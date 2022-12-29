Successfully reported this slideshow.
10 MAJOR THINGS CANDIDATES SHOULD DO IN ORDER TO EXCEL IN THEIR FINAL EXAMS

Dec. 29, 2022
Student Guide Book description!

10 Major Things Candidates Should Do Inorder To Excel In Their Final Exams, is a Student Guide book by Mike Ssendikwanawa in his labour to address Frequent student questions during his internship on How  and What they should do inorder to improve their Academic grades as they look forward to pursuing higher academic levels. In this book, Mike presents a simplified to do list to students  with consent that; "Grades, Good or Bad don't define anyone, but one needs Good Grades because they grant him/her Opportunities Bad grades can not"

10 MAJOR THINGS CANDIDATES SHOULD DO IN ORDER TO EXCEL IN THEIR FINAL EXAMS

  1. 1. 10 MAJOR THINGS CANDIDATES SHOULD DO IN ORDER TO EXCEL IN THEIR FINAL EXAMS SSENDIKWANAWA YOUR 10 MAJOR THINGS CANDIDATES SHOULD DO IN ORDER TO EXCEL IN THEIR FINAL EXAMS SSENDIKWANAWA MIKE YOUR 10 MAJOR THINGS CANDIDATES SHOULD DO IN ORDER TO EXCEL IN THEIR FINAL EXAMS MIKE
  2. 2. 2 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! 10 MAJOR THINGS CANDIDATES SHOULD DO IN ORDER TO EXCEL IN THEIR FINAL EXAMS Author: Ssendikwanawa Mike Tel: +256 752409528/ +256 785153370 Email: ssendimic@gmail.com Copyright © 2019 by Ssendikwanawa Mike All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, distributed or transmitted in any form or by any means, or stored in any database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of the Author. ii
  3. 3. 3 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! TABLE OF CONTENTS Acknowledgement……………………………………………..…iv Dedication ………………………………………………………..….v Introduction ……………………………………………………..….6 1. God First! ……………………………………………………….…9 2. Set A Score Goal! ……………………………………………...11 3. Prepare! ……………………………………………………….....13 4. Mind the Time! ……………………………………………......16 5. Read Smart! ……………………………………………………..21 6. Consult a lot ………………………………………………….....25 7. Discuss A lot …………………………………………………....28 8. Listen! ……………………………………………………………..31 9. Do! …………………………………………………………………..34 10. Finish! ...........................................................................36 Conclusion .……………………………………………………..….38 Summary…………………………………………………………….39 iii
  4. 4. 4 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! Acknowledgement I take this opportunity to thank God for the Gift of Life He has granted my parents, brothers, sisters, friends, teachers and availing me the opportunity to be impacted by them and being indispensable part of my Life. It is through their unwavering encouragement, guidance and support that I have been able to realize the reality of completion of this work. May the Almighty God grant them longer life. I also thank the C.E.O of St. Mary’s College Lugazi; Mr. Ssenyonjo Moses K. for granting me an opportunity to interact with students as a teaching assistant throughout my stay at the University. This gave me a great chance to explore into what really is required by students to excel in their exams. I also thank Mr. Natuhwera Richard, an English and Literature teacher at St. Mary’s College Lugazi, for his tremendous support towards the completion of this work. iv
  5. 5. 5 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! Dedication; I dedicate this book to all the scholars throughout ‘O’ and ‘A’ level in all Secondary Schools in Uganda, whether Government or Private, Single sex or Mixed, day or boarding, most especially those in Candidate and Semi – candidate classes. v
  6. 6. 6 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! Introduction; here are very many Do’s and Don’ts that are given to candidates by either their parents, guardians, elder brothers and sisters, classmates, teachers and other school administrators in order to guide them on how to excel in their final exams. However, in this book dear candidate I present to you a compilation of the 10 major things you should undertake in order to excel in your final exams irrespective of the dynamic grading system that often changes even without your consent. If you implement these consistently, success is sure to be in your bosom. I urge you to be open minded and not to assume that you know them already otherwise this knowledge may not be of help to you if you think and believe you know T
  7. 7. 7 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! it all, remember you cannot fill a cup which is already full otherwise it overflows. So, in order to benefit from this information, take your time to carefully read it with an open mind and if you have had struggles academically right from the start of your course, with “academic struggles” I mean that; you do not score the way you want to, it does not matter whether you are the first in your stream or class but it’s about you attaining the scores you want. If you do not score to your expectation in any way, the solution to your challenge is right here and by the time you finish travelling the journey of this book, you will have known; What to do, Where to Adjust in your daily routine, And How to work with your friends and teachers in order to help you excel in your study and exams.
