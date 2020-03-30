Process costing ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROCESS COSTING BY NEERU JASWAL
Content to be covered in the topic  Meaning of process costing  Features of process costing  Areas where process costin...
LEARNING OUTCOMES:  After this presentation student will be able to understand theoretical aspects of process costing.  ...
Meaning of process costing:  Meaning: Process costing is that aspect of costing which is used to ascertain the cost of th...
Points to remember: So it can be concluded that process costing can be applied 1. where production process involves series...
FEATURES OF PROCESS COSTING:  The process cost centres are clearly defined and all costs relating to each process cost ce...
Application of process costing : Process costing can be used in all industries except where job, batch, unit or contract c...
PROCESS COSTING METHOD: There are five steps in process costing methods which are as follows:  Analyze inventory flow: Th...
• Calculate the cost per unit of finished and in-process inventory: calculate the amount of cost assigned to the completed...
PROCESS LOSSES:  PROCESS LOSSES Can be divided into two types:  Normal process loss: It is the loss which is unavoidable...
Equivalent production:  This represents production of a process in terms of completed units.It means completing incomplet...
SUMMARY:  So students through this presentation we have covered theoretical aspect of the chapter:  What is process cost...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. PROCESS COSTING BY NEERU JASWAL
  2. 2. Content to be covered in the topic  Meaning of process costing  Features of process costing  Areas where process costing can be applied  Methods of process costing  Process losses  Meaning of equivalent production
  3. 3. LEARNING OUTCOMES:  After this presentation student will be able to understand theoretical aspects of process costing.  What process costing is all about basically meaning ,objectives features process, applications and important terms used in the costing like process losses an equivalent production.
  4. 4. Meaning of process costing:  Meaning: Process costing is that aspect of costing which is used to ascertain the cost of the product at each process or stage of production.  This method of costing is used in industries where manufacturing process is divided into two or more process. Thus process costing is applied in the industries where production process moves from one process to another till final completion of a product and there is continuous mass production of identical(homogeneous ) units through series of processes.
  5. 5. Points to remember: So it can be concluded that process costing can be applied 1. where production process involves series of process or stage of manufacture. 2. There is continuous production of homogeneous or identical units through series of operations. 3. The objective of process costing is to find out or ascertain the total cost of each process and unit cost of product for each and every process. For example: There is a company that bottles cola, now it would not be feasible or worthwhile to separate and record the cost of each bottle of cola in the bottling process. Therefore, the company would assign costs to the bottling process as a whole for a period of time. Then they would divide that overall process cost by the number of bottles produced during that period of time to assign production costs to each bottle of cola.
  6. 6. FEATURES OF PROCESS COSTING:  The process cost centres are clearly defined and all costs relating to each process cost centre are accumulated.  The cost and stock records for each process cost centre are maintained accurately.  The total costs of each process are averaged over the total production of that process, including partly completed units.  The charging of the cost of the output of one process as the raw materials input cost of the following process.  Appropriate method is used in absorption of overheads to the process cost centres.  The process loss may arise due to wastage, spoilage, evaporation etc.  Since the production is continuous in nature, there will be closing work-in- progress which must be valued separately.
  7. 7. Application of process costing : Process costing can be used in all industries except where job, batch, unit or contract costing is necessary. It can be used in textile industry, Oil refining , pharmaceuticals, chemical works, coke works, Biscuit works, food products etc.
  8. 8. PROCESS COSTING METHOD: There are five steps in process costing methods which are as follows:  Analyze inventory flow: The first step is to analyze how much inventory was there at the beginning of the period, how much inventory completed at the end of the period and how much is left as work in progress at the end of the period.  Convert in-process inventory to equivalent units: convert the work-in- process ending inventory into a number of equivalent units produced. This means if there are 1,000 units of inventory in work-in-process, and these units are all 50% complete, then you consider this as the equivalent of 500 units produced (500 = .50 x 1,000).  Compute all applicable costs: compute the total direct and indirect costs incurred by the production process that need to be assigned to the units completed and the units still in process
  9. 9. • Calculate the cost per unit of finished and in-process inventory: calculate the amount of cost assigned to the completed units of output and the equivalent of completed units of output still in the ending inventory. For example, if a company completed 2,000 units, and left 1,000 units half-finished(work in progress), then divide the applicable costs by 2,500 units.(2000 completed +work in process 50% complete to be treated as equivalent completed units 50% of 1000 = 500 consider step 2). Allocate costs to units of finished and in-process inventory: allocate the relevant costs to the units of product completed and to the units of product remaining in the work-in-process account.
  10. 10. PROCESS LOSSES:  PROCESS LOSSES Can be divided into two types:  Normal process loss: It is the loss which is unavoidable on account of inherent nature of production process. Such loss can be estimated in advance. This loss is shared by all usable units.( like uncontrollable loss)  Abnormal process loss: Any loss caused by unexpected or abnormal conditions such as break down of plant,accidents, carelessness etc should be regarded as abnormal process loss. (controllable).  Units of abnormal loss or gain can be calculated as follows: Total loss – Normal loss Value of abnormal loss=(Normal cost of normal output)/(Normal output)*Units of abnormal loss. Abnormal Gain: Always an estimate of loss is made and when this actual loss is smaller than that was expected,an abnormal gain results. This is also calculated in similar manner as abnormal loss.
  11. 11. Equivalent production:  This represents production of a process in terms of completed units.It means completing incomplete production into its equivalent of complete units.  Equivalent units of work in progress= Actual number of units in process f manufacture * percentage of work completed ( consider step 2 process costing)
  12. 12. SUMMARY:  So students through this presentation we have covered theoretical aspect of the chapter:  What is process costing  Objective of process costing  Features of process costing  Steps of process costing and other important terminologies linked with process costing.  Now for practical questions I will be providing my video lectures to you and will show you through notes also how to solve the questions .  Will give you questions to solve on your official class groups (wtsapp) you have to solve those question and get your doubts cleared by me.
  13. 13. THANK YOU

