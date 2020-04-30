3 eso 5 11 maio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lingua galega e literatura Maio 2020 Terceiro trimestre Repaso (obrigatorias) O texto expositivo (páxina 196 do libro de t...
Gramática: o verbo Fai os seguintes exercicios do libro de texto: • Páxina 203: 2 • Páxina 204: 3 • Páxina 205: 5 Ampliaci...
• Cal é o tema do poema? Resúmeo. • O poema contén crítica social? Cal? • Que adoitaba reivindicar Curros nos seus textos?...
  1. 1. Lingua galega e literatura Maio 2020 Terceiro trimestre Repaso (obrigatorias) O texto expositivo (páxina 196 do libro de texto) Despois de revisar as características do texto expositivo, crea un de 15-20 liñas sobre algún tema da literatura galega (por exemplo: lírica medieval, Séculos Escuros, Rosalía de Castro...). Podes seguir estes pasos: 1 Data de entrega: Preferiblemente en Word/Libreoffice (se non é posible, foto de caderno) Poñede o voso nome no arquivo que adxuntedes, por favor.
  2. 2. Gramática: o verbo Fai os seguintes exercicios do libro de texto: • Páxina 203: 2 • Páxina 204: 3 • Páxina 205: 5 Ampliación(voluntarias) Curros Enríquez e os maios INVESTIGA: Le a seguinte información sobre os maios e averigua máis acerca desta festa galega. Le o poema O maio de Manuel Curros Enríquez 1 2
  3. 3. • Cal é o tema do poema? Resúmeo. • O poema contén crítica social? Cal? • Que adoitaba reivindicar Curros nos seus textos? Explícao e pon exemplos doutros poemas sociais e cívicos. 2