  8. 8. 8 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! The truth is, there are many ways of achieving your success but all have been summarized in into 10 major ones. These I strongly believe will bring forth undeniably profound results to the readers of this book.
  9. 9. 9 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! 1. GOD FIRST! There is nothing you can achieve in life without God’s Grace upon you. It’s not your making that you are still alive and are in such a great school BUT God’s grace. He knew you even before you were born. He created you to be a successful being and takes co of your life challenges and success. However you need to sacrifice your comfort and read your books while you dedicate all your efforts to God, He won’t let you down I assure you. He has been, He is and He will still be with you even up to the end of your ultimate journey; the time of your doing and handing in your final examination answer script. y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! There is nothing you can achieve in life without God’s Grace upon you. It’s not your making that you are still alive and are in such a great school BUT God’s grace. He knew you even before you were born. He created you to be a successful being and takes co of your life challenges and success. However you need to sacrifice your comfort and read your books while you dedicate all your efforts to God, He won’t let you down I assure you. He has been, He is and He will still be with you even up to the end of your ultimate journey; the time of your doing and handing in your final examination answer script. y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! There is nothing you can achieve in life without God’s Grace upon you. It’s not your making that you are still alive and are in such a great school BUT God’s grace. He knew you even before you were born. He created you to be a successful being and takes control However you need to sacrifice your comfort and read your books while you dedicate all your efforts to God, He won’t let you down I assure you. He has been, He is and He will still be with you even up to the end of your ultimate journey; the time of your doing and handing in your final examination answer script.
  10. 10. 10 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! Do not corrupt God dear candidate; by requesting Him to grant you success while you remain behind seated doing nothing. God is so supreme but there are no miraculous successes He does for a LAZY Student for example; granting a lazy student the best scores without him/ her doing assignments, tests, discussions and attending class by him/ herself. Such can’t happen! As the Bible clearly puts it, “God blesses the works of our hands”. Do not be that lazy student who only prays. All in all, whatever activity you undertake whether small or big, PUT IN YOUR BEST and FOCUS towards achieving your set score goal and put God first. He won’t let you down.
  11. 11. 11 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! 2. SET A SCORE GOAL! A goal is like a reminder that shows you direction on What to do? When? Where? And Why? you hope to achieve in your life ahead. It is like an indicator on a car which shows you that the car is turning Left or Right. A goal can be long termed. Your short term goal could be putting focus on how you want to sco goal, you could focus on which combination you want to do at A – y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! SET A SCORE GOAL! A goal is like a reminder that shows you direction on What to do? When? Where? And Why? It is something you hope to achieve in your life ahead. It is like an indicator on a car which shows you that the car is turning Left or Right. A goal can be short termed Your short term goal could be putting focus on how you want to score at O – LEVEL and in your long term goal, you could focus on which combination you want LEVEL and why? And also Which y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! A goal is like a reminder that shows you direction on It is something you hope to achieve in your life ahead. It is like an indicator on a car which shows you that the car is short termed or Your short term goal could be putting focus on how LEVEL and in your long term goal, you could focus on which combination you want LEVEL and why? And also Which
  12. 12. 12 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! Career/course you want to pursue at the University or any other Higher Institution? Your Long term goal determines the Short term goals. A goal is so important that without one, a person is like an empty polythene bag which is dragged by air to any direction it did not intend to go. You need to set yourself a goal on how you want to score in the Final exams. Read through your goal every morning and evening, so that you can memorize it and have it built and imprinted on your mind/ brain. This will help you keep track of your activities throughout the day in order to achieve your goal. Remember; a mind with a set goal is always a prepared mind.
