The Rainbow and the Worm_ The Physics of Organisms

There are ‘big’ questions and ‘small’ questions in science. Most scientists

in their work-a-day life confine themselves to asking small questions such

as: Which gene is involved in a given hereditary defect? How will a

certain organism react to such and such a stimulus? What are the

characteristics of this or that compound? What is the effect of A on B?

How will a given system behave under different perturbations? Yet, it is

not a desire to solve particular puzzles that motivates the scientist, but

rather the belief that in solving those little puzzles, a contribution will be

made to larger questions on the nature of metabolic or physiological

regulation, the generic properties of nonlinear dynamical systems, and so

on. It is ultimately the big questions that arouse our passion — both as

scientists and as ordinary human beings. They can inspire some of us as

the most beautiful works of art that nature has created, whose meaning is

to be sought as assiduously as one might the meaning of life itself.