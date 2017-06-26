Alloysius attah

 1. King Baudouin Foundation - African Development Prize, by Hervé L 2. BetaGroup asbl by Julie Cruyt 1. « Africa & Belgiu...
FARMERLI NE CONNECTING FARMERS AND BUSINESSES TO MARKETS, INFORMATION, AND FINANCIAL SERVICES WITH MOBILE TECHNOLOGY ALLOY...
Yet smallholders lack access to information, inputs, and resources to increase productivity. To feed the world, we must in...
Companies and customers alike are placing increasing value on quality and traceability.Yet a lack of transparency along th...
Our mission is to transform millions of smallholder farmers into successful entrepreneurs by connecting them to markets, i...
WHAT FARMERLINE OFFERS simple, user- friendly voice and SMS messaging for farmers our tech digitizes: farmer profiling far...
WHO BENEFITS FROM FARMERLINE Increase productivity, access to information + financial services, linkages to supply data-dr...
OUR PARTNERS
HOW WE MAKE OUR PARTNERS SUCCESSFUL We can integrate data solutions across the value chain DEPLOYMENT Leverage our network...
MERGDATA: THE FARMER COMMUNICATIONS PLATFORM Farmerline’s MERGDATA platform provides customizable content messaging 01 Ava...
FARMER PROFILING FIELD MONITORING FARM MAPPING FARM MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION AUDIT TRACEABLE SUPPLY CHAIN Yield Data Crop ...
GENERATE DATA ANALYTICS + VISUALIZATIO N • Track survey and campaign results. • Receive instant feedback to address ineffi...
TEA M
IMPAC TFarmerline has reached 200,000 farmers in 9 African countries including Ghana, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Nigeria, Mal...
AWARDS + PRESS
Thank youPlease contact us with any questions farmerline.co // @farmerline
FarmerLine (Ghana)

  1. 1.  1. King Baudouin Foundation - African Development Prize, by Hervé L 2. BetaGroup asbl by Julie Cruyt 1. « Africa & Belgium : sharing common challenges?» By Khadijat Abd « How mature is the African Market & what are the opportunities? » Tonee Ndungu 1. Startups’ pitches - Kytabu (Kenya), Tonee Ndungu - BarefootLaw (Uganda), Gerald Abila - FarmerLine (Ghana),Alloysius Attah - eWala.co (Belgium), Stephane Ugeux - Be You & Shop (Belgium), Umba Junior Tandu Live Tweets Networking drinks BetaGroup @BetaGroup Betagroup@KB_PrizeKing Baudouin Foundation
  2. 2. FARMERLI NE CONNECTING FARMERS AND BUSINESSES TO MARKETS, INFORMATION, AND FINANCIAL SERVICES WITH MOBILE TECHNOLOGY ALLOYSIUS ATTAH, CO-FOUNDER + CEO, FARMERLINE // JUNE 2017
  3. 3. Yet smallholders lack access to information, inputs, and resources to increase productivity. To feed the world, we must increase food production by 70% before 2050. Smallholder farmers provide up to 80% of the food supply to sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. The future of agriculture lies with smallholder farmers.
  4. 4. Companies and customers alike are placing increasing value on quality and traceability.Yet a lack of transparency along the supply chain remains a major challenge.
  5. 5. Our mission is to transform millions of smallholder farmers into successful entrepreneurs by connecting them to markets, information, and
  6. 6. WHAT FARMERLINE OFFERS simple, user- friendly voice and SMS messaging for farmers our tech digitizes: farmer profiling farm mapping + mgmt certification traceability we provide farmer and client training, and support distribution of livelihood products + services COMMUNICATIO N DATA COLLECTION TRAINING + NETWORK
  7. 7. WHO BENEFITS FROM FARMERLINE Increase productivity, access to information + financial services, linkages to supply data-driven farm management; improved distribution of inputs, products + services; linkages to smallholders distribution of products + services that enhance livelihoods and increase global food SMALLHOLDERS AGRIBUSINESSES BUSINESSES,DEV ORS + GOVTS
  8. 8. OUR PARTNERS
  9. 9. HOW WE MAKE OUR PARTNERS SUCCESSFUL We can integrate data solutions across the value chain DEPLOYMENT Leverage our network to distribute productivity- enhancing products DISTRIBUTION We can integrate data solutions across the value chain ACCESS TO MARKETS Customized services to meet farmer needs + increase yield INCREASED PRODUCTIVITY Access impact of your programs on yield, cost + sustainability METRICS FOR IMPACT
  10. 10. MERGDATA: THE FARMER COMMUNICATIONS PLATFORM Farmerline’s MERGDATA platform provides customizable content messaging 01 Available on simple feature phones 02 In SMS, Voice, USSD, and smartphone tech 03 In any language WEATHER FORECASTS MARKET PRICES GOOD AGRICULTURA L PRACTICES
  11. 11. FARMER PROFILING FIELD MONITORING FARM MAPPING FARM MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION AUDIT TRACEABLE SUPPLY CHAIN Yield Data Crop Type Biodata/Family Size Farm Size Farm Area Soil Type UTZ Fairtrade Rainforest Alliance Agent Activity Farmer Activity Field Interactions Farm Inputs Data Coordination Upstream Traceability Unique Farmer IDs Supply Chain Insights COLLECT CRITICAL DATA ALONG THE CHAIN
  12. 12. GENERATE DATA ANALYTICS + VISUALIZATIO N • Track survey and campaign results. • Receive instant feedback to address inefficiencies immediately. • Package data in simple, user- friendly reports. • Use analytics to get actionable insights We make monitoring and evaluation easy and accessible. FARMERLINE: BIG DATA
  13. 13. TEA M
  14. 14. IMPAC TFarmerline has reached 200,000 farmers in 9 African countries including Ghana, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Nigeria, Malawi, Kenya, Uganda, Benin, and Cote d’Ivoire.
  15. 15. AWARDS + PRESS
  16. 16. Thank youPlease contact us with any questions farmerline.co // @farmerline

