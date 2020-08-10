Successfully reported this slideshow.
Statistics

Statistics

Statistics

  1. 1. NADEEM UDDIN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF STATISTICS https://www.slideshare.net/NadeemUddin17 https://nadeemstats.wordpress.com/listofbooks/
  2. 2. What is statistics It is the branch of mathematics that deals with the collection, organization, analysis, and interpretation of numerical data. Statistics is especially useful in drawing general conclusions about a set of data from a sample of the data.
  3. 3. Statistics in Plural Sense The word Statistics in plural sense are the numerical observations collected for some definite purpose regarding some field of study. For example statistics of wages, statistics of prices, statistics of births, statistics of deaths, statistics of marriages.
  4. 4. Statistics in Singular Sense Statistics in singular sense is a body of methods used in the collection, presentation, analysis and interpretation of data.
  5. 5. What is the purpose of statistics Statistics teaches people to use a limited sample to make intelligent and accurate conclusions about a greater population. The use of tables, graphs, and charts play a vital role in presenting the data being used to draw these conclusions. For example Consumer goods are daily used products, the businessman use statistics to calculate which consumer goods are available in the store and which are not.
  6. 6. What are the types of statistics The field of statistics is divided into two major divisions. 1-descriptive statistics and 2- Inferential statistics
  7. 7. Descriptive statistics Descriptive statistics deals with the presentation and collection of data. This is usually the first part of a statistical analysis. Inferential statistics As the name suggests, involves drawing the right conclusions from the statistical analysis that has been performed using descriptive statistics.
  8. 8. Limitation of Statistics 1)Statistics is not study the qualitative phenomenon statistics, being a science dealing with a set of numerical data. 2)Statistics does not study individuals. Statistics deals with an aggregate of objects. 3)Statistical laws are not exact as the law of physical and natural sciences. Statistical laws are only approximations. 4) Statistics is liable to be misused, it must be used by experts.
  9. 9. Observation In statistics, numerical measure of some condition is called an observation. Observation serve as raw material for statistical work, we take observations by counting or by measurement. For example the number of workers in different factories are counted and their blood-pressures are measured.
  10. 10. Population A collection of all the elements we are studying and about which we are trying to draw conclusions. Population can be finite or infinite. 1) Population of children in secondary school.(finite) 2) Population of patients in hospitals. (finite) 3) Population of books in a library. (finite) 4) Population of fish in an ocean. (infinite) 5) Population of stars in a galaxy. (infinite)
  11. 11. Sample A collection of some, but not all, of the elements of the population under study, used to describe the population. OR A small part of a population is called sample.
  12. 12. Parameter Any measure of the population is called a parameter. Parameter is a fixed quantity. For example Population Arithmetic mean is called a Parameter. Statistic Any measure of the sample is called statistic. Statistic is a variable quantity. For example Sample Arithmetic mean is called a Statistic.

