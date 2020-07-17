Functional, Type-safe, Testable Microservices with ZIO and gRPC

Many use cases for Scala involve developing and deploying microservices. Although once favored, HTTP microservices don’t have type-safe, documented definitions that can be safely evolved over time. gRPC was designed by Google to solve this problem, however current Scala gRPC libraries aren’t designed to work with modern effect systems like ZIO.



Enter ZIO gRPC, a new library created by Nadav Samet, the author of the popular ScalaPB library, which is the underlying technology behind all Scala gRPC libraries. ZIO gRPC allows companies to write purely functional, type-safe, and testable gRPC services and clients.

ZIO gRPC supports all types of RPCs (unary, client streaming, server streaming, and bidirectional), and fully uses ZIO typed errors for RPC error codes, ZIO interruption for canceling RPC calls, and ZIO environment for propagating RPC context; and supports ZLayer construction out of the box.



Learn how to create and ship type-safe, testable microservices as you watch Nadav live code a simple and boilerplate-free service in just a few minutes!