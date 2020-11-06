Successfully reported this slideshow.
Erbil Polytechnic University Koya Technical Institute Dep. Of Oil Technology Control and Operation Name of Experiment: Imp...
bjective:O To calculate the force produced by a jet of water as it impacts a surface and to compare this to the theoretica...
Procedure: 1. Fix the Flat Vane to the fixing rod. Fix the nozzle (diameter, 10mm) 1n Perspex box at center by opening the...
Apparatus: - Fig 11.1 shows the arrangement, in which water supplied from the Hydraulic Bench is fed to a vertical pipe te...
Calculation: - A=0.000079 m2 volume=10L→0.01m3 ρ=1000kg/m3 g=9.81m/s2 m=0.6kg No.1/ t=15.67s L=17mm Q= 𝑊𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑉𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑚𝑒 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 →...
Table of Calculating: No. Nozzle Diameter (mm) Cross Sectional Area (m2) Discharge Flow rate, Q (m3/sec) Velocity Of Jet, ...
4. Q/Offer suggestions for how the experimental procedure or design could be improved. A/I admire in the installation of t...
Impact of water jet

Muhammed Fuad Rashid
Petroleum Engineering Department at Koya Universiy
Fluid Mechanics Laboratory
2020

Impact of water jet

  1. 1. Erbil Polytechnic University Koya Technical Institute Dep. Of Oil Technology Control and Operation Name of Experiment: Impact of water Jet Supervised by: Karwan Abubakr Name: Muhammed Fuad Rashid Group: A Date of Exp.:23/11/2017 Date of submission: 11/1/2018 Name of laboratory: Fluid Mechanic Lab
  2. 2. Title Page number Objective 3 Introduction 3 procedure 4 Apparatus 5 Calculation 6 Discussion 7-8 Reference 8
  3. 3. bjective:O To calculate the force produced by a jet of water as it impacts a surface and to compare this to the theoretical values. Introduction The apparatus consists of a chamber provided with Perspex walls on two opposite faces. A floating vane fixing rod is provided over the chamber to which the vane is fixed. An initial balance weight is provided for balancing the mass of the vane. Another sliding weight is provided to balance the vane fixing red when the jet strikes the vane. A nozzle is fixed below the vane through which a vertical jet issues. Water in sump tank is supplied to nozzle by a circulating pump. A control valve provided controls the pressure at the jet and hence the flow rate and velocity of the jet. Two different types of vanes, flat and hemispherical, are provided, giving the jet deflection of 90° and 180° respectively. The vanes can be interchangeably fixed to the rod. By adjusting the sliding weight, rod is balanced when the jet is striking the vane. By taking the moment about the fulcrum, impact force on the vane can be calculated. Nozzles of diameter 6 mm and 8 mm are provided.
  4. 4. Procedure: 1. Fix the Flat Vane to the fixing rod. Fix the nozzle (diameter, 10mm) 1n Perspex box at center by opening the window provided on the right side of the box. Close the top and side windows. 2. Adjust the balance weight marked ‘B’ (left hand side) by using thumbwheel knob provided, so that vane fixing rod is in horizontal position and the pointers are matching. Lock the balance weight. 3. Add sliding weight (0.6 kg) at L=30 cm of fixing rod. Tighten the sliding weight. 4. Fully men the bypass valve. 5. Start the pump. Wait under water is pumped into the sump tank. 6. Slowly close bypass valve. The water jet will strike the vane. 7. Vane fixing rod disturbed. Try to balance the fixing rod horizontally to red line by adjusting water-jet impact thru open- close the bypass valve. 8. Wait until the condition is stable. 9. Close the discharge valve of measuring tank Turn the swiveling joint pipe towards the measuring tank. So that water collects in the measuring tank, start stop-watch At 0 liter level and Measure time required for 10 lit. Record all our data 1n Table Observation (Reading). 10. Repeat the procedure 1 to 9 using Hemispherical Vane with 10 mm nozzle. Record Your data in table reading. 11. End of ex experiment.
  5. 5. Apparatus: - Fig 11.1 shows the arrangement, in which water supplied from the Hydraulic Bench is fed to a vertical pipe terminating in a tapered nozzle. This produces a jet of water which impinges on a vane, in the form of a flat plate or a hemispherical cup. The nozzle and vane are contained within a transparent cylinder, and at the base of the cylinder there is an outlet from which the flow is directed to the measuring tank of the bench. As indicated in Fig 11.1, the vane is supported by a lever which carries a jockey weight, and which is restrained by a light spring. The lever may be set to a balanced position (as indicated by a tally supported from it) by placing the jockey weight at its zero position, and then adjusting the knurled nut above the spring. Any force generated by impact of the jet on the vane may now be measured by moving the jockey weight along the lever until the tally shows that it has been restored to its original balanced position.
