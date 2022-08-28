g4 knowledge management assi.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
Aug. 28, 2022
Education

knowledge management

knowledge management

Education

  1. 1. Knowledge Management Cycle Knowledge management is efficient handling of information and resources within a commercial organization. It is the process by which an enterprise gathers, organizes, shares and analyzes its knowledge in a way that is easily accessible to employees.
  2. 2. Cont… Knowledge management cycle is a process of transforming information into knowledge within an organization. It explains how knowledge is captured, processed, and distributed in an organization.
  3. 3. The Zack KM Cycle  The Zack model is extracted from work on the design and development of information products.  This model proposes that research and development about the design of physical information products can be extended into the intellectual realm to serve as the basis for a KM cycle.  This approach suggests the following as main steps:  A product platform (knowledge repository)  The information process platform (knowledge refinery)  This model suggests that the KM cycle consists primarily of creating a higher value-added knowledge product at each stage of knowledge processing.
  4. 4. Cont… Main Components of the Zack Model KM cycle process are composed of technologies, facilities, and processes for products and services. Information products are best viewed as a repository comprising information content and structure. Information products focus on document management systems while KM cycles can easily identify, extract, and manage a number of different knowledge items.  some times referred to as a learning object or a knowledge object
  5. 5. Cont…
  6. 6. Cont…  Meyer and Zack analyzed the major developmental stages of a knowledge repository and mapped to the stages of a KM cycle.  These include the following: acquisition Refinement storage/retrieval distribution and presentation/use. This cycle is also known as the “reﬁnery.”
  7. 7. Cont… Acquisition of Data or Information  Acquisition deals with issues regarding origin of raw materials such as scope, breadth, depth, credibility, accuracy, timeliness, relevance, cost, control, and exclusivity. Refinement  Refining defines cleaning up (like sanitizing content so as to ensure complete anonymity of sources and key players involved) or  standardizing (like conforming to templates of a best practice or lessons learned as used within that particular organization).
  8. 8. Cont… Storage / Retrieval  Storage or Retrieval forms a bridge between the upstream addition and refinement stages that feed the repository and downstream stages of product generation. Distribution  Distribution defines how the product is to be delivered to the end-user (like fax, print, email). Presentation  The performance of each of the preceding value-added steps is evaluated here
  9. 9. The Wiig KM Cycle  Wiig’s KM cycle addresses how knowledge is built and used as individuals or as organizations.  WIIG marks the major purpose of KM as an effort “to make the organization intelligent-acting by facilitating the creation, accumulation, deployment and use of quality knowledge.”  This model focuses on the three conditions that need to be present for an organization to conduct its business successfully:  A business (products/services) and customers  Resources (people, capitals, and facilities)  The ability to act
  10. 10. Cont…  There are four major steps in this cycle
  11. 11. Cont.. Building knowledge refers to activities ranging from market research to focus groups, surveys, competitive intelligence, and data mining applications.  From external and internal knowledge sources Holding knowledge − Storing the information in a particular form. Pooling knowledge − Through intranets and knowledge management portals. Applying knowledge − In the context of work embedded in process.
  12. 12. The McElroy KM Cycle  This model describes a knowledge life cycle that consists of the processes of knowledge production and knowledge integration with a series of feedback loops.  McElroy emphasizes that organizational knowledge is held both subjectively in the minds of individuals and groups and objectively in explicit forms.
  13. 13. Cont…  In knowledge production the key processes are:
  14. 14. Cont…  Individual and group learning represents the first step in organizational learning. Knowledge is information until it is validated.  Knowledge claim validation involves codification at an organizational level.  Information acquisition is the process by which an organization deliberately or serendipitously acquires knowledge claims or information produced by others, usually external to the organization.
  15. 15. Cont…  Knowledge claim evaluation is the process by which knowledge claims are evaluated to determine their veracity and value.  A formalized procedure is essential for the receipt and codiﬁcation of individual and group innovations.  Knowledge claims are evaluated to determine their veracity and value-greater value than existing knowledge.
