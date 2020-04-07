Assignment (living)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONTENT PAGE EANTHROPOMETRICS AND ERGONOMICS STUDY 1.1 INTRODUCTION 3 1.2 HISTORY 4-5 1.3ERGONOMICS AT HOME 6 1.4 FOCUS OF...
ERGONOMICS THE TERM ERGONOMICS WAS COINED FROM THE GREEK WORDS ERGON (MEANING "WORK") AND NOMOS (MEANING "RULES).SO THE LI...
HISTORY The fact that the word ergonomics was coined by a Polish scholar, Wojciech Jastrzębowski, in 1857 became widely kn...
Another course of development of ergonomics is the research of human errors that has been pursued mainly in the US since t...
Ergonomics At Home Why is it important? The opportunity we have in our home that we do not always have in our work area is...
FOCUS OF ERGONOMICS • Work in Neutral Posture. • Keep everything in reach. • Reduce excessive force. • Work in proper heig...
As a master of the arts, sciences, and everything in between, Leonardo da Vinci is often referred to as a “Renaissance man...
The Vitruvian Man is based on De Architectura, a building guide written by Roman architect and engineer Vitruvius between ...
PALM=4 FINGERS 4PALM= FOOT 1 PACE=4 CUBIT 6 PALM=1CUBIT 10
MODULOR BY “LE CORBUSIER” In Le Corbusier's buildings and art a recurrent silhouette appears: the Modulor Man. It's a styl...
The mystical virtues to the system Le Corbusier developed the Modulor in 1943, and the first volume of his study of it was...
HUMAN PROPORTION 13
DIMENSION OF CHILDERN 14
DIMENSION OF MEN 15
LIVING ROOM INTRODUCTION In Western architecture, a living room, also called a lounge room, lounge or sitting room, is a r...
A typical Western living room may contain furnishings such as a sofa, chairs, occasional tables, coffee tables, bookshelve...
FURNITURE Typical furniture groups in the living room are as follows. • Primary conversation group: chairs & sofa normally...
GENERAL INFORMATION • 2’10” - Space for general circulation • 2’0” - Limited circulation between wall & the others. • 2’0”...
GENERALLY APPLICABLE • Single passage (Not a traffic lane) between two objects (sofa & coffee table) – 1’6” • Single passa...
23 SOME FLOOR PLAN
  2. 2. CONTENT PAGE EANTHROPOMETRICS AND ERGONOMICS STUDY 1.1 INTRODUCTION 3 1.2 HISTORY 4-5 1.3ERGONOMICS AT HOME 6 1.4 FOCUS OF ERGONOMICS 7 1.5 IMPORTANCE 7 1.6 VITRUVIAN MAN BY “LEONARDO DA VINCI “ 8-10 1.7 MODULOR BY “LE CORBUSIER” 11-12 1.8 HUMAN PROPORTION 13 1.9 DIMENSION OF CHILDERN 14 1.10 DIMENSION OF MEN 15 2. LIVING ROOM 2.1 INTRODUCTION 16-17 2.2 FURNITURE 18 2.3 GENERAL INFORMATION 19 2.4 GENERALLY APPLICABLE 20-22 2.5 SOME FLOOR PLAN 23 2
  3. 3. ERGONOMICS THE TERM ERGONOMICS WAS COINED FROM THE GREEK WORDS ERGON (MEANING "WORK") AND NOMOS (MEANING "RULES).SO THE LITERAL MEANING IS "THE RULES OF WORK," ERGONOMICS IS THE SCIENCE OF FITTING THE WORK-PLACE CONDITIONS AND JOB DEMANDS TO THE CAPABILITIES OF THE WORKING POPULATION. ACCORDING TO INTERNATIONAL LABOR ORGANIZATION, ERGONOMICS IS THE APPLICATION OF THE HUMAN BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES IN CONJUNCTION WITH ENGINEERING SCIENCES TO THE WORKER AND HIS WORKING ENVIRONMENT, SO AS TO OBTAIN MAXIMUM SATISFACTION FOR THE WORKER AND AT THE SAME TIME ENHANCE PRODUCTIVITY. THE GOAL OF ERGONOMICS IS TO MAKE THE WORK PLACE MORE COMFORTABLE AND TO IMPROVE BOTH HEALTH AND PRODUCTIVITY. TO MEET THESE GOALS, THE CAPABILITIES AND LIMITATIONS OF WORKERS AND THEIR TOOLS, EQUIPMENT AND FURNITURE ARE CONSIDERED IN CONJUNCTION WITH HOW THEY RELATE TO PARTICULAR TASKS. MOST PEOPLE HAVE HEARD OF ERGONOMICS AND THINK IT IS SOMETHING TO DO WITH SEATING OR WITH THE DESIGN OF CAR CONTROLS AND INSTRUMENTS. IT IS...BUT IT IS MUCH MORE! ERGONOMICS IS THE APPLICATION OF SCIENTIFIC INFORMATION CONCERNING HUMANS TO THE DESIGN OF OBJECTS, SYSTEMS AND ENVIRONMENT FOR HUMAN USE. ERGONOMICS COMES INTO EVERYTHING WHICH INVOLVES PEOPLE. WORK SYSTEMS, SPORTS AND LEISURE, HEALTH AND SAFETY SHOULD ALL EMBODY ERGONOMICS ANTHROPOMETRICS Anthropometrics is the study of the human body measurements and its movement. The study of the human body and its movement, often involving research into measurements relating to people. It also involves collecting statistics or measurements relevant to the human body, called anthropometric data. 3 INTRODUCTION
