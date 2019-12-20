Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dementia caregiving as a public health priority: how iGeriCare.ca can help? Presenters: Dr. Anthony J. Levinson, Neuropsyc...
Registry of Methods and Tools Online Learning Opportunities WorkshopsMultimedia Public Health+ Networking and Outreach NCCMT Products and Services
Presenters 9 Dr. Anthony J. Levinson Associate Professor and Director of the Division of e-Learning Innovation Michael G. ...
Home Care Nurse
Alzheimer Society • Groups for carers • But what about those that cannot attend in-person?
Overview/Outline/Objectives • Dementia as a public health issue • Caregivers as a public health issue • iGeriCare as a pot...
About us
Polling Questions 1 and 2
Dementia and caregivers in the public health landscape
5 underlying pillars Collaboration Research and innovation Surveillance and data Information resources Skilled workforce
4 Areas of Focus 1. Advance research to identify and assess modifiable risk and protective factors 2. Build the evidence b...
5 Areas of Focus • Eliminate stigma • Promote and enable early diagnosis • Address the importance of access to quality car...
Higher Risk and Barriers • Indigenous peoples • Intellectual disabilities • Multiple health issues • Older adults • Women ...
Polling Question 3
Polling Question 4
Ottawa Public Health Brain health section
Polling Question 5
Lesson Topics • What is dementia? • What is MCI? • How to promote brain health • The different types of dementia • How is ...
Other formats This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC...
Metrics Over 90,000 visitors, with many returning visitors Over 126,500 sessions Live videos watched over 1,600 times User...
Qualitative research Themed and organized around CFIR Flexible, meeting caregiver needs, compatible with workflows Complem...
Next steps Additional research Different target audiences
Heterogeneity of caregivers and interventions Adult-child informal carers vs. spouses; some ‘dyadic’ Level of comfort with...
Education for Caregivers of People Living with Dementia Knowledge and Skills • Cognitive re-appraisal • Specific skills • ...
Conclusion
Home Care Nurse
Alzheimer Society • Groups for carers • But what about those that cannot attend in-person?
Public Health • Awareness • Prevention • High risk populations • Barriers • Costs
Alignment with Public Health Strategy Raise awareness and understanding of dementia across Canada Reduce stigma Improve de...
For more… iGeriCare.ca PHAC - Together we Aspire Health Evidence Health Quality Ontario dementia standard
The Public Health Agency of Canada's National Dementia Strategy identifies that caregivers face significant physical, mental, and financial impacts as a result of caring for a person living with dementia. Caregivers experience high levels of stress and are at a higher risk of injury and depression. As an essential part of the care team, supports must be provided to improve the quality of life for both the person living with dementia and the caregiver as well. The need for evidence-based caregiver education has been identified by national and provincial dementia strategies and the Health Quality Ontario Standard for dementia.

iGeriCare was developed by experts in geriatrics, mental health, and e-learning at McMaster University to provide evidence-based dementia education for informal family caregivers of persons living with dementia. The free, open-access web-based program allows caregivers to access resources from their own homes, at their own pace with the ability to easily share the experience with other family members and caregivers. iGeriCare's features include ten multi-media lessons, curated resources, and is host to live, online events where viewers can interact directly with experts in dementia and geriatrics. Since July 2018, over 90,000 visitors have come to the site to experience the lessons, live events, and explore the resources.

Join Drs. Anthony Levinson and Richard Sztramko as they discuss why dementia, caregiver wellness, and brain health are important public health issues. Learn about the evidence regarding the effectiveness of web-based caregiver education. Explore iGeriCare's features and hear about how the program was designed, developed, and implemented and the results of the qualitative research performed to date.

Recorded on December 12, 2019.