  16. 16. An Integrated KM cycle  Review of the various approaches to KM cycles help distill an integrated model with three model stages:  Knowledge capture and/or creation  Knowledge sharing and dissemination  Knowledge acquisition and application
  17. 17. Cont…
  18. 18. Cont…  Knowledge Capture states the identification and frequent codification of existing (usually previously unnoticed) internal knowledge and know-how within the organization and/or external knowledge from the environment.  Knowledge Creation is the advancement of new knowledge and know-how innovations that did not have a previous existence within the organization.
  19. 19.  Contextualization also indicates identifying the key elements of the content in order to better match to a variety of users.  Finally, contextualization succeeds to when the new content is firmly, precisely yet seamlessly, embedded in the business processes of the enterprise.  In the transition from capture to sharing, contents are assessed and contextualized in order to be understood (acquisition) and used (application).
  20. 20. Knowledge sharing communities  Knowledge sharing is a part of the knowledge management process, where information has been collected and put into context to make more sense.  Knowledge sharing is an activity through which knowledge (namely, information, skills, or expertise) is exchanged among people, friends, peers, families, communities (for example, Wikipedia), or within or between organizations.
  21. 21. Cont…  Knowledge Management in Practice is a resource on how knowledge management (KM) is implemented.  Communities are especially identified as effective environments for the sharing of implicit knowledge.
  22. 22. Types of communities  A community of practice (CoP) is a group of people who share a common concern, a set of problems, or an interest in a topic and who come together to fulfill both individual and group goals.  Communities of practice often focus on sharing best practices and creating new knowledge to advance a domain of professional practice. Interaction on an ongoing basis is an important part of this.
  23. 23. Characteristics of a community of practice  There are three characteristics of a community of practice: Domain: Community members have a shared domain of interest, competence and commitment that distinguishes them from others. Community: Members pursue this interest through joint activities, discussions, problem-solving opportunities, information sharing and relationship building. Practice: Community members are actual practitioners in this domain of interest, and build a shared repertoire of resources and ideas that they take back to their practice.
  24. 24. Types of communities of practice • Communities of a practices are a group of people who share a concern or a passion for something they do and learn how to do it better as they interact regularly. • Communities of Practice have a rich and formal set of activities, governance, and structure, and are based on common roles or specialties, typically work-related. • The design of the community will look different depending on the purpose and needs of the participants.
  25. 25. Cont…  There are four basic types of communities: Helping Communities Best Practice Communities Knowledge Stewarding Communities Innovation Communities
  26. 26. Cont… Helping Communities  provide a forum for community members to help each other with everyday work needs. Best Practice Communities  develop and disseminate best practices, guidelines, and strategies for their members’ use.
  27. 27. Cont… Knowledge Stewarding Communities  organize, manage, and steward a body of knowledge from which community members can draw. Innovation Communities  create breakthrough ideas, new knowledge, and new practices.
  28. 28. Why communities of practice are important Communities of practice provide five critical functions. They:  Educate by collecting and sharing information related to questions and issues of practice  Support by organizing interactions and collaboration among members  Cultivate by assisting groups to start and sustain their learning  Encourage by promoting the work of members through discussion and sharing  Integrate by encouraging members to use their new knowledge for real change in their own work.
  29. 29. Strategic implication of knowledge sharing Communities Knowledge resides in communities in the form of social capital and is transferred as shared expertise Need a shared background and shared language Also need technology mediation
  30. 30. Cont… Benefits of community structure Helps retain employees Enhances members' ability to share and learn Welcomes new members into the organisation and helps them plug in quickly
  31. 31. Cont… Benefits of using networks to share knowledge The network has a greater reach Knowledge can be exchanged faster The content is not just conveyed but also vouched for
  32. 32. Cont… Strategic Benefits of Knowledge Sharing Connect professionals across platforms and distances Standardize professional practices Avoid mistakes Leverage best practices Reduce time to access talent Build reputation Take on stewardship for strategic capabilities

