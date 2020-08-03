Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MINIMALLY INVASIVE CARIES THERAPY Minimal intervention in operative dentistry Minimal intervention dentistry [MI] Minimall...
DEFINITION AND ADVANTAGES Definition: conservation of a greater part of the original, healthy tooth structure by ultracons...
PRINCIPLES OF MI [FDI, 2000] Control the disease through reduction of cariogenic flora Remineralize early lesions Perform ...
DETECTION OF CARIES Visual Examination Tactile Examination Radiographic Examination Fiberoptic Transillumination [FOTI] Ca...
DETECTION OF CARIES VISUAL  Teeth should be clean, dry and well illuminated.  A white spot lesion that becomes visible o...
DETECTION OF CARIES TACTILE G.V. Black 1924; [A sharp explorer should be used with some pressure and if a very slight pull...
DETECTION OF CARIE TACTILE Probe does not stick “No caries”
Enamel decalcification Probe will now stick DETECTION OF CARIES TACTILE
DETECTION OF CARIES TACTILE Explorer has been advocated for many decades as important method to detect caries, but researc...
DETECTION OF CARIES TACTILE Penning 1992; Explorer detected fissure caries accurately only in 24% of cases. Al-Sehaibani 1...
Fissure walls are in close apposition Decalcification A probe will be unable to detect caries here DETECTION OF CARIES TAC...
Defects in the fissure walls can lead to dentin caries with NO enamel decalcification Can’t diagnose this with a probe or ...
DETECTION OF CARIES TACTILE Lussi 1993 A sticking probe is not necessarily indication of decay and may be entirely to loca...
DETECTION OF CARIES TACTILE Graham Mount 2000; [It is recommended that a blunt explorer be used, only if necessary. The pr...
DETECTION OF CARIES RADIOGRAPHIC  Augments sensitivity of visual examination.  Bite wing radiographs are used to detect ...
DETECTION OF CARIES RADIOGRAPHIC  Enamel lesions will not be visible on occlusal surface in a radiograph, but it can be v...
DETECTION OF CARIES COMBINED VISUAL & RADIOGRAPHIC EX. Sensitivity will be 75% [25% false negative] and specificity 90% [1...
DETECTION OF CARIES FIBEROPTIC TRANSILLUMINATION [FOTI] Detects caries on proximal surfaces A bright fine light is transmi...
DETECTION OF CARIES CARIES DETECTING DYES [CDD] Non-specific protein dyes that stain the organic matrix of less mineralize...
DETECTION OF CARIES ELECTRONIC CARIES DETECTOR ELECTRICAL CODUCTANCE MEASUREMENTS [ECM] Measure the electrical resistance ...
DETECTION OF CARIES LASER FLUORESCENCE [LF]  Diode laser beam of 655 nm wave length is directed to the tooth then the ref...
DETECTION OF CARIES DIGITAL IMAGING FIBERO-OPTIC TRANSILLUMINATION [DIFOTI] High intensity white light is directed towards...
DETECTION OF CARIES QUANTITATIVE LIGHT-INDUCED FLUORESCENCE [QLF] Teeth are illuminated with high intensity blue light and...
CLASSIFICATION OF CARIOUS LESIONS BY SITE AND SIZE [GRAHAM J. MOUNT-2000] Site 1 - the pits and fissures Site 2 - the cont...
CLASSIFICATION OF CARIOUS LESIONS BY SITE AND SIZE Size 0 : The initial lesion at any Site that can be identified but has ...
CLASSIFICATION OF CARIOUS LESIONS BY SITE AND SIZE Size 2 : A moderate sized cavity. There is still sufficient sound tooth...
CLASSIFICATION OF CARIOUS LESIONS BY SITE AND SIZE Size 3 : The cavity needs to be modified and enlarged to provide some p...
CLASSIFICATION OF CARIOUS LESIONS BY SITE AND SIZE Size 4 : The cavity is extensive following loss of a cusp from a poster...
CLASSIFICATION OF CARIOUS LESIONS BY SITE AND SIZE 4 Extensive cavity 3 Enlarged cavity 2 Moderate cavity 1 Minimal cavity...
TREATMENT STRATEGY Summitt 1996 Enamel caries can generally be managed without operative intervention The minimum stage at...
TREATMENT STRATEGY Ewoldsen, 2003; Once the decision has been made to surgically treat an initial lesion, minimally invasi...
