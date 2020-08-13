Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NAME – RUDRA NARAYAN CHOWDHURY ROLL NO.– 17101100 SERIAL NO.– 72 MBBS 2017-18
BLINDNESS AND ITS RELATED NATIONAL PROGRAMME DATE-12.08.2020
CONTENTS  INTRODUCTION  THE PROBLEM  CAUSES OF BLINDNESS  EPIDEMIOLOGICAL DETERMINANTS  PREVENTION OF BLINDNESS  NAT...
INTRODUCTION  A compilation published by WHO in 1966 lists 65 definitions of blindness.  The 25th World Health Assembly ...
 The current WHO International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10) describes the levels of visual impairment as shown in ...
THE PROBLEM
WORLD  In 2010, an estimated 285 million people worldwide were visually disabled, of whom nearly 39 million were blind an...
 About 82 per cent of all people who are visually impaired are aged 50 years and older, while this age group comprises ab...
INDIA  The estimated prevalence of blindness in India for the year 2004 was about 11.2 per 1000 population, of this 0.1 p...
CAUSES OF BLINDNESS
WORLD  The most frequent causes of blindness in developed countries are accidents, glaucoma, diabetes, vascular diseases ...
INDIA  The National Survey on Blindness 2006-07 conducted in the country recognized the main causes responsible for visua...
EPIDEMIOLOGICAL DETERMINANTS
AGE & SEX  About 30 per cent of the blind in India are said to lose their eyesight before they reach the age of 20 years,...
MALNUTRITION  Malnutrition as a cause of blindness was hardly recognized a few years ago. It is closely related not only ...
OCCUPATION  It has long been recognized that people working in factories, workshops and cottage industries are prone to e...
SOCIAL CLASS AND SOCIAL FACTORS  There is a close relationship between the incidence of blindness and socioeconomic statu...
PREVENTION OF BLINDNESS
COMPONENTS FOR ACTIONS • Initial assessment • Methods of intervention – primary eye care – secondary care – tertiary care ...
INITIAL ASSESSMENT  The first step is to assess the magnitude, geographic distribution and causes of blindness within the...
METHODS OF INTERVENTION  PRIMARY EYE CARE • Wide range of eye conditions can be treated or prevented at grass root level ...
 SECONDARY EYE CARE • Involves definitive management of common blinding conditions as cataract, trichiasis, entropion, oc...
 TERTIARY EYE CARE • Established in the national or regional capitals and are often associated with medical colleges and ...
 SPECIFIC PROGRAMMES • Trachoma control • School eye health services: Screening and treatment , Health education • Vit.A ...
LONG TERM MEASURES  Aimed at improving quality of life  Modifying or attacking the factors responsible for the persisten...
EVALUATION  Evaluation should be an integral part of intervention programmes to measure the extent to which ocular diseas...
NATIONAL PROGRAMME FOR CONTROL OF BLINDNESS  Launched in 1976  100 % centrally sponsored programme  It incorporates the...
VISION 2020  The Right to Sight  Global initiative to reduce avoidable (Preventable and curable) blindness by the year 2...
PROPOSED STRUCTURE OF VISION 2020
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Blindness