  13. 13. 13 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! 3. PREPARE! It took God 6 its Beauty in preparation for Man to live in it in Harmony. If God can prepare for what He wants, who are you not to prepare for your set score? Yet you want to excel! If you didn’t know, you have been preparing ever since you started nursery. Whether you believe it or not, in whatever thing or activity you do, you are in preparation towards either failure or Success. y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! It took God 6 – days to create the Universe with all its Beauty in preparation for Man to live in it in Harmony. If God can prepare for what He wants, who are you not to prepare for your set score? Yet you If you didn’t know, you have been preparing ever since you started nursery. Whether you believe it or not, in whatever thing or activity you do, you are in preparation towards either failure or Success. y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! days to create the Universe with all its Beauty in preparation for Man to live in it in Harmony. If God can prepare for what He wants, who are you not to prepare for your set score? Yet you If you didn’t know, you have been preparing ever since you started nursery. Whether you believe it or not, in whatever thing or activity you do, you are in preparation towards either failure or Success.
  14. 14. 14 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! Its better you Prepare EARLY. There is nothing in life that you will achieve without preparation. This brings to memory the common assertion; hidden in the 5Ps; Proper Preparation Prevents Poor Performance (Stephen Keague). This also involves Paying a Price! The price you pay can be through; waking up early; discussing a lot with your friends and consulting your teachers a lot. For you to competitively excel, you have to get OUT of your comfort zone and make your results be. You may have failed some exams in the previous classes but that does not define who you are right now. You Only Fail If You Give Up! As Nelson Mandela rightly put it;”A Winner is a Dreamer who Never gives up”
  15. 15. 15 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! The decision is made by you. So, I urge you to choose success and thus set yourself a goal and pursue it because “Success comes to those who have prepared”. My teacher once told me about Benjamin Franklin’s quote; “By Failure to prepare, you are preparing to Fail” I also quote one wisdom filled man; Malcolm X, “The Future belongs to only those who prepare for it today”. So dear student, do not Quit now for “Quitters never Win and Winners never Quit” as said by Vince Lombardi. For you to succeed, do not quit preparing for that score goal you want! Its NOW! More than ever before that you cannot afford to give up on the long preparations you have made right from Kindergarten.
  16. 16. 16 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! 4. MIND THE TIME! Be time conscious in whatever you do. Like it or not, in whatever you do you are managing time is a challenging question; How do you manage your time? I remember my science teacher telling me “Tick! Tick! Says the Clock, Tick! Tick! What you have to do, do it Quickly” manage time properly. How have you utilized your time previously? How have you planned to utilize it from now on? You do not have a lot of time as of now, so utilize and guard each minute jealously. Time y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! MIND THE TIME! Be time conscious in whatever you do. Like it or not, in whatever you do you are managing time BUT is a challenging question; How do you manage your time? I remember my science teacher telling me Tick! Tick! Says the Clock, Tick! Tick! What you have to do, do it Quickly” That was to encourage me manage time properly. How have you utilized your ime previously? How have you planned to utilize it from now on? You do not have a lot of time as of now, so utilize and guard each minute jealously. Time y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! Be time conscious in whatever you do. Like it or not, BUT there is a challenging question; How do you manage your time? I remember my science teacher telling me Tick! Tick! Says the Clock, Tick! Tick! What you That was to encourage me manage time properly. How have you utilized your ime previously? How have you planned to utilize it from now on? You do not have a lot of time as of now, so utilize and guard each minute jealously. Time
  17. 17. 17 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! wasted is never gained; do not allow losing time recklessly or because of your Laziness. Avenues where and how often students waste their time;  In dormitories; over sleeping or jazzing a lot about non – Academic issues.  Break time; one goes for break for the entire 20 – 30 minutes  Lunch time; one goes for lunch for the entire 1 hour  In classrooms in absence of a teacher some students resort to story-telling, others sleep and doze off. For you to excel in your final exams is a test of time and how well you manage it. I recall my high school
  18. 18. 18 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! motto “Now Or Never” which implied that we shouldn’t postpone today’s work to tomorrow. Take analysis of the free periods/ time from your class work time table and budget for it, on how you are going to spend it profitably. My English teacher once told me that the Delay of one event, delays another. There are uncertainties like falling sick, accidents, death of loved ones God forbid, that may cause one to lose time. Otherwise remember that; you cannot fatten a goat on the market day, instead take time to graze and care for it while it is still early. Do not wait to read only after seeing the examination time table pinned on the notice board, this is one sure recipe for disaster.
