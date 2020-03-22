Deoxyeribonucleic acid(DNA)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTED BY:- LISA RANI MOHANTY ROLL NO:-18PGCH15 M.Sc Chemistry 2ND YEAR(4TH SEM)
 Nucleic acids  Structure of Nucleic acids  Function of Nucleic acids  DNA  Chemical composition of DNA  Double Heli...
 Nucleic acids are important macromolecule present in plant,animal,bateria and viruses.  Nucleic acids are the largest a...
 Nucleic acids was first discovered by Miescher in 1868.  Nucleic acids are the biopolymers, or small biomolecules, esse...
 To create and encode and then store information of every living cell which is present in Earth.  transmit and express t...
Nucleic acid is a long chain polynucleotide's.  Nucleic acid are the macromoecules composed many small units called nuceo...
 Each nucleosides consists of pentose sugar & nitrogenous base.  Nitrogenous base are 2 types i.e purine and pyrimidines...
 In case of DNA the Nuleotides are of 4 types i.e dATP, dGTP , dCTP ,dTTP  Nucleotides are contains 4 Types of base i.e ...
DNA RNA DNA stands for Deoxyribonucleic Acid. The sugar portion of DNA is 2- Deoxyribose. RNA stands for Ribonucleic Acid....
 DNA or deoxyribonucleic acid , is the heredity materials in human and almost all other organism.  Mostly DNA is located...
 DNA is made up of 3 types of chemical composition i.e a) Sugar b) Phosphoric acid c) Nitrogeneouse Base
 The sugar present in the DNA Is called deoxyribose.  The deoxyribouse sugar has 5 Carbon and 5 oxygens (C5H10O5).  At ...
 The acidic nature of the nucleic acid is due to the presence of phosphoric acid.  Phosphoric acids links the nucleotide...
 There are Nitrogen containing organic compound.  There are 2 types of nitrogenous base present like purine and pyrimidi...
 The 9 atom that make up the fused ring(5 carbon, 4 nitrogen) are numbered 1-9.  All ring atoms lie in same plane.  Ade...
 Tautomers or isomers of a compound which differ only in the position of protons & electrons.  The carbon skeleton of th...
PYRIMIDINE:- Pyrimidine is an aromatic hetero cyclic organic compound.  3 types of base in pyrimidine rings are present l...
 DNA is a normally double stranded macromolecule.  Two polynucleotide chain, held together by weak thermodynamic focre,f...
 Watson and crick in 1953 proposed a model to explain the arrangement of molecules in DNA. FEATURES OF DOUBLE HELIX DNA ...
 A nucleotides are formed of 3 components, namly phosphoric acid , deoxyribose sugar & Nitrogeneouse base .  As there ar...
 As there are 4 kinds of nitrogenous base,4 kind of nucleoside are present. a. Adenosine b. Guanoside c. Cytosine d. Thym...
 Adenine is linked with thymine by double hydrogen bond(A=T).  Guanine is linked with cytosine by triple hydrogen bond. ...
 The 2 chains are complementary to each other.  If the sequence of base in one chain is A,G,A,T,G,C then the sequence of...
 A DNA molecules looks like a ladder.  The sugar & phosphate form the back bones and base pairs form the horizontal rung...
 DNA carriers the genetic information of a cell.  It determines the identity of a given organism.  It determines the ac...
Medicine I. insulin and human growth hormone are really hard to manufacture.you basically had to isolate it from another h...
  1. 1. PRESENTED BY:- LISA RANI MOHANTY ROLL NO:-18PGCH15 M.Sc Chemistry 2ND YEAR(4TH SEM)
  2. 2.  Nucleic acids  Structure of Nucleic acids  Function of Nucleic acids  DNA  Chemical composition of DNA  Double Helix Structure of DNA  Function of DNA  Applications
  3. 3.  Nucleic acids are important macromolecule present in plant,animal,bateria and viruses.  Nucleic acids are the largest and the most complex organic molecules.  There are 2 type of Nucleic acids are present. a)DEOXYRIBONUCLEIC ACID(DNA) b)RIBONUCLEIC ACID(RNA)
  4. 4.  Nucleic acids was first discovered by Miescher in 1868.  Nucleic acids are the biopolymers, or small biomolecules, essential to all known forms of life.  The term nucleic acid is the overall name for DNA and RNA.  They are composed of nucleotides, which are the monomers made of three components: a 5-casugar, a phosphate group and a nitrogenous base.