13 views

Published on

COMMUNTIY MEDICINE POWERPOINT ON BLINDNESS

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Blindness

  1. 1. NAME – RUDRA NARAYAN CHOWDHURY ROLL NO.– 17101100 SERIAL NO.– 72 MBBS 2017-18
  2. 2. BLINDNESS AND ITS RELATED NATIONAL PROGRAMME DATE-12.08.2020
  3. 3. CONTENTS  INTRODUCTION  THE PROBLEM  CAUSES OF BLINDNESS  EPIDEMIOLOGICAL DETERMINANTS  PREVENTION OF BLINDNESS  NATIONAL PROGRAMME FOR CONTROL OF BLINDNESS  VISION 2020
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION  A compilation published by WHO in 1966 lists 65 definitions of blindness.  The 25th World Health Assembly in 1972 noted the complexity of the problem and considered the need for a generally accepted definition of blindness and visual impairment for national and international comparability.  Taking into consideration existing definitions, the WHO proposed a uniform criterion and defined blindness as "visual acuity of less than 3/60 (Snellen) or its equivalent".  The term "low vision" included in the previous revision has been replaced by the categories 1 and 2 to avoid confusion with those requiring low vision care.
  5. 5.  The current WHO International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10) describes the levels of visual impairment as shown in Table below:
  6. 6. THE PROBLEM
  7. 7. WORLD  In 2010, an estimated 285 million people worldwide were visually disabled, of whom nearly 39 million were blind and 246 million were with low vision, about 90 per cent of them living in developing countries. About 80 per cent of blindness is avoidable (treatable or potentially preventable).  The major causes of blindness and their estimated prevalence are cataract (33 per cent); glaucoma (2 per cent); and uncorrected refractive errors (myopia, hyperopia or astigmatism (43 per cent). The number of people visually impaired from infectious disesases has greatly reduced in the last 20 years.
  8. 8.  About 82 per cent of all people who are visually impaired are aged 50 years and older, while this age group comprises about 20 per cent of the world's population.  An estimated 19 million children are visually impaired. Of these, 12 million children are visually impaired due to refractory errors, a condition that could be easily diagnosed and corrected. 1.4 million are irreversibly blind for the rest of their lives  Overall, visual impairment worldwide has decreased since the early 1990s. This decrease is principally the result of a reduction of visual impairment from infectious diseases through public health action.
  9. 9. INDIA  The estimated prevalence of blindness in India for the year 2004 was about 11.2 per 1000 population, of this 0.1 per 1000 population was in age group 0-14 years, 0.6 in age group 15-49 years, and 77.3 in 50+ years age group. In men the prevalence was 10.2 per 1000 population and in women 12.2 per 1000 population.  According to rapid national survey on blindness 2006-07, the prevalence rate reduced from 1.1 per cent to 1.0 per cent and estimated national prevalence of childhood blindness/low vision was 0.8 per 1000.
  10. 10. CAUSES OF BLINDNESS
  11. 11. WORLD  The most frequent causes of blindness in developed countries are accidents, glaucoma, diabetes, vascular diseases (hypertension), cataract and degeneration of ocular tissues especially of the retina, and hereditary conditions.  In South-East Asia Region, cataract is the single most common cause of blindness being responsible for 50-80 per cent of all blindness.  Among the leading causes of childhood blindness in the region are xerophthalmia, congenital cataract, congenital glaucoma and optic atrophy due to meningitis, retinopathy of prematurity, and uncorrected refractive errors.
  12. 12. INDIA  The National Survey on Blindness 2006-07 conducted in the country recognized the main causes responsible for visual impairment and blindness.
  13. 13. EPIDEMIOLOGICAL DETERMINANTS
  14. 14. AGE & SEX  About 30 per cent of the blind in India are said to lose their eyesight before they reach the age of 20 years, and many under the age of 5 years.  Refractive error, trachoma, conjunctivitis and malnutrition (vitamin A deficiency) are important causes of blindness among children and the younger age groups; cataract, refractive error, glaucoma and diabetes are causes of blindness in middle age; accidents and injuries can occur in all age groups, but more importantly in the age group 20 to 40 years.  A higher prevalence of blindness is reported in females than in males in India. This has been attributed to a higher prevalence of trachoma, conjunctivitis and cataract among females than in males
