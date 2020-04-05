Successfully reported this slideshow.
PATRICK TEN BRUGGENCATE Omtrek puntenverzameling versie 5 Schillen bepalen van een puntenverzameling. Patrick ten Bruggencate
We beginnenmeteenwillekeurigeverzamelingvanpunten.Wel bijnawillekeurig. Viade methode beschreveninomtrek_puntenverzameling...
Dit principe kanmenblijvenherhalentotdatzoalsinditgeval ernogmaar 1 puntoveris of er geen puntenoverzijn. Wantvolgens‘Punt...
Alsmende buitenste schil weghaaltdankrijgje hetvolgende voorbeeld: Gebruiktmenweerde methode omeenbuitensteschil te bepale...
Schillen bepalen van een puntenverzameling.

Omtrek puntenverzameling v5

  1. 1. PATRICK TEN BRUGGENCATE Omtrek puntenverzameling versie 5 Schillen bepalen van een puntenverzameling. Patrick ten Bruggencate Heerlen 5-4-2020 Doormiddel vande methode omtrek_puntenverzameling_v4.docx de schillenbepalenvaneen puntenverzameling.
  2. 2. We beginnenmeteenwillekeurigeverzamelingvanpunten.Wel bijnawillekeurig. Viade methode beschreveninomtrek_puntenverzameling_v4.docx te vindenopde Google Site ReceptenP.tenBruggencate kanmenbepalenof eenpuntaande rand ligtvan een puntenverzamelingof isomringddoorandere punten.Alsmendeze methodetoepastopdeze puntenverzamelingende puntendie aande rand vandeze puntenverzamelingmetelkaarverbindt dan krijgje de volgende afbeelding. Zoalsmenzietliggener4 puntenbinnende omtrekvande buitensteschil.Alsmenopdeze 4punten weerdezelfde methode toepastzoalsbovendankrijgje de volgende afbeelding.
  3. 3. Dit principe kanmenblijvenherhalentotdatzoalsinditgeval ernogmaar 1 puntoveris of er geen puntenoverzijn. Wantvolgens‘Puntwettentotenmet4’ ishet mogelijkdateenpuntzichbinnen eendriepuntige verzamelingvanpuntenbevindt.Datbetekentdatje eenschil kanhebbenmetmaar drie puntendie nietallemaal op1 puntliggenmetof zonderpuntinhetmidden. Verderalseennieuwpuntverschijntof alseenpuntverdwijnt ophetcanvasmeteen puntenverzamelingdanverandertde omtrekvande totale puntenverzameling.Enalslaatste je kan eengroeppuntenvaneenpuntenverzamelingisolerenenopeennieuw canvasplakkenzodatje een nieuwe puntenverzamelingkrijgt. Potvererkunnen2 puntenbinneneenverzamelingliggenendatnietvoorzienisdoor‘Puntwetten tot enmet4’ want5 enhoger zijnnietmeegenomeninde wettentotenmet4. Zie voorbeeld: Alsmenhierzoalsbeschreveninhetbovenste stukvanditdocumentde buitenste schilbepaaldkrijg je hetvolgende voorbeeld:
  4. 4. Alsmende buitenste schil weghaaltdankrijgje hetvolgende voorbeeld: Gebruiktmenweerde methode omeenbuitensteschil te bepalendankrijgje hetvolgende voorbeeld: Bekijktmenditmetalle punteninde puntenverzamelingdankrijgje ditvoorbeeld: Oftewel erkunnen0,1 of twee puntenbinneneenbuitenste schilliggen.