  4. 4. HISTORY The fact that the word ergonomics was coined by a Polish scholar, Wojciech Jastrzębowski, in 1857 became widely known when his book in Polish was reprinted with English translation in 1997. The year 1857 falls in the fourth year of the Ansei period in Japan, which was the time just after the arrival of Perry and his black ships. Association between “labor” and “health”, in other words, the kinds of “health problems” caused by “working” was often reported even in the age of ancient Egypt and the Greek and Roman period. It is in “De morbis artificum diatriba,” a classic by Bernardino Ramazzini (1633-1714), an Italian physician, that the relationship between working conditions and pathology was first systematized from an occupational health perspective. In this book, not only respiratory disorders such as asthma and tuberculosis caused by fine particles but effects of awkward working postures on workers’ bodies were referred to as diseases observed among metal mining workers. It can be said that the age of industrialization, promoted by the Industrial Revolution that started in the 18th century, demanded clarification of the relationship between labor and health. However, the development of preventive measures based on an ergonomic perspective and ergonomic methods and approaches, such as the measurement of occupational fatigue and the establishment of principles in scientific management of labor, had to wait until the beginning of the 20th century. In 1919 “The Science of Labour and Its Organization” by Józefa Joteyko, a Polish scientist, was published in English, in which measurement of occupational fatigue and principles in scientific management of labor were discussed in detail. Wojciech Jastrzębowski 4
  5. 5. Another course of development of ergonomics is the research of human errors that has been pursued mainly in the US since the end of World War II. In those days accidents involving airplanes, such as one in which an aircraft of the US air force crashed into the Rocky mountains, occurred so often that the investigation team composed of specialists in psychology and aeronautical engineering probed into the cause. The conclusion was that pilots had misread the altimeter due to the bad design of its interface. Human cognitive characteristics taken into consideration, the altimeter for aircrafts was then designed to have an easy-to-read, single pointer. This is how the science of human factors has developed in the context of applied psychology. Now this scientific field is not only providing safe and comfortable designs, such as ones to prevent human errors and those found in simple and easy-to-use products for walk-up-and-use as well as consumer equipment, but is also expanding its target area to medicine, welfare, aviation, traffic systems and public facilities. 5
  6. 6. Ergonomics At Home Why is it important? The opportunity we have in our home that we do not always have in our work area is the ability to create a user-friendly environment. As each room in the house serves a specific function we need to come up with ideas on how we can set up the room to best suit our needs so there is more efficiency and less stress in the activities of the house. The Living Room The next room we enter is the living room. This is the room in which we usually do most of our relaxing in the form of reading, socializing or watching TV. These activities require ergonomically designed couches, recliners and chairs. Watching television is best done from an easy chair or recliner. Directional light should be used while reading that will only illuminate a specific target area. The Kitchen The kitchen is where we store, cook and prepare food. It is most practical to use a refrigerator that has a freezer on the bottom with the most commonly used foods on the top or shelf that has the easiest access. Most people have refrigerators that are set up in such a way that they are forced to bend over at the waist to access the much frequently used foods. The most commonly used utensils should be within easy reach. Special kitchen tool designs make chores easier as in opening jars. Professional cooks like professional wood workers know the importance of using only sharp knives. When used skillfully, it is more dangerous to use a dull knife than a sharp one. Using a utensil that is not suited for the task (improvising) is a sure invitation to an accident. The Bathroom This is where most accidents in the house occur, usually from slipping. Bath and floor mats that provide good traction are essential for the purpose of preventing slips and falls. Hand bars are also crucial to prevent falls. Common flaws in bathroom design are low bathroom sinks and showerheads. These will tend precipitate low back and neck injuries respectively. All faucets in the house should be fitted with a user-friendly variety in which low force is necessary to turn the water on and off. Turning knobs that are poorly designed can put unnatural stress on the wrists thereby causing injury to wrist tendons. 6
