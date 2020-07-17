Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Functional, Type-safe, Testable Microservices with ZIO and gRPC Nadav Samet https://www.linkedin.com/in/nadav-samet/ July ...
Agenda Microservices gRPC and why not JSON gRPC in Java and Scala Why use ZIO for gRPC ZIO and gRPC In Action Live demo! 1...
Microservice Architecture $ </>
Why Microservices? Deployed Independently Faster deployments and increased team autonomy. Technology Heterogeneity Use the...
Microservices: Types of Protocols Ad-hoc ● JSON over HTTP ● Binary over TCP Typically with no machine-readable schema. Mes...
JSON over HTTP (REST): Pros and Cons ● No machine-readable API contract ● Custom libraries ● No advanced features ○ stream...
What is gRPC? ● High-performance RPC framework ● Based on Protocol Buﬀers ● Type-safe API schema ● Supports many languages...
gRPC libraries for Scala and Java ● grpc-java ● ScalaPB gRPC ● Akka gRPC ● fs2-grpc ● zio-grpc
Why a new gRPC solution for ZIO? ZIO gRPC builds on the unique strengths of ZIO: ✓ High performance ✓ RPC calls are functi...
Teaser on RPC cancellations if (Context.current().isCancelled()) { responseObserver.onError( Status.CANCELLED.withDescript...
Teaser on RPC cancellations if (Context.current().isCancelled()) { responseObserver.onError( Status.CANCELLED.withDescript...
AnyHike A purely functional type-safe hike logging service with ZIO and gRPC.
Location message syntax = "proto3"; message Location { double lat = 1; double lng = 2; int64 timestamp = 3; } final case c...
AnyHike: Service Deﬁnition service HikeStore { rpc AddLocations (AddLocationsRequest ) returns (AddLocationsResponse ); rp...
AnyHike: Service Deﬁnition service HikeStore { rpc AddLocations (AddLocationsRequest ) returns (AddLocationsResponse ); rp...
AnyHike: Service Deﬁnition trait HikeStore { def addLocations(req: AddLocationsRequest): IO[Status, AddLocationsResponse] ...
HikeStore: Client interpretation trait HikeStore { def addLocations(req: AddLocationsRequest): IO[Status, AddLocationsResp...
HikeStore: Server interpretation object HikeStoreServer extends HikeStore { def addLocations(request: AddLocationsRequest)...
AnyHike: Environment and Context trait ZHikeStore[R, Context] { def addLocations(req: AddLocationsRequest): ZIO[R with Con...
AnyHike: Service Deﬁnition case class User(name: String) object HikeStoreImpl extends ZHikeStore[Any, Has[User]] { def add...
Service transformations ZHikeStore[Any, Has[User]] which expands to { def addLocations(req: AddLocationsRequest): ZIO[Has[...
Demo!
Conclusion It’s easy to get started. Create a client and a service in minutes and build your next API on a modern eﬀect sy...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Functional, Type-safe, Testable Microservices with ZIO and gRPC

66 views

Published on

Many use cases for Scala involve developing and deploying microservices. Although once favored, HTTP microservices don’t have type-safe, documented definitions that can be safely evolved over time. gRPC was designed by Google to solve this problem, however current Scala gRPC libraries aren’t designed to work with modern effect systems like ZIO.

Enter ZIO gRPC, a new library created by Nadav Samet, the author of the popular ScalaPB library, which is the underlying technology behind all Scala gRPC libraries. ZIO gRPC allows companies to write purely functional, type-safe, and testable gRPC services and clients.
ZIO gRPC supports all types of RPCs (unary, client streaming, server streaming, and bidirectional), and fully uses ZIO typed errors for RPC error codes, ZIO interruption for canceling RPC calls, and ZIO environment for propagating RPC context; and supports ZLayer construction out of the box.

Learn how to create and ship type-safe, testable microservices as you watch Nadav live code a simple and boilerplate-free service in just a few minutes!

