Aug. 28, 2022
08-22-22.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
08-22-22.pptx

  1. 1. Sa yugto ng pagdadalaga/pagbibinata, pinakamahalaga na buong- buo ang iyong tiwala sa iyong sarili at sa iyong mga kakayahan.
  2. 2. Mahalaga ito upang mapagtagumpayan mo ang anomang hamon na iyong kakaharapin.
  3. 3. Ang pagkakaroon ng tiwala sa sarili ay nangangahulugan ng pagkakaroon ng positibong pagtingin sa iyong mga kakayahan.
  4. 4. Sa pamamagitan ng positibong pag-iisip, mapatataas mo ang iyong tiwala sa sarili at magkakaroon ka ng positibong pananaw at damdamin tungkol sa iyong sarili. Makatutulong sa iyo ang sumusunod:
  5. 5. a. Hayaang mangibabaw ang iyong mga kalakasan
  6. 6. a. Hayaang mangibabaw ang iyong mga kalakasan. • Mag-isip ng positibo sa lahat ng iyong mga ginagawa at purihin ang sarili dahil sa iyong pagsisikap. • Hindi ito nangangahulugan na hindi mo na bibigyan ng tuon ang iyong kahinaan, ngunit hindi nararapat na malimitahan ng iyong mga kahinaan ang iyong mga kalakasan.
  7. 7. b. Huwag matakot na harapin ang mga bagong hamon.
  8. 8. b. Huwag matakot na harapin ang mga bagong hamon. • Ang mga bagong hamon ay pagkakataon upang iyong mapataas ang tiwala sa sarili. • Hindi mo nararapat isipin ang takot ng pagkabigo o ang tagumpay ng pagwawagi.
  9. 9. b. Huwag matakot na harapin ang mga bagong hamon. Isipin mo na lamang na sa tuwing may gagawin kang bago: (1) nabibigyan ka ng pagkakataon na magsikap upang matamo ang tagumpay, (2) napatataas mo ang iyong tiwala sa sarili, at (3) mas nakikilala at natatanggap mo ang iyong sarili.
  10. 10. c. Palaging maging positibo sa iyong mga pag-iisip.
  11. 11. c. Palaging maging positibo sa iyong mga pag-iisip. • Lahat ng mga karanasan, positibo man o hindi, ay may mabuting ibubunga tungo sa pag-unlad ng iyong pagkatao.
  12. 12. • Palaging ipaalala sa sarili na hindi mo man kayang gawin ang lahat ng bagay nang perpekto, makatutulong naman ang mga ito upang unti- unting umunlad ang iyong pananaw sa bawat araw.
  13. 13. d. Isipin mo ang iyong mga kakayahan para sa iyong sarili:
  14. 14. • Huwag palaging umasa sa opinyon ng ibang tao, lalo na ang pagtataya sa iyong mga kabiguan at tagumpay. • Mas makatutulong kung mapauunlad mo ang iyong kakayahan sa pagsusuri at pagtataya ng iyong sarili. • Isa itong malaking hakbang sa pagpapataas ng iyong tiwala sa sarili.
  15. 15. SCIENCE 5
  16. 16. Heat is a form of energy • It is an energy that is transferred between objects of different temperature. Temperature is the hotness and coldness of an object and it is measured using a thermometer.
  17. 17. Our main source of heat is the Sun. Heat can bring about a physical change in matter.
  18. 18. Heat does not only produce a physical change in materials, sometimes heating a material causes it to undergo chemical change.
  19. 19. Applying heat to the material results in processes of physical and chemical changes. • Physical change happens when only the appearance of the material changes and no new material is formed. • chemical change happens when heat is applied and the material changes its size, shape, color, and smell, and a new material is formed.
  20. 20. WEEK 3: LESSON 1 CLEANING AND SANITIZING TLE_HECK7/8MT-0b-2 What is for you the difference between cleaning and sanitizing?
