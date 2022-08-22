Successfully reported this slideshow.
Repaso NUMEROS.pptx

Aug. 22, 2022
Repaso NUMEROS.pptx

Aug. 22, 2022
Education

rEPASO NUMEROS

rEPASO NUMEROS

Education

Repaso NUMEROS.pptx

  1. 1. Prof. Nicol Cruces TALLER PAES MATEMÁTICA
  EJE : NÚMEROS
  3. 3. SINTESIS DE CONTENIDOS RESOLUCIÓN DE PROBLEMAS GENERALIDADES DE LOS NUMEROS NUMEROS RACIONALES 04 02 03 01 POTENCIAS
  4. 4. OBJETIVO DE APRENDIZAJE Identificar los conjuntos numéricos y sus características. Comprender los conjuntos numéricos en términos de los problemas asociados a ellos. Reconocer las propiedades de los números reales.
  5. 5. GENERALIDADES DE LOS NUMEROS 01
  6. 6. Conjuntos numéricos
  7. 7. EL CONJUNTO DE LOS NUMEROS RACIONALES
  8. 8. CONJUNTOS NUMERICOS
  9. 9. INVERSOS
  10. 10. CONSECUTIVIDAD NUMERICA PARIDAD E IMPARIDAD
  11. 11. NÚMEROS PRIMOS
  12. 12. MULTIPLOS DE UN NÚMERO MÍNIMO COMÚN MÚLTIPLO (M.C.M.)
  13. 13. Determinar el m.c.m. entre 3, 4 y 8. 1. Múltiplos positivos de 3 ={3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 21, 24, 27….} 2. Múltiplos positivos de 4 ={4, 8, 12, 16, 20, 24, 28, 32…} 3. Múltiplos positivos de 8 ={8, 16, 24, 32, 40, …} El m.c.m. entre 3, 4 y 8 es 24. (Dentro de los múltiplos positivos que tienen en común, 24 es el menor) MÍNIMO COMÚN MÚLTIPLO (M.C.M.)
  14. 14. El m.c.m. también se puede obtener a través del siguiente método: Solo utilizando números primos, se divide cada número hasta que en cada columna resulte 1. Luego, el producto entre los números primos usados corresponde al m.c.m. Determinar el m.c.m. entre 3, 4 y 8. m.c.m. = 23 · 3 = 24 MÍNIMO COMÚN MÚLTIPLO (M.C.M.) 3 4 8 2 3 2 4 2 3 1 2 2 3 1 1 3 1
  15. 15. DIVISORES DE UN NÚMERO MÁXIMO COMÚN DIVISOR (M.C.D.)
  16. 16. Determinar el M.C.D. entre 14, 56 y 98. 1. Divisores positivos de 14 ={1, 2, 7,14} 2. Divisores positivos de 56 ={1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 14, 28, 56} 3. Divisores positivos de 98 ={1, 2, 7, 14, 49, 98} El M.C.D. entre 14, 56 y 98 es 14. (Dentro de los divisores positivos que tienen en común, 14 es el mayor) MÁXIMO COMÚN DIVISOR (M.C.D.)
  17. 17. El M.C.D. también se puede obtener a través del siguiente método: Solo se utilizan números primos que sean divisores simultáneos de los números. Cuando ya no se puedan dividir todos, finaliza el método. El producto de los primos usados es el M.C.D. Determinar el M.C.D. entre 14, 56 y 98. M.C.D. = 2 ∙ 7 = 14 MÁXIMO COMÚN DIVISOR (M.C.D.) 14 56 98 2 7 28 49 7 1 4 7
  18. 18. 1. El M.C.D. de 64, 32 y 24 es A) 2 B) 4 C) 8 D) 16 E) 24
  19. 19. 1. El M.C.D. de 64, 32 y 24 es A) 2 B) 4 C) 8 D) 16 E) 24 Habilidad: Aplicación C Luego el M.C.D. = 2 ∙ 2 ∙ 2 = 8
  20. 20. 2. ¿Cuál de los siguientes números NO es un racional?
  21. 21. 3.
  22. 22. 4.
  23. 23. PAPOMUDAS
  24. 24. 5.
  25. 25. 6.
  26. 26. 7.
  27. 27. 8. 9.
  28. 28. Es la distancia que existe entre un numero y cero. VALOR ABSOLUTO
  29. 29. 10. 11.
  30. 30. NUMEROS RACIONALES 02
  31. 31. EL CONJUNTO DE LOS NUMEROS RACIONALES
  32. 32. Amplificación y simplificación