  19. 19. 19 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! Note: Fore told fore warned. The trick is; the more time you give to something, the more your brain gets familiar with it for example; you know your name by spelling and respond quickly to it when someone calls you even from your back simply because you have taken a lot of time being called the same name and writing it by yourself for so long. The same applies to Academics, if I may ask a question; what is 2 × 2 =? You realize that in less than a second, you have the answer because it took you over 10 years doing the simple additions and multiplications like this that now you do not need a calculator to get the answer. NOW is the TIME for you to do what you have planned for your preparations in order to achieve your set goal. You still have room for improvement provided
  20. 20. 20 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! the BELL to usher you into the examination room for your final exams has not been sounded.
  21. 21. 21 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! 5. READ SMART! Over time of my experience in the education field, I have realized that students fail not because they neither know the subject content nor work hard BUT because they put in the effort wrongly! Hard work is interrelated to reading smart. Though most students claim they read hard, put in that much effort but there is a question to think about; how do you put in your effort? If you put in the effort wrongly, believe it or not, you won’t see change in your results, only disappointments. However, here is the solution! Reading Smart which helps you put in your efforts the right way. You have the ability to read and understand the subjects you are doing right now,
  22. 22. 22 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! otherwise you wouldn’t be in this candidate class by now. READING SMART means reading with a Goal in mind. It stands for; S – Specific M – Measurable A – Attainable R – Realistic T – Time bound S – Specific; this refers to; What you want to read? Which subject? Which topic/subtopic? And Why that topic? You have got to be specific on what you want to read. M – Measurable; How will you know that you have understood what you have read? Assign yourself tests/ discussion questions. Do not wait for a teacher. This is where you utilize the question banks for you
  23. 23. 23 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! to see how best and how many UNEB questions you can answer in that topic you have just read. A – Attainable & R – Realistic; you cannot read all the topics of a given subject in one day; the way you read should be realistic. You cannot read 3 subjects/ books at the same time. It’s one at a time. It’s not about reading to completion of the entire topics in a day, it’s a discipline or routine you observe to prepare you till the exam time. T – Time bound; when do you want to read through a given topic? For how long are you going to be reading that topic? How many times do you want to read through a given topic before sitting for your final exams?
  24. 24. 24 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! This is very important because if you do not limit yourself, you may take the rest of your life reading through that single topic.
  25. 25. 25 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! 6. CONSULT A LOT This refers to seeking; inquiring about something you don’t know or you don’t understand from somebody else, could be your fellow student or teacher. You will agree with me dear student that while in class, we (all students) understand differently and grasp things differently; this is because we are talented and gifted differently. Matthew 7:7 says “Ask and you will receive; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you” God gives us friends we study with
  26. 26. 26 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! and our teachers because He knows that we as individuals cannot know and understand everything by ourselves alone BUT we need others; they could be your fellow classmates, teachers and parents otherwise we wouldn’t have had teachers to teach other people. Consulting begins with your fellow classmate, before you go to consult from your subject teacher. Point of caution; there is No way you will benefit from the uniqueness of your classmates and friends unless you consult from them and discuss with them academic work. Otherwise; ‘’No man is an Island’’ says John Donne, we need other people. Dear candidate if you are one who was not consulting others, please it’s
  27. 27. 27 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! high time you started doing so, such that you learn from them too. Throw away your Pride and biases and begin consulting them. If you have been consulting them double.
  28. 28. 28 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! 7. DISCUSS A LOT In this I mean teaming up and work together. Believe it or not you (students) are all gifted differently and understand what you are quite different ways. You have got less time, why waste it reading alone yet you have friends to discuss with. It is through them that you learn new techniques of solving a certain problem for example in Math, Biology, Chemistry, Physics etc. One man said “A forest of weak trees is stronger than a y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! DISCUSS A LOT In this I mean teaming up and work together. Believe it or not you (students) are all gifted ly and understand what you are taught in quite different ways. You have got less time, why waste it reading alone yet you have friends to discuss It is through them that you learn new techniques of solving a certain problem for example in Math, Biology, Chemistry, Physics etc. One man A forest of weak trees is stronger than a y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! In this I mean teaming up and work together. Believe it or not you (students) are all gifted taught in quite different ways. You have got less time, why waste it reading alone yet you have friends to discuss It is through them that you learn new techniques of solving a certain problem for example in Math, Biology, Chemistry, Physics etc. One man A forest of weak trees is stronger than a
  29. 29. 29 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! single strong Mahogany tree” Teaming up lightens the load you have to carry while on your academic journey. A Discussion is a solution to dozing while reading; instead of reading as an individual, read in a group. You will doze no more. Some students wrongly think when they discuss with someone that person will challenge them academically but that is not right. You All need to excel. Note that the first backup you have towards achieving your goal is your closest friend; that person you study with or sit with. For you to discuss, you do not need to be a genius/clever/ wise or whatever you may call it, you Only need to be WILLING and COMMITTED to share your ideas and what you know with friends so that you all benefit.