  6. 6. Calculation: - A=0.000079 m2 volume=10L→0.01m3 ρ=1000kg/m3 g=9.81m/s2 m=0.6kg No.1/ t=15.67s L=17mm Q= 𝑊𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑉𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑚𝑒 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 → 0.01 15.67 = 0.000638 m3 /s V= 𝑸 𝑨 → 0.000638 0.000079 = 8.078001 m/s2 Fexp= 𝒎×𝑳 𝟏𝟓𝟎 → 𝟎.𝟔×𝟏𝟕 𝟏𝟓𝟎 = 0.068kg FHV= 𝝆𝑨𝑽 𝟐 𝒈 → 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟎×𝟎.𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟕𝟗×𝟖.𝟎𝟕𝟖𝟎𝟎𝟏 𝟐 𝟗.𝟖𝟏 =1.050983515 kg % Error= ( 𝑭 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒄−𝑭 𝒆𝒙𝒑 𝑭 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒄 ) × 𝟏𝟎𝟎→( 𝟏.𝟎𝟓𝟎𝟗𝟖𝟑𝟓𝟏𝟓−𝟎.𝟔𝟖 𝟏.𝟎𝟓𝟎𝟗𝟖𝟑𝟓𝟏𝟓 ) × 𝟏𝟎𝟎 = %93.52987 No.2/ t=14.4s L=28mm Q= 𝑊𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑉𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑚𝑒 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 → 0.01 14.06 = 0.000694 m3 /s V= 𝑸 𝑨 → 0.000694 0.000079 = 8.790436 m/s2 Fexp= 𝒎×𝑳 𝟏𝟓𝟎 → 𝟎.𝟔×𝟐𝟖 𝟏𝟓𝟎 =0.112 kg FHV= 𝝆𝑨𝑽 𝟐 𝒈 → 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟎×𝟎.𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟕𝟗×𝟖.𝟕𝟗𝟎𝟒𝟑𝟔 𝟐 𝟗.𝟖𝟏 = 1.244540153 kg % Error=( 𝑭 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒄−𝑭 𝒆𝒙𝒑 𝑭 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒄 ) × 𝟏𝟎𝟎→( 𝟏.𝟐𝟒𝟒𝟓𝟒𝟎𝟏𝟓𝟑 −𝟎.𝟏𝟏𝟐 𝟏.𝟐𝟒𝟒𝟓𝟒𝟎𝟏𝟓𝟑 ) × 𝟏𝟎𝟎 = %91.00069 No.3/ t=13.53s L=40mm Q= 𝑊𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑉𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑚𝑒 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 → 0.01 13.52 = 0.000739 m3 /s V= 𝑸 𝑨 → 0.000739 0.000079 = 9.362595 m/s2 Fexp= 𝒎×𝑳 𝟏𝟓𝟎 → 𝟎.𝟔×𝟒𝟎 𝟏𝟓𝟎 = 0.16 kg FHV= 𝝆𝑨𝑽 𝟐 𝒈 → 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟎×𝟎.𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟕𝟗×𝟗.𝟑𝟔𝟐𝟓𝟗𝟓 𝟐 𝟗.𝟖𝟏 = 1.409737667 kg % Error=( 𝑭 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒄−𝑭 𝒆𝒙𝒑 𝑭 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒄 ) × 𝟏𝟎𝟎→( 𝟏.𝟒𝟎𝟗𝟕𝟑𝟕𝟔𝟔𝟕 −𝟎.𝟏𝟔 𝟏.𝟒𝟎𝟗𝟕𝟑𝟕𝟔𝟔𝟕 ) × 𝟏𝟎𝟎 = %88.65037
  7. 7. Table of Calculating: No. Nozzle Diameter (mm) Cross Sectional Area (m2) Discharge Flow rate, Q (m3/sec) Velocity Of Jet, V (m/sec) Experimental Force, Fexp (kg) Practical Force, Fprac (kg) % error 1 10 0.000079 0.000638 8.078001 0.068 1.050983515 93.52987 2 10 0.000079 0.000694 8.790436 0.112 1.244540153 91.00069 3 10 0.000079 0.000739 9.355675 0.16 1.409737667 88.65037 Discussion: - 1. Q/ briefly summarize the key results of each experiment. A/ by increasing a distance of sliding weight, the time and flow rate increases too. And higher water jet Velocity will produce a higher force exerted onto the target vane. The amount of weight can be supported indicate the force produced on the vane but the more forces are needed to lift the slide weight. 2.Q/ Explain the significance of your findings. A/we need Cross Sectional Area and discharge to calculate velocity of jet .because we find by using velocity and density and gravity and area. 3. Explain any unusual difficulties or problems which may have led to poor results. A/ there are many reasons and source of errors such as recording the reading on the scale corresponding to the groove on the jockey weight, starting timer and adding weights when beam moves to horizontal and stopping timer when beam moves to horizontal again.
  8. 8. 4. Q/Offer suggestions for how the experimental procedure or design could be improved. A/I admire in the installation of this apparatus, it’s crucial to make sure the placement of the nozzle head is at the center under the vane. The displacement of it causing a loss in water velocity due to splashing by the rebound water. If the vane and the nozzle shaft are placed in series and centered, there will be no water rebound as jet water exerted will be deflected to flow along the surface to the surrounding shield when it hits the target vane. Due to this displacement also, it will cause an uneven force impact on the target vane hence decreasing the reaction force produced on the vane. 5. Q/Compare your experimental values with theoretical values given. A/there's a difference between theoretical and experimental values ,it's just because we didn't record the readings hence some reasons as I mentioned in previous answers. Reference: Teacher's lecture paper sheet www.scribd.com

