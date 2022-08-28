g4 knowledge management assi.pptx

1.
Knowledge Management Cycle
Knowledge management is efficient handling of information
and resources within a commercial organization.
It is the process by which an enterprise gathers, organizes,
shares and analyzes its knowledge in a way that is easily
accessible to employees.
Knowledge management cycle is a process of transforming
information into knowledge within an organization.
It explains how knowledge is captured, processed, and
distributed in an organization.
The Zack KM Cycle
The Zack model is extracted from work on the design and
development of information products.
This model proposes that research and development about the
design of physical information products can be extended into
the intellectual realm to serve as the basis for a KM cycle.
This approach suggests the following as main steps:
A product platform (knowledge repository)
The information process platform (knowledge refinery)
This model suggests that the KM cycle consists primarily of
creating a higher value-added knowledge product at each stage
of knowledge processing.
Main Components of the Zack Model
KM cycle process are composed of technologies, facilities, and
processes for products and services.
Information products are best viewed as a repository
comprising information content and structure.
Information products focus on document management systems
while KM cycles can easily identify, extract, and manage a
number of different knowledge items.
some times referred to as a learning object or a knowledge object
Meyer and Zack analyzed the major developmental stages of a
knowledge repository and mapped to the stages of a KM cycle.
These include the following:
acquisition
Refinement
storage/retrieval
distribution and presentation/use.
This cycle is also known as the “reﬁnery.”
Acquisition of Data or Information
Acquisition deals with issues regarding origin of raw materials
such as scope, breadth, depth, credibility, accuracy, timeliness,
relevance, cost, control, and exclusivity.
Refinement
Refining defines cleaning up (like sanitizing content so as to
ensure complete anonymity of sources and key players
involved) or
standardizing (like conforming to templates of a best practice
or lessons learned as used within that particular organization).
Storage / Retrieval
Storage or Retrieval forms a bridge between the upstream
addition and refinement stages that feed the repository and
downstream stages of product generation.
Distribution
Distribution defines how the product is to be delivered to the
end-user (like fax, print, email).
Presentation
The performance of each of the preceding value-added steps is
evaluated here
The Wiig KM Cycle
Wiig’s KM cycle addresses how knowledge is built and
used as individuals or as organizations.
WIIG marks the major purpose of KM as an effort “to make
the organization intelligent-acting by facilitating the creation,
accumulation, deployment and use of quality knowledge.”
This model focuses on the three conditions that need to be
present for an organization to conduct its business successfully:
A business (products/services) and customers
Resources (people, capitals, and facilities)
The ability to act
There are four major steps in this cycle
Building knowledge refers to activities ranging from market
research to focus groups, surveys, competitive intelligence, and
data mining applications.
From external and internal knowledge sources
Holding knowledge − Storing the information in a particular
form.
Pooling knowledge − Through intranets and knowledge
management portals.
Applying knowledge − In the context of work embedded in
process.
This model describes a knowledge life cycle that consists of the
processes of knowledge production and knowledge integration
with a series of feedback loops.
McElroy emphasizes that organizational knowledge is held
both subjectively in the minds of individuals and groups
and objectively in explicit forms.
In knowledge production the key processes are:
Individual and group learning represents the first step in
organizational learning. Knowledge is information until it is
validated.
Knowledge claim validation involves codification at an
organizational level.
Information acquisition is the process by which an
organization deliberately or serendipitously acquires
knowledge claims or information produced by others,
usually external to the organization.
Knowledge claim evaluation is the process by which
knowledge claims are evaluated to determine their veracity and
value.
A formalized procedure is essential for the receipt and
codiﬁcation of individual and group innovations.
Knowledge claims are evaluated to determine their veracity
and value-greater value than existing knowledge.
An Integrated KM cycle
Review of the various approaches to KM cycles help
distill an integrated model with three model stages:
Knowledge capture and/or creation
Knowledge sharing and dissemination
Knowledge acquisition and application
Knowledge Capture states the identification and frequent
codification of existing (usually previously unnoticed)
internal knowledge and know-how within the organization
and/or external knowledge from the environment.
Knowledge Creation is the advancement of new
knowledge and know-how innovations that did not have a
previous existence within the organization.
Contextualization also indicates identifying the key
elements of the content in order to better match to a variety of
users.
Finally, contextualization succeeds to when the new content is
firmly, precisely yet seamlessly, embedded in the business
processes of the enterprise.
In the transition from capture to sharing, contents are assessed
and contextualized in order to be understood (acquisition) and
used (application).
Knowledge sharing communities
Knowledge sharing is a part of the knowledge management
process, where information has been collected and put into
context to make more sense.
Knowledge sharing is an activity through which knowledge
(namely, information, skills, or expertise) is exchanged among
people, friends, peers, families, communities (for example,
Wikipedia), or within or between organizations.
Knowledge Management in Practice is a resource on how
knowledge management (KM) is implemented.
Communities are especially identified as effective
environments for the sharing of implicit knowledge.
Types of communities
A community of practice (CoP) is a group of people who share
a common concern, a set of problems, or an interest in a topic
and who come together to fulfill both individual and group
goals.
Communities of practice often focus on sharing best practices
and creating new knowledge to advance a domain of
professional practice. Interaction on an ongoing basis is an
important part of this.
Characteristics of a community of
practice
There are three characteristics of a community of practice:
Domain: Community members have a shared domain of interest,
competence and commitment that distinguishes them from others.
Community: Members pursue this interest through joint
activities, discussions, problem-solving opportunities,
information sharing and relationship building.
Practice: Community members are actual practitioners in this
domain of interest, and build a shared repertoire of resources and
ideas that they take back to their practice.
Types of communities of practice
• Communities of a practices are a group of people who share a
concern or a passion for something they do and learn how to do
it better as they interact regularly.
• Communities of Practice have a rich and formal set of
activities, governance, and structure, and are based on common
roles or specialties, typically work-related.
• The design of the community will look different depending on
the purpose and needs of the participants.
There are four basic types of communities:
Helping Communities
Best Practice Communities
Knowledge Stewarding Communities
Innovation Communities
Helping Communities
provide a forum for community members to help each
other with everyday work needs.
Best Practice Communities
develop and disseminate best practices, guidelines, and
strategies for their members’ use.
Knowledge Stewarding Communities
organize, manage, and steward a body of knowledge from
which community members can draw.
Innovation Communities
create breakthrough ideas, new knowledge, and new
practices.
Why communities of practice are
important
Communities of practice provide five critical functions. They:
Educate by collecting and sharing information related to
questions and issues of practice
Support by organizing interactions and collaboration among
members
Cultivate by assisting groups to start and sustain their learning
Encourage by promoting the work of members through
discussion and sharing
Integrate by encouraging members to use their new knowledge
for real change in their own work.
Strategic implication of knowledge sharing
Communities
Knowledge resides in communities in the form of social
capital and is transferred as shared expertise
Need a shared background and shared language
Also need technology mediation
Benefits of community structure
Helps retain employees
Enhances members' ability to share and learn
Welcomes new members into the organisation and helps
them plug in quickly
Benefits of using networks to share knowledge
The network has a greater reach
Knowledge can be exchanged faster
The content is not just conveyed but also vouched for
Strategic Benefits of Knowledge Sharing
Connect professionals across platforms and distances
Standardize professional practices
Avoid mistakes
Leverage best practices
Reduce time to access talent
Build reputation
Take on stewardship for strategic capabilities