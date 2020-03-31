Successfully reported this slideshow.
活動時間：2020.4.01-2020.4.30 1 2 3 分享禮 投票禮加碼禮 分享 抽 全家500元禮券 投票超過600票 再抽 定時器 投票成功 抽 空氣清淨機等好禮 苗栗節電參與式預算，必須票票入袋！ 全栗節電 苗準提案
2 STEP 1 至「國發會公共政策網路參與平台」https://join.gov.tw/ 依序點選縣市專區、苗栗節電參與式預算系列活動-提案投票
3 STEP ２ 依序點選2020年度、 苗栗節電參與式預算系列活動- 提案投票 3 STEP 3 先閱讀投票規則
4 STEP ４ 檢視提案公告內容
5 STEP ５ 點選我要投票 每人限投票一次
6 STEP ６ 選擇投票身分  在籍(住民)投票(現行戶籍在苗栗者)：可直接進入投票  不在籍投票(現行戶籍不在苗栗者)：請務必於投票前以電子郵件形式提供 1. 具身分證字號、姓名、出生年月日之證明文件 2. 符合投票資格之相關證明文件(...
7 STEP ７ 輸入基本資料 輸入身分證字號與出生年月日並勾選同意個資 蒐集聲明，以驗證投票資格
8 STEP ８ 選擇投票方案 每人僅1次投票機會，最多可投3票，每案限投1票 ，選擇後按下確定投票
9 STEP ９ 跳出小提醒確定方案視窗 ，按下確定
10 STEP 10 投票完成 記下投票流水號 最後跳出「投票完成」視窗，「投票流水號」為抽獎活動兌獎依據， 請鄉親務必記下投票流水號或截圖儲存頁面， 再點選「確定」後送出，後續中獎名單將以「投票流水號」呈現， 預計於5月中旬公布於「苗栗縣政府...
Cellphone 20200331 r2

×