  1. 1. Dementia caregiving as a public health priority: how iGeriCare.ca can help? Presenters: Dr. Anthony J. Levinson, Neuropsychiatrist, Associate Professor, Director of Division of e-Learning Innovation, McMaster University Dr. Richard Sztramko, Geriatrician, Assistant Professor, McMaster University Thursday, December 12, 2019 2:00 – 4:30 PM EST Funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada | Hosted by McMaster University Production of this presentation has been made possible through a financial contribution from the Public Health Agency of Canada. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of the Public Health Agency of Canada.
  2. 2. Housekeeping • Use Chat to post comments and/or questions during the webinar – ‘Send’ questions to All (not privately to ‘Host’) • Connection issues – Recommend using a wired Internet connection (vs. wireless), • WebEx 24/7 help line – 1-866-229-3239 2 Chat
  3. 3. After Today The PowerPoint presentation (in English and French) and English audio recording will be made available. These resources are available at: • PowerPoint: https://www.slideshare.net/NCCMT/presentations • Audio Recording: https://www.youtube.com/user/nccmt/videos 3
  4. 4. How many people are watching today’s session with you? A. Just me B. 1-3 C. 4-5 D. 6-10 E. >10 4 Poll Question #1
  5. 5. Have you visited the NCCMT website or used its resources before? A. Yes B. No 5 Poll Question #2
  6. 6. If you stated YES on the previous question, how many times have you used the NCCMT’s resources? A. Once B. 2-3 times C. 4-10 times D. 10+ times 6 Poll Question #3
  7. 7. Registry of Methods and Tools Online Learning Opportunities WorkshopsMultimedia Public Health+ Networking and Outreach NCCMT Products and Services 8
  8. 8. Presenters 9 Dr. Anthony J. Levinson Associate Professor and Director of the Division of e-Learning Innovation Michael G. DeGroote School of at McMaster University Dr. Richard Sztramko Geriatrician Assistant Professor, McMaster
  9. 9. Home Care Nurse
  10. 10. Alzheimer Society • Groups for carers • But what about those that cannot attend in-person?
  11. 11. Overview/Outline/Objectives • Dementia as a public health issue • Caregivers as a public health issue • iGeriCare as a potential caregiver education solution
  12. 12. About us
  13. 13. Polling Questions 1 and 2
  14. 14. Dementia and caregivers in the public health landscape
  15. 15. 5 underlying pillars Collaboration Research and innovation Surveillance and data Information resources Skilled workforce
  16. 16. 4 Areas of Focus 1. Advance research to identify and assess modifiable risk and protective factors 2. Build the evidence base to inform and promote the adoption of effective interventions 3. Expand awareness of modifiable risk and protective factors and effective interventions 4. Support measures that increase the contribution of social and built environments to healthy living and adoption of healthy living behaviours
  17. 17. 5 Areas of Focus • Eliminate stigma • Promote and enable early diagnosis • Address the importance of access to quality care • Build the capacity of care providers • Improve support for family/friend caregivers This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA-NC
  18. 18. Higher Risk and Barriers • Indigenous peoples • Intellectual disabilities • Multiple health issues • Older adults • Women • Ethnic and cultural minority communities • LGBTQ2 • Linguistic minorities • Rural and remote communities • Young onset dementia
  19. 19. Polling Question 3
  20. 20. Polling Question 4
  21. 21. Ottawa Public Health Brain health section
  22. 22. Polling Question 5
  23. 23. Lesson Topics • What is dementia? • What is MCI? • How to promote brain health • The different types of dementia • How is dementia treated • Safety and dementia? • Caring for the patient with dementia at home • Apathy, depression, and anxiety in dementia • Managing behavioural issues in dementia • Caregiver wellness
  24. 24. Other formats This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND
  25. 25. Metrics Over 90,000 visitors, with many returning visitors Over 126,500 sessions Live videos watched over 1,600 times User satisfaction based on Net Promoter Scale scores > 50 or ‘excellent’
  26. 26. Qualitative research Themed and organized around CFIR Flexible, meeting caregiver needs, compatible with workflows Complements traditional educational methods Understand current caregiver education approaches, as well as impressions of iGeriCare and barriers and facilitators to implementation Semi-structured interviews with 12 key stakeholders
  27. 27. Next steps Additional research Different target audiences
  28. 28. Heterogeneity of caregivers and interventions Adult-child informal carers vs. spouses; some ‘dyadic’ Level of comfort with technology at baseline; level of education or ‘mastery’ at baseline Multi-component interventions Group vs. individual; home-based vs. not- home-based Various types of technology-based interventions Multicomponent Education/skill-based interventions More support/counselling/psych ological/therapeutic (e.g. CBT or Behavioural Activation) Communication technologies (phone, text, video conference) Physical activity-based interventions Various outcome measures; various methodological quality
  29. 29. Education for Caregivers of People Living with Dementia Knowledge and Skills • Cognitive re-appraisal • Specific skills • Available supports and resources • Topic-based knowledge • About the condition • Safety issues • Etc. Coping Skills • Accepting help • Resiliency • Other therapeutic • CBT • Mindfulness • Behavioural activation
  30. 30. Conclusion
  31. 31. Home Care Nurse
  32. 32. Alzheimer Society • Groups for carers • But what about those that cannot attend in-person?
  33. 33. Public Health • Awareness • Prevention • High risk populations • Barriers • Costs
  34. 34. Alignment with Public Health Strategy Raise awareness and understanding of dementia across Canada Reduce stigma Improve dementia-inclusive communities Help with primary and secondary prevention, delayed onset Healthy living
  35. 35. For more… iGeriCare.ca PHAC - Together we Aspire Health Evidence Health Quality Ontario dementia standard
  36. 36. Your Comments / Questions • Use Chat to post comments and/or questions – ‘Send’ questions to All (not privately to ‘Host’) 71 Chat Participant Side Panel in WebEx
  37. 37. Webinar Feedback Your responses will be completely anonymous to other Webinar participants. Please indicate your level of agreement with the following: 1. Participating in this webinar increased my knowledge and understanding of this tool. 2. How likely are you to use the tool from today’s webinar in your own practice. 3. Which of the following statements apply to your experience with the webinar today (select all that apply): The webinar was relevant to me and my public health practice. The webinar was effectively facilitated The webinar had opportunities to participate The webinar was easy to follow along The webinar met my expectations 4. Can we contact you in the future to discuss how NCCMT can improve its webinar series? Yes No 5. If yes, Please provide your name and email address: Name: ____________________________________________ E-mail: ____________________________________________ 72 Strongly agree Agree Undecided Disagree Strongly Disagree Strongly agree Agree Undecided Disagree Strongly Disagree
  38. 38. Thank you! For more information about the NationalCollaborating Centre for Methods andTools: NCCMT website: www.nccmt.ca Contact: nccmt@mcmaster.ca 73 Funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada | Hosted by McMaster University Production of this presentation has been made possible through a financial contribution from the Public Health Agency of Canada. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of the Public Health Agency of Canada.