  33. 33. Reconoce si cada número pertenece o no pertenece a cada conjunto numérico. Para ello, anota ∈ o ∉ ACTIVIDAD 1
  34. 34. Tipos de decimales
  35. 35. Decimal Finito Infinito Semiperiódico Infinito Periódico Tienen una cantidad finita de numeros decimales Despues de la coma hay una o mas cifras que se repiten indefinidamente. En los cuales no todas las cifras de la parte decimal se repiten. La parte decimal que no se repite se llama anteperíodo, y la parte decimal que se repite corresponde al período. NUMEROS RACIONALES DECIMALES
  36. 36. Clasifica cada número decimal en finito, infinito periódico o infinito semiperiódico. ACTIVIDAD 2
  37. 37. CONVERSIÓN DE NUMEROS DECIMALES A FRACCIÓN. En la fracción que lo representa: • El numerador corresponde a todo el número decimal sin la coma. • El denominador, al valor de una potencia de base 10 con tantos ceros como cifras tenga la parte decimal del número.
  38. 38. CONVERSIÓN DE NUMEROS DECIMALES A FRACCIÓN. En la fracción que lo representa: • En el numerador se calcula la diferencia entre el número decimal sin la coma y la parte entera. • En el denominador se escriben tantos 9 como cifras tenga el período.
  39. 39. CONVERSIÓN DE NUMEROS DECIMALES A FRACCIÓN. En la fracción que lo representa: • En el numerador se escribe la diferencia entre el número decimal sin la coma y el número que aparece antes del período • En el denominador se escriben tantos 9 como cifras tenga el período y tantos 0 como cifras tenga el ante período.
  40. 40. Representa cada número decimal como una fracción. ACTIVIDAD 3
  41. 41. Adición y sustraccion de fracciones Para sumar o restar fracciones estas tienen que tener el mismo denominador. a) Si el denominador es igual, solo operamos los numeradores y mantenemos el denominador. Ejemplos
  42. 42. Adición y sustraccion de fracciones Para sumar o restar fracciones estas tienen que tener el mismo denominador. b) Si el denominador es distinto, obtenemos el mcm y multiplicamos cada fracción por el número que le corresponde. Luego,se reducen los denominadores a un común denominador y se suman o restan los numeradores de las fracciones equivalentes obtenidas. Ejemplos
  43. 43. Multiplicación entre Fracciones Es decir, si a, b, c, d ∈ ℤ, entonces Al multiplicar dos fracciones resulta otra fracción cuyo numerador es el producto de los numeradores de los factores y cuyo denominador es el producto de los denominadores. Ejemplo 2 ∶ 2 12: 2 = 1 6 Simplificamos por 2
  44. 44. División entre Fracciones Es decir, si a, b, c, d ∈ ℤ, entonces Se debe invertir la SEGUNDA FRACCIÓN, es decir, cambiar el denominador por el numerador y cambiar el numerador por el denominador. Después, se multiplican las dos fracciones. Ejemplo
  45. 45. NUMERO MIXTO Ejemplo
  46. 46. ORDEN
  47. 47. APROXIMACIÓN
  48. 48. REGLA DE LOS SIGNOS
  49. 49. OPERATORIA
  50. 50. EL CONJUNTO DE LOS NUMEROS RACIONALES Al multiplicar dos fracciones resulta otra fracción cuyo numerador es el producto de los numeradores de los factores y cuyo denominador es el producto de los denominadores, es decir, si a, b, c, d ∈ N, entonces
  51. 51. POTENCIAS 03
×