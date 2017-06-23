LES API DE RECHERCHE DE HAL Nancy, 22 juin 2017 Université de Lorraine Médial - centre de formation aux carrières des bibl...
HAL - https://hal.archives-ouvertes.fr L'archive ouverte pluridisciplinaire HAL, est destinée au dépôt et à la diffusion d...
API : Application Programming Interface 3 interface de programmation applicative pour la communication de logiciel à logic...
Du dépôt à l’API 4
DÉPÔT ; INDEXATION ; RÉPLICATION ; MISE EN LIGNE 5 Dépôt Indexation Réplication Mise en ligne Modération
TYPES D’API DISPONIBLES https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/ 6
API de recherche Contenus disponibles ; Pré-requis techniques ; Syntaxe 7
• API Recherche HAL = documents en ligne • API Recherche Référentiels : • Auteurs • Structures de recherche • Domaines • L...
• Uniquement client http (navigateur web, cURL, bibliothèque logicielle, ...) PRÉ-REQUIS TECHNIQUES 9
• URL dans le navigateur : • Point d’accès • 1er paramètre précédé de ? • paramètre = valeur • paramètres séparés par & SY...
API des référentiels https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/docs/ref 11
LES RÉFÉRENTIELS https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/docs/ref 12
• Types de dépôts par instance • Métadonnées par type de dépôt • Données de type liste fermée • Données de type complexes ...
• Tous les modèles de données sont accessibles via l’API • //api.archives-ouvertes.fr/ref/referentiel • Format de réponse ...
Référentiels Exemples d’utilisation Types de dépôts par instance Métadonnées par type de dépôt Données de type liste fermé...
INSTANCE : LES PORTAILS Comment obtenir la liste des portails de HAL où déposer ? https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/r ef/do...
DOCTYPE : TYPES DE DOCUMENTS Exemple : Types de document acceptés sur TEL ( instance_s=tel ) Format JSON 17
METADATA : MÉTADONNÉES PAR TYPE DE DOCUMENT https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/ref/metadata/?instance_s=univ-lorraine&docTyp...
Listes de métadonnées + nombre de valeurs disponibles METADATALIST : MÉTADONNÉES DE TYPE LISTE FERMÉE Métadonnée audience ...
METADATALIST : LISTE DES MÉTADONNÉES DE TYPE LISTE FERMÉE Quelles sont les valeurs acceptées pour la métadonnée AUDIENCE ?...
Auteurs ; Structures ; Domaines ; Revues ; Projets ANR ; Projets Européens Référentiels Types complexes 21
TYPES COMPLEXES AUTEURS ; STRUCTURES ; DOMAINES ; REVUES ; PROJETS ANR ; PROJETS EUROPÉENS Consultation publique HTML : ht...
EXEMPLE STRUCTURE DANS AURÉHAL 23
API STRUCTURE : EXEMPLE AU FORMAT JSON https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/ref/structure/?q=docid:206040&wt=json&fl=* 24
CHAQUE RÉFÉRENTIEL A SES PROPRES CHAMPS https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/docs/ref/resource/journal/schema/fields/#fields E...
API Documents de HAL https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/docs/search 26
• Tous les dépôts de HAL en ligne • +/- toutes les métadonnées d’un dépôt sous différentes formes • + version des métadonn...
CONTENU API DOCUMENTS HAL Exemple de métadonnées renvoyées par l’API de recherche HAL au format XML 28
Types de métadonnées accessibles 29 Type Usage prévu Exemple Indexées recherche title_t Stockées affichage label_s Facette...
API RECHERCHE – TYPES DE CHAMPS http://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/docs/search/schema/field-types 30
API RECHERCHE – EXEMPLES DE CHAMPS http://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/docs/search/schema/fields/#fields 31
• Point d’entrée pour les documents de HAL : http://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/search/ API RECHERCHE - REQUÊTES 32
• Point d’entrée pour un portail : http://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/search/<instance> • Exemple : • api.archives-ouvertes.f...
• Point d’entrée pour une collection : http://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/search/<TAMPON> • Exemple : • https://api.archives-...
Nom paramètre/usage Description exemple Valeur par défaut q Requête de recherche q=exemple * :* Chercher dans un champ Nom...
Exemples avec l’API de recherche sur les documents de HAL API - construire une requête 36
37 API REQUÊTES / PARAMÈTRE WT = FORMAT DE RÉPONSE (WT=FORMAT) https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/search/?wt=xml
38 API REQUÊTES / PARAMÈTRE Q = CRITÈRE DE RECHERCHE (Q=TERME) https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/search/?q=api
API REQUÊTES / PARAMÈTRE Q POUR CHERCHER DANS UN CHAMP (CHAMP:VALEUR) https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/search/?q=title_t:a...
API REQUÊTES / PARAMÈTRE FQ FILTRER AVEC UN CHAMP (CHAMP:VALEUR) https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/search/?q=title_t:api&fq...
API REQUÊTES / PARAMÈTRE FL LISTE DE CHAMPS À RETOURNER (FL=CHAMP1,CHAMP2) https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/search/?wt=xml...
API REQUÊTES / PARAMÈTRE SORT POUR TRIER (SORT=CHAMP1,CHAMP2) (ASC|DESC) /search/?wt=xml&fl=submittedDate_tdate,title_s&so...
Groupement de résultats de recherche dans des catégories / nombre de documents correspondant à chaque catégorie Construire...
API REQUÊTES / FACETTES : FACET=TRUE & FACET.FIELD=CHAMP /search/?q=*:*&rows=0&wt=xml&facet=true&facet.field=docType_s 44
API REQUÊTES / FACETTES PIVOT : FACET=TRUE & FACET.PIVOT=CHAMP1,CHAMP2 /search/?q=*:*&rows=0&wt=xml&indent=true&facet=true...
API REQUÊTES / FACETTES PLAGE : FACET=TRUE & FACET.RANGE=CHAMP search/?q=*:*&rows=0&wt=xml&indent=true&facet=true&facet.ra...
Exemples avec l’API de recherche sur les Auteurs API - construire une requête 47
AUTEURS OÙ L’ORGANISME PAYEUR EST UNIVERSITÉ DE LORRAINE https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/ref/author/?q=structureId_i:4132...
AUTEURS OÙ L’ORGANISME PAYEUR EST UNIVERSITÉ DE LORRAINE + QUI ONT UN IDHAL https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/ref/author/?q...
Exemples avec l’API de recherche sur les Structures API - construire une requête 50
STRUCTURES AVEC L’UNIVERSITÉ DE LORRAINE POUR TUTELLE https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/ref/structure/?q=*:*&fq=parentDocid...
STRUCTURES AVEC L’UNIVERSITÉ DE LORRAINE POUR TUTELLE https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/ref/structure/?q=*:*&fq=parentDocid...
TYPES DE STRUCTURES AVEC L’UNIVERSITÉ DE LORRAINE POUR TUTELLE https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/ref/structure/?q=*:*&fq=pa...
Exemples avec l’API de recherche sur les Revues API - construire une requête 54
EXEMPLE RECHERCHE : RÉFÉRENTIEL REVUES https://api.archives-ouvertes.fr/ref/journal/?wt=json&q=publisher_t:(Elsevier)&fq=v...
Exemples en ligne de requêtes sur l’API de recherche HAL : Base de connaissance de HAL : https://wiki.ccsd.cnrs.fr/wikis/h...