Difference between conventional and minimally invasive cavity preparation Conventional: Extension of cavity for retention ...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION SIZE 0 [NO CAVITY] 1- Remineralization  Fluoride therapy  Casein phosphopeptide-amorphous calc...
OZONE THERAPY What is ozone? • Energized form of Oxygen (O3) • Ozone gas is naturally formed in the atmosphere • Ozone gas...
OZONE THERAPY Introduced in dentistry by Dr. Edward Lynch 2002 Ozone eliminates caries flora, acid production stops, PH ri...
STEPS OF OZONE THERAPY 1- Cleaning to remove plaque and organic debris
STEPS OF OZONE THERAPY 2- Measurement to determine degree of demineralization and accordingly time of treatment
STEPS OF OZONE THERAPY 3- Treatment application of ozone for 10 – 40 sec. using disposable silicone cup of suitable size f...
STEPS OF OZONE THERAPY 4- Reductant fluid neutralizes the residual acids and supplies minerals and fluorides. Promotes the...
Casein phosphopeptide-amorphous calcium phosphate (CPP-ACP) These casein phosphopeptides stabilize calcium phosphate in na...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 0 FISSURE SEALING Mertz-Fairhurtz [1998] found that the progress of the ...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 0 A high strength auto cure GIC was syringed along the fissures and posi...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- sizes 1and 2 Open only that sections of the fissure under which the dentin is...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- sizes 1and 2 Surgical intervention can be undertaken with either; • Tradition...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- sizes 1and 2 Restoration of the cavity with; • Glass ionomer • Composite • Co...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 1 Fissure was prepared with fine tapered diamond bur and conditioned for...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 1 Same restoration after one year and after eight years
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 2 • Following the original opening there proved to be an extensive lesio...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 2 • The walls of the extensive lesion were cleaned but the floor was lef...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 2 • The entire cavities in both teeth were restored with auto cure glass...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 2 It was decided that the occlusal load was too great for GIC so subsequ...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 2 The cavity was now restored incrementally with composite resin. Note t...
Sealant Restorations Sealant alone Composite + sealant Glass ionomer + sealant Glass ionomer + composite + sealant Hassall...
Sealant Alone Decalcified fissure. No radiographic sign of dentine involvement. Less than two other carious lesions in mou...
Composite plus Sealant Decalcified fissure. Enamel cavity with no dentine involvement More than two other carious lesions ...
Glass ionomer cement plus Sealant Cavity in dentine with minimal lateral spread. Margins not in colossal contact.
Laminate Restoration Lesion in dentine with lateral spread along EDJ. Cavity margins in occlusal contact.
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 0 Two option are available 1- To promote remineralization. 2- To prepare t...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 Treatment for these lesions will be dependant upon its position in relat...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 TUNNEL CAVITY [occlusal fossa or tunnel approach] The lesion is >2.5 mm ...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 TUNNEL CAVITY The cavity is opened through a limited access from the occ...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 • A short strip of a metal matrix band should be placed interproximally ...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 At this point, any infected surface dentin will have been removed, and t...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 • The material of choice for restoration of such a limited cavity is gla...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 SLOT CAVITY The lesion is <2.5mm below the crest of the marginal ridge w...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 slot cavity Enter the lesion through the outer slope of the marginal rid...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 slot cavity The marginal ridge is retained as much as possible and opene...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 slot cavity Depending upon the occlusion it is possible to restore this ...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 Proximal approach Possible when a larger lesion in the adjacent tooth is...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 FACIAL SLOT Roggenkamp first described the facial slot class 11 cavity f...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 FACIAL SLOT Indication: Early class 11 lesion with surface cavitation an...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 FACIAL SLOT • If caries remain pulpally switch to a no. 329 bur and remo...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 FACIAL SLOT Restoration: • Position but do not tighten a toffelmire-type...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 FACIAL SLOT • With the matrix band still loose place the cement capsule ...
TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 FACIAL SLOT Facial slot restoration after 2 years
Thank you Discussion
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Minimally invasive caries therapy

33 views

Published on

Showing how to be minimally invasive in treating dental caries

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Minimally invasive caries therapy

  1. 1. MINIMALLY INVASIVE CARIES THERAPY Minimal intervention in operative dentistry Minimal intervention dentistry [MI] Minimally invasive operative care Minimally invasive dentistry Microdentistry Dr. Osama H. Alkhalifa
  2. 2. DEFINITION AND ADVANTAGES Definition: conservation of a greater part of the original, healthy tooth structure by ultraconservative procedures. Advantages: 1- repaired tooth will last a lifetime 2- less discomfort 3- less need for local anaesthesia
  3. 3. PRINCIPLES OF MI [FDI, 2000] Control the disease through reduction of cariogenic flora Remineralize early lesions Perform minimal intervention surgical procedures Repair rather than replace, defective restorations
  4. 4. DETECTION OF CARIES Visual Examination Tactile Examination Radiographic Examination Fiberoptic Transillumination [FOTI] Caries Detecting Dyes [CDD] Electronic Caries Detector Laser Fluorescence [LF] Digital Imaging Fibero-Optic Transillumination [DIFOTI] Quantitative Light-induced Fluorescence [QLF]
  5. 5. DETECTION OF CARIES VISUAL  Teeth should be clean, dry and well illuminated.  A white spot lesion that becomes visible only after thorough air drying indicate that demineralization will be less than halfway through enamel.  A white spot lesion visible on wet surface indicates that demineralization is over halfway through enamel, possibly extending into dentin.
  6. 6. DETECTION OF CARIES TACTILE G.V. Black 1924; [A sharp explorer should be used with some pressure and if a very slight pull is required to remove it, the pit should be marked for restoration even if there are no signs of decay]
  7. 7. DETECTION OF CARIE TACTILE Probe does not stick “No caries”
  8. 8. Enamel decalcification Probe will now stick DETECTION OF CARIES TACTILE
  9. 9. DETECTION OF CARIES TACTILE Explorer has been advocated for many decades as important method to detect caries, but research has shown this is to be unwise practice. Summitt 1996
  10. 10. DETECTION OF CARIES TACTILE Penning 1992; Explorer detected fissure caries accurately only in 24% of cases. Al-Sehaibani 1996 The reliability of carious lesion diagnosis by sharp explorer compared to diagnosis of carious lesion by histological cross section was 25%.
  11. 11. Fissure walls are in close apposition Decalcification A probe will be unable to detect caries here DETECTION OF CARIES TACTILE
  12. 12. Defects in the fissure walls can lead to dentin caries with NO enamel decalcification Can’t diagnose this with a probe or Caries Detection Dye (CDD) DETECTION OF CARIES TACTILE
  13. 13. DETECTION OF CARIES TACTILE Lussi 1993 A sticking probe is not necessarily indication of decay and may be entirely to local anatomic feature. Ekstrand 1987 the explorer can damage white spot lesion by breaking the relatively intact surface zone.
  14. 14. DETECTION OF CARIES TACTILE Graham Mount 2000; [It is recommended that a blunt explorer be used, only if necessary. The probe must be used very lightly on the side rather than the point. To test the firmness and texture of tooth surface.]
  15. 15. DETECTION OF CARIES RADIOGRAPHIC  Augments sensitivity of visual examination.  Bite wing radiographs are used to detect proximal, occlusal and recurrent caries
  16. 16. DETECTION OF CARIES RADIOGRAPHIC  Enamel lesions will not be visible on occlusal surface in a radiograph, but it can be visible on proximal surface.  False positive can occur with radiographic examination
  17. 17. DETECTION OF CARIES COMBINED VISUAL & RADIOGRAPHIC EX. Sensitivity will be 75% [25% false negative] and specificity 90% [10% false positive]
  18. 18. DETECTION OF CARIES FIBEROPTIC TRANSILLUMINATION [FOTI] Detects caries on proximal surfaces A bright fine light is transmitted through contact point. Lesions appear as dark shadow
  19. 19. DETECTION OF CARIES CARIES DETECTING DYES [CDD] Non-specific protein dyes that stain the organic matrix of less mineralized dentin. They can stain carious enamel by filling voids created by acid attack. Used for: 1- detection of occlusal caries 2- detection of carious dentin during cavity preparation
  20. 20. DETECTION OF CARIES ELECTRONIC CARIES DETECTOR ELECTRICAL CODUCTANCE MEASUREMENTS [ECM] Measure the electrical resistance behaviour of a suspected tooth spot during controlled drying procedure. Measuring Electrode is placed at the (suspected) spot, while the patient holds the Reference Electrode in the hand
  21. 21. DETECTION OF CARIES LASER FLUORESCENCE [LF]  Diode laser beam of 655 nm wave length is directed to the tooth then the reflected fluorescent light is measured in a numeric value [0-99 range]  Two values are displayed current and peak
  22. 22. DETECTION OF CARIES DIGITAL IMAGING FIBERO-OPTIC TRANSILLUMINATION [DIFOTI] High intensity white light is directed towards teeth through handpiece and images are captured and stored in computer system Demineralized areas of enamel and dentine scatter light more than sound areas. Incipient caries appear as darker areas in the resultant images.
