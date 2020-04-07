Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PREMIER UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF ARCHITECTURE DESIGN STUDIO-III ANTROPOMETRICS & ERGONOMICS TOPIC: ‘BATHROOM’ Submitted by...
PREMIER UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF ARCHITECTURE DESIGN STUDIO-III ANTROPOMETRICS & ERGONOMICS TOPIC: ‘BEDROOM’ Submitted by:...
PREMIER UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF ARCHITECTURE DESIGN STUDIO-III ANTROPOMETRICS & ERGONOMICS TOPIC: ‘STUDY ROOM’ Submitted ...
PREMIER UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF ARCHITECTURE DESIGN STUDIO-III ANTROPOMETRICS & ERGONOMICS TOPIC: ‘LIVING ROOM’ Submitted...
CONTENT:  ANTROPOMETRY  ERGONOMICS  HUMAN DIMENSION  DIMENSION OF DISABLE PERSON  BATHROOM  BATHROOM FOR DISABLE PER...
ANTHROPOMETRY Anthropometry Anthropometry (from Greek Anthropos, 'human', and Metron, 'measure') refers to the measurement...
ERGONOMICS Ergonomics Ergonomics the Greek words ‘ergon’ which means work, and ‘nomos’ which means naturallaws. Ergonomics...
History of Ergonomics In ancient societies Some have stated that human ergonomics began with Australopithecus Prometheus (...
HUMAN DIMENSION DIMENSION OF CHILDREN: Children do not have the same physical proportions as adults, especially during the...
International standard Local standard
International standard Local standard
International standard Local standard
DIMENSION OF DISABLE PEOPLE
BATHROOMS Activities commonly performed in the bathroom include washing of hands, face, and hair, bathing, elimination, an...
SOUND CONTROLL Lack of acoustical privacy is one of the most common complaints with regard to bathrooms. Noise can be redu...
INCREASED COUNTERTOP SPACE Larger lavatories and increased countertop surfaces provide excellent facilities for light laun...
ARRANGEMENT Bathrooms can be classified into four categories:  The conventional threefixture bath;  The larger, compartm...
Guest both: The lavatory, or two-fixture "guest" bath, for living portions of residences may vary in size and appointments...
AT LAVATORY A. Mirror and medicine cabinet. Size is governed by use of shelf or shelf-topped lavatory; mirror should swing...
ACCESSORIES The medicine cabinet should be related in size to the type of bathroom or toilet. For guest baths or toilets, ...
PLAN OF A BATHROOM SECTIONAL ELEVATION
Different fixture height in a bathroom related by human figure on this image:
Some standard plan of a bathroom:
Existing bathroom study:
Plan of existing bathroom Perspective of existing bathroom
Bathroomfor Disable:
THANK YOU
Bathroom
Bathroom
Bathroom
Bathroom
Bathroom
Bathroom
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bathroom

23 views

Published on

Ergonomics Study

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bathroom

  1. 1. PREMIER UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF ARCHITECTURE DESIGN STUDIO-III ANTROPOMETRICS & ERGONOMICS TOPIC: ‘BATHROOM’ Submitted by: 1701311600258 1701311600254
  2. 2. PREMIER UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF ARCHITECTURE DESIGN STUDIO-III ANTROPOMETRICS & ERGONOMICS TOPIC: ‘BEDROOM’ Submitted by: 1701311600250 1701311600257
  3. 3. PREMIER UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF ARCHITECTURE DESIGN STUDIO-III ANTROPOMETRICS & ERGONOMICS TOPIC: ‘STUDY ROOM’ Submitted by: 1701311600249 1701311600262
  4. 4. PREMIER UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF ARCHITECTURE DESIGN STUDIO-III ANTROPOMETRICS & ERGONOMICS TOPIC: ‘LIVING ROOM’ Submitted by: 1701311600248 1701311600253
  5. 5. CONTENT:  ANTROPOMETRY  ERGONOMICS  HUMAN DIMENSION  DIMENSION OF DISABLE PERSON  BATHROOM  BATHROOM FOR DISABLE PERSON
  6. 6. ANTHROPOMETRY Anthropometry Anthropometry (from Greek Anthropos, 'human', and Metron, 'measure') refers to the measurement of the human individual. An early tool of physical anthropology, it has been used for identification, for the purposes ofunderstanding human physical variation, in palaeoanthropology and in various attempts to correlate physical with racial and psychological traits. Anthropometry involves the systematic measurement of the physical properties of the human body, primarily dimensional descriptors of bodysize and shape. Alphonse Bertillon (1853-1914) father of Anthropometry. Physical ergonomics Physical ergonomics is concerned with human anatomy, and some of the anthropo- metric, physiological and bio mechanical characteristics as they relate to physical activity. Physical ergonomic principles have been widely used in the design of both consumer and industrial products. Risk factors such as localized mechanical pressures, force and posture in a sedentary office environment lead to injuries attributed to an occupational environment. Physical ergonomics is important in the medical field, particularly to those diagnosed with physiological ailments or disorders such as arthritis (both chronic and temporary) or carpal tunnel syndrome. Pressure that is insignificant or imperceptible to those unaffected by these disorders may be very painful, or render a device unusable, for those who are. Many ergonomically designed products are also used or recommended to treat or prevent such disorders, and to treat pressure-related chronic pain.
