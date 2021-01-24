Portraits of jesus thrist seth g january 24 2021

-
We can spend a lifetime looking for that which will fill our souls. We can look far and wide, with people, with events, with experiences, with acquisitions, and with just about anything else you of which comes to mind. But we will never touch the deepest parts of our soul until we find what Jesus called "living water." We will experience more of that living water as we become dispensers of living water, just like the woman we'll study this week!
