters” to indicate less than 3/60 or its equivalent.
  8. 8. The problem world • 180 million people worldwide are visually disabled, of them 45 million are blind • 80% of blindness is avoidable. • Major cause of blindness and their estimated prevalence are – Cataract 19 million – Glaucoma 6.4 million – Trachoma 5.6 million – Childhood blindness > 1.5 million – Other 10 million 32% of world’s blind are aged 45-59 years 58% are >60 years old
  9. 9. CAUSES OF BLINDNESS In developed countries • Accidents, glaucoma, DM, vascular disease, cataract & degeneration of ocular tissue Leading causes of childhood blindness • Xerophthalmia, congenital cataract, congenital cataract, congenital glaucoma & optic atrophy.
  10. 10. EPIDEMIOLOGICAL DETERMINANTS • Age: – In children & young: Refractive error, trachoma, conjunctivitis, malnutrition. – In adults: cataract, refractive error, glaucoma, DM • Sex: – Higher prevalence of trachoma, conjunctivitis and cataract in women leading to higher prevalence of blindness in women
  11. 11. • Malnutrition: – Infectious diseases of childhood especially measles & diarrhoea – PEM – Severe blinding corneal destruction due to vit. A deficiency in first 4 to 6 years of life. • Occupation: – People working in factories, workshop, industries are prone to eye injuries because of exposure to dust, airborne particles, flying objects, gases, fumes, radiation.
  12. 12. • Social class: – Surveys indicate that blindness twice more prevalent in poorer classes than in the well to do. • Social factors: – Basic social factors are ignorance, poverty, low standards of personal and community hygiene and inadequate health care services.
  13. 13. CATEGORIES OF VISUAL IMPAIRMENT CATEGORIES OF VISUAL IMPAIRMENT Visual acuity Maximum less than Minimum equal to or better than Low vision 1 6/18 6/60 2 6/60 3/60 Blindness 3 3/60 (finger counting at Three meters) 1/60 (finger counting at One meter) 4 1/60 (finger counting at One meter) Light perception 5 no light perception
  14. 14. ONCHOCERCIASIS “An estimated 17.7 million persons, most of them in Africa, are infected with the parasite Onchocerca volvulus. Onchocerciasis has caused blindness in 270,000 and left another 500,000 with severe visual impairment. Onchocerciasis also can cause disfiguring skin changes, musculoskeletal complaints, weight loss, changes in immune function, epilepsy, and growth arrest. “ XEROPHTHALMIA Vitamin A deficiency remains a major cause of pediatric ocular morbidity. Over five million children develop xerophthalmia annually, a quarter million or more becoming blind. Previous Next
  15. 15. • History collection • Physical examination • Visual acuity testing • Ophthalmoscopy Diagnosis
  16. 16. PREVENTION OF BLINDNESS The components for action in national programmes for the prevention of blindness comprise the following • Initial assessment • Methods of intervention – primary eye care – secondary care – tertiary care – specific programmes • Long term measures • Evaluation
  17. 17. • Initial assessment – Assess the magnitude, geographic distribution, and causes of blindness within the country by prevalence survey.
  18. 18. METHODS OF INTERVENTION • Primary eye care – Wide range of eye conditions can be treated or prevented at grass root level by locally trained health workers who are first to make contact with the community. – They are also trained to refer the difficult cases to the nearest PHC or district hospital. – Their activities also involve promotion of personal hygiene, sanitation, good dietary habits and safety in general. – The final objective is to increase the coverage ans quality of eye health care through Primary health care approach and thereby improve the utilization of existing resources.
  19. 19. • Secondary care: – Involves definitive management of common blinding conditions as cataract, trichiasis, entropion, ocular trauma, glaucoma. – It is provided in PHCs and district hospitals where eye depts are established. – May involve the use of mobile eye clinics – The great advantage of this strategy is, it is problem specific and makes best use of local resources and provides inexpensive eye care to the population at the peripheral level.
  20. 20. • Tertiary care – Established in the national or regional capitals and are often associated with medical colleges and institutes of medicine. – Provide sophisticated eye care such as retinal detachment surgery, corneal grafting which are not available in the secondary centres. – Other measures of rehabilitation comprise education of blind in the special schools & utilisation of their services in the gainful employment.
  21. 21. • Specific programmes – Trachoma control – School eye health services: Screening and treatment , Health education – Vit.A prophylaxis – Occupational eye health services
  22. 22. NATIONAL PROGRAMME FOR CONTROL OF BLINDNESS • Launched in 1976 • 100 % centrally sponsored programme • It incorporates the earlier trachoma control programme started in the year 1968 • Goal: To reduce the prevalence of blindness from 1.4 to 0.3% by 2000. • In the year 2006-07: prevalence was 1.0%
  23. 23. LONG TERM MEASURES – Aimed at improving quality of life – Modifying or attacking the factors responsible for the persistence of eye health problems. • Poor sanitation • Lack of adequate safe water supply • Poor nutrition • Lack of personal hyegine
  24. 24. MANAGEMENT Mobility • Many people with serious visual impairments can travel independently, using a wide range of tools and techniques. • Orientation and mobility specialists are professionals who are specifically trained to teach people with visual impairments how to travel safely, confidently, and independently in the home and the community. • These professionals can also help blind people to practice travelling on specific routes which they may use often, such as the route from one's house to a convenience store. • Becoming familiar with an environment or route can make it much easier for a blind person to navigate successfully.
