GRADE 8 QUIz.pptx

1.
B. Direction: Classify the following tools based on their usage. Write the letter of your answer on your
paper.
A. Baking equipment D. Cutting
B. Preparation E. Measuring
C. Mixing F. Baking Pans
_____ 1. Muffin pan
_____ 2. Grater
_____ 3. Set of measuring spoon
_____ 4. Electric or handy mixer
_____ 5. Rolling pin
2.
A. Baking equipment D. Cutting
B. Preparation E. Measuring
C. Mixing F. Baking Pans
_____6. Macaroon molder
_____7. Bundt pan
_____8. Pastry brush
_____9. Rotary egg beater
_____10.Dutch oven
3.
C. Direction: Give the name of the following tools and equipment.
1. 3.
2. 4.