  7. 7. ERGONOMICS Ergonomics Ergonomics the Greek words ‘ergon’ which means work, and ‘nomos’ which means naturallaws. Ergonomics is about how people, based on their physicalcapabilities, can best organizeand conducttheir activities. Ergonomics is also known as human factors. Human factors and ergonomics (commonly referred to as human factors) is the application of psychologicaland physiologicalprinciples to the (engineering and) design of products, processes, and systems. Thegoal of human factors is to reducehuman error, increase productivity, and enhance safety and comfortwith a specific focus on the interaction between the human and the thing of interest. Itis not simply changes or amendments to the work environmentbut encompasses theory, methods, data and principles all applied in the field of ergonomics. The field is a combination of numerous disciplines, such as psychology, sociology, engineering, biomechanics, industrialdesign, physiology, anthropometry, interaction design, visualdesign, user experience, and user interface design. In research, human factors employs the scientific method to study human behavior so that the resultant data may be applied to the four primary goals. In essence, it is the study of designing equip- ment, devices and processes that fit the human body and its cognitive abilities. The two terms "human factors" and "ergonomics" areessentially synonymous. Proper ergonomic design is necessary to prevent repetitive strain injuries and other musculosk- eletal disorders, which can develop over time and can lead to long-term disability. Human factors and ergonomics is concerned with the "fit" between the user, equipment, and environmentor "fitting a person to a job". Itaccounts for the user's capabilities and limitations in seeking to ensure that tasks, functions, information, and the environmentsuit that user. To assess thefit between a person and the used technology, human factors specialists or ergonomists consider the job (activity) being done and the demands on the user; the equipment used (its size, shape, and how appropriateit is for the task), and the information used (how it is presented, accessed, and changed). Ergonomics draws on many disciplines in its study of humans and their environments, including anthropometry, biomechanics, mechanicalengineering, industrialengineering, industrial design, information design, kinesiology, physiology, cognitivepsychology, industrialand organizationalpsychology, and spacepsychology.
  8. 8. History of Ergonomics In ancient societies Some have stated that human ergonomics began with Australopithecus Prometheus (also known as “little foot”), a primate who created handheld tools out of different types of stone, clearly distinguishing between tools based on their ability to perform designated tasks. The foundations of the science of ergonomics appear to have been laid within the context of the culture of Ancient Greece. A good deal of evidence indicates that Greek civilization in the 5th century BC used ergonomic principles in the design of their tools, jobs, and workplaces. One outstanding example of this can be found in the description Hippocrates gave of how a surgeon's workplace should be designed and how the tools he uses should be arranged. The archaeological record also shows that the early Egyptian dynasties made tools and household equipment that illustrated ergonomic principles. Vitruvian Man The Vitruvian Man was created by Leonardo da Vinci around the year 1487. It is accompanied by notes based on the work of the famed architect, Vitruvius Pollio. Vitruvius described the human figure as being the principal sourceof proportion. The navel is naturally placed in the Centre of the human body, and, if in a man lying with his face upward, and his hands and feet extended, from his navel as the Centre, a circle be described, it will touch his fingers and toes. It is not alone by a circle, that the human bodyis thus circumscribed , as may be seen by placing it within a square. For measuring from the feet to the crown of the head , and then across the arms fully extended, we find the latter measure equal to the former; so that lines at right angles to each other, enclosing the figure, will form a square.