  5. 5.  To create and encode and then store information of every living cell which is present in Earth.  transmit and express that information inside and outside the cell nucleus.  The main function of nucleic acids is Protein synthesis.  The another function of nucleic acids is energy tranfer.(ATP)
  6. 6. Nucleic acid is a long chain polynucleotide's.  Nucleic acid are the macromoecules composed many small units called nuceotides.  Nucleotides are the monomeric unit of nucleic acid.  There are 4 types of Nucleotides are present both in DNA and RNA.  It is composed of monomeric units called nucleotide. Each nucleotides consists of nucleosides & phosphoric acid.
  7. 7.  Each nucleosides consists of pentose sugar & nitrogenous base.  Nitrogenous base are 2 types i.e purine and pyrimidines.  Sugar is of 2 types i.e ribose and deoxyribose  There are 2 types of purines are present like adenine + guanine .  Similarly there are 3 types of pyrimidines are present like cytosine + thymine + uracil
  8. 8.  In case of DNA the Nuleotides are of 4 types i.e dATP, dGTP , dCTP ,dTTP  Nucleotides are contains 4 Types of base i.e Adenine , Guanine ,Cytosine ,Thymine .  In case of RNA 4 types of Nucleotides are present i.e ATP,GTP,CTP,UTP  They contains 4 types of base i.e Adenine.guanine,cytosine,uracil.
  9. 9. DNA RNA DNA stands for Deoxyribonucleic Acid. The sugar portion of DNA is 2- Deoxyribose. RNA stands for Ribonucleic Acid. The sugar portion of RNA is Ribose. DNA is a double-stranded molecule consisting of a long chain of nucleotides. RNA usually is a single-strand helix consisting of shorter chains of nucleotides. The bases present in DNA are adenine, guanine, cytosine and thymine. The bases present in RNA are adenine, guanine, cytosine and uracil . DNA is found in the nucleus of a cell and in mitochondria. Depending on the type of RNA, this molecule is found in a cell’s nucleus, its cytoplasm, and its ribosome. DNA can’t leave the nucleus. RNA leaves the nucleus (mRNA).
  10. 10.  DNA or deoxyribonucleic acid , is the heredity materials in human and almost all other organism.  Mostly DNA is located in the cell nucleus (where it is called nuclear DNA),but small amount of DNA can also be found in the mitochondria (where it is called mitochondrial DNA).  JAMES WATSON & FRANCIS CRICK in 1953 explained the detail structure of DNA as double helix model.  It is present inside the nucleolus of eukaryotic cell & protoplasm of prokaryotic cell.
  11. 11.  DNA is made up of 3 types of chemical composition i.e a) Sugar b) Phosphoric acid c) Nitrogeneouse Base
  12. 12.  The sugar present in the DNA Is called deoxyribose.  The deoxyribouse sugar has 5 Carbon and 5 oxygens (C5H10O5).  At carbon number 2 of Deoxyribose is present a H-C-H group but in Ribose sugar the 2ndcarbon atom conatins –CH-OH- group.
  13. 13.  The acidic nature of the nucleic acid is due to the presence of phosphoric acid.  Phosphoric acids links the nucleotides by joining their pentose sugar with a phosphodiester bond.  This bond link the carbon 5’ in one nucleotide with carbon 3’ in the next nucleotide.
  14. 14.  There are Nitrogen containing organic compound.  There are 2 types of nitrogenous base present like purine and pyrimidine . PURINE:- Purine is a heterocyclic aromatic compound consist of pyrimidine ring fused with imidozole ring.  Substituted purine and their tautomers are also called purine in generals.  Adenine and guanine are the purines found in nucleic acid both in DNA & RNA.
