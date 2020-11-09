Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
• Quick primer on ecocriticism 1.First wave: nature/wilderness as morally restorative (Thoreau, Muir, Leopold, criticism i...
altered the course of Earth’s deep history”; more extensive outline of the process, but also proposes another start date: ...
Anthropocene lit
Anthropocene lit
Anthropocene lit
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Anthropocene lit

54 views

Published on

Anthropocene lit

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Anthropocene lit

  1. 1. • Quick primer on ecocriticism 1.First wave: nature/wilderness as morally restorative (Thoreau, Muir, Leopold, criticism in 60s-80s) 2.Second wave: introduction of cultural dimensions (diverse environments, including built ones, more of a social orientation: environmental justice, gender/class/race and environment; still an abiding faith in the existence and moral superiority of green spaces and nature) 3.Third wave: Anthropocene, no remaining nature; materialism, anti-humanism, animal studies (i.e. there’s nothing special about humans, we are just a particularly complex form of material agent alongside other material agents in the world)
  2. 2. altered the course of Earth’s deep history”; more extensive outline of the process, but also proposes another start date: after 1945, where radioactive nucleotides have been globally dispersed into the earth’s sediment • Even if the debates seem specifically scientific, they prompt philosophical and cultural reflection because of their connection to three broad spheres: ◦ Time: clash of time scales, intrusion of deep time into everyday/historical time/orientation toward the future ◦ Space: the finitude of Earth, the death of nature, the transformation of environments, the speculative possibilities of going “off planet” ◦ Humanity: the Anthropocene asks us to think of humanity in a contradictory way: on the one hand, we are the species that had the technical knowledge to alter earth in such fundamental ways; on the other hand, we are now no longer “in control” of the processes we have LITERARY THEORY

×