PRESENTED BY Mr. NILAYAN GUHA, M.PHARM (PHARMACEUTICS) ASST. PROFESSOR, DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACEUTICS BHARAT TECHNOLOGY, ULUBERIA, HOWRAH.
INTRODUCTION  Definition : Ethics may be defined as - “the code of moral principles” or as “the science of morals”. The ...
PHARMACIST IN RELATION TO HIS JOB A. Scope of Pharmaceutical services B. Conduct of pharmacy C. Handling of prescription D...
PHARMACIST IN RELATION TO HIS TRADE A. Price structure B. Fair trade practice C. Purchase of drugs D. Hawking of drugs E. ...
PHARMACIST IN RELATION TO MEDICAL PROFESSION A. Limitation of professional activity B. Clandestine arrangements C. Liaison...
PHARMACIST IN RELATION TO HIS PROFESSION A. Professional vigilance B. Law-abiding citizens C. Relationship with profession...
Pharmaceutical Ethics

Published on

For B.Pharm students

Published in: Health & Medicine
Pharmaceutical Ethics

  1. 1. PRESENTED BY Mr. NILAYAN GUHA, M.PHARM (PHARMACEUTICS) ASST. PROFESSOR, DEPARTMENT OF PHARMACEUTICS BHARAT TECHNOLOGY, ULUBERIA, HOWRAH.
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION  Definition : Ethics may be defined as - “the code of moral principles” or as “the science of morals”. The conduct of individuals in any society is governed by governmental controls as well as social customs. The code of ethics framed by PCI is meant to guide the Indian Pharmacist. It may be categorised as –  Pharmacist in relation to his job  Pharmacist in relation to his trade  Pharmacist in relation to medical profession  Pharmacist in relation to his profession
  3. 3. PHARMACIST IN RELATION TO HIS JOB A. Scope of Pharmaceutical services B. Conduct of pharmacy C. Handling of prescription D. Handling of drugs E. Apprentice pharmacist
  4. 4. PHARMACIST IN RELATION TO HIS TRADE A. Price structure B. Fair trade practice C. Purchase of drugs D. Hawking of drugs E. Advertising and displays
  5. 5. PHARMACIST IN RELATION TO MEDICAL PROFESSION A. Limitation of professional activity B. Clandestine arrangements C. Liaison with public
  6. 6. PHARMACIST IN RELATION TO HIS PROFESSION A. Professional vigilance B. Law-abiding citizens C. Relationship with professional organisations D. Decorum and propriety E. Pharmacist’s oath- “I promise to do all I can to protect and improve the physical and moral well-being of society, holding the health and safety of my community above other considerations. I shall uphold the laws and standards governing my profession, avoiding all forms of misinterpretation, and I shall safeguard the distribution of medical and potent substances. · Knowledge gained about patients, I shall hold in confidence and never divulge unless compelled to do so by law. · I shall strive to perfect and enlarge my knowledge to contribute to the advancements of pharmacy and the public health. · I furthermore promise to maintain my honour in all transactions and by my conduct never bring discredit to myself or to my profession nor to do anything to diminish the trust reposed in my professional brethren. · May I prosper and live long in favour as I keep and hold to this, my Oath, but if violated these sacred promises, may the reverse be my lot.”
