Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Student Guide Book description!
10 Major Things Candidates Should Do Inorder To Excel In Their Final Exams, is a Student Guide book by Mike Ssendikwanawa in his labour to address Frequent student questions during his internship on How and What they should do inorder to improve their Academic grades as they look forward to pursuing higher academic levels. In this book, Mike presents a simplified to do list to students with consent that; "Grades, Good or Bad don't define anyone, but one needs Good Grades because they grant him/her Opportunities Bad grades can not"
Student Guide Book description!
10 Major Things Candidates Should Do Inorder To Excel In Their Final Exams, is a Student Guide book by Mike Ssendikwanawa in his labour to address Frequent student questions during his internship on How and What they should do inorder to improve their Academic grades as they look forward to pursuing higher academic levels. In this book, Mike presents a simplified to do list to students with consent that; "Grades, Good or Bad don't define anyone, but one needs Good Grades because they grant him/her Opportunities Bad grades can not"