  15. 15.  The 9 atom that make up the fused ring(5 carbon, 4 nitrogen) are numbered 1-9.  All ring atoms lie in same plane.  Adenine and guanine are the purines found in nucleic acid both in DNA & RNA.  6-aminopurine Guanine (2-amino 6- oxopurine)
  16. 16.  Tautomers or isomers of a compound which differ only in the position of protons & electrons.  The carbon skeleton of the compounds remains unchanged.  The reaction commonly results in the reaction of a proton, the phenomenon is called Tautomerism.
  17. 17. PYRIMIDINE:- Pyrimidine is an aromatic hetero cyclic organic compound.  3 types of base in pyrimidine rings are present like cytosine , thymine & uracil.  Pyrimidine ring atom lie in the same plane.
  18. 18.  DNA is a normally double stranded macromolecule.  Two polynucleotide chain, held together by weak thermodynamic focre,form a DNA molecule.
  19. 19.  Watson and crick in 1953 proposed a model to explain the arrangement of molecules in DNA. FEATURES OF DOUBLE HELIX DNA  DNA is a nucleic acid, it is called as deoxy ribonucleic acid. It is a macromolecule  Each DNA contains two polynucleotide stands wound around each other. Two stands are antiparallel to each other.  The two chains are spirally coiled to form a double helix.  Each chain is formed of many units called nucleotides. Nucleotides are building block units DNA.
  20. 20.  A nucleotides are formed of 3 components, namly phosphoric acid , deoxyribose sugar & Nitrogeneouse base .  As there are 4 kinds of Nitogeneouse bases , I. ADENYLIC ACID II. GUANYLIC ACID III. CYTIDYLIC ACID IV. THYMIDYLIC ACID  A nucleotide is formed of nucleoside & a phosphoric acid.  Thus nucleosides is formed of a base & a deoxyribose sugar
  21. 21.  As there are 4 kinds of nitrogenous base,4 kind of nucleoside are present. a. Adenosine b. Guanoside c. Cytosine d. Thymidime  Adenine and guanine belongs to a group of compounds called purines.  Similarly thymine & cytosine belong to another group called pyrimidines.
  22. 22.  Adenine is linked with thymine by double hydrogen bond(A=T).  Guanine is linked with cytosine by triple hydrogen bond.  The amount of adenine is equal to the amount of thyamine.  As similarlly the amount of guanine is equal to the amount of cytosine.
  23. 23.  The 2 chains are complementary to each other.  If the sequence of base in one chain is A,G,A,T,G,C then the sequence of the base in the 2nd chain is T,C,T,A,C,G.  One end of the polynucleotide chain is called 3’(3’ prime end) and the other end is 5’ (5 prime end).  The 3’ end of the chain lies close to the 5’ end of the other chain & never in the reverse condition. Hence the 2 stands of DNA are antiparallel to each other & that stand is called antiparallel stand.
  24. 24.  A DNA molecules looks like a ladder.  The sugar & phosphate form the back bones and base pairs form the horizontal rungs.  The 2 complementary chains are twisted around each other to form a double helix.  One trun of the helix measures about 34 A.  It conatins 10 paired nucleotides.  Distance between 2 base pair is 3.4 A.  The width or diameter of the DNA helix is 20 A .
  25. 25.  DNA carriers the genetic information of a cell.  It determines the identity of a given organism.  It determines the activites of an organism throughout its life cycle i.e., the period of birth,maturity,senescence & death.  DNA stores the complete genetic information required to specify the strucure of all the proteins.
  26. 26. Medicine I. insulin and human growth hormone are really hard to manufacture.you basically had to isolate it from another human, purify it and than given it to patients. With recombinant DNA technology, you basically just grow these proteins in E.Coil. So this really changed the way of medicine. II. Vaccines- By the help of Recombinate DNA techonogy, It produce a batter immune response and it is much safty and cheaper.

