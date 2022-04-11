The Rainbow and the Worm_ The Physics of Organisms

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
There are ‘big’ questions and ‘small’ questions in science. Most scientists
in their work-a-day life confine themselves to asking small questions such
as: Which gene is involved in a given hereditary defect? How will a
certain organism react to such and such a stimulus? What are the
characteristics of this or that compound? What is the effect of A on B?
How will a given system behave under different perturbations? Yet, it is
not a desire to solve particular puzzles that motivates the scientist, but
rather the belief that in solving those little puzzles, a contribution will be
made to larger questions on the nature of metabolic or physiological
regulation, the generic properties of nonlinear dynamical systems, and so
on. It is ultimately the big questions that arouse our passion — both as
scientists and as ordinary human beings. They can inspire some of us as
the most beautiful works of art that nature has created, whose meaning is
to be sought as assiduously as one might the meaning of life itself.