  21. 21. CLEANING AND SANITIZING Cleaning and sanitizing may be the most important aspect of a sanitation program. Improperly cleaned and sanitized areas allow harmful microorganisms to be transferred from one food to another food.
  22. 22. Cleaning is the process of removing unwanted smell, dust, dirt, or stains from surfaces. Cleaning is done with a cleaning agent that removes food, soil, or other substances on a food- contact surface.
  23. 23. Cleaning agents are divided into four categories: 1. Detergents are used to wash tableware, surfaces, and equipment. Detergents can penetrate soil quickly and soften it. Examples include liquid and paste dishwashing detergents.
  24. 24. 2. Solvent cleaners are used on surfaces where grease has burned on. Solvent cleaners are often called degreasers. Ovens, grills and range top are examples of areas that need frequent degreasing.
  25. 25. 3. Acid cleaners are used in removing mineral deposits and other soils that detergents cannot remove. These cleaners are often used to remove dirt and stain in ware washing machines and steam tables.
  26. 26. 4. Abrasive cleaners are used to remove heavy collected soil that is difficult to remove with detergents. Some abrasive cleaners also disinfect.
  27. 27. Sanitizing is the process of removing harmful bacteria using heat and water, or chemicals, or a combination of both.
  28. 28. Sanitary refers to the state of a food contact surface or utensil where it does not contain microorganisms at a level that would permit the transmission of infectious disease or compromise food safety.
  29. 29. Sanitizers are substances capable of destroying microorganisms including those bacteria that cause food poisoning and other diseases.
  30. 30. Sanitizing Methods 1. Heat. There are three methods of using heat to sanitize surfaces – steam, hot water, and hot air. Hot water is the most common method used in restaurants.
  31. 31. 2. Chemicals. Chemicals that are approved sanitizers are chlorine, iodine, and quaternary ammonium.
  32. 32. Different factors influence the effectiveness of chemical sanitizers. The three factors that must be considered are: • Concentration - The presence of too little sanitizer is not enough to reduce harmful microorganisms. Too much can be dangerous.  Temperature - Generally chemical sanitizers work best in water that is between 55°F (13°C) and 120°F (49°C).  Contact time - In order for the sanitizer to kill harmful microorganisms, the cleaned item must be in contact with the sanitizer (either heat or approved chemical) for the recommended length of time.
  33. 33. Chemical Sanitizer Solutions
  34. 34. WEEK 3: LESSON 2 DISHWASHING METHODS TLE_HECK7/8MT-0b-2 A. Three Sink Dishwashing Method 1. Scrape food from utensils and pots. 2. Wash in clean, hot, soapy water. 3. Rinse in clean water not lower than 43 degree Celsius (110 degree Fahrenheit). 4. Sanitize in clean hot water at least 77 degree Celsius (170 degree Fahrenheit for 45 seconds. 5. Air Dry on a corrosion resistant draining rack
  35. 35. The Three Sink Dishwashing Method
  36. 36. B. Cleaning Dishes and Kitchen Utensils by Hand 1. Remove any leftover food from your plates into the trash or garbage disposal. Tip: Don’t pour any grease down your drain since it could solidify and clog your pipes. 2. Fill your sink halfway with hot water and pour 1 tbsp. (15 ml) of dish soap. 3. Work from lightly to heavily soiled dishes. Start by cleaning drinking glasses then move onto cleaning your plates and bowls. Lastly, soak and clean any pots, pans, or other cookware 4. Wash your dishes underwater with a sponge or dishcloth. Keep the dishes underwater as you scrub them to loosen any stuck-on food.
  37. 37. 5. Rinse off the soap with clean hot water. After you wash a dish, rinse it underneath the hottest water you can handle until the suds are gone. 6. Let the dishes dry in a rack or on a clean towel. Set the dishes inside of a drying rack on your counter. If you don’t have a drying rack, set the dishes upside-down on a clean towel so they have a chance to dry.

