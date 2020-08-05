Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SYLLABUS UNIT-1 Solid Waste – Solid waste- Introduction- Classification of solid waste- Domestic, Municipal, industrial, C...
WHAT IS SOLID WASTE?  Solid waste is defined as any garbage, refuse, sludge from waste treatment plant, water supply trea...
INTRODUCTION  Solid wastes are all the discarded solid materials from municipal, industrial, and agricultural activities....
CHARACTERISTICS OF WASTES  Corrosive: these are wastes that include acids or bases that are capable of corroding mental c...
CLASSIFICATION Major classification Organic waste o This waste is subjected to decay with time and evolve highly Offensive...
OTHER CLASSIFICATION 1. Domestic waste 2. Municipal waste 3. Industrial waste 4. Chemical and laboratory waste 5. Agricult...
DOMESTIC WASTE  Domestic waste is waste that is generated as a result of the ordinary day-to-day use of a domestic premis...
EG.
MUNICIPAL WASTE  Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)—more commonly known as trash or garbage—consists of everyday items we use an...
INDUSTRIAL WASTE  Industrial waste is defined as waste generated by manufacturing or industrial processes. The types of i...
CHEMICAL AND LABORATORY WASTE  Chemical waste is a waste that is made from harmful chemicals (mostly produced by large fa...
AGRICULTURAL WASTES  Agricultural waste is waste produced as a result of various agricultural operations. It includes man...
OBJECTIVES OF SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT  Reduce the volume of the solid waste stream through the implementation of waste red...
IMPACTS OF SOLID WASTE ON HEALTH  Chemical poisoning through chemical inhalation  Uncollected waste can obstruct the sto...
EFFECTS OF SOLID WASTE ON ANIMALS & AQUATICS LIFE  Increase in mercury level in fish due to disposal of mercury in the ri...
IMPACTS OF SOLID WASTE ON ENVIRONMENT  Waste breaks down in landfills to form methane, a potent greenhouse gas  Change i...
solid waste management
solid waste management
solid waste management
solid waste management
solid waste management
solid waste management
solid waste management
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

solid waste management

14 views

Published on

it refers chemical waste

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

solid waste management

  1. 1. SYLLABUS UNIT-1 Solid Waste – Solid waste- Introduction- Classification of solid waste- Domestic, Municipal, industrial, Chemical laboratory, and agricultural waste, Objectives of solid waste management, harmful effects of solid wastes.
  2. 2. WHAT IS SOLID WASTE?  Solid waste is defined as any garbage, refuse, sludge from waste treatment plant, water supply treatment plant, or air pollution control facility and other materials, including solid, liquid, semisolid, contained gaseous resulting from industrials, commercials, mining and agricultural operations from community activities
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION  Solid wastes are all the discarded solid materials from municipal, industrial, and agricultural activities. The objective of solid wastes management (SWM) are to control, collect, process, utilize and dispose of solid wastes in an economical way consistent with the public health protection.
  4. 4. CHARACTERISTICS OF WASTES  Corrosive: these are wastes that include acids or bases that are capable of corroding mental containers, e.g. tanks  Ignitability: this is waste that can create fires under certain condition, e.g. waste oils and solvents  Reactive: these are unstable in nature, they cause explosions, toxic fumes when heated.  Toxicity: waste which are harmful or fatal when ingested or absorb.
  5. 5. CLASSIFICATION Major classification Organic waste o This waste is subjected to decay with time and evolve highly Offensive odour and gases which are highly detrimental to health.  it breeds flies, mosquitoes, etc. produces diseases like typhoid, diarrhea, etc Inorganic waste  This consists of non-combustible materials such as grit, dust, mud, metal pieces, metal containers, broken glass, waste building material, etc.  it is not subjected to decay and is therefore not harmful to public health.
  6. 6. OTHER CLASSIFICATION 1. Domestic waste 2. Municipal waste 3. Industrial waste 4. Chemical and laboratory waste 5. Agricultural wastes
  7. 7. DOMESTIC WASTE  Domestic waste is waste that is generated as a result of the ordinary day-to-day use of a domestic premise and is either: taken from the premises by or on behalf of the occupier who generated the waste; without consideration (e.g. payment, reward or other benefit)  "Domestic waste" means any nonputrescible waste, consisting of combustible materials, such as paper, cardboard, yard clippings, wood, or similar materials, generated in a dwelling, including the real property upon which it is situated, containing four living units or less
  8. 8. EG.
  9. 9. MUNICIPAL WASTE  Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)—more commonly known as trash or garbage—consists of everyday items we use and then throw away, such as product packaging, grass clippings, furniture, clothing, bottles, food scraps, newspapers, appliances, paint, and batteries  Municipal solid waste (MSW) (also called trash) consists of everyday items such as product packaging, yard trimmings, furniture, clothing, bottles and cans, food, newspapers, appliances, electronics and batteries.
  10. 10. INDUSTRIAL WASTE  Industrial waste is defined as waste generated by manufacturing or industrial processes. The types of industrial waste generated include cafeteria garbage, dirt and gravel, masonry and concrete, scrap metals, trash, oil, solvents, chemicals, weed grass and trees, wood and scrap lumber, and similar wastes.
  11. 11. CHEMICAL AND LABORATORY WASTE  Chemical waste is a waste that is made from harmful chemicals (mostly produced by large factories)  In the laboratory, chemical wastes are usually segregated on-site into appropriate waste carboys, and disposed by a specialist contractor in order to meet safety, health, and legislative requirements.  Innocuous aqueous waste (such as solutions of sodium chloride) may be poured down the sink. Some chemicals are washed down with excess water
  12. 12. AGRICULTURAL WASTES  Agricultural waste is waste produced as a result of various agricultural operations. It includes manure and other wastes from farms, poultry houses and slaughterhouses; harvest waste; fertilizer run- off from fields; pesticides that enter into water, air or soils; and salt and silt drained from fields
  13. 13. OBJECTIVES OF SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT  Reduce the volume of the solid waste stream through the implementation of waste reduction and recycling programs.  Maintain a balanced SWM system which benefits the community while following regulatory requirements.  Provide efficient and economical refuse collection, recycling, and disposal services.
  14. 14. IMPACTS OF SOLID WASTE ON HEALTH  Chemical poisoning through chemical inhalation  Uncollected waste can obstruct the storm water runoff resulting in flood  Low birth weight  Cancer  Congenital malformations  Neurological disease  Nausea and vomiting  Increase in hospitalization of diabetic residents living near hazard waste sites.  Mercury toxicity from eating fish with high levels of mercury.
  15. 15. EFFECTS OF SOLID WASTE ON ANIMALS & AQUATICS LIFE  Increase in mercury level in fish due to disposal of mercury in the rivers.  Plastic found in oceans ingested by birds  Resulted in high algal population in rivers and sea.  Degrades water and soil quality
  16. 16. IMPACTS OF SOLID WASTE ON ENVIRONMENT  Waste breaks down in landfills to form methane, a potent greenhouse gas  Change in climate and destruction of ozone layer due to waste biodegradable  Littering, due to waste pollutions, illegal dumping, Leaching: is a process by which solid waste enter soil and ground water and contaminating them.

×