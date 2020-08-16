Successfully reported this slideshow.
HYPERTENSION: A SILENT KILLER Dr. Meenakshi Vachher Department of Biochemistry Institute of Home Economics University of D...
Blood pressure can be defined as the pressure exerted by circulating blood upon the walls of the blood vessels. Most of th...
 Hypertension (HTN or HT) is a long-term medical condition in which the blood pressure in the arteries is persistently el...
TYPES OF HYPERTENSION Primary (Essential) Hypertension Secondary Hypertension Accounts for 95% cases No universally establ...
Pathophysiology of Hypertension • Increased sympathetic activation • Increased vascular volume • Activation of Renin-Angio...
Complications of Prolonged Uncontrolled HTN • Changes in the vessel wall leading to vessel trauma and arteriosclerosis thr...
Signs and Symptoms • No symptoms – many people unaware they have hypertension until accidentally found • Non–specific symp...
Millimeters Matter…… “ A 2-mm Hg reduction in DBP would result in… a 6% reduction in the risk of CVD and a 15% reduction i...
Treatment of HTN • Aim of treatment - <140/ 90 • Reduction of blood pressure by 5-6 mm/Hg decreases the risk of stroke by ...
LifeStyle Modifications • Socioeconomic condition in the world suggest that prevention through Lifestyle Modifications is ...
THANK YOU Have a healthy blood pressure
A Silent killer

