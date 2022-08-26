CB_VIII_Sci_Some Natural Phenomena.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 26, 2022
Aug. 26, 2022
Education

VIII

VIII

Education

  1. 1. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 Subject: Science Standard: VIII Topic: Some Natural Phenomena 1
  2. 2. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 2 Why is the hair attracted towards the balloons?
  3. 3. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 3 Thinking time -60 secs Identify the natural phenomena
  4. 4. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 4 Thinking time -60 secs Identify the natural phenomena
  5. 5. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 5 What is happening ? Why is the paper attracted to the pen or comb? Why is the balloon attracted to the sweater? Static electricity
  6. 6. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 6 How was electricity discovered? Discovered by Thales (a Greek philosopher) in 600 B.C. In 600 BC, the ancient Greek philosopher, Thales de Miletus discovered static electricity. He observed that hard a yellow stone called amber had an enigmatic property. These developed electric charges remain on the object and do not move, it is said to be stationary or static. This lead to the term “static electricity.”
  7. 7. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 7  static electricity is observed when a plastic comb is run through the hair, and then is placed near small pieces of paper.  The paper is attracted to the comb. This happens because the charged comb induces an opposite charge in the paper and as opposite charges attract, the paper sticks to the comb.  Another c example is rubbing a balloon against a woolen or synthetic jumper. Static Electricity Video (static electricity): https://www.youtube.com/embed/3aB6TyhaSsQ
  8. 8. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 8 Electric charge
  9. 9. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 9 Formation of Ions Positive ion Negative ion
  10. 10. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 10 Formation of Ions Positive ion Negative ion
  11. 11. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 11 What you understand by the term charging an object? Brainstorming How can you charge an object?
  12. 12. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 12 Charging an object Electric charges can neither be created nor destroyed but can only be transferred from one object to another. This is called the law of conservation of charges. There are three ways to charge an object. These are  friction,  conduction or  induction.
  13. 13. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 13  Scientists have arranged different types of materials in the order of their ability to hold or give up electrons.  This ranking is known as triboelectric series.  The triboelectric series is a list of materials, showing which have a greater tendency to become positively charged and which have a greater tendency to become negatively charged. Triboelectric series
  14. 14. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 14 Charging by rubbing or friction
  15. 15. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 15 Charging by conduction The process of charging in which the object is charged by bringing another charged object in contact with it is called as charging by conduction. This method is also known as charging by contact.
  16. 16. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 16 Charging by induction
  17. 17. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 17 Electric discharge
  18. 18. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 18 Electroscope Working of Electroscope:  When the brass disc of the electroscope is touched with a charged object, the electric charge gets transferred to the gold leaf through the rod.  This results in the gold leave moving away from each other. This happens because both the leaves have similar charges. Electroscope is use to test for charges of a body. Video (electroscope): https://www.youtube.com/embed/ectl3po7MuI
  19. 19. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 19 Phenomena of Lightning https://www.youtube.com/embed/RidvUkoNk3c Video (Electricity and Lightening)
  20. 20. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 20 Phenomena of Lightning
  21. 21. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 21 The lightning strikes are accompanied by large amount of electric current and heat. They can damage buildings, cause forest fires and kill people and animals instantly. Harmful effects of lightning
  22. 22. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 22 Safety measures against lightning
  23. 23. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 23 Nitrogen fixation by lightning
  24. 24. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 24 Ozone formation by lightning
  25. 25. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 25
  26. 26. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 26  During the earthquake there is a sudden movement within the crust or mantle and the concentric shock waves move out from that point.  These waves are called seismic waves.  The origin of the earthquake is called the focus.  The location of the earthquake is often referred to as the point on the Earth’s surface directly above the focus. This point is called the epicentre.  Greatest damage from an earthquake usually happens closest to the epicentre. The strength of the earthquake decreases away from the epicentre. The whole phenomenon may last for just a few seconds. Earthquakes
  27. 27. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 27  The instrument used to measure seismic waves is called a seismometer and the scientists who study the behaviour of earthquakes are seismologists.  The magnitude of an earthquake can be determined from the data recorded by a seismograph.  The most common scale used to measure the magnitude of an earthquake is the Richter scale. Measuring Earthquakes
  28. 28. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 28 Seismic map of India
  29. 29. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 29 Effects of Earthquakes
  30. 30. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 30 Protection against Earthquakes
  31. 31. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 31 1. Which one of the following devices is used to detect electric charge on an object? (a) Seismograph (b) Seismometre (c) Ritcher scale (d) Electroscope 2. Lightning occurs due to (a) wind (b) rain (c) electric discharge (d) earthquake QUIZ
  32. 32. Some Natural Phenomena CB/VIII/2122 of 32 32 3. The point from where the shock waves of an earthquake originate is called (a) epicentre (b) focus (c) focal depth (d) none of these 4. If two charged objects are brought close to each other then (a) they will attract each other. (b) they will repel each other. (c) they may attract or repel depending on the charges they carry. (d) there will be no effect between them. QUIZ