  23. 23. DETECTION OF CARIES QUANTITATIVE LIGHT-INDUCED FLUORESCENCE [QLF] Teeth are illuminated with high intensity blue light and images are captured and stored on the computer caries lesions are shown as dark lesion The software can measure lesion depth, size and volume
  24. 24. CLASSIFICATION OF CARIOUS LESIONS BY SITE AND SIZE [GRAHAM J. MOUNT-2000] Site 1 - the pits and fissures Site 2 - the contact areas Site 3 - the cervical areas
  25. 25. CLASSIFICATION OF CARIOUS LESIONS BY SITE AND SIZE Size 0 : The initial lesion at any Site that can be identified but has not yet resulted in surface cavitation – it may be possible to heal it Size 1: The smallest minimal lesion requiring operative intervention. The cavity is just beyond healing through remineralization.
  26. 26. CLASSIFICATION OF CARIOUS LESIONS BY SITE AND SIZE Size 2 : A moderate sized cavity. There is still sufficient sound tooth structure to maintain the integrity of the remaining crown and accept the occlusal load.
  27. 27. CLASSIFICATION OF CARIOUS LESIONS BY SITE AND SIZE Size 3 : The cavity needs to be modified and enlarged to provide some protection for the remaining crown from the occlusal load. There is already a split at the base of a cusp or, if not protected, a split is likely to develop
  28. 28. CLASSIFICATION OF CARIOUS LESIONS BY SITE AND SIZE Size 4 : The cavity is extensive following loss of a cusp from a posterior tooth or an incisal edge from an anterior.
  29. 29. CLASSIFICATION OF CARIOUS LESIONS BY SITE AND SIZE 4 Extensive cavity 3 Enlarged cavity 2 Moderate cavity 1 Minimal cavity 0 No cavity Size Site 1.41.31.21.11.01 pit & fissure 2.42.32.22.12.02 Contact area 3.43.33.23.13.03 cervical
  30. 30. TREATMENT STRATEGY Summitt 1996 Enamel caries can generally be managed without operative intervention The minimum stage at which surgical intervention is indicated is carious dentin
  31. 31. TREATMENT STRATEGY Ewoldsen, 2003; Once the decision has been made to surgically treat an initial lesion, minimally invasive techniques should be used Conservative instrumentation of caries, adhesive restorations and remineralization are the core concepts of an emerging restorative attitude stressing minimally invasive dentistry
  32. 32. Difference between conventional and minimally invasive cavity preparation Conventional: Extension of cavity for retention and prevention Minimally invasive: Prevention of extension
  33. 33. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION SIZE 0 [NO CAVITY] 1- Remineralization  Fluoride therapy  Casein phosphopeptide-amorphous calcium phosphate (CPP-ACP)  Ozone therapy 2- Fissure sealing
  34. 34. OZONE THERAPY What is ozone? • Energized form of Oxygen (O3) • Ozone gas is naturally formed in the atmosphere • Ozone gas may also be produced by commercially available ozone generators
  35. 35. OZONE THERAPY Introduced in dentistry by Dr. Edward Lynch 2002 Ozone eliminates caries flora, acid production stops, PH rises, demineralization stops and remineralization starts 12-months data on 1918 lesions showed clinical reversal of 99% of the lesions. [Holmes 2003]
  36. 36. STEPS OF OZONE THERAPY 1- Cleaning to remove plaque and organic debris
  37. 37. STEPS OF OZONE THERAPY 2- Measurement to determine degree of demineralization and accordingly time of treatment
  38. 38. STEPS OF OZONE THERAPY 3- Treatment application of ozone for 10 – 40 sec. using disposable silicone cup of suitable size for proper seal
  39. 39. STEPS OF OZONE THERAPY 4- Reductant fluid neutralizes the residual acids and supplies minerals and fluorides. Promotes the immediate remineralization of the tooth and also eliminates any ozone residues present.