  9. 9. HUMAN DIMENSION DIMENSION OF CHILDREN: Children do not have the same physical proportions as adults, especially during their early years, and their heights vary greatly, but their spacerequirements can be approximated from the following table and from[ pic-1 ] Average Height of Children Age Height( in) Age Height( in) 5 44 11 56 6 46 12 58 7 48 13 60 8 50 14 62 9 52 15 64 10 54 16 66 DIMENSIONS OF ADULTS The dimensions and clearances shown for the average adult represent minimum requirements for use in planning building layouts and furnishings. If possible, clearances should be increased to allow comfortable accommodations for persons larger than average . Since doorways and passageways must normally be dimensioned to permit the movement of furniture, they should seldom be designed merely on the needs of the average adult. Pic-1
  10. 10. International standard Local standard
  11. 11. International standard Local standard
  12. 12. International standard Local standard
  13. 13. DIMENSION OF DISABLE PEOPLE
  14. 14. BATHROOMS Activities commonly performed in the bathroom include washing of hands, face, and hair, bathing, elimination, and grooming, and also suchactivities as hand laundering and infant care. Often it is also used as a dressing room. Major problems in bathroom design include planning for optimum convenience and privacy of all bathroom functions for all members of the household, adequate provision for storage of supplies and equipment, and ease of cleaning. Some general planning guides are as follows to design a bathroom. Many of these suggested are by courtesy of the American Radiator and Standard Sanitary Corporation. Thoseare – ARRANGEMENT Facilities should be conveniently arranged, with special attention given to clearances. The room arrangement should permit more than one family member to use its facilities at the same time. [fig-1] ILLUMINATION Lighting should be adequate for all of the activities performed. For grooming, direct sources of light are essential in order to illuminate the face from all angles. High strip windows, clerestory windows, and skylights provide excellent over-all illumination in the daytime, while still affording privacy. Luminous ceilings are also effective, particularly in interior bathrooms. VENTILATION Good ventilation is essential in bathrooms, both to reduce humidity and to dispel odors. If a window is relied upon as the sole means of ventilation, care should be taken in its selection and placement to minimize drafts and to permit easy access. Exhaust fans in the wall or ceiling are often used to supplement natural ventilation. In interior bathroom spaces, a mechanical exhaust is, of course, essential. Figure 1
  15. 15. SOUND CONTROLL Lack of acoustical privacy is one of the most common complaints with regard to bathrooms. Noise can be reduced by properplacement of the bathroom in relation to other spaces, by the use of closets and storage walls as sound barriers between it and adjacent spaces, as well as by the use of soundproof partitions and tightly fitted doors. Acousticaltreatment of the ceiling makes the room more comfortable to use and reduces somewhat the amount of sound transmitted through the walls. Acoustical tiles for use in the bathroom should be moisture resistant and easily cleaned. AUXLILIARY HEAT A heat lamp or a radiant wall panel can be used to provide quick warmth in the bathroom. MATERIALS It is essential that all surface materials used in the bathroom have moisture-resistant finishes. STORAGE Adequate storage should be provided for current and reserve supplies. Articles in current use should be located near their place of first use. A closet opening from the bathroom and hallway or laundry is convenient for such items as bathroom linen and cleaning supplies. Medicine cabinets should be as large as possible since increasing numbers of toiletries and medicines are being used by American families. Hamper space is desirable for soiled linen and clothes. Install a cabinet with a self-contained hamper, or, in two-story houses, install a chute from the second floor to the laundry. The minimum requirements for storage of bathroom linens, based on recent research, are shown in table- Item Number Wide Depth Height A B Bath towels Everyday use 12 24 10 12 10 Guest use S 12 10 12 10 Hand towels Everyday use 10 7 14 12 10 Guest use 8 10 14 7 5 Wash cloths Everyday use 12 16 8 6 4 Guest use 6 8 7 6 4 table 2 A [For storage on fixed shelves] B [For storage on drawers or on mutable shelves]
  16. 16. INCREASED COUNTERTOP SPACE Larger lavatories and increased countertop surfaces provide excellent facilities for light laundry, hair washing, and bathing and dressing the baby. CHILDREN’S CONVENIENCE Children's height should be considered in the placement of accessoryequipment. A dental lavatory can double as a child's lavatory. If a combination lavatory-dressing table is installed, a step-up retractable stoolshould be provided for children's use. MIRRORS An atmosphere of luxury and spaciousness is created by mirrors. A full-length mirror is always desirable. Also recommended is a medicine cabinet with a three-way combination of mirrored doors on either side and a mirror in the center. SAFETY FEATURE Grab bars should be used vertically fc bathtub and shower and should be located for convenient use. They should be of adequate size and securely fastened to sturdy backing or studs. Use non-skid finishes for flooring. Install a doorlock that opens automatically from the inside, and from the outside in caseof emergency. Locate light switches out of reach of the bathtub or shower-preferably just outside the bathroom. Electric or radiant heaters should be recessed or protected. Provide a lock for medicine compartments. DRYING FACILITIES AND ACCESSORIES Add extra racks for drying women's hose and other light laundry . Racks may be concealed in well-ventilated cabinets, which, if desired, may include a receptacle for a low-wattage light bulb to facilitate drying. Sufficient robe hooks, bag hooks, toothbrushholder should also be provided. ACCESSIBILITY A bathroom should generally be accessible to each bedroomwithout requiring passagethrough another room.a bathroom is desirable near principal indoor living, work , and play areas, and for guest use.
