Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ANTHROPOMETRIC AND ERGONOMICS STUDY ANTHROPOMETRY Anthropometry (from Greek ‘anthropos’ means ‘human’ and ‘metron’ means ‘...
and its points of concern have been numerous, diverse, and sometimes highly unexpected. ERGONOMICS Human factors and ergon...
data and methods to design to optimize human well-being and overall system performance.’ IMPORTANTCE OF ERGONOMICS  Incre...
 The real beginning of the study of ergonomics during 2nd World War  In the 2nd World War industrial revolution started ...
The Vitruvian Man was created by Leonardo da Vinci around the year 1487. It is accompanied by notes based on the work of t...
years to understand the composition of Leonardo's illustration of Vitruvius' principles. MODULAR MAN The French Architect,...
The Modulor divides the height of the average man in Golden Ratio proportions to produce a scale of measurements as shown....
similarly. A spiral, graphically developed between the red and blue segments, seems to mimic the volume of the human figur...
HANDICAPPED
S
Thank you
Dinning
Dinning
Dinning
Dinning
Dinning
Dinning
Dinning
Dinning
Dinning
Dinning
Dinning
Dinning
Dinning
Dinning
Dinning
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dinning

22 views

Published on

Ergonomics Study

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dinning

  1. 1. ANTHROPOMETRIC AND ERGONOMICS STUDY ANTHROPOMETRY Anthropometry (from Greek ‘anthropos’ means ‘human’ and ‘metron’ means ‘measure’) refers to the measurement of the human individual. An early tool of physical anthropology, it has been used for identification, for the purposes of understanding human physical variation, in paleoanthropology and in various attempts to correlate physical with racial and psychological traits. Anthropometry involves the systematic measurement of the physical properties of the human body, primarily dimensional descriptors of body size and shape. HISTORY OF ANTHROPOMETRY The history of anthropometry includes and spans various concepts, both scientific and pseudoscientific, such as craniometry, paleoanthropology, biological anthropology, phrenology, physiognomy, forensics, criminology, phylogeography, human origins, and cranio-facial description, as well as correlations between various anthropometrics and personal identity, mental typology, personality, cranial vault and brain size, and other factors. At various times in history, applications of anthropometry have ranged vastly—from accurate scientific description and epidemiological analysis to rationales for eugenics and overtly racist social movements—
  2. 2. and its points of concern have been numerous, diverse, and sometimes highly unexpected. ERGONOMICS Human factors and ergonomics (commonly referred to as human factors) is the application of psychological and physiological principles to the (engineering and) design of products, processes, and systems. The goal of human factors is to reduce human error, increase productivity, and enhance safety and comfort with a specific focus on the interaction between the human and the thing of interest. It is not simply changes or amendments to the work environment but encompasses theory, methods, data and principles all applied in the field of ergonomics. The field is a combination of numerous disciplines, such as psychology, sociology, engineering, biomechanics, industrial design, physiology, anthropometry, interaction design, visual design, user experience, and user interface design. In research, human factors employs the scientific method to study human behaviour so that the resultant data may be applied to the four primary goals. In essence, it is the study of designing equipment, devices and processes that fit the human body and its cognitive abilities. The two terms "human factors" and "ergonomics" are essentially synonymous. Human factors is employed to fulfill the goals of occupational health and safety and productivity. The International Ergonomics Association defines ergonomics or human factors as follows: ‘Ergonomics (or human factors) is the scientific discipline concerned with the understanding of interactions among humans and other elements of a system, and the profession that applies theory, principles,
  3. 3. data and methods to design to optimize human well-being and overall system performance.’ IMPORTANTCE OF ERGONOMICS  Increased savings  Fewer injuries  More productive and sustainable employees  Fewer workers’ compensation claims  Fewer employees experiencing pain  Implementing ergonomic improvements can reduce the risk factors that lead to discomfort.  Increased productivity  Ergonomic improvements can reduce the primary risk factors for MSDs, so workers are more efficient, productive, and have greater job satisfaction.  Increased morale  Attention to ergonomics can make employees feel valued because they know their employer is making their workplace safer.  Reduced absenteeism  Ergonomics leads to healthy and pain-free workers who are more likely to be engaged and productive. HISTORY OF ERGONOMICS  1857 by Wojciech Jastrzebowsky  First used during 1st World War
