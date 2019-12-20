Dementia caregiving as a public health priority: how iGeriCare.ca can help?



The Public Health Agency of Canada's National Dementia Strategy identifies that caregivers face significant physical, mental, and financial impacts as a result of caring for a person living with dementia. Caregivers experience high levels of stress and are at a higher risk of injury and depression. As an essential part of the care team, supports must be provided to improve the quality of life for both the person living with dementia and the caregiver as well. The need for evidence-based caregiver education has been identified by national and provincial dementia strategies and the Health Quality Ontario Standard for dementia.



iGeriCare was developed by experts in geriatrics, mental health, and e-learning at McMaster University to provide evidence-based dementia education for informal family caregivers of persons living with dementia. The free, open-access web-based program allows caregivers to access resources from their own homes, at their own pace with the ability to easily share the experience with other family members and caregivers. iGeriCare's features include ten multi-media lessons, curated resources, and is host to live, online events where viewers can interact directly with experts in dementia and geriatrics. Since July 2018, over 90,000 visitors have come to the site to experience the lessons, live events, and explore the resources.



Join Drs. Anthony Levinson and Richard Sztramko as they discuss why dementia, caregiver wellness, and brain health are important public health issues. Learn about the evidence regarding the effectiveness of web-based caregiver education. Explore iGeriCare's features and hear about how the program was designed, developed, and implemented and the results of the qualitative research performed to date.



Recorded on December 12, 2019.