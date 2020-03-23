Successfully reported this slideshow.
El adjetivo Gramática (páginas 136, 137, 138).
El adjetivo ● Palabra variable que expresa cualidades, propiedades o relaciones del sustantivo que acompaña. ● Concuerda e...
El adjetivo ● Valor especificativo: se coloca después del sustantivo y delimita el conjunto de seres a los que se refiere ...
Los grados del adjetivo Los grados tienen que ver con la intensidad con la que se expresan los adjetivos. ● Grado positivo...
Adjetivo

Adjetivo. 1º ESO C.

Adjetivo

  1. 1. El adjetivo Gramática (páginas 136, 137, 138).
  2. 2. El adjetivo ● Palabra variable que expresa cualidades, propiedades o relaciones del sustantivo que acompaña. ● Concuerda en género y número con el sustantivo que acompañan. Dependiendo de su forma, puede tener dos terminaciones (una para femenino y otra para masculino: La niña alta./El edificio alto) o una misma terminación para femenino y masculino (El coche azul/La casa azul).
  3. 3. El adjetivo ● Valor especificativo: se coloca después del sustantivo y delimita el conjunto de seres a los que se refiere el sustantivo. Ejemplo: Los alumnos puntuales pasaron al aula (el adjetivo puntuales especifica que los que pasaron al aula fueron solo los que llegaron puntuales) ● Valor explicativo: aporta una información o cualidad adicional. Normalmente se coloca antes del sustantivo o entre pausas. Ejemplo: Los puntuales alumnos pasaron al aula. Los alumnos, puntuales, pasaron al aula. (Se explica que todos los alumnos fueron puntuales) ● Epítetos: son adjetivos que no aportan nueva información, ya que expresan cualidades propias de los sustantivos que acompañan. Ejemplo: La verde hierba, La nieve fría.
  4. 4. Los grados del adjetivo Los grados tienen que ver con la intensidad con la que se expresan los adjetivos. ● Grado positivo:el adjetivo se enuncia de forma neutra (El edificio alto. ● Grado comparativo: el adjetivo se utiliza para comparar dos cualidades o elementos. Puede ser una comparación de superioridad (Este edificio es más alto que el mío.), inferioridad (Este edificio es menos alto que el mío.) o igualdad (Ese edificio es tan alto como el mío.) ● Grado superlativo: es el nivel más alto de la cualidad que se indica. – Ese edificio es altísimo (superlativo absoluto porque no se compara con nada) – Ese es el edificio más alto de la ciudad (superlativo relativo porque se indica que el grado es más alto que los elementos con los que se compara) Deberes: páginas 136, 137 y 138, ejercicios 1, 5, 7, 8, 9.

×