  25. 25. Folded long cane A blind man is assisted by a guide dog
  26. 26. Reading and magnification • Most visually impaired people who are not totally blind read print, either of a regular size or enlarged by magnification devices. • Many also read large-print, which is easier for them to read without such devices. • A variety of magnifying glasses, some handheld, and some on desktops, can make reading easier for them. • Others read braille (or the infrequently used Moon type), or rely on talking books and readers or reading machines, which convert printed text to speech or braille. • They use computers with special hardware such as scanners and refreshable braille displays as well as software written specifically for the blind, such as optical character recognition applications and screen readers.
  27. 27. Braille watch
  28. 28. • Some people access these materials through agencies for the blind, such as the National Library Service for the Blind and Physically Handicapped in the United States, the National Library for the Blind. • Closed-circuit televisions, equipment that enlarges and contrasts textual items, are a more high-tech alternative to traditional magnification devices. • There are also over 100 radio reading services throughout the world that provide people with vision impairments with readings from periodicals over the radio. • The International Association of Audio Information Services provides links to all of these organizations.
  29. 29. Computers and mobile technology • Access technology such as screen readers, screen magnifiers and refreshable braille displays enable the blind to use mainstream computer applications and mobile phones. • The availability of assistive technology is increasing, accompanied by concerted efforts to ensure the accessibility of information technology to all potential users, including the blind. • Later versions of Microsoft Windows include an Accessibility Wizard & Magnifier for those with partial vision, and Microsoft Narrator, a simple screen reader.
  30. 30. • macOS and iOS also come with a built-in screen reader called VoiceOver, while Google TalkBack is built in to most Android devices. • Experimental approaches in sensory substitution are beginning to provide access to arbitrary live views from a camera. • Modified visual output that includes large print and/or clear simple graphics can be of benefit to users with some residual vision.
  31. 31. Other aids and techniques Blind people may use talking equipment such as thermometers, watches, clocks, scales, calculators, and compasses. They may also enlarge or mark dials on devices such as ovens and thermostats to make them usable. Other techniques used by blind people to assist them in daily activities include: •Adaptations of coins and banknotes so that the value can be determined by touch. For example: • In some currencies, such as the euro, the pound sterling and the Indian rupee, the size of a note increases with its value.
  32. 32. A tactile feature on a Canadian banknote
  33. 33. Communication • Communication with the visually impaired can be more difficult than communicating with someone who doesn't have vision loss. • However, many people are uncomfortable with communicating with the blind, and this can cause communication barriers.
  34. 34. 1. What type of blindness is caused by a parasite? 2. What is the world’s leading cause of blindness? 3 Which type of blindness is the second leading cause of blindness in the world? Previous Next QUIZ
  35. 35.  1. 1. Onchocerciasis 2. 2. Cataracts 3. 3. Glaucoma   Previous Next ANSWERS
  36. 36. NATIONAL PROGRAMME FOR CONTROL OF BLINDNESS • Launched in 1976 • 100 % centrally sponsored programme • It incorporates the earlier trachoma control programme started in the year 1968 • Goal: To reduce the prevalence of blindness from 1.4 to 0.3% by 2000. • In the year 2006-07: prevalence was 1.0%
  37. 37. STRATEGY OF PROGRAMME: • Strengthening service delivery • Developing human resource for eye care • Promoting out-reach activities & public awareness • Developing institutional capacity • To establish eye care facilities for every 5 lac persons.
  38. 38. REVISED STRATEGIES: • More comprehensive by strengthening services for other causes of blindness • To shift from eye camp approach to fixed facility surgical approach and from conventional surgery to IOL implantation. • To expand World bank project like building eye care infrastructure all over country • To strengthen the participation of Voluntary organization in programme and to earmark geographical areas to NGOs. • To enhance coverage of eye care services in tribal and other under served areas
  39. 39. ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE FOR NPCB
  40. 40. SCHOOL EYE SCREENING PROGRAMME • 6-7 % children age to 10-14 years – Eye sight problem • Children – screened by school teachers. • Suspected refractive error are seen by ophthalmic assistants & spectacles are prescribed free of cost.
  41. 41. COLLECTION & UTILIZATION OF DONATED EYE • 40,000 donated eyes every year • Hospital retrieval programme- major strategy for collection of eyes. • Eye donation fortnight-25th Aug to 8th Sept
  42. 42. Vision 2020: The Right to Sight • Global initiative to reduce avoidable (Preventable and curable) blindness by the year 2020. • Main features: – Target Diseases – Human resource development and infrastructure and technology development.
  43. 43. PROPOSED STRUCTURE FOR VISION 2020: THE RIGHT TO SIGHT

×