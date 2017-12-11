Mon. Dec. 11th Pine River Announcements

Pine River Announcements Mon. Dec. 11th
Announcements page 2 Today is Monday December 11th Aujourd'hui c’est lundi, le 11 decembre 2017 Please stand for the singi...
Announcements page 3 Land Acknowledgement Simcoe County District School Board acknowledges that we are situated on the tra...
Announcements page 4 Patriot Leadership Team Meeting at first recess in Schroder’s room to plan Friday’s Character Assembl...
Announcements page 5 ECO Team Tip use cloths instead of napkins and paper towels. We are collecting toys and food for the ...
Announcements page 6 We will have a bus parked in front of our school to hold the donations for the Kidney Foundation. Let...
Announcements page 7 Gotcha winners today are Abby in Mr. Black’s, Jordan in Mr. Day’s, and Bryson in Ms. Martin’s class. ...
