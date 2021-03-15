Zelenska oa

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Зеленської Олени Іванівни ПРЕЗЕНТАЦІЯ ДОСВІДУ РОБОТИ ВЧИТЕЛЯ ФІЗИЧНОЇ КУЛЬТУРИ СЗШ № 126 М. КИЄВА
ЗАГАЛЬНІ ВІДОМОСТІ ПРО ВЧИТЕЛЯ Дата народження: 18.05.1969 р. Освіта: вища – Київський державний інститут культури з відзн...
ПРОБЛЕМА, НАД ЯКОЮ ПРАЦЮЮ «Забезпечення всебічного фізичного розвитку та рухової активності учнів під час уроків та позау...
ВІДГУКИ БАТЬКІВ Уроки фізкультури створюють бадьорий настрій, додають натхнення дитині; Заняття на свіжому повітрі сприя...
РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ УЧНІВ – ГОРДІСТЬ ВЧИТЕЛІВ Данилюк Нікіта, учень 9-Б класу, Кандидат у майстри спорту України з боксу, неоднора...
  1. 1. Зеленської Олени Іванівни ПРЕЗЕНТАЦІЯ ДОСВІДУ РОБОТИ ВЧИТЕЛЯ ФІЗИЧНОЇ КУЛЬТУРИ СЗШ № 126 М. КИЄВА
  2. 2. ЗАГАЛЬНІ ВІДОМОСТІ ПРО ВЧИТЕЛЯ Дата народження: 18.05.1969 р. Освіта: вища – Київський державний інститут культури з відзнакою (Диплом з відзнакою) Спеціальність: вчитель фізичної культури, тренер-викладач з ковзанярського спорту Спортивне звання: майстер спорту. Педагогічний стаж: 25 років. Педагогічне звання: вчитель-методист
  3. 3. ПРОБЛЕМА, НАД ЯКОЮ ПРАЦЮЮ «Забезпечення всебічного фізичного розвитку та рухової активності учнів під час уроків та позаурочний час»
  4. 4. ВІДГУКИ БАТЬКІВ Уроки фізкультури створюють бадьорий настрій, додають натхнення дитині; Заняття на свіжому повітрі сприяють загартуванню, зміцненню імунітету; Фізкультура і спорт сприяють фізичному розвитку, формуванню дисциплінованості; Після занять фізкультури діти веселі, жваві, енергійні, впевнені в своїх силах; Діти люблять уроки та з радістю відвідують їх, займаються самостійно дома
  5. 5. РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ УЧНІВ – ГОРДІСТЬ ВЧИТЕЛІВ Данилюк Нікіта, учень 9-Б класу, Кандидат у майстри спорту України з боксу, неодноразовий переможець міських змагань, чемпіон України, 2021 р.