  30. 30. 30 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! Take a look; if you and I had one tooth in our mouths, believe me, it would take us some good hours to chew a piece of lean meat but because we have two sets of teeth, one in the upper jaw and the other in the lower jaw, it takes us only a few minutes to chew the same piece of meat. However, too much of everything is bad; a good discussion group should range from minimum (5 – 7) members. This is to ensure easy monitoring of members and also to ensure that all members participate actively during the discussions. Gone are the days when one had to hide and read books alone to excel. It’s high time we teamed up and worked together to pass and excel as a class and raise our school to Greater Heights.
  31. 31. 31 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! 8. LISTEN! There is a big reason why God created humankind; you and I with two ears and one mouth, the reason is that “we should listen more than we speak years, I have come to realize that for any student to succeed in his/ her exams, they have got to listen and listen attentively; Listen to their teachers, listen to whoever has passed through the level they are in right now and is motivating them t Dear student, I urge you to listen to your parents, teachers while in class, invigilators in the y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! There is a big reason why God created humankind; you and I with two ears and one mouth, the reason is we should listen more than we speak years, I have come to realize that for any student to succeed in his/ her exams, they have got to listen and listen attentively; Listen to their teachers, listen to whoever has passed through the level they are in right now and is motivating them to do better. Dear student, I urge you to listen to your parents, teachers while in class, invigilators in the y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! There is a big reason why God created humankind; you and I with two ears and one mouth, the reason is we should listen more than we speak”. Over years, I have come to realize that for any student to succeed in his/ her exams, they have got to listen and listen attentively; Listen to their teachers, listen to whoever has passed through the level they are in o do better. Dear student, I urge you to listen to your parents, teachers while in class, invigilators in the
  32. 32. 32 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! examination room, religious leaders and all those who are older than you, not neglecting the young too, because one can be young but knowledgeable and thus deserving to be listened to. Listening improves one’s attention since attention is a requirement of one to listen. Listening involves paying attention to something that you can hear/ see; it involves taking note of what somebody says to you so that you get something out of their communication to improve yourself. Note; “Don’t ever let someone tell you that you can’t do something, not even me” Will Smith However, you have got to be mindful of what you listen to; it should be that aimed at elevating your success to another level, It is true that because you
  33. 33. 33 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! have to listen, you should listen to everything including “trash” and then get out the best. This calls for careful sieving of the information that comes to you before you consume it whole. Therefore, I tell you that dear student “Do not listen to the Naysayers” i.e. people who speak negativity into your success and aspirations in life.
  34. 34. 34 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! 9. DO…! “Do’’ means; to engage in, carryout or perform an activity BUT Do What? Do what you say you are to do to achieve your set score goal. Put into practice the ideas you have laid down to help you improve your grades. To do something is an aspect of taking example you have got to;  Read consistently  Wake up early  Discuss and consult a lot y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! “Do’’ means; to engage in, carryout or perform an activity BUT Do What? Do what you say you are to do to achieve your set score goal. Put into practice the ideas you have laid down to help you improve your grades. To do something is an aspect of taking Action, for example you have got to; Read consistently Wake up early Discuss and consult a lot y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! “Do’’ means; to engage in, carryout or perform an Do what you say you are to do to achieve your set score goal. Put into practice the ideas you have laid Action, for
  35. 35. 35 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! !  Revise with your friends, etc All those activities require you to actively do them in order to improve your grade. You have got to do the; Exercises, Assignments, Homework, Tests, Mocks and the actual final exams for the subjects you registered as a candidate. Note; It is one thing to know what to do? BUT it is another thing to do what you say you are going to do! Thus ‘Knowing’ is not enough you must ‘Do’ (Bruce Lee)
