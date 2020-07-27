Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Franchise or Start- Up? NICHOLAS CHRISTENSEN
Introduction Deciding whether or not to purchase a franchised sandwich restaurant or start your own sandwich shop/business...
Franchise A franchise is defined as a type of license that a party (franchisee) acquires to allow them to have access to a...
Start-Up A start-up is a business in the very beginnings, or first stage, of its operations. Usually, start-up companies h...
Pros and Cons of a Franchise PROS Due to franchising being a tried and true system, there is a high success rate. Because ...
Pros and Cons of a Start-Up PROS Due to complete control and ownership of a business in a start-up, creativity, innovation...
Common Characteristics FRANCHISE Being a leader as a franchisee is crucial to building influence and relationships with fe...
Conclusion After careful and extensive research, we have concluded that opting to purchase a franchise is the best option ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Oral presentation

23 views

Published on

PowerPoint Presentation for MiraCosta Business Communications 2020 Summer Semester

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Oral presentation

  1. 1. Franchise or Start- Up? NICHOLAS CHRISTENSEN
  2. 2. Introduction Deciding whether or not to purchase a franchised sandwich restaurant or start your own sandwich shop/business can be stressful. Through extensive research, you can make a decision on which business path is best for you. Throughout this presentation, definitions and examples of both franchises and start-ups will be presented, as well as pros and cons of each option, an overview of top franchises and start-ups throughout the United States, and a profile explaining the common characteristics of entrepreneurs that will best be suited for either alternative.
  3. 3. Franchise A franchise is defined as a type of license that a party (franchisee) acquires to allow them to have access to a business's (franchisor) proprietary knowledge, processes, and trademarks in order to allow the party to sell a product or provide a service under the business's name. Typically, a business will create a franchise for its brand and product to increase its market share or expand at a lower cost. In order for a franchisor to purchase from the franchisee, complex contracts must be agreed to and signed. A franchise is in the form of a lease or rental, therefore it is only temporary. Historically, a franchises lifetime ranges from five to 30 years. A main reason why franchises are cut short, is because of severe violations to their binding contracts.
  4. 4. Start-Up A start-up is a business in the very beginnings, or first stage, of its operations. Usually, start-up companies have one or more entrepreneurial founders who want to provide a service or idea to the public with the intent of there being a demand. Before starting the company, the owners must consider multiple factors that will determine the business’s success. As for location, one must determine if the product or service requires an online platform or face-to- face interaction. In regards to legal structure, the owner/s must decide on how they want to be identified. They can choose from either a sole proprietorship, partnership, joint ownership, or a limited liability company (LLC).
  5. 5. Pros and Cons of a Franchise PROS Due to franchising being a tried and true system, there is a high success rate. Because franchisees only have to focus on day-to- day operations and responsibilities, working under a common system is a proven effective and successful strategy Franchisees are trained in financial planning and customer service to better position themselves as leaders. Brand recognition is another benefit of owning a franchise. Since the franchise already has an established brand and name, it presents a much easier way to sell the product or idea CONS The astronomical fees and monthly/yearly fixed costs needed to purchase and maintain a franchise is a con in making a decision Another disadvantage to consider is the lack of freedom. Because one is promoting an already-made business operation, there is no option to change the product or service. Having to deal with limited locations to purchase a franchise is also a disadvantage
  6. 6. Pros and Cons of a Start-Up PROS Due to complete control and ownership of a business in a start-up, creativity, innovation, and free flowing ideas are able to be put into discussion and consideration. Instead of being censored or having to be restricted by a corporate entity, start- up business owners can put their own unique twist and techniques into their company Another advantage of owning a start-up, is that you can work wherever and whenever you please, since there is no one to report to other than yourself. You can determine your own salary and work hours, as per being the owner CONS Unfortunately, one of the bigger disadvantages when it comes to owning a start-up business is a significantly higher failure rate. According to Ceren Cubukcu of Entrepreneur.com, “statistics show that 25 percent of startup businesses fail within their first year, 50 percent of the remaining fail within five years and approximately 30 percent of the remaining last ten years. Therefore, it is very risky to launch a start-up…” Along with a high failure rate, fees and fixed costs make for running a start-up even more difficult that could cost up to millions of dollars a year.
  7. 7. Common Characteristics FRANCHISE Being a leader as a franchisee is crucial to building influence and relationships with fellow employers to ensure trust. As for being adaptable, it is key to be flexible with the constant changes in circumstances as a franchisee. A team player is an absolute must in the franchising world. START-UP Having persistency is crucial to owning your own business, due to the constant financial struggles and negative feedback from outsiders. Being able to “block out the noise” aids in the fight to be successful. Without confidence, there is no start-up business. Your business is who you are, and confidence is the building-block of creating a successful company. Widely known as the most important characteristic of a business owner is passion
  8. 8. Conclusion After careful and extensive research, we have concluded that opting to purchase a franchise is the best option possible. Due to the high earning revenue, established brand name, and less risky maneuver, purchasing a franchise seems to put an ambitious entrepreneur in a great position to succeed in the restaurant industry. Also, having the ability to expand and purchase more franchises with the earned revenue, growth is entirely possible. Although the costs to purchase and start a franchise are significantly higher than that of a start-up business, it appears as if the rewards outweigh the price. May your entrepreneurial journey commence!

×