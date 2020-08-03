Successfully reported this slideshow.
MINIMALLY INVASIVE CARIES THERAPY PART 2 CHEMO-MECHANICAL CARIES REMOVAL (CMCR) ATRAUMATIC RESTORATIVE TREATMENT (ART) Dr....
CHEMO-MECHANICAL CARIES REMOVAL Chemical softening of carious dentin with chemical agent, followed by mechanical removal w...
CHEMO-MECHANICAL CARIES REMOVAL ADVANTAGES o Conservation of sound tooth structure o Reduced need for local anaesthesia o ...
CHEMICAL AGENT The chemical agent is generated by mixing amino acids with sodium hypochlorite; N-monochloro- amino acids a...
CHEMICAL AGENT Mode of action  Covalent links between triple helices of collagen fibers are destroyed through proteolytic...
CHEMICALAGENT Mode of action COVALENT CROSS LINKS NON-COVALENT LINKS
CHEMICAL AGENT  The first chemical agent was developed in USA by Goldman and Kronman in 1976 by mixing sodium hypochlorit...
CHEMICAL AGENT  NMAB received FDA approval in 1984 and marketed under as Caridex ( National Patent Dental Corporation)  ...
CHEMICAL AGENT  Disadvantages of Caridex • Bulky delivery system which consisted of reservoir, a heater, a pump and a han...
CHEMICAL AGENT In 1998 a new system called Carisolv was produced by Medi Team in sweden following studies at some Swedish ...
CHEMICAL AGENT CARISOLV Consists of two carboxymethylcellulose-based gels:  sodium hypochlorite [0.5%]  3 amino acids [g...
CHEMICAL AGENT CARISOLV  The two gels are thoroughly mixed in equal parts and then applied using the hand instrument  Wi...
CHEMICAL AGENT Advantages of Carisolv over Caridex 1. More efficient than Caridex 2. Requires small volumes of 0.2-1.0 ml ...
CHEMO-MECHANICAL CARIES REMOVAL Indications i. Root /cervical caries ii. Coronal caries with cavitation iii. Caries at the...
CHEMO-MECHANICAL CARIES REMOVAL CLINICCAL PROCEDURE  Cavity preparation  The gel should be mixed directly before use bec...
CHEMO-MECHANICAL CARIES REMOVAL CLINICCAL PROCEDURE  Cavity preparation  Scraping is done with hand instrument using lig...
CHEMO-MECHANICAL CARIES REMOVAL CLINICCAL PROCEDURE  Cavity preparation  As the caries is removed, the gel becomes cloud...
CHEMO-MECHANICAL CARIES REMOVAL CLINICCAL PROCEDURE  Cavity assessment  Tactile sensation may used to guide the operator...
CHEMO-MECHANICAL CARIES REMOVAL CLINICCAL PROCEDURE  Cavity assessment  The sound dentin has slight frosted and irregula...
CHEMO-MECHANICAL CARIES REMOVAL CLINICCAL PROCEDURE  Cavity restoration The cavity is restored with composite resin or gl...
ATRAUMATIC RESTORATIVE TREATMENT (ART) Introduced by Dr. Frencken in 1991 This procedure is based on excavating cavitated ...
ATRAUMATIC RESTORATIVE TREATMENT (ART) Atraumatic Restorative Treatment (ART) approach was developed to suit the needs of ...
Atraumatic Restorative Treatment ART therefore is suited for field practice for people residing in remote areas and can be...
ATRAUMATIC RESTORATIVE TREATMENT (ART) Advantages  Conserves sound tooth tissues  Less need for local anaesthesia  Comb...
ATRAUMATIC RESTORATIVE TREATMENT (ART) Indications ART can be carried out in any cavitated carious lesion accessible to ha...
ATRAUMATIC RESTORATIVE TREATMENT (ART) Limitations  Best suited for one surface restorations  Inadequate removal of cari...
Atraumatic Restorative Treatment Instruments and Materials essential for ART Instruments: mouth mirrors, explorers, tweeze...
Atraumatic Restorative Treatment Recommended position for the operator and assistant The patient lies on a flat surface an...
Atraumatic Restorative Treatment Steps of ART (field practice, electricity not available)  Cavity preparation 1. Isolate ...
Atraumatic Restorative Treatment Steps of ART Restoration 1. Condition the cavity walls and occlusal surface for 15-20 se...
Atraumatic Restorative Treatment Steps of ART  Restoration 4. Mix glass ionomer according to manufacture’s instructions 5...
Atraumatic Restorative Treatment Steps of ART  Restoration 6. Rub some petroleum jelly on gloved index finger 7. Place th...
Atraumatic Restorative Treatment  Steps of ART  Restoration 7. Check the bite and remove any excess material with carver...
Atraumatic Restorative Treatment Survival rates of ART restorations in the deciduous dentition 1. single-surface restorati...
Atraumatic Restorative Treatment Survival rates of ART restorations in the permanent dentition single-surface restorations...
To be continued Thank you Discussion