  17. 17. ARRANGEMENT Bathrooms can be classified into four categories:  The conventional threefixture bath;  The larger, compartmented bath;  The lavatory or "guest" bath; and  The "utility" bath. Three-fixture both: The conventional three-fixture bath without separate compartments has traditionally been designed for the occupancyand use of one individual at a time. This type of bath, with combination tub-shower, averages about 40 sq ft of floor space(Fig. 2). Compartmented both: To avoid the ex. cessive humidity common in the usual threefixture bath, tub and shower may be located in a separate compartment, with or without on additional lavatory. This plan also affords greater privacy for use of the toilet. Separate doors, possiblywith a small entry, are desirable. Connecting doors between compartments are also possible but are not recommended as the only means of access (Figs. 3). Another variation is to make the toilet a separate compartment, affording complete privacy. In even the minimum-sized both of this type there is generally room for an additional lavatory, and the bath proper is often enlarged into a combination bothdressingroom. Dressing tables may be a combination of lavatory and table or individual fixtures. In the latter case, tables should be sufficiently far from lavatories to prevent damage from splashing water.A still greater expansion of this plan provides a separate dressing room and connecting bath, with a compartment for the toilet. The required floor spaceranges from 110 to 140 sq ft. In all plans for baths, showers should be included, either as stalls or over tubs. Figure 2 Figure 3
  18. 18. Guest both: The lavatory, or two-fixture "guest" bath, for living portions of residences may vary in size and appointments from a minimum area of about 14 sq ft to rooms of 22 to 25 sq ft or larger when a dressing table is included (Fig. 4). Utility bath: The "utility" bath provides an area larger than the minimum size required for the three basic fixtures, for other functions, such as laundering. DOORS AND WINDOWS Bathroom doors can be as small as 2 ft wide, except for utility bathrooms, for which doors should be not less than 2 ft 4 in . wide to permit passage of equipment as required. In general, bathrooms should contain only one door. Door swings should be arranged so that: (1) The doorcannot strike any personusing any fixture; (2) The doorwill shield or conceal the toilet; and (3) The doormay be left fully open for ventilation in warm weather. Customarily, doors swing into the bathroom. If hall areas are sufficiently large, doors to small bathrooms can sometimes be designed to swing out. In-swinging doors should be set to clear towel-bars or radiators. Sliding doors are frequently desire. able, as spacesavers, between various compartments within the bathroom. The shape and position of bathroom windows is important from the standpoint of light, ventilation, and privacy. Generally, the higher the window, the better. Preferred locations include: clear wall spacereserved for portable equipment, space. Figure4
  19. 19. AT LAVATORY A. Mirror and medicine cabinet. Size is governed by use of shelf or shelf-topped lavatory; mirror should swing 7 in . over any shelf. Fixed mirror is desirable immediately above lavatory for children 7 to 14 years. B. Shelf. Preferably recessed flush with wall. May be part of medicine cabinet or part of lavatory. C, D, and E. Soap, toothbrush, and tumbler holders. May be separate units or combined; flush or projecting type. F. Receptacle for electric razor and hair dryer. Should be above and to right of lavatory; dead front type. G. Razor blade disposalslot. H. Towel bars. May be at level of shelf or lavatory top. In congested spaceprovide upper bar for face cloths, lower bar for towels.
  20. 20. ACCESSORIES The medicine cabinet should be related in size to the type of bathroom or toilet. For guest baths or toilets, spaceis needed only for dentifrices, shaving accessories, toilet preparations, and a few simple remedies. A bath serving several bedrooms may require a complete supply of medicines in addition to the items mentioned above. Every bathroom should have a storage closet for cleaning utensils and supplies and for reserve stocks oftoilet paper, towels, and sundries. Floor spaceshould be left in every bathroom for portable accessories desired by the owner or needed on occasionfor the care of infants or invalids. Also consider allowing spacefor suchitems as scales, stoolor seat, infant's bath and dressing table (portable type requires about 3 by 4 ft of floor spacein use), soiled-linen hamper, exercise devices, dressing table or vanity with bench, and ultra-violet radiation equipment. Towel bars should be ample in number and length to serve the need of each member of the family regularly using the bathroom, or of guests likely to use its facilities, before supplies can be replenished. For each person regularly using the bathroom, there should be separate bar spacefor bath towel, face towel, and face cloth, as well as an additional rack for guest towels. Linen storage may consist of towel cabinets recessed in the thickness of plumbing walls (either over fixtures or as full height cabinets) or may be expanded into complete linen closets. Dressing-room baths may include completely fitted wardrobes. (See tab-2.) Minimum-sized bathrooms and toilets require special planning to ensure adequate wall space for essential accessories. SOME DIMENSIONAL DOCUMENT GIVEN BELOW:
  21. 21. PLAN OF A BATHROOM SECTIONAL ELEVATION
  22. 22. Different fixture height in a bathroom related by human figure on this image:
  23. 23. Some standard plan of a bathroom:
  24. 24. Existing bathroom study:
  25. 25. Plan of existing bathroom Perspective of existing bathroom
  26. 26. Bathroomfor Disable:
  27. 27. THANK YOU

×