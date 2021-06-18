Printing - การออกแบบสื่อสิ่งพิมพ์

Successfully reported this slideshow.
การออกแบบสื่อสิ่งพิมพ์ ภาพในสื่อสิ่งพิมพ์ รายวิชา งานผลิตสื่อสิ่งพิมพ์ 2 ง 30233 ครูผู้สอน นางสาวพลอยกานต์ ลาดวล กลุ่มสาระ...
หัวข้อการเรียนรู้ หลักการนาภาพมาใช้ในสื่อสิ่งพิมพ์ 01 02 รูปแบบของภาพและไฟล์ภาพ
จุดประสงค์ทั้งหมดในการถ่ายภาพ คือ คุณไม่ต้องอธิบายมันด้วยคาพูด - Elliott Erwittm
หลักการนาภาพ มาใช้ในสื่อสิ่งพิมพ์ 01
การสื่อความหมาย หลักการนาภาพมาใช้ในสื่อสิ่งพิมพ์ การจัดเรียง การจัดกลุ่มภาพ การคัดเลือกภาพ ความคมชัด คุณภาพของภาพ ความต่อเ...
1. การคัดเลือกภาพ ❖ ควรพิจารณาจากเนื้อหา ข่าวสาร เนื้อความสาคัญ และองค์ประกอบอื่น ๆ ที่ช่วยให้ผู้อ่านเกิดการรับรู้ได้ดีขึ้...
2. ความคมชัด ❖ ความสวยงามและความคมชัดไม่ใช่สิ่งจาเป็นในการเลือก ภาพมาใช้มากนัก ❖ ภาพที่ตรงกับเนื้อเรื่อง อธิบาย หรือเสริมเ...
3. คุณภาพของภาพ ❖ หากจาเป็นต้องใช้ภาพคุณภาพต่า ควรใช้เทคนิคต่าง ๆ ในการออกแบบ เพื่อกลบเกลื่อนจุดด้อย ❖ เช่น การจัดภาพในตาแ...
4. การบังภาพ (Cropping) ❖ กรณีภาพที่ใช้เป็นภาพถ่ายระยะไกล ครอบคลุมส่วนอื่นที่ไม่เกี่ยวข้องมา ด้วย เราจาเป็นต้องปิดหรือบังส...
4. การบังภาพ (Cropping)
5. การสื่อความ ❖ ในแง่ของธุรกิจการพิมพ์ ต้องพิจารณาเลือกภาพที่ ส่งผลดีต่อเนื้อเรื่องที่จะพิมพ์เป็นสาคัญ ❖ แม้จะไม่ใช่ภาพที...
6. การจัดเรียงภาพ ❖ การใช้ภาพเดี่ยวบางครั้งอาจดูไม่น่าสนใจ ❖ อาจใช้เทคนิคการเรียงภาพที่มีความสัมพันธ์ต่อเนื่องกัน มาจัดเรี...
ข้อความข้อความข้อความข้อความข้อความ ข้อความข้อความข้อความข้อความข้อความ ข้อความข้อความข้อความข้อความข้อความ ข้อความข้อความ...
7. การจัดกลุ่มภาพ ❖ การใช้ภาพเล็กแทรกในเนื้อหาทั่วไป อาจะไม่เรียกความสนใจเท่าที่ควร ❖ การจัดกลุ่มภาพในรูปทรงที่น่าสนใจจะช่...
ข้อความข้อความข้อความข้อความ ข้อความข้อความข้อความข้อความข้อความ ข้อความข้อความข้อความข้อความข้อความ ข้อความข้อความข้อความ...
8. การเร้าความสนใจ ❖ การใช้ภาพเดียวอาจไม่สามารถเล่าเรื่องราวได้ทั้งหมด จึงต้องใช้ภาพ หลายภาพมาจัดเรียงไว้ในลักษณะการจัดลาด...
รูปแบบของภาพ และไฟล์ภาพ 02
รูปแบบของภาพและไฟล์ภาพ บิตแมป (Bitmap) เวคเตอร์ (Vector) ภาพที่เกิดจากหน่วยภาพเล็ก ๆ มารวมกันเป็นภาพใหญ่ คล้าย จิ๊กซอว์ ยิ...
ชนิดของไฟล์ภาพสาหรับงานสื่อสิ่งพิมพ์ ชนิด ข้อดี ข้อเสีย JPEG • สนับสนุนสีได้มากถึง 24 bit • กาหนดคุณภาพบีบอัดไฟล์ภาพได้ • ...
ชนิดของไฟล์ภาพสาหรับงานสื่อสิ่งพิมพ์ ชนิด ข้อดี ข้อเสีย PNG • รวม JPEG+GIF คือ ใช้สีได้มากพื้นหลัง โปร่งใสได้ • บีบอัดข้อม...
ตัวอย่างภาพ JPEG
ตัวอย่างภาพ TIFF
ตัวอย่างภาพ GIF นิยมทาภาพเคลื่อนไหว มีมต่าง ๆ
ตัวอย่างภาพ PNG PNG-8 = มีสี 8 บิต เก็บสีได้ 256 สี ไฟล์เล็ก เหมาะกับไอคอน กราฟิคขนาดเล็ก รูปภาพง่าย ๆ PNG-24 = มีสี 24 บิ...
