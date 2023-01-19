Successfully reported this slideshow.
MRI Of White matter.ppt

Jan. 19, 2023
15-gene expression.ppt
KhalidBassiouny1
L21_Protein.ppt
KhalidBassiouny1
TRANSCRANIAL US.ppt
ssuser0aca5c
Guidelines in Obesity management
Usama Ragab
Protein-Metabolism.ppt
KhalidBassiouny1
CHAPTER21ONCOLOGY.ppt
KhalidBassiouny1
Post-partum thyroiditis (PPT)
Usama Ragab
High Performance Liquid Chromatography(HPLC).pptx
OMJHA20
MRI Of White matter.ppt

Jan. 19, 2023
MRI Of White matter.ppt

  1. 1. By Ibrahim Abd El Rassoul
  2. 2. White matter is one of the two components of the central nervous system and consists mostly of glial cells and myelinated axons that transmit signals from one region of the cerebrum to another and between the cerebrum and lower brain centers
  3. 3. Anatomy of white matter  Assosciation fibres connect centers of the same cerebral hemisphere it is divided into short and long fibers  Projection fibres connect centers of cerebral hemisphere with the lower centers it is divided into ascending & descending tracts
  4. 4. Commissural fibres connect centers from cerebral hemisphere with other hemisphere 1- corpus callosum 2-Anterior commissure 3-Posterior commissure 4-Hippocambal commissre 5-Habenular commissure
  5. 5. Virchow-Robin (VR) spaces
  6. 6. Virchow-Robin (VR) spaces  Virchow-Robin (VR) spaces surround the walls of vessels (perivascular) as they course from the subarachnoid space through the brain parenchyma.  Small VR spaces appear in all age groups. With advancing age, VR spaces are found with increasing frequency and larger apparent sizes.
  7. 7. Virchow-Robin (VR) spaces
  8. 8. Virchow-Robin (VR) spaces  The signal intensity of VR spaces is identical to that of cerebrospinal fluid with all magnetic resonance imaging sequences.  Occasionally, VR spaces have an atypical appearance. They may become very large, predominantly involve one hemisphere, assume bizarre configurations, and even cause mass effect.
  9. 9. Virchow-Robin (VR) spaces  Knowledge of the signal intensity characteristics and locations of VR spaces helps differentiate them from various pathologic conditions, including lacunar infarctions, cystic periventricular leukomalacia, multiple sclerosis, cryptococcosis, mucopolysaccharidoses, cystic neoplasms, neurocysticercosis, arachnoid cysts, and neuroepithelial cysts.
  10. 10. Pathophysiology The mechanisms underlying expanding VR spaces are still unknown. Different theories have been suggested: 1- Vascular ectasia: Spiral elongation of blood vessels and brain atrophy resulting in an extensive network of tunnels filled with extracellular water
  11. 11. 2-Abnormality of arterial wall permeability: due to segmental necrotizing angiitis of the arteries. 3- Increased CSF pulsations: expanding VR spaces resulting from disturbance of the drainage route of interstitial fluid due to cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) circulation in the cistern .
  12. 12. 4- gradual leaking of the interstitial fluid from the intracellular compartment to the pial space around the metarteriole through the fenestrae in the brain parenchyma 5- fibrosis and obstruction of VR spaces along the length of arteries and consequent impedance of fluid flow
  13. 13. Virchow robin spaces Visually, the signal intensities of the VR spaces are identical to those of CSF with all pulse sequences. VR spaces do not enhance with contrast material. In patients with small to moderate dilatations of the VR spaces, the surrounding brain parenchyma has normal signal intensity
  14. 14. Virchow-Robin (VR) spaces  VR spaces are mostly seen as well-defined oval, rounded, or tubular structures. They have smooth margins, commonly appear bilaterally.  Small VR spaces (<2 mm) appear in all age groups. With advancing age, VR spaces are found with increasing frequency and larger apparent size (>2 mm)
  15. 15. Dilated VR spaces typically occur in three characteristic locations
  16. 16. Type I VR spaces  Type I VR spaces Appear along the lenticulostriate arteries entering the basal ganglia through the anterior perforated substance.
  17. 17. Type I VR spaces
  18. 18. Type II VR spaces  Type II VR spaces are found along the paths of the perforating medullary arteries over the high convexities and extend into the white matter.
  19. 19. Type II dilated VR spaces
  20. 20. Type III VR spaces  Type III VR spaces appear in the midbrain.
  21. 21. Type III VR
  22. 22. Type I VR spaces Type II VR spaces Type III VR spaces
  23. 23. Virchow-Robin (VR) spaces  Occasionally, VR spaces appear markedly enlarged, cause mass effect, and assume bizarre cystic configurations may cause hydrocephalus by direct compression of the third ventricle or the sylvian aqueduct  May be misinterpreted as other pathologic processes, most often a cystic neoplasm.
  24. 24. ENLARGED TYPE III VR SPACES
  25. 25. Lacunar Infarctions  Lacunar infarctions are small infarctions lying in deeper noncortical parts of the cerebrum and brainstem. Sites of predilection are the basal ganglia, thalamus, internal and external capsule, ventral pons, and periventricular white matter.
  26. 26. VR SPACES LACUNAR INFARCTION *upper two- thirds of the anterior perforated substance and basal ganglia *the inferior third of the anterior perforated substance and basal ganglia