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Functional, Type-safe, Testable Microservices with ZIO and gRPC

  1. 1. Functional, Type-safe, Testable Microservices with ZIO and gRPC Nadav Samet https://www.linkedin.com/in/nadav-samet/ July 16, 2020
  2. 2. Agenda Microservices gRPC and why not JSON gRPC in Java and Scala Why use ZIO for gRPC ZIO and gRPC In Action Live demo! 1 2 3
  3. 3. Microservice Architecture $ </>
  4. 4. Why Microservices? Deployed Independently Faster deployments and increased team autonomy. Technology Heterogeneity Use the right technology for each job. Scaling and Resilience Failures can be isolated. Scale only what needs to be scaled.
  5. 5. Microservices: Types of Protocols Ad-hoc ● JSON over HTTP ● Binary over TCP Typically with no machine-readable schema. Message-based ● gRPC ● Thrift ● Twirp Formal API contract. Machine-readable schema. Clients automatically generated. Data-oriented ● GraphQL Designed for querying and mutating data. Clients automatically generated. Used as outer layer, not between internal layers.
  6. 6. JSON over HTTP (REST): Pros and Cons ● No machine-readable API contract ● Custom libraries ● No advanced features ○ streaming, cancellations, retries, timeouts ● Slow performance ● Ubiquitous ● Easy to understand ● Great tooling
  7. 7. What is gRPC? ● High-performance RPC framework ● Based on Protocol Buﬀers ● Type-safe API schema ● Supports many languages ● Runs on many platforms ● Allows schema evolution ● Advanced features: ○ Streaming ○ Cancellations ○ Deadlines
  8. 8. gRPC libraries for Scala and Java ● grpc-java ● ScalaPB gRPC ● Akka gRPC ● fs2-grpc ● zio-grpc
  9. 9. Why a new gRPC solution for ZIO? ZIO gRPC builds on the unique strengths of ZIO: ✓ High performance ✓ RPC calls are functional eﬀects (pure values: composable and combinable) ✓ Easy request cancellations via ﬁber interrupts ✓ Resource release guaranteed ✓ Precise failure tracking with no exceptions ✓ Combinable eﬀectful streams with ZStream ✓ Dependency injection with ZLayer
  10. 10. Teaser on RPC cancellations if (Context.current().isCancelled()) { responseObserver.onError( Status.CANCELLED.withDescription("Cancelled") .asRuntimeException()); return; } In grpc-java: Connection db = Database.connect(); try { // do things with DB } finally { db.disconnect(); } ZIO.bracket(Database.connect)(_.disconnect()) { db => // do things with db } In ZIO gRPC:
  11. 11. Teaser on RPC cancellations if (Context.current().isCancelled()) { responseObserver.onError( Status.CANCELLED.withDescription("Cancelled") .asRuntimeException()); return; } In grpc-java: Connection db = Database.connect(); try { // do things with DB } finally { db.disconnect(); } ZIO.bracket(Database.connect)(_.disconnect()) { db => (effect1 *> effect2).uninterruptible *> effect3 } In ZIO gRPC:
  12. 12. AnyHike A purely functional type-safe hike logging service with ZIO and gRPC.
  13. 13. Location message syntax = "proto3"; message Location { double lat = 1; double lng = 2; int64 timestamp = 3; } final case class Location( lat: Double, lng: Double, timestamp: Long) { def toByteArray: Array[Byte] = { … } } object Location { def parseFrom(bs: Array[Byte]): Location = { … } } val l = Location(lat=37.3895, lng= -118.7588, timestamp=System.currentTimeMillis()) l.toByteArray.toVector // Vector(9, 96, -27, -48, 34, -37, -79, 66, 64, 17, 27, 13, -32, 45, -112, ...) Location.parseFrom(Array[Byte](9, 96, -27, ...)) // Location(37.3895,-118.7588,1594239025145)
  14. 14. AnyHike: Service Deﬁnition service HikeStore { rpc AddLocations (AddLocationsRequest ) returns (AddLocationsResponse ); rpc GetLocations (GetLocationsRequest ) returns (GetLocationsResponse ); rpc StreamLocations (GetLocationsRequest ) returns (stream Location ); } message Location { double lat = 1; double lng = 2; int64 timestamp = 3; } message AddLocationsRequest { repeated Location locations = 1; } message AddLocationsResponse { int32 size = 1; // current number of locations } message GetLocationsRequest { } message GetLocationsResponse { repeated Location locations = 1; }
