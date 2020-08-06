Successfully reported this slideshow.
BECOMING A LEARNING SUPPORT EDUCATOR
THIS PRESENTATION WILL BE FOCUSING ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
INTRODUCTION • South African teachers are daily faced with challenges within the diverse classroom context. • Researchers ...
WHAT IS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE? ◦ According to Kithonga and Mbogo (2018), “domestic violence is the wilful intimidation, physic...
WHAT IS THE IMPACT OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ON A LEARNER? •Domestic violence can impact on the learner’s academic performance,...
EXAMPLE OF THE IMPACT ◦ For Example: A learner experiencing domestic abuse in the household will be affected greatly by th...
WHAT ARE THE EFFECTS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE? ◦ When the learner experiences domestic violence it is most of the time visible...
WHAT ARE THE EFFECTS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE? ◦ •Children’s exposure to domestic violence has a considerable potential to be ...
WHAT ARE THE EFFECTS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE? •For Example: An impact to a learner’s self-esteem as a resultant from domestic...
HOW CAN A LEARNER FROM AN ABUSIVE FAMILY BE SUPPORTED BY THE TEACHER? ◦ •Firstly, it takes an observant teacher or learner...
HOW CAN A LEARNER FROM AN ABUSIVE FAMILY BE SUPPORTED BY THE TEACHER?◦ •Create a safe environment for the learner to parti...
CONCLUSION • Considering the various implications related to domestic violence, educators and support teams essentially ne...
PRESENTATION CREATED BY: • 1. KUBONI NP 201815147 2. Lefhuleni N 201603755 3. MALAZA SM 217000858 4. MARUATONA RJ 21800090...
