CURRICULUM VITAE Shahbaz Hussain Electrical Technician Mobile no: 0590947075 Career Objective To obtain a challenging posi...
Duties & Responsibilities:  Remarkable ability in the installation & Erection of electrical equipment  Raising RF! For I...
Computer Knowledge: Operating Knowledge of Windows Operating systems. Expert level knowledge of MS Office. Linguistic Prof...
  1. 1. CURRICULUM VITAE Shahbaz Hussain Electrical Technician Mobile no: 0590947075 Career Objective To obtain a challenging position, that provides me opportunities to exploit my knowledge & experience, and extensive development skills to the extreme levels of my ability and to continually upgrade myself to the highest levels of expertise enabling the organization to achieve its target and growth. Industrial experience Some of the major plants which I have handled are given below. 1) SATORP PLANTS AL JUBAIL Electrical Technician Company Der Petro operation and maintenance Co 2) SADRA PROJECT AL JUBAIL Electrical Technician Company KHALID S AL SHAHRANI 3) SEPCHEM EXTENSION PROJECT Electrical Technician Company Olayan DesconIndustrial Company 4) WASIT GAS PLANT (SAUDI ARAMCO) KSA Electrical Technician Company MIA Arabia Co. Ltd 5) GAS PLANT (SABIC) KSA Electrical Technician company Gas Arabian Co, Ltd 6) Qraiya power plant Electrical Technician company Bemco Saudi Arabia Co, Ltd 7) MCH (Saudi Aramco ) project Electrical technician company ETE Co, Ltd
  2. 2. Duties & Responsibilities:  Remarkable ability in the installation & Erection of electrical equipment  Raising RF! For Inspection and Solve the Comments asfor Discuss with QC  Modify the drawing as an actual condition and Make it as built for Approval to the Client.  Cable Testing Continuity IR Test.  Carried out under the permit to work (PTW) system in Offshore Oil & Gas industry.  Knowledge of HSE and safety precaution for working in hazardous area.  Installation of Grounding Gird and Arrange Raisers for Earthling Systems.  Grounding of the equipment as drawing and Specification.  Arrange the materials as for site requirements and demands the materials asfor site condition.  Worked on Electrical Fire Alarm Erection (MCP) Manual Call Point, Beacon JBs for  Electrical Fire System.  Erection of main Junction Box splicing junction box Ground & Elevated Area asfor drawing Specification Location.  Cable Pulling, & Installation of Conduit.  Lying of Power Cables different type like Armor & non Armor in different Sizes, Gland & Termination.  Installation of Lighting system Different type like normal light Emergence , flood light & other lights JBs installation and cable pulling glanding termination.  Installation of Circuits for Low Current, Low Voltage & Medium Voltage Systems  Lightning Protection System  Installation of direct buried cable trench, cable pulling, tagging & backfilling.  Termination of PC, IC & CC cables continuity & insulation testing and reporting.  Perform installation of LOCAL CONTROL PANEL (LCP’s) & CONTROL PANEL (CP’s).  Installation of Low voltage panel boards,fire alarm panel & switch boards.  Perform ground resistance testing for ELECTRICAL and noted the values according to the standards.  Installation of Fire alarm panel installation &fire alarm devices.  Concealed & Exposed Installation  IFC drawings, Shop drawings & as built drawings  Coordination with contractors & sub-contractors  Rectification of punch list items  LV AC distribution system, Panel boards, Cable trays & Turnings,  Low Tension cable routing, laying & termination
  3. 3. Computer Knowledge: Operating Knowledge of Windows Operating systems. Expert level knowledge of MS Office. Linguistic Proficiency: English, Urdu. Can read write and speak Personal Profile: Name : Shahbaz Hussain Date of Birth : 19-12-1980. Nationality : Pakistani Iqama Number : 2262420710 Driving license : holding Saudi driving license