  4. 4.  The real beginning of the study of ergonomics during 2nd World War  In the 2nd World War industrial revolution started  Human and machine connect each other  Experimental Psychologists studied aircraft crushes  Illogical and poor design concept.  This was the beginning of the study of human capabilities and ergonomics. THE VITRUVIAN MAN
  5. 5. The Vitruvian Man was created by Leonardo da Vinci around the year 1487. It is accompanied by notes based on the work of the famed architect, Vitruvius Pollio. The drawing, which is in pen and ink on paper, depicts a male figure in two superimposed positions with his arms and legs apart and simultaneously inscribed in a circle and square. The drawing and text are sometimes called the Canon of Proportions or, less often, Proportions of Man. It is stored in the Gallerie dell'Accademia in Venice, Italy, and, like most works on paper, is displayed only occasionally. The proportinal relationship of the parts reflects universal design. And a "medical" equilibrium of elements ensures a stable structure. These qualities are thus shared equally by God's creation of the human body and the human being's own production of a good building. In the late 1480s, this theme of the artistic microcosm emerged as one of the freat unifying principles of his thought. This architectural applicaiton is not the end of the matter, however; it only represents the beginning of a concepts which had a literally universal application. This image provides the perfect example of Leonardo's keen interest in proportion. In addition, this picture represents a cornerstone of Leonardo's attempts to relate man to nature. Encyclopaedia Britannica online states, "Leonardo envisaged the great picture chart of the human body he had produced through his anatomical drawings and Vitruvian Man as a cosmografia del minor mondo (cosmography of the microcosm). He believed the workings of the human body to be an analogy for the workings of the universe." Leonardo da Vinci's drawing of Vitruvian Man is one of the most popular world icons. There have been countless attempts over the
  6. 6. years to understand the composition of Leonardo's illustration of Vitruvius' principles. MODULAR MAN The French Architect, Le Corbusier devised in the mid-20th century, a system of proportions and measurements he called the Modulor.
  7. 7. The Modulor divides the height of the average man in Golden Ratio proportions to produce a scale of measurements as shown. Taking the initial average used of 1829mm the first division would make the longer of the two parts 1130mm and this corresponds to the height of the navel. It is interesting to note that Leonardo da Vinci also used the human navel, as the centre of his circle, when he constructed the Vitruvian Man as part of his work to devise a scale of measurements based on human proportions. Le Corbusier continued to divide and sub-divide to produce two scales: one with a standing figure (Column A) and one standing with an arm extended upwards (Column B). The two columns are Fibonacci Series and each value on the scale is the sum of the two values preceding it. Proportions based on the Golden Ratio are visually pleasing and so adding human dimensions produces a system with which we design products, furniture and even buildings, which not only look harmonious but also fit the human frame's Anthropometrics. The result is furniture which is a comfortable height for sitting or eating at for example. A matrix can be constructed using all the measurements of the Modulor to create a series of rectangles. Different rectangles taken from it are easily fitted together and/or easily sub-divided into a number of smaller panels. This is because being a Fibonacci Series, each measurement on the scale is the sum of the two before it. A similar matrix can be created using Fibonacci Numbers. The graphic representation of the Modulor, a stylised human figure with one arm raised, stands next to two vertical measurements, a red series based on the figure's navel height (1.08 m in the original version, 1.13 m in the revised version) then segmented according to Phi, and a blue series based on the figure's entire height, double the navel height (2.16 m in the original version, 2.26 m in the revised), segmented
  8. 8. similarly. A spiral, graphically developed between the red and blue segments, seems to mimic the volume of the human figure. HUMAN DIMENSION [MALE & FEMALE]
  9. 9. HANDICAPPED
  10. 10. S
  11. 11. Thank you

×