  15. 15. AnyHike: Service Deﬁnition service HikeStore { rpc AddLocations (AddLocationsRequest ) returns (AddLocationsResponse ); rpc GetLocations (GetLocationsRequest ) returns (GetLocationsResponse ); rpc StreamLocations (GetLocationsRequest ) returns (stream Location ); } message Location { double lat = 1; double lng = 2; int64 timestamp = 3; } message AddLocationsRequest { repeated Location locations = 1; } message AddLocationsResponse { int32 size = 1; // current number of locations } message GetLocationsRequest { } message GetLocationsResponse { repeated Location locations = 1; }
  16. 16. AnyHike: Service Deﬁnition trait HikeStore { def addLocations(req: AddLocationsRequest): IO[Status, AddLocationsResponse] def getLocations(req: GetLocationsRequest): IO[Status, GetLocationsResponse] def streamLocations(req: GetLocationsRequest): zio.Stream[Status, Location] } service HikeStore { rpc AddLocations (AddLocationsRequest ) returns (AddLocationsResponse ); rpc GetLocations (GetLocationsRequest ) returns (GetLocationsResponse ); rpc StreamLocations (GetLocationsRequest ) returns (stream Location); } IO[E, A]: effect that may succeed with a value of type A or fail with a value of type E. Stream[E, A]: effectful stream that produces values of type A and can potentially fail with a value of type E.
  17. 17. HikeStore: Client interpretation trait HikeStore { def addLocations(req: AddLocationsRequest): IO[Status, AddLocationsResponse] def getLocations(req: GetLocationsRequest): IO[Status, GetLocationsResponse] def streamLocations(req: GetLocationsRequest): zio.Stream[Status, Location] } val client: HikeStore = connect() // connect to service client.addLocations(AddLocationsRequest(Seq(Location(12.34, 56.78))))
  18. 18. HikeStore: Server interpretation object HikeStoreServer extends HikeStore { def addLocations(request: AddLocationsRequest) = IO.succeed(AddLocationsResponse(17)) // more methods }
  19. 19. AnyHike: Environment and Context trait ZHikeStore[R, Context] { def addLocations(req: AddLocationsRequest): ZIO[R with Context, Status, AddLocationsResponse] def getLocations(req: GetLocationsRequest): ZIO[R with Context, Status, GetLocationsResponse] def streamLocations(req: GetLocationsRequest): ZStream[R with Context, Status, Location] } type HikeStore = ZHikeStore[Any, Any] Dependencies Headers (Metadata)
  20. 20. AnyHike: Service Deﬁnition case class User(name: String) object HikeStoreImpl extends ZHikeStore[Any, Has[User]] { def addLocations(request: AddLocationsRequest): ZIO[Has[User],Status,AddLocationsResponse] = for { user <- ZIO.service[User] p <- doSomething(user.name) } yield AddLocationsResponse(p.result) // ... def authenticate(rc: RequestContext): IO[Status, User] = rc.metadata.get(UserKey).flatMap { case Some("bob") => IO.fail(Status.PERMISSION_DENIED.withDescription("You are not allowed!")) case Some(name) => IO.succeed(User(name)) case None => IO.fail(Status.UNAUTHENTICATED) } val hikeStore: ZHikeStore[Any, Has[RequestContext]] = HikeStoreImpl.transformContextM(authenticate) Dependencies Context
  21. 21. Service transformations ZHikeStore[Any, Has[User]] which expands to { def addLocations(req: AddLocationsRequest): ZIO[Has[User], Status, AddLocationsResponse] def getLocations(req: GetLocationsRequest): ZIO[Has[User], Status, GetLocationsResponse] def streamLocations(req: GetLocationsRequest): ZStream[Has[User], Status, Location] } Dependencies Context ZHikeStore[Any, Has[RequestContext]] which expands to { def addLocations(req: AddLocationsRequest): ZIO[Has[RequestContext], Status, AddLocationsResponse] def getLocations(req: GetLocationsRequest): ZIO[Has[RequestContext], Status, GetLocationsResponse] def streamLocations(req: GetLocationsRequest): ZStream[Has[RequestContext], Status, Location] } Applies the same eﬀectful transformation to all RPC methods: ● Authentication and Authorization ● Logging and tracing ● Global policies (timeouts for all methods)
  22. 22. Demo!
  23. 23. Conclusion It’s easy to get started. Create a client and a service in minutes and build your next API on a modern eﬀect system! Links: ● ZIO gRPC: https://github.com/scalapb/zio-grpc/ ● ScalaPB: https://scalapb.github.io/ ● Gitter: https://gitter.im/ScalaPB/community

×