  7. 7. FOCUS OF ERGONOMICS • Work in Neutral Posture. • Keep everything in reach. • Reduce excessive force. • Work in proper height. • Provide Clearance. IMPORTANCE 1. Increased savings • Fewer injuries • More productive and sustainable employees • Fewer workers’ compensation claims – The average direct cost of a workers compensation claim for an MSD is $14,120 (Oregon OSHA 2007) – The indirect costs involved bring the total average claim cost to well over $32,000 2. Fewer employees experiencing pain • Implementing ergonomic improvements can reduce the risk factors that lead to discomfort. 3. Increased productivity • Ergonomic improvements can reduce the primary risk factors for MSDs, so workers are more efficient, productive, and have greater job satisfaction. 4. Increased morale • Attention to ergonomics can make employees feel valued because they know their employer is making their workplace safer. 5. Reduced absenteeism • Ergonomics leads to healthy and pain-free workers who are more likely to be engaged and productive. WORKER ENVIRONMENT OR WORKPLAE JOB ERGONOMICS 7
  8. 8. As a master of the arts, sciences, and everything in between, Leonardo da Vinci is often referred to as a “Renaissance man.” While the polymath is perhaps most well known for his Mona Lisa masterpiece, it is his scientific sketches that impressively illustrate the encyclopedic knowledge and eclectic interests that have come to define him. The Vitruvian Man, a late 15th-century drawing, is a prime example of such work. Intended to explore the idea of proportion, the piece is part work of art and part mathematical diagram, conveying the Old Master‘s belief that “everything connects to everything else.” Leonardo drew the Vitruvian Man, known also as “The proportions of the human body according to Vitruvius,” in 1492. Rendered in pen, ink, and metalpoint on paper, the piece depicts an idealized nude male standing within a square and a circle. Ingeniously, Leonardo chose to depict the man with four legs and four arms, allowing him to strike 16 poses simultaneously. VITRUVIAN MAN BY “LEONARDO DA VINCI “ 8
  9. 9. The Vitruvian Man is based on De Architectura, a building guide written by Roman architect and engineer Vitruvius between 30 and 15 BC. While it is focused on architecture, the treatise also explores the human body—namely, the geometry of “perfect” proportions—which appealed to Leonardo’s interest in anatomy and inspired his drawing Since 1822, the Vitruvian Man has been a part of the permanent collection of the Gallerie dell’Accademia in Venice, Italy. As it’s too fragile to be on display, the piece is rarely exhibited. However, even while concealed, the drawing remains a key part of their collection and, ultimately, one of the most important works of the Italian Renaissance. 9
  10. 10. PALM=4 FINGERS 4PALM= FOOT 1 PACE=4 CUBIT 6 PALM=1CUBIT 10
  11. 11. MODULOR BY “LE CORBUSIER” In Le Corbusier's buildings and art a recurrent silhouette appears: the Modulor Man. It's a stylised human figure, standing proudly and square- shouldered, sometimes with one arm raised the mascot of Le Corbusier's system for re-ordering the universe. The Modulor was meant as a universal system of proportions. The ambition was vast: it was devised to reconcile maths, the human form, architecture and beauty into a single system. Fibonacci and English crime noves This system could then be used to provide the measurements for all aspects of design from door handles to cities, and Corbusier believed that it could be further applied to industry and mechanics. The fundamental "module" of the Modulor is a six-foot man, allegedly based on the usual height of the detectives in the English crime novels Corbusier enjoyed. This Modulor Man is segmented according the "golden section", a ratio of approximately 1.61; so the ratio of the total height of the figure to the height to the figure's navel is 1.61. These proportions can be scaled up or down to infinity using a Fibonacci progression. In devising this system, Corbusier was joining a 2000-year-old hunt for the mathematical architecture of the universe, a search that had obsessed Pythagoras, Vitruvius and Leonardo Da Vinci. 11
  12. 12. The mystical virtues to the system Le Corbusier developed the Modulor in 1943, and the first volume of his study of it was published in 1950. From the Unité d'Habitation in Marseilles (completed 1952) onwards, Corbusier applied the Modulor to his buildings, including the government complexes he built in Chandigarh, India, and his rural retreat, Le Cabanon. It won widespread praise, and was used by architects and designers including Georges Candilis and Jean Prouve; no less a figure than Albert Einstein said: "It's a tool that makes the good easy and the bad difficult." But it was not widely adopted, perhaps because Corbusier wanted to patent the system and earn royalties from buildings built using it. However, the fact that Corbusier showed Modulor to Einstein betrays how proud he was of his creation. He became transfixed, attributing mystical virtues to the system and seeing it as part of the fundamental architecture of the universe itself. The quixotic