  15. 15. MALNUTRITION  Malnutrition as a cause of blindness was hardly recognized a few years ago. It is closely related not only with low vitamin A intake, but also with infectious diseases of childhood especially measles and diarrhea (which precipitate malnutrition).  In many cases protein energy malnutrition (PEM) is also associated with blindness. Severe blinding corneal destruction due to vitamin A deficiency (e.g., keratomalacia) is largely limited to the first 4-6 years of life and is especially frequent among those 6 months to 3 years of life.
  16. 16. OCCUPATION  It has long been recognized that people working in factories, workshops and cottage industries are prone to eye injuries because of exposure to dust, airborne particles, flying objects, gases, fumes, radiation (usually welding flash), electrical flash, etc.  Many workers including doctors are known to have developed premature cataracts while exposed to X-rays, ultraviolet rays or heat waves.
  17. 17. SOCIAL CLASS AND SOCIAL FACTORS  There is a close relationship between the incidence of blindness and socioeconomic status. Surveys indicate that blindness is twice more prevalent in the poorer classes than in the well-to-do.  Many people lose their eyesight because of meddlesome ophthalmology by quacks. The basic social factors are ignorance, poverty, low standard of personal and community hygiene, and inadequate health care services.
  18. 18. PREVENTION OF BLINDNESS
  19. 19. COMPONENTS FOR ACTIONS • Initial assessment • Methods of intervention – primary eye care – secondary care – tertiary care – specific programmes • Long term measures • Evaluation
  20. 20. INITIAL ASSESSMENT  The first step is to assess the magnitude, geographic distribution and causes of blindness within the country or region by prevalence surveys.  This knowledge is essential for setting priorities and development of appropriate intervention programmes.
  21. 21. METHODS OF INTERVENTION  PRIMARY EYE CARE • Wide range of eye conditions can be treated or prevented at grass root level by locally trained health workers who are first to make contact with the community. • They are also trained to refer the difficult cases to the nearest PHC or district hospital. • Their activities also involve promotion of personal hygiene, sanitation, good dietary habits and safety in general. • The final objective is to increase the coverage and quality of eye health care through Primary health care approach and thereby improve the utilization of existing resources.
  22. 22.  SECONDARY EYE CARE • Involves definitive management of common blinding conditions as cataract, trichiasis, entropion, ocular trauma, glaucoma. • It is provided in PHCs and district hospitals where eye depts are established. • May involve the use of mobile eye clinics • The great advantage of this strategy is, it is problem specific and makes best use of local resources and provides inexpensive eye care to the population at the peripheral level.
  23. 23.  TERTIARY EYE CARE • Established in the national or regional capitals and are often associated with medical colleges and institutes of medicine. • Provide sophisticated eye care such as retinal detachment surgery, corneal grafting which are not available in the secondary centres. • Other measures of rehabilitation comprise education of blind in the special schools & utilisation of their services in the gainful employment.
  24. 24.  SPECIFIC PROGRAMMES • Trachoma control • School eye health services: Screening and treatment , Health education • Vit.A prophylaxis • Occupational eye health services
  25. 25. LONG TERM MEASURES  Aimed at improving quality of life  Modifying or attacking the factors responsible for the persistence of eye health problems. • Poor sanitation • Lack of adequate safe water supply • Poor nutrition • Lack of personal hygiene
  26. 26. EVALUATION  Evaluation should be an integral part of intervention programmes to measure the extent to which ocular diseases. and blindness have been alleviated, assess the manner and degree to which programme activities have been carried out, and determine the nature of other changes that may have been produced
  27. 27. NATIONAL PROGRAMME FOR CONTROL OF BLINDNESS  Launched in 1976  100 % centrally sponsored programme  It incorporates the earlier trachoma control programme started in the year 1968  GOAL: To reduce the prevalence of blindness from 1.4 to 0.3% by 2000.  In the year 2006-07: prevalence was 1.0%  STRATEGY OF PROGRAMME: • Strengthening service delivery • Developing human resource for eye care • Promoting out-reach activities & public awareness • Developing institutional capacity • To establish eye care facilities for every 5 lac persons.
  28. 28. VISION 2020  The Right to Sight  Global initiative to reduce avoidable (Preventable and curable) blindness by the year 2020.  Main features: • Target Diseases • Human resource development and infrastructure and technology development.
  29. 29. PROPOSED STRUCTURE OF VISION 2020
  30. 30. THANK YOU

×