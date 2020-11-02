Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WHAT IS GLYCOLYSIS? It is the breakdown of the glucose with the help of enzymes, releasing energy and pyruvic acid. It is ...
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Glycolysis cycle
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Glycolysis cycle

10 views

Published on

GLYCOLYSIS CYCLE

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Glycolysis cycle

  1. 1. WHAT IS GLYCOLYSIS? It is the breakdown of the glucose with the help of enzymes, releasing energy and pyruvic acid. It is the first step for the breakdown of glucose in order to extract energy for cellular metabolism. WHERE DOES GLYCOLYSIS OCCUR The glycolysis takes place in the Cytoplasm and can be gain in the absence of oxygen. For glycolysis, the source of glucose comes from dietary disaccharides and monosaccharides in the body.

×