  36. 36. 36 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! 10. FINISH! Finish refers; to doing something to bring to an end level to another For instance, you can’t have through Day, likewise you can’t have overcoming the nursery to Primary, from primary to secondary, from one class to another up to Now just because you always finished the previous class. y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! Finish refers; to doing something to completion end. In life, we proceed from one step or level to another only after finishing the previous one. For instance, you can’t have Night before going through Day, likewise you can’t have day overcoming the night. You were promoted from nursery to Primary, from primary to secondary, from one class to another up to Now just because you always finished the previous class. y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! completion or . In life, we proceed from one step or after finishing the previous one. before going without . You were promoted from nursery to Primary, from primary to secondary, from one class to another up to Now just because you
  37. 37. 37 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! For you to excel, you have got to finish the exercises, assignments and tests given to you by your teachers. You have got to finish the discussions throughout your stay at school. You have got to finish the LAZY routines of spending a lot of time devoted to jazzing and put it to academic work. Finishing is very crucial that even during your final exams; you cannot achieve your set score unless you finish with that exam. For you to attain your desired success and see it on your certificate, you have got to finish this academic level by doing your final UNEB exams; doing those exams well to completion. It is not going to be easy and indeed it is not easy, otherwise everyone would do it. “You may not finish strong but finish it anyway!” (Eric Thomas)
  38. 38. 38 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! CONCLUSION I congratulate you upon having read through this book up to the end, I believe that right now you have understood what is required of you as a candidate in order to excel and remember that it all begins by changing your mindset towards the subjects you are doing, “that the (subjects) are doable and passable” because many have done and passed them. So You Can Do and Pass them too. You have the Potential in You!
  39. 39. 39 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! Summary of the 10 major things candidates should DO in order to excel in their final exams  Put God First in whatever you do, He won’t let you down.  Set yourself a Score goal you want to attain or achieve.  Prepare early, don’t wait for the Examination time table to be pinned.  Mind the Time, remember it is Now or Never.  Read Smart  Consult alot from your fellow students and teachers.  Discuss a lot with your fellow students.  Be a good listener so that you do not miss out on instructions for excellence.  Do all that you say you are going to do in order to excel in your exams.  Finish all that you started on your journey to excellence
  40. 40. 40 | P a g e y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! He went to St. Mary’s College Lugazi (SMACOL, from 2014 his upper secondary education (A further on his academic ladder and joined Makerere University in 2016 doing a Bachelor’s degree of Science with Education (Biological) He took up the position of a second to third year at Makerere University. He was also the Deputy General Secretary of Biology Students Association 2018/2019. He has passion for reading, writing and sharing his knowledge with other people. Tel: +256 10 MAJOR THINGS CANDIDATE y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! About the author; He went to St. Mary’s College Lugazi (SMACOL, from 2014 his upper secondary education (A – Level) from where he climbed further on his academic ladder and joined Makerere University in 2016 doing a Bachelor’s degree of Science with Education (Biological) He took up the position of a student coordinator throughout his second to third year at Makerere University. He was also the Deputy General Secretary of Makerere University Biology Students Association (MUBSA) in the Academic year He has passion for reading, writing and sharing his knowledge with Ssendikwanawa Mike is a son Kasibante Mathew M. and Mrs. Beatrice Kasibante N., residents of Bulenga Kikaaya. For his Kindergarten and primary, he went to Kikaaya day and boarding primary school (2001 – 2009) from where he excelled in his P.L.E. exams with Division one. He went to Kikaaya College School (2010 – 2013) for his lower secondary education (O – where passed his UCE exams with Division one. Contacts: Tel: +256 75 240 9528/ +256 78 515 3370 Whatsapp: +256 75 240 9528 Email: ssendimic@gmail.com 10 MAJOR THINGS CANDIDATES SHOULD DO IN ORDER TO EXCEL IN THEIR FINAL EXAMS y o u h a v e g o t t o c h a n g e y o u r m i n d s e t ! ! ! He went to St. Mary’s College Lugazi (SMACOL, from 2014 – 2015) for Level) from where he climbed further on his academic ladder and joined Makerere University in 2016 doing a Bachelor’s degree of Science with Education (Biological). throughout his Makerere University in the Academic year He has passion for reading, writing and sharing his knowledge with Ssendikwanawa Mike is a son to Mr. and Mrs. Beatrice , residents of Bulenga – Kikaaya. For his Kindergarten and primary, he went to Kikaaya day and boarding 2009) from where he excelled in his P.L.E. exams with Division one. He went to Kikaaya College 2013) for his lower – Level) from where passed his UCE exams with Division 75 240 9528/ +256 78 515 3370 S SHOULD DO IN ORDER TO EXCEL IN

