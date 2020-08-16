Successfully reported this slideshow.
8.2- Describing Sound Waves Sir. Muhammad Abdul Mageid Cambridge VIII Physics – CHAPTER 8
  8.2- Describing Sound Waves Sir. Muhammad Abdul Mageid Cambridge VIII Physics – CHAPTER 8
  Describing Sound Waves
  Frequency and Pitch  Frequency : is the number of vibrations produced each second  Frequency is measured in a unit called Hertz [Hz]  1 KHz= 1000 Hz  As the Frequency of sound increases the pitch we hear increases
  Loudness and Amplitude  The Amplitude of a sound wave is a measure of how much energy it carries  High amplitude sounds are louder than lower amplitude sounds  The high amplitude sounds are produced by larger vibrations and carry more energy
  Musical instruments Q- Place each of the following musical instruments into one of three groups –hit ,plucked and blown- depending on the way in which they produce sound 5- Cello plucked

