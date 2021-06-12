Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Small Businesses in COVID Ways of surviving in the new normal
Upon performing market study, we can list down the most popular small businesses existing in the market
Popular Small Businesses in the market Following are the popular genres in which small businesses exist: 1. Health Consult...
Let’s select one genre out of the list i.e. Teaching
Teaching In the pre-COVID times, people used to prefer offline coaching and training programs for personal skill developme...
But, let’s discuss how can these businesses adapt to an online platform…
Personal: Online Coaching Personal coaching is aimed at providing coaching to any person for his/her skill development. Fo...
Personal: Online Coaching continued… 2. Student loyalty programme: The small business owner can introduce a student loyalt...
Professional: Online Training Professional training is aimed at targeting a group of people who work in a same organisatio...
Professional: Online Training continued… 3. Hire some professional trainers: A professional trainer imprints a good impact...
Technology utilization Following are the top 5 technologies that can be utilized by the small business owners which are qu...
It should always be remembered that innovation only comes with the lack of resources. So, Stay creative!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Small Business & Entrepreneurship
27 views
Jun. 12, 2021

Small Businesses in COVID

Problem: How can small businesses change/adapt their business models to the new normal?
Company: Anonymous
Posted On: MindSumo

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Small Businesses in COVID

  1. 1. Small Businesses in COVID Ways of surviving in the new normal
  2. 2. Upon performing market study, we can list down the most popular small businesses existing in the market
  3. 3. Popular Small Businesses in the market Following are the popular genres in which small businesses exist: 1. Health Consultant 2. Application Developer 3. Digital Marketing 4. Teaching 5. Delivery Service 6. Family Bakery 7. Graphic Designer 8. Food Delivery 9. Fitness 10. Affiliate Marketing
  4. 4. Let’s select one genre out of the list i.e. Teaching
  5. 5. Teaching In the pre-COVID times, people used to prefer offline coaching and training programs for personal skill development purposes. This allowed the trainees to get more insights about the subject matter along with detailed feedback upon their practice assignments. Teaching can be bifurcated into 2 major categories, namely: 1. Personal (i.e. Coaching) 2. Professional (i.e. Training) So, small businesses have to innovate in this regard and the very first step would be to adapt to an online platform.
  6. 6. But, let’s discuss how can these businesses adapt to an online platform…
  7. 7. Personal: Online Coaching Personal coaching is aimed at providing coaching to any person for his/her skill development. Following are the innovative strategies to allure more crowd in this domain: 1. Providing free online workshops: This would target the college going students who are forced to study online in their semesters. Workshops like these will not only make them aware of the company presence, but will also help the small business owners to fetch their information and create a systematic database for their future references.
  8. 8. Personal: Online Coaching continued… 2. Student loyalty programme: The small business owner can introduce a student loyalty program for the existing student crowd which used to take offline courses previously. E.g. Special Discounts. 3. Set up an online payment mode: Setting up an online payment mode is extremely easy yet important. This would allow the users to pay without any hassle. 4. Digitalize the course content: This is utterly vital as students now cannot own the physical books or sheets of assignments. So, making PDF copies of all the resources available will be very useful. 5. Campus ambassador programme: The small business owner can hire some campus ambassadors (college students from various colleges) whose responsibility will be to gather crowd from their respective colleges
  9. 9. Professional: Online Training Professional training is aimed at targeting a group of people who work in a same organisation. Companies hire professional trainers for the skill development of their existing employees. Following are the innovative strategies which the business owner can follow: 1. Corporate tie-ups: Corporate tie-ups are the ways in which the big companies and organisations can support such small businesses by hiring them as their professional trainer. 2. Make a website: Online presence is something which matters the most in running an online business. This will make people aware of the company and the range of courses it has to offer. It makes easy for the corporate as well to select from the range of courses.
  10. 10. Professional: Online Training continued… 3. Hire some professional trainers: A professional trainer imprints a good impact over the corporate. Unlike the previous times, now the small business owner can hire some online trainers by incurring lesser costs as he/she will not have to pay for the trainer commutation expenses etc. 4. Offer schemes and bulk discounts: Corporates also consider spending money with caution and so the decision makers of the training committee can be drawn by offering bulk discounts on the purchase of training packages. 5. Offer early bird offers and freebies to corporate employees: After performing a proper training in the corporate organisation, special offers like these will allure the employees working in that company towards the personal coaching and skill development courses.
  11. 11. Technology utilization Following are the top 5 technologies that can be utilized by the small business owners which are quite inexpensive: 1. Online training platform: Zoom, Google Meet or Microsoft Teams 2. Online payment portal: PayPal, Amazon Pay or Google Pay 3. Website designing and development: WordPress or Wix 4. Email marketing: Mailchimp 5. Social media marketing: WhatsApp, Facebook or Google Analytics 6. Online tests: Kahoot 7. Online surveys: SurveyMonkey 8. Assignment Submissions: GitHub 9. Managing the staff of trainers: Jira or Slack 10. Mobile application development: Android Studio using Flutter
  12. 12. It should always be remembered that innovation only comes with the lack of resources. So, Stay creative!

×