08-22-22.pptx

a. Hayaang mangibabaw ang iyong mga kalakasan.
• Mag-isip ng positibo sa lahat ng iyong mga
ginagawa at purihin ang sarili dahil sa iyong
pagsisikap.
• Hindi ito nangangahulugan na hindi mo na
bibigyan ng tuon ang iyong kahinaan, ngunit
hindi nararapat na malimitahan ng iyong
mga kahinaan ang iyong mga kalakasan.
b. Huwag matakot na harapin ang mga bagong hamon.
• Ang mga bagong hamon ay pagkakataon upang
iyong mapataas ang tiwala sa sarili.
• Hindi mo nararapat isipin ang takot ng
pagkabigo o ang tagumpay ng pagwawagi.
b. Huwag matakot na harapin ang mga bagong hamon.
Isipin mo na lamang na sa tuwing may gagawin
kang bago:
(1) nabibigyan ka ng pagkakataon na magsikap
upang matamo ang tagumpay,
(2) napatataas mo ang iyong tiwala sa sarili, at
(3) mas nakikilala at natatanggap mo ang iyong
sarili.
c. Palaging maging positibo sa iyong mga pag-iisip.
• Lahat ng mga karanasan, positibo man o
hindi, ay may mabuting ibubunga tungo sa
pag-unlad ng iyong pagkatao.
• Palaging ipaalala sa sarili na
hindi mo man kayang gawin
ang lahat ng bagay nang
perpekto, makatutulong
naman ang mga ito upang unti-
unting umunlad ang iyong
pananaw sa bawat araw.
d. Isipin mo ang iyong mga
kakayahan para sa iyong sarili:
• Huwag palaging umasa sa opinyon ng
ibang tao, lalo na ang pagtataya sa iyong
mga kabiguan at tagumpay.
• Mas makatutulong kung mapauunlad mo
ang iyong kakayahan sa pagsusuri at
pagtataya ng iyong sarili.
• Isa itong malaking hakbang sa
pagpapataas ng iyong tiwala sa sarili.
Heat is a form of energy
• It is an energy that is transferred between objects of
different temperature.
Temperature is the hotness and
coldness of an object and it is
measured using a thermometer.
Our main source of heat is the Sun.
Heat can bring about a physical
change in matter.
Heat does not only produce a physical
change in materials, sometimes heating
a material causes it to undergo
chemical change.
Applying heat to the material results in processes of
physical and chemical changes.
• Physical change happens when only the appearance of
the material changes and no new material is formed.
• chemical change happens when heat is applied and the
material changes its size, shape, color, and smell, and a
new material is formed.
WEEK 3:
LESSON 1 CLEANING AND SANITIZING
TLE_HECK7/8MT-0b-2
What is for you the difference
between cleaning and sanitizing?
CLEANING AND SANITIZING
Cleaning and sanitizing may be the most
important aspect of a sanitation program.
Improperly cleaned and sanitized areas
allow harmful microorganisms to be
transferred from one food to another
food.
22.
Cleaning is the process of
removing unwanted smell, dust,
dirt, or stains from surfaces.
Cleaning is done with a cleaning
agent that removes food, soil, or
other substances on a food-
contact surface.
Cleaning agents are divided into four
categories:
1. Detergents are used to wash tableware,
surfaces, and equipment. Detergents can
penetrate soil quickly and soften it. Examples
include liquid and paste dishwashing detergents.
2. Solvent cleaners are used on
surfaces where grease has
burned on. Solvent cleaners are
often called degreasers. Ovens,
grills and range top are examples
of areas that need frequent
degreasing.
3. Acid cleaners are used in
removing mineral deposits
and other soils that
detergents cannot remove.
These cleaners are often used
to remove dirt and stain in
ware washing machines and
steam tables.
4. Abrasive cleaners are used to
remove heavy collected soil that
is difficult to remove with
detergents. Some abrasive
cleaners also disinfect.
Sanitizing is the process of
removing harmful bacteria
using heat and water, or
chemicals, or a combination of
both.
Sanitary refers to the state of a food
contact surface or utensil where it does not
contain microorganisms at a level that
would permit the transmission of infectious
disease or compromise food safety.
Sanitizers are substances capable of
destroying microorganisms including
those bacteria that cause food
poisoning and other diseases.
Sanitizing Methods
1. Heat. There are three methods of using heat
to sanitize surfaces – steam, hot water, and hot
air. Hot water is the most common method used
in restaurants.
2. Chemicals. Chemicals that are
approved sanitizers are chlorine, iodine,
and quaternary ammonium.
Different factors influence the effectiveness of chemical
sanitizers. The three factors that must be considered are:
• Concentration - The presence of too little sanitizer is not enough
to reduce harmful microorganisms. Too much can be dangerous.
Temperature - Generally chemical sanitizers work best in water that
is between 55°F (13°C) and 120°F (49°C).
Contact time - In order for the sanitizer to kill harmful
microorganisms, the cleaned item must be in contact with the
sanitizer (either heat or approved chemical) for the recommended
length of time.
WEEK 3: LESSON
2
DISHWASHING METHODS
TLE_HECK7/8MT-0b-2
A. Three Sink Dishwashing Method
1. Scrape food from utensils and pots.
2. Wash in clean, hot, soapy water.
3. Rinse in clean water not lower than 43 degree Celsius (110
degree Fahrenheit).
4. Sanitize in clean hot water at least 77 degree Celsius (170
degree Fahrenheit for 45 seconds.
5. Air Dry on a corrosion resistant draining rack
B. Cleaning Dishes and Kitchen Utensils by Hand
1. Remove any leftover food from your plates into the trash or garbage
disposal. Tip: Don’t pour any grease down your drain since it could solidify
and clog your pipes.
2. Fill your sink halfway with hot water and pour 1 tbsp. (15 ml) of dish
soap.
3. Work from lightly to heavily soiled dishes. Start by cleaning drinking
glasses then move onto cleaning your plates and bowls. Lastly, soak and
clean any pots, pans, or other cookware
4. Wash your dishes underwater with a sponge or dishcloth. Keep the
dishes underwater as you scrub them to loosen any stuck-on food.
5. Rinse off the soap with clean hot water. After you wash
a dish, rinse it underneath the hottest water you can
handle until the suds are gone.
6. Let the dishes dry in a rack or on a clean towel. Set the
dishes inside of a drying rack on your counter. If you
don’t have a drying rack, set the dishes upside-down on a
clean towel so they have a chance to dry.