  27. 27. Lacunar infarction  Lacunar infarctions tend to be: *larger than VR spaces *exceed 5 mm, *not symmetric, *wedge-shaped holes  Acute infarction ---restricted on diffusion WI with corresponding low signal intensity on the apparent diffusion coefficient map, enhancement is variable.
  28. 28. Lacunar infarction  Chronic lacunar infarction: FLAIR images, a hyperintense lesion or a lesion with a hypointense center and a hyperintense rim reflecting gliosis is seen. Diffusion-weighted images are normal. Enhancement may persist up to 8 weeks.
  29. 29. Acute lacunar infarction
  30. 30. Chronic lacunar infarction
  31. 31. Acute and chronic lacunar infarctions
  32. 32. Cystic Periventricular leukomalacia  Periventricular leukomalacia, usually seen in premature infants, resulting from a pre- or perinatal hypoxic-ischemic event  DD from VR spaces--- *Corpus callosal thinning, *Sparing of the overlying cortical structures, *Surrounding gliosis, (FLAIR images)
  33. 33. Cystic periventricular leukomalacia
  34. 34. Multiple Sclerosis  MS is a demyelinating disease CCC by lesions in the periventricular and juxtacortical white matter correspond to the location of type II VR spaces.  DD from VR spaces---  In the acute stage, MS are isointense or hypointense on T1WI.  In the chronic phase hypointense center with a mildly hyperintense rim on T1WI. Hyperintense in T2-weighted and FLAIR images Enhancement (active inflammation )
  35. 35. Multiple sclerosis
  36. 36. Cryptococcosis  Cryptococcosis is an opportunistic fungal infection caused by Cryptococcus neoformans.  Infection usually starts as meningitis.  As the infection spreads along the VR spaces, they may become distended with mucoid, gelatinous material.  DD from VR spaces: Punctate hyperintense areas seen in the basal ganglia, thalami, and midbrain on T2 and FLAIR,
  37. 37. Cryptococcosis
  38. 38. Mucopolysaccharidoses  The mucopolysaccharidoses are inherited disorders of metabolism characterized by enzyme deficiency and inability to break down glycosaminoglycan (GAG)  the VR spaces are dilated by accumulated GAG  DD from VR spaces:  FLAIR image may show gliosis.
  39. 39. mucopolysaccharidosis
  40. 40. Cystic Neoplasms  Giant dilatations of the VR spaces may cause mass effect and assume bizarre configurations that may be misinterpreted as a cystic brain tumor.  DD from VR spaces:  Cystic brain tumors often have solid components, may enhance with contrast material, mostly show surrounding edema  Contents are not equal to CSF (FLAIR images).
  41. 41. Cystic Neoplasms
  42. 42. Neurocysticercosis  Cysticercosis is the most common parasitic infection of the central nervous system  Fluid-filled oval cysts with an internal scolex (cysticerci) may be located in the brain parenchyma.  MR imaging findings of neurocysticercosis are variable, depending on the stage of evolution of the infection.
  43. 43. Neurocysticercosis  In the granular nodular stage, a thickened retracted cyst wall is seen, which may have nodular or ring enhancement. Edema decreases.
  44. 44. Neurocysticercosis  In the initial vesicular stage, a cystic lesion is isointense to CSF with all MR sequences, resembling an enlarged VR space. However, a discrete eccentric scolex (hyperintense to CSF) may be seen.
  45. 45. Neurocysticercosis  In the colloidal vesicular stage, the cyst is mildly hyperintense to CSF. Mild to marked surrounding edema may be seen. A thick cyst wall enhances, including the scolex
  46. 46. Neurocysticercosis
  47. 47. Arachnoid cysts  Arachnoid cysts represent intra-arachnoid CSF– containing cysts that do not communicate with the ventricular system.  The most common locations are the middle cranial fossa, the perisellar cisterns, and the subarachnoid space over the convexities.  DD from VR spaces: Their typical location.
  48. 48. Arachnoid cysts
  49. 49. Neuroepithelial Cysts  Neuroepithelial cysts are rare and benign lesions.  They have the same CSF signal intensity DD from VR spaces: Certainty only by pathologic study.
  50. 50. Neuroepithelial Cysts
  51. 51. Normal Aging
  52. 52. Normal Aging In normal aging we can see: 1- Periventricular caps and bands - Periventricular caps are hyperintense regions around the anterior and posterior pole of the lateral ventricles and are associated with myelin pallor and dilated perivascular spaces.
  53. 53. -Periventricular bands or 'rims' are thin linear lesions along the body of the lateral ventricles and are associated with subependymal gliosis.
  54. 54. 2-Mild atrophy with widening of sulci and ventricles 3-Punctate and sometimes even confluent lesions in the deep white matter (Fazekas I and II).
  55. 55. Fazekas classification The Fazekas classification is used to describe changes in the deep white matter. Fazekas I : small punctate lesions in the deep white matter Fazekas II : larger WMLs that are beginning to become confluent. Fazekas III : extensive confluent WMLs.
  56. 56. Fazekas I is considered normal in aging. Fazekas II is considered abnormal in patients < 75 Years. Fazekas III is abnormal in any age group. These WMLs are probably due to microangiopathy and seen more frequently in patients with vascular risk factors .
  57. 57. Thank you