  40. 40. Casein phosphopeptide-amorphous calcium phosphate (CPP-ACP) These casein phosphopeptides stabilize calcium phosphate in nano-complexes in solution as amorphous calcium phosphate. The casein phosphopeptides-amorphous calcium phosphate nano-complexes (CPP-ACP) have been shown to localize at the tooth surface and prevent demineralisation. They also react with fluoride ions to produce an amorphous calcium fluoride phosphate which will provide soluble calcium, phosphate and fluoride ions at the tooth surface and these will allow remineralisation at depth within the early caries lesion.
  41. 41. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 0 FISSURE SEALING Mertz-Fairhurtz [1998] found that the progress of the caries will be arrested as long as the seal remains. [10 yrs follow up]
  42. 42. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 0 A high strength auto cure GIC was syringed along the fissures and positively placed using finger pressure. MOUNT 2000
  43. 43. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- sizes 1and 2 Open only that sections of the fissure under which the dentin is involved and remove the infected surface dentine. The cavity can then be restored and, at the same time, the remaining fissure can be sealed. MOUNT 2000
  44. 44. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- sizes 1and 2 Surgical intervention can be undertaken with either; • Traditional bur [ diamond with a very fine tapered point] • Fissurotomy bur • Air abrasion
  45. 45. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- sizes 1and 2 Restoration of the cavity with; • Glass ionomer • Composite • Combination Ngo [1998] {Glass ionomer has the ability to assist in remineralization of any remaining demineralized [affected] dentin}. Lamination with resin composite if occlusal load is heavy
  46. 46. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 1 Fissure was prepared with fine tapered diamond bur and conditioned for 10 sec. Auto-cured glass ionomer has been syringed into the fissure and placed with positive finger pressure MOUNT-2000
  47. 47. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 1 Same restoration after one year and after eight years
  48. 48. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 2 • Following the original opening there proved to be an extensive lesion under the lingual fissure so the cavity outline was modified and extended in the region of the lesion only. • The remaining fissures were explored conservatively to make sure there was no other large extension. • Fissures on the second molar were similarly explored but that proved to be a #1.1 lesion only. MOUNT 2000
  49. 49. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 2 • The walls of the extensive lesion were cleaned but the floor was left with softened demineralized dentine to avoid a possible pulp exposure. • Both the cavities are now being conditioned with 10% PAA for 10 seconds only.
  50. 50. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 2 • The entire cavities in both teeth were restored with auto cure glass-ionomer, immediately sealed and allowed to mature.
  51. 51. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 2 It was decided that the occlusal load was too great for GIC so subsequently it was laminated for strength. The glass-ionomer was cut back to a depth of about 2mm., the GIC and the surrounding tooth structure was etched, washed and dried. Note that the fissures remain sealed with glass-ionomer alone.
  52. 52. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION Occlusal fissures- size 2 The cavity was now restored incrementally with composite resin. Note that the second molar was restored with the glass-ionomer alone.
  53. 53. Sealant Restorations Sealant alone Composite + sealant Glass ionomer + sealant Glass ionomer + composite + sealant Hassall and Mellor 2001
  54. 54. Sealant Alone Decalcified fissure. No radiographic sign of dentine involvement. Less than two other carious lesions in mouth.
  55. 55. Composite plus Sealant Decalcified fissure. Enamel cavity with no dentine involvement More than two other carious lesions in mouth.
  56. 56. Glass ionomer cement plus Sealant Cavity in dentine with minimal lateral spread. Margins not in colossal contact.
  57. 57. Laminate Restoration Lesion in dentine with lateral spread along EDJ. Cavity margins in occlusal contact.
  58. 58. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 0 Two option are available 1- To promote remineralization. 2- To prepare tunnel cavity and the enamel of the proximal surface can be left intact on assumption that it will remineralize. MOUNT 2000
  59. 59. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 Treatment for these lesions will be dependant upon its position in relation to the crest of the marginal ridge and ease of access. There are three variations; • Tunnel cavity • Slot cavity [occlusal] • Proximal approach A fourth technique was described by Nels Ewoldsen, 2003; • Facial slot
  60. 60. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 TUNNEL CAVITY [occlusal fossa or tunnel approach] The lesion is >2.5 mm below the marginal ridge so it is possible to retain the basic strength of the proximal surface of the crown of the tooth.