search for a key that can unlock the secrets of architecture obsessed him, as it has others through the ages. The quest continues: architectural historian Charles Jencks, who has written extensively on Le Corbusier, identifies Peter Eisenman and Cecil Balmond as the inheritors of the spirit that drove the creation of the Modulor. The Modulor was, however, as arbitrary as any human measurement: its six-foot basis was plucked out of the air, there was no reason the Modulor Man couldn't be five foot ten or six foot two. As is often said, a six-foot rule is hardly fair to women and children. Also, Corbusier's own application of it was somewhat haphazard. Jencks points out that the children's bedrooms in the Unité are six feet by 23 feet, not exactly an elegant proportion Human form at the centre of design It goes without saying that things that are in proportion to one another are naturally more pleasing to the eye. But what's really important is that the Modulor puts the human form back at the centre of design. In the present architectural climate of post-modern free-for-all, driven by computer processors and buoyed by parametric ideology, biomorphism runs riot, but human proportions are out of the picture. Maybe this is the result of an understandable discomfort with the idealisation of the human body. But we should overcome that discomfort to obtain the magical comfort of inhabiting spaces that we know were designed with our forms in mind 12
  13. 13. HUMAN PROPORTION 13
  14. 14. DIMENSION OF CHILDERN 14
  15. 15. DIMENSION OF MEN 15
  16. 16. LIVING ROOM INTRODUCTION In Western architecture, a living room, also called a lounge room, lounge or sitting room, is a room in a residential house or apartment for relaxing and socializing. Such a room is sometimes called a front room when it is near the main entrance at the front of the house. In large formal homes, a sitting room is often a small private living area adjacent to a bedroom, such as the Queen's Sitting Room and the Lincoln Sitting Room of the White House. The term living room was coined in the late 19th or early 20th century. I n homes that lack a parlor or drawing room, the living room may also function as a reception room for guests.Objects in living rooms may be used "to instigate and mediate contemplation about significant others, as well as to regulate the amount of intimacy desired with guests. 16
  17. 17. A typical Western living room may contain furnishings such as a sofa, chairs, occasional tables, coffee tables, bookshelves, electric lamps, rugs, or other furniture. Traditionally, a sitting room in the United Kingdom and New Zealand has a fireplace, dating from when this was necessary for heating. In a Japanese sitting room, called a washitsu, the floor is covered with tatami, sectioned mats, on which people can sit comfortably. Until the late 19th century, the front parlor was the room in the house used for formal social events, including where the recently deceased were laid out before their funeral. The term "living room" is found initially in the decorating literature of the 1890s, where a living room is understood to be a reflection of the personality of the designer, rather than the Victorian conventions of the day.[ 17
  18. 18. FURNITURE Typical furniture groups in the living room are as follows. • Primary conversation group: chairs & sofa normally grouped around the fireplace, Television or View. • Secondary conversation group: chairs and love seat at end of room or in corner. • Reading group or groups: Chair, ottoman, lamp, table • Writing or study group: desk, lamp, one or two chairs, bookcases. • Music group: Piano, bench, storage space. • Game group: Game table & four chairs. • Television group: Television set and seating for several people. 18
  19. 19. GENERAL INFORMATION • 2’10” - Space for general circulation • 2’0” - Limited circulation between wall & the others. • 2’0” – Between table and other furniture. • Grouping seats for social interaction should be in a range of 8’8”-10’10” diameter. • Furniture clearance • 9’10” - Recommended Dimension for seating & end table. • 2’6” – Seating width. • 4’6” – Dimensions for a person’s sitting in a seating. 19
  20. 20. GENERALLY APPLICABLE • Single passage (Not a traffic lane) between two objects (sofa & coffee table) – 1’6” • Single passage (Not a traffic table) between tall objects (hip height or over) – 2’0” to 2’6” • General traffic lane – 3’4” • Seating areas confined ( for instance, between a desk and a wall) – 3’ so that one person can pass back on occupied chair. • 60” between facing seating • 24” where circulation occurs between furniture. • 30” for use of desk. • 36” for main traffic. • 60” between TV set and seating. 20
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. 22
  23. 23. 23 SOME FLOOR PLAN
  24. 24. Thank you! 24