  61. 61. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 TUNNEL CAVITY The cavity is opened through a limited access from the occlusal fossa just medial to the marginal ridge with a small cylindrical diamond bur until the lesion is identified. The access cavity is then carefully enlarged to a triangular form, particularly buccally and lingually, to improve visibility.
  62. 62. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 • A short strip of a metal matrix band should be placed interproximally and wedged in place, to protect the adjacent tooth and to serve as matrix during restoration. • The area of enamel breakdown can now be carefully debrided until demineralized but firm enamel is left surrounding the cavitation.
  63. 63. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 At this point, any infected surface dentin will have been removed, and the remaining affected dentin on the axial wall can be left in place in the expectation that it will be remineralized in the presence of a biologically active restorative material. There is no need to place a sublining, such as calcium hydroxide, on the axial wall. In fact this would more likely interfere with the desired ion exchange adhesion.
  64. 64. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 • The material of choice for restoration of such a limited cavity is glass ionomer cement. It can be light activated or autocured. • If the occlusion is too heavy, 2mm of glass ionomer can be removed from the surface, after it has set, and a resin composite can be bonded to both the enamel and the cement.
  65. 65. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 SLOT CAVITY The lesion is <2.5mm below the crest of the marginal ridge which is likely to fail if a tunnel is prepared.
  66. 66. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 slot cavity Enter the lesion through the outer slope of the marginal ridge thus forming a small slot or box-like cavity. A short metal strip should be placed and wedged. Only completely degraded enamel need to be removed Demineralized affected dentin on the axial wall can be left in place.
  67. 67. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 slot cavity The marginal ridge is retained as much as possible and opened laterally, only enough to identify the extent of the lesion. The occlusal fissure is not included unless it is frankly carious. The fissure can, however, be sealed with the final restoration. A contact with the adjacent tooth to the buccal or lingual of the slot is retained wherever possible.
  68. 68. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 slot cavity Depending upon the occlusion it is possible to restore this cavity with glass-ionomer only or else it can be based with GIC and laminated with composite resin.
  69. 69. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 Proximal approach Possible when a larger lesion in the adjacent tooth is being restored. A very conservative design can be undertaken. The marginal ridge can be maintained, and only those areas of enamel that are completely degraded should be removed. The infected dentin can be debrided with a small, round bur. Cavity is restored with GIC
  70. 70. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 FACIAL SLOT Roggenkamp first described the facial slot class 11 cavity for use with amalgam in 1982, then it was modified by Croll in 1995 for use with GIC [resin-modified and silver- cement GI]. Ewoldsen in 2003 described a a technique for use with highly viscous, rapid setting, capsulated GIC
  71. 71. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 FACIAL SLOT Indication: Early class 11 lesion with surface cavitation and 2mm of intact enamel exists beneath the intact marginal ridge. Instrumentation: • Using a slow-speed handpiece and the smallest round bur available, access the lesion in the most direct manner possible • Use tactile skills to follow dento-enamel junction occlusally, gingivally and lingually.
  72. 72. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 FACIAL SLOT • If caries remain pulpally switch to a no. 329 bur and remove softened dentin until sufficient space exists to insert a small spoon excavator, then excavate the lesion until the spoon rings against affected dentin. At this point all infected dentin will have been removed. • Use the spoon to excavate around the cavosurface margin to ensure extension into sound enamel
  73. 73. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 FACIAL SLOT Restoration: • Position but do not tighten a toffelmire-type matrix system • Conditioner may be applied before or after placement of matrix for 15 sec. • Blot away excess moisture with a cotton pellet
  74. 74. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 FACIAL SLOT • With the matrix band still loose place the cement capsule nozzle as close to the access site as possible • Deliver cement until overflow is evident then immediately tighten the matrix band and allow it to remain in place for 3 minutes • Remove the matrix, eliminate the excess material and apply a protective coating
  75. 75. TREATMENT OF EARLY LESION proximal lesions size 1 FACIAL SLOT Facial slot restoration after 2 years
  76. 76. Thank you Discussion

×